When Do You Need or Not Need Life Insurance?
Do You Need Life Insurance?
The whole idea behind life insurance is to have obligations covered off in the event of your death. The old adage about death and taxes is the reason life insurance is considered by many people. When death and taxes come together, life insurance is one potential cure for the combined effects.
What is the premise behind life insurance? What the insurance company hopes to do is to take the money you give them as a premium, invest it over a long period of time, and then repay some of it back to you on death, while keeping a portion of it as a return. The easier it is for them to do this, the cheaper your premium will be. This is possible through the idea of compound interest. To understand how an insurance policy would pay you, you would need a calculator that tabulates interest for an annuity. These formulas are similar to what you saw in elementary school math class. In terms of the concept, the two biggest drivers behind why your money grows over time are the interest rate and the time factor. The higher the interest rate, the faster your money grows. The longer the time you can work with, the faster your money grows. One thing to note is that how fast your money grows will accelerate the more time you give it. The accumulation of money will occur fastest in the last years of the time period in question. This is why you see those advertisements saying: if you contribute $100 per year to an RRSP for 30 years, versus $200 per year for 20 years, you will get more money at the end of the period in the first case with less money contributed. The reason why is if you start sooner, you will get more time for the compounding to do its work.
This compound interest concept shows up in all forms of debt, interest bearing investments, bank accounts, and annuities like life insurance. The word annuity just means a bunch of payments going into an account over time, followed by a bunch of payments coming out from the same account at a later time, usually at a set frequency like monthly or quarterly. Typically, you pay money for a period of time at a set frequency, and then receive money either as a lump sum or over another period of time at another set frequency. These terms are spelled out in the contract – i.e. the life insurance policy.
When You Should Consider Life Insurance
Do you need life insurance? The famous answer to this question is “it depends”. The first questions to ask are: why do I want life insurance? Who do I want the money to protect?
The first common scenario is: “If I die, I want my kids to be provided for because they are too young to look after themselves.” This is fair enough – make sure that when your kids can take care of themselves that this strategy is revisited. This would usually mean a “term policy” which is insurance that lasts for a set number of years. If you have other motives as per the other scenarios below, you want to get a “universal life policy” which will cover you until your death.
The second scenario is “When I die, my estate will get hit with a massive tax bill, and I don’t want my kids having to deal with that reality.” Again, this is a good reason to consider life insurance. The real issue is “how do I minimize the massive tax bill?” Life insurance is one attractive method of doing it, but there are others. You could divide up your estate while you are still alive to avoid the “deemed disposition” that triggers the massive tax bill. Deemed disposition means that something is considered automatically sold because of an event (like death), which means any capital gains taxes are due in the next tax year. This does not apply to principal residences, so if your house is all you own, the tax problem is solved in most cases. If you have assets that would get taxed at a later date (tax deferral), like investments that would produce a capital gain, maybe these can be sold at an opportune time prior to your death to minimize tax consequences? There is also the use of a corporation, where the corporation would be paying the taxes instead, or where beneficiaries can be paid salary, dividends or shares in the company over a longer period of time instead of all at once at the time of death. If you only have RRSPs, and you have a spouse, the RRSP proceeds can be rolled over tax free to the spouse, which would also defer the tax bill beyond your death.
The third scenario is: “I want the insurance to be an investment as well as an insurance policy.” This is also a good reason to consider life insurance. You would also need to consider the investment return versus alternatives, tax implications (these policies tend to tax exempt, but tax rules can change if too many people start taking advantage of them), and restrictions on access to your money.
Considerations For Buying Life Insurance
What do you need to consider when making the decision on buying life insurance?
The first thing to consider is your age. The older you are, the more expensive your life insurance will be, because there is less time for the compounding to accumulate money.
The second thing to consider is your health. Generally speaking, the higher the odds that you will die earlier, the more expensive your life insurance premium will be. Again, this is because there would be less time for the compounding to work. If you know you want life insurance, get it when you are younger and when you are at your optimum health.
This brings me to the third thing: can you simulate life insurance by making an achievable return? If you can generate a return as well as the insurance company can, and you have a long period of time to do it, and you have no issues with early death (such as a situation where you have no dependents and no tax issues), you might want to simulate a life insurance payout by putting a certain dollar amount in a separate account each month, investing it, and at the end of a long time period, you will accumulate a large sum of money. How do you know what return the insurance is giving you? Use one of the annuity calculators below and input how many years you are paying the premium, the monthly or annual premium amount and the final value of the proposed insurance company lump sum payout if it is known. You should be able to get an interest rate. Compare this rate with what you typically earn on your investments and see if you can beat it consistently. Take into account taxes and expenses. There are tax issues with this simulation, as well as risk in generating returns, so this method is for people who are knowledgable about investing. This method also requires discipline in funding the account.
The fourth thing is the assets being protected. If you only have a house, and you have no dependents, you will likely have no extra taxes upon death. You likely don’t need life insurance. If you don’t have assets, but need to protect your children, you would likely need life insurance if there are no other avenues of protecting them. If you have investments that will generate a huge tax bill, and there aren’t many other options, life insurance may be useful.
Combined with this fourth thing is whether you have a financial plan, and whether you have a complex tax situation. This would be if you have complicated investments, a corporation, multiple companies, assets offshore etc. This scenario will need specific professional help from your financial planner, lawyer, accountant and maybe some other specialists for various needs.
The earlier you do your succession planning, the better. There are personal considerations like “I don’t believe my kids can manage the money” or “If I divide my estate before I die there may be family squabbles”. These are very important considerations. Most often, decisions are driven by your feelings more that your reason. If a consideration like this is preventing you from doing a succession plan, this needs to be examined before you do anything financial, like buying life insurance. If you are in denial of an issue like this – be aware of the limitations that it creates for your plan – and likely extra costs as well to your estate. The more harmonious you are with your money on all levels, the easier it will be to make these decisions like life insurance or estate planning.
The point is that life insurance is not needed by everyone – it depends what would happen to your finances upon death.
Reinspirement Replaces Retirement – 2009
“Age to me means nothing. I can’t get old; I’m working. I was old when I was twenty-one and out of work. As long as you’re working you stay young. Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples.” George Burns 1896-1996
One of the most unsettling aspects of the recent 2008-2009 economic downturn is the fact that many people on the horizon of their golden years have just had about 50% of their retirement portfolios wiped out. Hard-earned money put into 401(k)’s, IRA accounts, stocks and bonds or market funds as per the advice of a trusted advisor – virtually gone overnight! Not only have huge sums been erased, but now companies affected by the recession have frozen access to employee 401(k) accounts! Who knew? (401(k)’s Hit Withdrawal Freezes – Wall Street Journal May 5, 2009)
If that wasn’t bad enough, those depending on Social Security benefits to make ends meet just got some bad news. For the first time in 30 years they will not get their COLA (cost of living adjustments) for 2010 and 2011. Older Americans on fixed incomes who received a 5.8% COLA increase in 2009 will be hard pressed to keep up with the cost of living going forward. (Social Security Benefits not Expected to Rise in ’10 New York Times May 2, 2009)
Oh well so much for thinking it was your money in the first place! Reality paints us an entirely different picture.
Most Americans have worked through the prime of their lives with one eye looking forward to that magical moment when they could leave it all behind to golf, fish, garden and spend time with their grand-kids. While many suffered through jobs they hated hours away from their families shouldering stress of professional responsibilities they didn’t really care about, retirement provided the carrot to cross the finish line.
Unfortunately that carrot is hard to find these days since retirement as a social concept is in its sunset years. The writing has been on the wall since the 90’s with pension plans discontinued or bankrupted and jobs sent to other countries. The 2008-09 recession has shifted the retirement scenario from bad to worse. Even so, the majority of Americans prefer to keep their fingers crossed in hopes they might be the ones that make it through the window of retirement before it closes forever. Lest we forget, the employer of last resort, the federal government, continues to dangle a healthy-pension carrot.
The good news is that an alternative already exists. Retirement’s 21st century extreme make-over is REINSPIREMENT. Reinspirement has been born from the ashes of the exponential loss of purchasing power in a debt-based monetary system.It is an idea whose time has come. Similar to conventional wisdom that tells us to begin retirement saving when we are young, reinspirement offers a similar journey of a lifetime.
In order to access a comfortable independent life in later years, the willingness to re-tool how we think about money and plan for the future is called for. Reinspirement asserts that you (with the help of friends, colleagues and professionals) can design and implement a work-path to fulfill current and future needs starting simply from where you are and what you have today.
Life-long cash flow is the name of the game but it does not necessarily mean life-long hard work. Part of the challenge of reinspirement is to learn how to leverage your hard assets (not fantasy digital numbers on a statement) to work for you into the future. Each person’s unique talents, interests, assets and skills offer the key to unlock and unfold a customized reinspirement strategy.
A commitment to reinspirement means you will blaze a trail beyond current societal expectations about when to hang up your saddle; i.e. when private monies will stop flowing into your life. Should you accept this mission, you will lead by example to provide a critically-needed role model for future generations. Since given a central-banking system, the value of currency will continue to be devalued. That means young people will need viable options for their later years even more than we do.
The Importance of a Plan
There are quite a few things you need to do when you want to turn things around in your life, such as, creating more time and making more money, but if you don’t do the first most important thing you will get lost along the way.
Make a Plan.
Now plans can’t always be laid in concrete, their purpose is not to stress you out because something came up and you had to change your plan a little. The purpose of a plan is to give you a reference point. It’s what you go back to time and again to make sure you are doing the things you need to for a successful outcome. When it comes to increasing your income you must write down your plan.
Begin with the end in mind, what is your goal, your purpose. Don’t say to make more money, you must be specific. For me it’s always been to own my home, and not in partnership with the bank. You may want an income of $10,000 a month, make a plan outlaying, how you will do it, what method will you use, how long will it take. You must have a course to follow, guide posts along the way if you start to wander off. Life can get crazy if you just let it happen to you. Make a Plan, write it down, then come back to it over and over, revise it enhance it, use it.
If you have decided to start an online business to increase your income, with less time commitment, it’s essential to do a business plan. Even with only a small investment, without a Business Plan businesses fail.
If you want to invest in property you must have a plan, will you buy and hold, renovate and sell, what kind of property and location. Are all your safety measures in place such as insurance and don’t forget Income Protection. The best laid plans encounter the unexpected, ‘Be Prepared”.
The Stock market must have a strategy for all its highs and lows. Plan your strategy, it’s OK to take risks but it’s better when its risk you can afford once you have set yourself up with a plan that works for you.
Put education into your plan, the world has become so complex we are affected by things that are so far away and so out of our control, education in your chosen method is vital. If you want to start a small business in this country you do a business course you learn how to make a business plan. If you want to increase your income through property investing, internet business or the stock market, learn all you can and Make a Plan.
Free Finance Magazines
Finance is news for every one’s consideration. Those who are in this industry, have to keep themselves updated always about the latest happenings in the market. But for those also, who just want to have an extra knowledge about the most happening field in the market today, they should be well updated about the latest news and updates regarding financial conditions in market.
Looking broadly at this situation, there are many ways to keep updated, but not every way is feasible. One way is to have a work circle of your colleagues and like many people that interact with each other in order to develop newer things in a particular field. There can be research topics and opinion exchange between these people. This is not possible always because different people have their different views and its not always possible to cope up with other’s views. Other option is to have some subscription of a business magazine or some book that gives you monthly or weekly update about financial conditions. Usually such magazines involve huge subscription fees which may not be every time affordable.
One more option is to use the latest technologies and go for internet to search for your topic of interest. But as they say, nothing is free and in case of free finance magazines, this information can also cost some value. So what remains is to search for such a free finance magazines which gives you free information and updates about the current financial market conditions. There are many such websites available which provide you free finance magazines having information about current topics and changes in the financial stabilities. Get to know all the views and reviews from the experts in the industry along with the new schemes of investments and capital management. Get free subscriptions for worldwide leading famous magazines. For such free digital subscriptions, you have to fill a simple form consisting of your personal details such as name, detailed address, company name, business email, the sector under which your company belongs etc. After the confirmation of your email, you get to choose the type of services you wish to receive from them; all this and with no subscription costs involved.
News from magazines related to daily facts about business related to safety of organizations, various pension schemes and retirement investment plans, news and updates related to the international organizations such as ICFA (International Custody and Fund Administration) and more are obtained. You get to interact with many renowned individuals in this field and get their views on your queries. You can post your queries to one of the magazines and get the editorial reviews and solutions on your situation. Get the latest information about various investment plans including local as well as international market investments.
