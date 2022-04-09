News
Will Smith’s fan support continues to decline after Oscars slap: poll
TikTok helps WWE superfan with Down syndrome meet heroes
ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis area’s biggest WWE fans was surprised with free tickets to WrestleMania in Dallas for the weekend of April 2 and April 3. Derek Baker celebrated his 25th birthday the following Friday on April 8, and he said that his mind was blown when he received the tickets.
Baker and his family have become TikTok sensations with their account @bakerbanter. Their nearly 3 million followers watch Derek, who has Down syndrome, obsess over wrestling. His family appears with him in many of the videos and they are all supportive of his passion.
“As long as we can be who we are and just share joy and positivity and just celebrate people who have challenges and disabilities and allow other people to say ‘hey, I should be more inviting to somebody who is different than me because they might be just as cool as Derek.’ I’m all in for it,” Valeria Baker, Derek’s mom, said.
The family launched @bakerbanter on World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2020 just as the pandemic began. One week later, Derek’s older sister, Jenna, lost her job. Then she and the youngest Baker sibling, Katy, along with mom, Valerie, and dad, Eric, began posting content consistently.
“Derek has always wanted his own YouTube channel. He’s always wanted to be famous, and I’ve said for years that I would make him one eventually and I just needed to have time to be able to do it, and all of a sudden we had this time,” Jenna Baker, Derek’s older sister, said.
Thanks to the free tickets from Cricket Wireless, derek saw his favorite wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin who hadn’t wrestled in 19 years.
“I love Stone Cold. He is the best in WWE history,” Derek said.
But it wasn’t all happy for Derek at WrestleMania. He swears Charlotte Flair cheated.
“I saw the tap out! One, two, three. I saw it with my two eyes. Ronda Rousey was the new SmackDown World Champion. Reverse that decision please,” Derek said.
Derek got to Dallas a few days ahead of the event, and he was able to meet a lot of WWE Superstars including The Miz who he had some words for.
“He is a fool, and he never earned any respect from me,” Derek said.
A lot of @bakerbanter’s followers are also wrestling fans, and Derek was getting recognized all week.
“When we’re at these wrestling events, we’re kind of congregated with a much higher percentage of people who might know us and then next thing you know, it’s just like person after person,” Jenna said.
Derek loved the attention from his fans.
“Acknowledge me because I am Baker Banter. I am the head of the table. I am the tribal chief. This is my island of relevancy,” Derek said. For those who don’t know, part of this phrase comes from WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.
Valerie said she loves that the account is a family effort, and she has seen it positively impact Derek. It has also been a positive medium for other families that look like the Bakers. Derek’s friend Dylan and Dylan’s mom met up with the Bakers at WrestleMania, and they had a blast.
“Dylan’s mom, Darla, she said to me afterward, she was like, ‘it was so much fun to be here with you guys because I think it is so incredibly cool that Derek gets recognized as much as he does because you never see people with Down syndrome getting treated like that. Nobody stops to talk to somebody with Down syndrome, but that’s not the case anymore and Derek’s making that change,'” Jenna said.
Now Derek is looking forward to SummerSlam, and his family says they will keep riding this social media ride for as long as it’s fun.
COVID-19 Friday update: Omicron BA.2 variant drives uptick in Minnesota cases
Minnesota saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases this week, driven by the latest coronavirus variant omicron BA.2, but the state’s outbreak remains at low levels not seen since last summer.
The Minnesota’s Department of Health estimates omicron BA.2, the coronavirus variant related to the strain that drove cases to record levels in January, is responsible for about 62 percent of recent infections. Cases caused by BA.2 have risen steadily in recent weeks.
Data from Twin Cities sewage, reported by the Metropolitan Council, suggests the prevalence of BA.2 is higher, about 78 percent, in the metro.
Health officials don’t think the BA.2 variant will drive cases up as high as its predecessor did earlier this year. But they are closely monitoring the rate of infections.
The test-positivity rate rose slightly this week and is now over 3 percent. But as more people test at home, results which are not reported to the state, test-positivity gives a more limited picture of the state of the outbreak.
Cases per capita and hospitalizations remain low and the average rate of daily reported deaths has remained in the single digits for nearly a month.
Health officials reported 612 new infections Friday and six more COVID-19 deaths. The state’s case total is 1,433,225 infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The six deaths reported Friday included five residents in their 60s and one in their 80s. Five lived in private homes and one in long-term care.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 12,440, including 5,688 fatalities in nursing homes and assisted living. Another 240 deaths are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but those who died never had a positive coronavirus test.
Roughly 82 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have been seniors 65 or older. Fifty-two people under the age of 30 have died.
There are 200 patients hospitalized with severe infections including 29 in intensive care. Hospital capacity has improved dramatically in recent weeks, but staffing shortages continue to be a challenge, especially in the Twin Cities.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But omicron BA.2 and other variants have shown they can infect people who are fully vaccinated.
Nevertheless, health officials say vaccines, especially with a booster dose, are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
About 37 percent of the more than a million infections since vaccinations began have been in people who are fully vaccinated. Of the 379,342 breakthrough cases, 10,549 have been hospitalized and 1,982 have died.
Minnesota has administered more than 9.5 million doses of vaccine, including nearly 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots.
Children who are 5 and under remain ineligible for vaccination.
