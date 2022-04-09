News
Wild roll into St. Louis trying to purge memory of Winter Classic
ST. LOUIS — To say the Winter Classic didn’t go the Wild’s way would be an understatement. The St. Louis Blues went into Target Field and beat Minnesota 6-4 on Jan. 1.
“The year is 82 games,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “And that was one blip in the game there.”
That was the latest edition of the budding rivalry between the two Central division teams, with Friday night’s game in St. Louis holding a lot of importance.
Minnesota (43-21-5, 91 points) holds a one-point lead over St. Louis (40-20-10, 90 points) in the standings with a game in hand. The winner of Friday’s game could put a major dent in the loser’s hopes for home-ice advantage in the NHL Western Conference playoffs, as the pair seem likely to face each other in the first round.
“Obviously, after our last one, we want to come out with a different outcome,” Spurgeon said. “I think everyone knows the importance of it, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Spurgeon missed the Winter Classic with a lower-body injury, but has faced the Blues in big games throughout his career. As one of a few Minnesota players who faced St. Louis in the two playoff series the franchises have played against one another, he has seen the rivalry grow over the years.
“They’re a good team over there, and they play a hard game to defend,” Spurgeon said. “At the same time, we like to think we play the same way as well. Obviously, when you get into a couple of playoff series against each other, it always brings that out in you.”
The Wild didn’t go back and watch the Winter Classic when scouting the Blues for Friday’s game, opting instead to watch more recent games.
Asked about what stands out about the growing rivalry, Wild coach Dean Evason said “hopefully not the Winter Classic,” but was candid about the growing strife between the two clubs.
“It’s a fun matchup. It has been for a while,” Evason said. “It looks like it’s gonna continue, and we’re both hockey clubs that are battling to get into the playoffs at the end of the season, so we’re looking forward to the challenge here.”
GOALTENDERS
Minnesota has rotated its goaltenders frequently, with Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot splitting time since Fleury joined in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 21.
Fleury has started the past two games and is likely to start against St. Louis. Spurgeon said the main difference between playing in front of either was making calls and puck handling since Fleury is newer to the team.
“They’re both great goaltenders, so whoever’s back there playing that night, we have the most trust in them,” Spurgeon said. “You don’t really change in front of them.”
INJURY REPORT
The Wild will be without three players in Friday’s game against the Blues, but two are close to getting back.
While Matt Dumba did not skate in St. Louis, both Matt Boldy (upper-body injury) and Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) did, and they could be back for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings. Dumba came off the ice against the Nashville Predators following an open-ice hit from Michael McCarron and did not return.
“I don’t know what the timeframe is going to be,” Evason said of Dumba’s injury, “but it’s more positive than negative.”
Dumba will miss Sunday’s game, but Boldy and Merrill could return. Minnesota won’t practice Saturday, so a decision on Boldy and Merrill’s fitness will be made later.
On the other side, St. Louis’ all-star winger Jordan Kyrou is questionable due to illness.
Jackie Robinson’s storied MLB career as told in 4 baseball seasons
Baseball is always shattering records.
One, though, can never be broken. Jackie Robinson will forever be the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball.
Robinson’s astounding prowess on the diamond was matched by his ability to keep his cool despite the hideous racism he faced. “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson,” by Kostya Kennedy, chronicles Robinson’s life on and off the field.
This publishes Tuesday, just before Friday’s 75th anniversary of Robinson starting for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. So much has been written about Robinson and those heady yet fraught days when he broke the entrenched racial barrier that a new angle was needed.
It concentrates on four years for Robinson: 1946, playing in the minors for the Montreal Royals; 1949, winning MVP for the Brooklyn Dodgers; 1956, his final season and 1972, when he died at 53.
The deeply researched volume stresses what baseball fans noticed instantly — his stance. How he held the bat and his pigeon-toed gait would be copied by kids playing in streets and on fields around the country.
The book is a testament to how he conducted himself — when few people would have the self-control he mustered — and puts Robinson’s life into context.
“In those crucial years in the middle of the twentieth century, America — relieved, proud, post-traumatized — was moving headlong past World War II and at the same time trying to lurch forward, out of the grips of its worst and grimmest sin, to find a way to bend the arc of its own moral history toward justice,” Kennedy writes. “The experience of the war was material both to appetite for change and the resistance to it.”
The modern civil rights movement had yet to begin. When Robinson took the field, Martin Luther King Jr., was only 18. Sure, baseball was America’s pastime, but it could get pretty ugly, depending on who was playing and who was in the ballpark.
Before players had all kinds of protective gear, Robinson’s cap had “a lining of thick cloth and fiberglass, a minimal defense against the pitches that came toward his head, thrown with intent.”
Throughout the book, as Kennedy details some memorable games, he recounts pitchers who took aim at Robinson, other players who used their cleats to draw blood and how he was denied basic services when the team traveled. Robinson could not stay in some hotels with the team, could not eat in the same restaurants.
Before Branch Rickey brought him to the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson spent a year with the Montreal Royals. Before that, Robinson became UCLA’s first athlete to letter in four sports — baseball, basketball, football and track.
As a UCLA senior, in the fall of 1940, he met Rachel, a freshman. They were together until his death in 1972, and truly a team onto themselves, which the book explains.
Over the decades, Rachel was his partner in every aspect, working with him for civil rights, raising money for causes and rearing their children. They endured so much together and publicly, no matter how angry or scared, they presented themselves as utterly composed.
As dignified as they were, and as important to bringing about change, what the world saw first was Robinson on the field. In motion, he was magic.
“Of all the attributes that attended Jackie Robinson’s play on the baseball diamond — and there were many — none stood out so magnificently, at the time or in memory, in legend and in fact, as the way that he ran the bases. Nothing else he did as a ballplayer quite so profoundly impacted both the games that he played and, it must be said, the lives of those who saw him play. Robinson could change a game with a feint.”
Kennedy goes into detail about the kids who grew up going to Ebbets Field, and who decades after seeing Robinson play still talked about him reverentially. ACLU boss Ira Glasser was one of those Brooklyn kids. Kennedy’s research has him explaining the old neighborhoods, when you could buy whitefish in one store, comics at another and get a 15-cent haircut.
The tangents remind us of the times. Even those who don’t understand the allure of baseball, need to know the importance of this man.
In his rookie year in 1947, Robinson led the National League in stolen bases. By ‘49, he did so for all of baseball. He regularly stole second, third and even home.
“No one in the league got thrown out more than Robinson did,” Kennedy writes. “‘Don’t worry if you get caught,’ Branch Rickey said. And Jackie did not worry. High volume was part of the strategy.”
He played in games where kids climbed to rooftops that overlooked ballparks, where people crowded outside, as he continued to steal bases and hit consistently. Rickey called him “the best since Ty Cobb.”
Fans, of course, knew. Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine recalls a kid handing him six items to sign. Why? The kid planned to trade Erskine’s six for one Jackie Robinson autograph.
Off the field, Robinson continued to say what was on his mind. On July 18, 1949, he testified before the House Un-American Activities Committee about Paul Robeson. While opposed to Robeson’s leftist views, Robinson explained that as a baseball player he didn’t like becoming embroiled in politics.
“You can put me down as an expert on being a colored American, with thirty years of experience at it,” Robinson stated. “And just like any other colored person with sense enough to look around him and understand what he sees, I know that life in these United States can be mighty tough for people who are a little different from the majority — in their skin color or the way they worship their God or the way they spell their name.”
As he later wrote to President Eisenhower: “We want to enjoy now the rights we feel we are entitled to as Americans.”
Robinson’s final hit of his Dodgers’ career came in Game Six of the 1956 World Series against the Yankees. The next day, the Yankees won the series. When he returned to Ebbets Field, Robinson cleared out his gear. Although traded to the New York Giants, it didn’t much matter. Robinson had decided to leave on his terms. He took a post as vice president overseeing personnel at Chock Full o’ Nuts.
When Robinson left baseball, he continued on the national stage as a beacon of leadership and spoke forcefully, quietly and effectively about racism. After teammate and friend Gil Hodges’ 1972 death, Robinson had been openly critical of how MLB, even 15 years after his final game, had no Black managers.
He attended the Old-Timers Day in 1972 in Los Angeles, where the respect for him was palpable. Robinson quietly, forcefully pushed for what is right.
As the Rev. Jesse Jackson said eulogizing Robinson, “He didn’t integrate baseball for himself. He infiltrated baseball for all of us, seeking and looking for more oxygen for Black survival, and looking for new possibility.”
And the great No. 42 continues to remind us. Visitors to his gravesite at Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills Cemetery can see his epitaph: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
Orioles announce opening day lineup vs. Rays; home opener ‘dream come true’ for Bruce Zimmermann | NOTES
Beyond the positions of a handful of players, there were few surprises in the Orioles’ lineup for Friday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Facing Baltimore-born left-hander Shane McClanahan, center fielder Cedric Mullins begins the year in the leadoff spot he occupied for all of his 149 starts during his 30-30 season. After setting the franchise’s rookie home run record in 2021, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is listed second, with designated hitter Trey Mancini behind him.
Outfielders Austin Hays and Anthony Santander are next, respectively, in the lineup, with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde putting Hays in right and Santander in left — the opposite of what was expected.Hyde said he went with that alignment because Hays has been the better thrower of late, but the pair will switch off throughout the year, with Hays primarily playing left at Camden Yards with the ballpark’s fence moving back and creating more playing area.
In Santander’s case, Hyde said he was pleased with the state of his health, given he spent much of 2021 battling a left ankle sprain after being Most Valuable Oriole in 2020.
“There was a couple of times this spring where he had to score from first on a double or score from second on a hit and you saw him move, you saw him go,” Hyde said. “I didn’t see that last year.”
Most of the uncertainty about Hyde’s starting lineup centered on the infield combination, and opposite McClanahan, he went with three right-handed bats. Second baseman Ramón Urías hits sixth, shortstop Jorge Mateo will bat seventh and third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez is in the ninth spot. Making his Orioles debut, Robinson Chirinos, eighth in the order, will catch left-hander John Means, making his second straight season-opening start for the Orioles.
Infielders Rougned Odor and Chris Owings, outfielders DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna, and catcher Anthony Bemboom are available off Hyde’s bench. Gutiérrez, McKenna and Bemboom are among eight Orioles on their first opening day roster. Like Chirinos, Odor, Owings and Bemboom have yet to appear in a game for Baltimore after signing as free agents between seasons.
Hyde put this lineup together a week later than once expected, with the Orioles’ season opener delayed a week amid Major League Baseball’s lockout. Once that was lifted, a rapid spring followed, but it got the Orioles to opening day.
“It was a very unusual offseason, didn’t know what was going to happen,” Hyde said. “Fortunate we got spring training in. It was a real short spring training, but I feel really good about the work that we put in. Give a lot of credit to a lot of people, our medical guys, [head athletic trainer] Brian Ebel and his staff, our strength coaches Trey [Wiedman] and [Justin] Bucko, and our coaches for collaborating and really keeping these guys on the field, having them healthy. Our guys are ready to go and we’re excited for today.”
Zimmermann ‘lost for words’ to start home opener
Bruce Zimmermann grew up watching Orioles’ home openers on TV, occasionally attending in person to see players jog down the orange carpet in center field. When Baltimore acquired the Loyola Blakefield graduate in 2018, he almost immediately began to imagine what it would be like to start the first game of the season at Camden Yards.
On Monday, Zimmermann will get to do just that, with the 27-year-old left-hander lined up to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the first home game of Oriole Park’s 30th anniversary season.
“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” Zimmermann said. “I’m honestly dreaming — it’ll probably be better than my debut, honestly, with the amount of fans that usually show up for Opening Day in Baltimore and the orange carpet being back and all the fanfare that comes with Opening Day. I can’t really put into words how excited I am for the opportunity.”
Zimmermann is the first Maryland native to be the starting pitcher in the Orioles’ home opener since Tom Phoebus in 1968. He said he was “kind of lost for words” when Hyde first delivered the news Wednesday. He then went out for a team practice, during which the Orioles announced the assignment, and he returned to a bevy of texts and calls. Zimmermann said he’ll take care of tickets for about a dozen family members, friends, and former teammates and coaches. He made his major league debut in 2020, when fans weren’t allowed into the ballpark because of the coronavirus pandemic, and although he got a second debut of sorts in 2021, it still came with limited capacity at the ballpark.
Monday, Opening Day at Camden Yards will come with all the fanfare he grew up watching.
“When I got traded to the Orioles, it was definitely kind of a bucket list thing to hopefully be able to accomplish,” Zimmermann said. “The fact that it happened so quickly, I’m very, very excited and blessed and just ready to go out there and get the Orioles faithful a W on Opening Day.”
Around the horn
>> Outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad has been assigned to Low-A Delmarva and placed on the injured list. Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft who missed all of last season recovering from myocarditis, pulled his hamstring early in training camp. He’s yet to make his professional debut.
>> The Orioles passed right-hander Isaac Mattson through waivers before the game, opening a 40-man roster spot. Mattson, 26, was one of four pitchers the club acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Dylan Bundy in December 2019. He’s been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins and catcher Beau Taylor are on the Orioles’ taxi squad.
>> Families of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley — who died Dec. 23 after being shot while on duty — and Baltimore firefighters Paul Butrim, Kenneth Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler — who died battling a fire Jan. 24 — will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener, the team announced. Firefighter John McMaster, who the fire left in critical condition, will also participate.
>> Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman has joined MLB Network, adding the station to her work with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and Orioles Radio Network.
Orioles opening day lineup
Behind starting pitcher John Means
1. Cedric Mullins, CF
2. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
3. Trey Mancini, DH
4. Austin Hays, RF
5. Anthony Santander, LF
6. Ramón Urías, 2B
7. Jorge Mateo, SS
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Kelvin Gutiérrez, 3B
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
LOS ANGELES — The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement.
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.
“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.
The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for “King Richard.”
“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented. ”
In a statement in the days following the Oscars, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but refused.
But it’s not clear how the message was delivered to Smith or what form it took, and several media outlets reported that he was never formally told to leave the Dolby Theatre. The Los Angeles Times reported in a story Thursday that Oscars producer Will Packer told Smith: “Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay.”
The ban means Smith will not be presenting one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is tradition for the best actor winner.
The academy in its Friday statement also expressed “deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”
The academy’s statement did not address whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his 10-year ban. Nor did it take any action to revoke Smith’s Academy Award.
The academy has not revoked Oscars from expelled members Harvey Weinstein or Roman Polanski.
