News
Working Strategies: A systematic approach to creating business systems
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the eighth of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column covered making the first sale, while the months before discussed ways to choose the startup’s focus, goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
What’s the difference between an entrepreneur and a business operator? There are probably dozens of answers, but here’s one I’m sure of: Systems. While you can start a business, and generate ideas for products, and generally conduct yourself as an entrepreneur — without putting systems in place — it’s pretty difficult to actually run the business that way.
Systems are the critical infrastructure that lets a business operate at peak efficiency. And as the business owner, that should be one of your key goals. Without efficient operations, you’re almost certainly going to lose money, drop balls, and aggravate would-be customers or clients.
So how do you know which systems to create, and how to do it? You don’t. Which is the irony of the situation. What you most need in order to be efficient is something you’re going to have to identify by trial and error — a somewhat inefficient process.
While I can’t predict the actual systems needed by a particular business or business owner, I can at least give you a head start by providing four of the basics that most businesses would find useful.
Client tracking. In a highly efficient operation, the client tracking process would start with the first contact and continue through all interactions. For example, if someone calls you or reaches out through your website, that contact would initiate some kind of tracking that you would maintain throughout all your interactions. There’s a family of software products called CRM (customer relationship management) that can be used for this purpose, although you might find enough features available in a database such as Microsoft Access.
In addition to identifying the technology you’ll use, you also need to decide what information to track. At a minimum, you need to record all purchases or orders, so you can use this data for future sales or to serve your client better. But what about customer correspondence you receive — should that be kept? How about inquiries that don’t result in sales? The choices you make can certainly be modified, but you’ll want to start with a consistent system.
One more question: Will you be storing any of your client data in a physical format? If you’re keeping files, you’ll need a system for that as well.
Invoicing. Some small businesses use software to manage this process, while others create their own templates or even a hand-written invoice process. The tool is important, but the system is even more critical. For example, should you collect a down payment? Invoice only after the service is completed? Collect money immediately, then deliver the product? Whatever you decide, following your system consistently will minimize the possibility of billing errors and lost income.
Product or materials inventory. Of course you’re going to track your inventory. But how, exactly? Is this a physical-count-on-Fridays kind of thing? Or a running inventory from the computer, tracking each item in real time? If yours is the kind of product with ingredients that spoil, you’ll need a system that’s robust enough to alert you when something should be moved or discounted.
Scheduling. For a service business, time is the “inventory” that must be managed. Creating a system that lets you sell your services while maximizing your time is the ideal. If there are multiple people to consider, such as employees or a business partner, an online process that everyone can access is a good starting point.
But again, whatever scheduling tool you use, the key will be the system you create. For example, you might set out blocks of time to be filled at the beginning of each week. Or perhaps you schedule from a first-come, first-served principle to fill each day’s appointments.
Ready for April’s startup assignment? Make a list of the systems you’ll need for your enterprise and then sketch out the steps or tools they’ll require. Feel free to go micro (pay bills on Wednesday) or macro (build customer management process that incorporates all contacts), while also noting which systems need to be implemented first.
Save your results, then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
LIC Mutual Fund: Good News! Your money will be double in just 5 years, in these 5 Superhit Schemes, know complete scheme
LIC Mutual Fund: Good News! Your money will be double in just 5 years, in these 5 Superhit Schemes, know complete scheme
If you want a safe investment, then LIC’s subsidiary LIC Mutual Fund is the best for you in the asset management sector. This company, an affiliate of LIC, is offering many types of schemes in the mutual fund market.
It has both equity and debt fund schemes. Let us know about the different equity schemes of LIC Mutual Fund which have given high double digit returns in the last 5 years. In these, CAGR returns of 16.5 percent to 18.5 percent have been given in 5 years. Those doing SIP have also got tremendous returns here.
LIC MF Large Cap Fund is a super hit
LIC MF Large Cap Fund has given 16.3 percent CAGR return in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.12 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.10 lakh. This investment can bring you good returns.
LIC MF Tax Plan is also no less
LIC MF Tax Plan has given 16.5 percent CAGR return in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.14 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.08 lakh.
LIC MF ETF- Nifty 50 Outperformed
LIC MF ETF- Nifty 50 has given CAGR returns of 17.66 per cent in 5 years. Here in 5 years the value of Rs 1 lakh became Rs 2.26 lakh. While the monthly investment of Rs 5000 became Rs 5.13 lakh. This investment is also best for you.
The post LIC Mutual Fund: Good News! Your money will be double in just 5 years, in these 5 Superhit Schemes, know complete scheme appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Local kicker Nick DeAngelis uses TikTok to land Detroit Lions Ford Field showcase
Former Penn State walk-on kicker Nick DeAngelis, a native of Ramsey, N.J., harnessed the viral power of TikTok for a chance to boot field goals at the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field on Saturday.
He built a following of 46,800 fans with videos of splitting the uprights, and he lobbied NFL teams for a chance to kick at their stadiums with captions like “Day 7 trying to get [an] NFL team to let me make a video in their stadium.”
The Lions’ social media team responded recently and agreed to accommodate him: So @ndeangelis04, as he’s known on TikTok, will launch from the Ford Field turf on Saturday.
“I’m just looking for a host anywhere,” DeAngelis, 25, said on the phone Thursday. “In the past, people said I wouldn’t be able to play Division I, that I should quit. I won’t give up. I just need somebody to look at me one time.
Saturday’s showcase isn’t a tryout with the Lions. But DeAngelis hopes one of his kicks one day will open the right pair of eyes and fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (Ridgewood, N.J.), a former Georgia Southern standout, memorably stormed onto the national radar in 2016 with a viral video of Koo doing a backflip as he made a field goal try with no holder.
Koo just signed a five-year, $24.5 million contract extension with the Falcons in March.
“That’s kind of how I’ve been modeling this,” DeAngelis said. “He had videos of him kicking and flipping after it. You just need to get your foot in the door. That’s all I need to do.”
The Lions confirmed for the Daily News that its social media team had arranged Saturday’s stadium visit for DeAngelis. Detroit’s social media team responded to one of DeAngelis’ recent videos with a message from their official account: “maybe we talk in a couple of weeks?”
Then the team followed up on another: “DMs are now open.”
DeAngelis eventually connected directly via text with someone on Detroit’s social team to confirm his visit. But amazingly, he paid his own way and flew to Detroit on Friday afternoon without any other assurance that this was real.
“I just need one person to see me,” he said, explaining why it’s worth it. “Hopefully something comes of it.”
DeAngelis isn’t just doing this for himself. His father, Adam, is battling cancer. He says his dad, his mother Christina, and his brother are his biggest supporters and the reasons he’s fighting.
“My dad spoke to the schools, did everything he could to make sure my dream came true,” said DeAngelis, who has done some local coaching and training of athletes. “My mom kept me positive and never let me quit.”
DeAngelis mostly had played basketball and some soccer his whole life until the spring of his junior year at Ramsey High School. Then one day, classmate Anthony Popolo, a lineman and long-snapper on the football team, asked for help catching snaps.
DeAngelis obliged and then took a shot at a few field goals, just for kicks.
“I teed the ball up on my shoe and I was kicking, making them from 50 yards,” he said. “We took videos, sent it to our high school coach, and I played senior year.”
He went on to become first-team all-league, setting a school record for made field goals (7-of-9) and converting all 38 of his extra points. Now he’s kicking at Ford Field.
“Once he made the commitment, it was full steam ahead,” Popolo, 24, who played at Division-III Juniata College (Pa.), said in a Friday phone interview. “We went to a lot of showcases and trainers together and he took advantage of it.”
DeAngelis kicked for two years in college at Division III William Paterson, near home, after initially committing to Monmouth as a preferred walk-on. Then he transferred to Penn State and was one of three walk-ons on James Franklin’s 2017 Nittany Lions roster.
That was Saquon Barkley’s 11-2, Fiesta Bowl winning Penn State team that rose to No. 2 nationally and finished No. 8 in the country. DeAngelis had to sit out that season as a transfer, though, and couldn’t carry enough credits over from Paterson to get eligible from 2018.
Then the pandemic hit in his draft year of 2020. DeAngelis’ agent at the time told him he’d spoken with the Lions. Nothing materialized. But DeAngelis wouldn’t quit.
He went to coach Gary Zauner’s annual special teams camp in Arizona in 2020 and attended the HUB free agent camp in Los Angeles last October. He has worked out alongside pros, including Koo.
Nothing has promoted his talent, however, like his own hustle on TikTok.
“It used to be you just shared your game tape through [the highlight application] Hudl,” said Popolo, an underwriter for Webster Bank in Manhattan. “But now social media’s become such a tool in so many ways. Coaches are on it… This is incredible. [Nick] is so deserving because of his work ethic, persistence, the time he’s put in.”
Who knows if Saturday’s showcase at Ford Field, plastered on DeAngelis’ TikTok page for the world to see, will prompt an NFL team to call him for a workout. Crazier things have happened.
“I always say if I ever make it, we’ll make a movie,” DeAngelis said.
He seems pretty good at that.
()
News
Gene Deckerhoff reflects on nearly 50 years as FSU’s iconic radio voice | Commentary
When I called him earlier this week, he was hard at work doing his research, scouring statistics, reading player bios, writing out his game notes, finishing up his depth charts.
What else would you expect from the iconic Gene Deckerhoff? It didn’t matter that he was preparing for a relatively meaningless spring game on Saturday — his final act as the legendary radio voice of the Florida State Seminoles. He could have easily just showed up at the press box, turned on the microphone and broadcast the Garnet the Gold game without anybody really knowing or caring about a lack of game prep, but that’s simply not Deckerhoff.
“I wouldn’t want my last broadcast to be a bad one,” he says.
As if the great Gene Deckerhoff has ever done a bad broadcast. He’s called 529 FSU football games over 43 years and 1,324 Seminole basketball games over 49 years and, yet, Deckerhoff, 76, is still the consummate professional. Even heading into his last spring game, after which he will turn off his mic for the final time..
At least, his FSU mic.
He will still fulfill the one year left on his contract as the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Bucs this season and then retire completely. His booming voice, his technical brilliance, his colorful storytelling, his effervescent personality, his iron-man work ethic are all qualities that have made Deckerhoff the greatest sports broadcaster in Sunshine State history.
“He’s one of the great broadcasters of our time — not just in the State of Florida but nationwide,” says legendary Orlando Magic broadcaster David Steele. “His impact is immeasurable. He’s a giant.”
Says longtime UCF radio voice Marc Daniels: “Just the way he calls a game; his level of excitement, his voice inflection, his passion, his presentation is incredible. His legacy is enormous. He had a great impact on me as a young college student when I first met Gene and then when I started calling games at UCF.”
Deckerhoff has seen it all through nearly a half-century of calling FSU football games. He started in 1979, three years into Bobby Bowden’s tenure as head coach and has called three national championship seasons, three Heisman winners, 28 bowl wins and 18 conference titles. And, oh by the way, he’s also been on the mic for 32 years with the Buccaneers and called both of their Super Bowl victories.
Deckerhoff took time out from his game prep earlier this week to reflect upon his life’s work at Florida State:
MB: When and why did you decide to finally hang up your mic at Florida State?
GD: “I started thinking about it during a long, long trip in the middle of basketball season while I was sitting in a hotel room and the weather outside was really terrible. When I got home from the ACC basketball tournament, my wife Ann and I talked. She’s been retired for 11 years and she said, ‘Honey, it’s time for you, too.’ I’m in decent health, but I’m just walking a little slower now. It’s just time.”
MB: Was it emotional when you made the decision?
GD: “I was doing fine until a few days ago as I’m walking to football practice and I passed Bobby Bowden’s statue. I looked up at Bobby and it hit me that this really was the end. I emotionally broke down and started crying.”
MB: You broadcast the Bucs and Seminoles concurrently for 32 years. Can you give me an example of how hectic your schedule was doing college games on Saturday and NFL games on Sunday?
GD: “I’d get home late after doing a Seminole night game and we’d have to get up really, really early to get to Tampa for a 1 p.m. kickoff. So I’d sleep in the back of our Winnebago motorhome while Ann drove. Except Ann doesn’t like to drive on the freeway so I’d take the wheel once we got to Crystal River.”
MB: You broadcast a lot of games, but you didn’t broadcast FSU’s first national championship (when the Seminoles beat Nebraska in the 1994 Orange Bowl). Why?
GD: “Back then, Mutual Radio had exclusive rights to the major bowl games so one of my biggest regrets is I did not get to broadcast that national championship game. I watched it from home. The good part was that when it came down to Scott Bentley kicking the field goal to win the game, I walked down the hallway and closed my eyes [laughs]. I wouldn’t have been able to do that had I been in the broadcast booth.”
MB: When you first started calling Florida State games, did you get any flak from fans for being a University of Florida graduate?
GD (laughs): “We didn’t really publicize that too much. In fact, when I was hired, my boss told me, ‘I want you to get rid of that University of Florida diploma and the class ring.‘ I don’t know whatever happened to the ring, but I think the diploma is in a closet somewhere.”
MB: You beat out a couple of big-timers to become the football play-by-play guy at FSU, didn’t you?
GD: “A number of people applied for the job and I was very fortunate to get it. Craig Sager [legendary NBA sideline reporter] and [ESPN trailblazer] Tom Mees were the two other finalists. We were all young broadcasters back then. Fortunately, I was doing FSU basketball at the time and my résumé tape had names that were familiar to FSU administrators.”
MB: Let’s do some name association, shall we? … Bobby Bowden?
GD: “If I were building a Mount Rushmore, Bobby Bowden would be the first face on it. He was ultimate human being and the ultimate football coach. There will never be another Bobby Bowden.”
MB: Jimbo Fisher?
GD: “Jimbo Fisher loved talking football and the talk show we did together was incredible. We took phone calls and nowadays coaches don’t take phone calls. We’d get a call from, say, Notepad Rick in Orlando, who would ask some technical X’s and O’s question, and Jimbo would take five minutes to explain the intricacies of a particular formation. Jimbo Fisher taught me a whole lot about the game of football, including, ‘Low man wins.’”
MB: Mike Norvell?
GD: “He’s young and bright and reminds me a lot of a young Bobby Bowden. He talks fast like Bobby did and he treats his players like Bobby did. I think he’s getting this program turned around. The dynasty may begin shortly.”
MB: Burt Reynolds?
GD: “Was one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars and one the biggest Seminole fans of all-time. He loved Bobby Bowden. He loved this university. He was an evangelical Florida State fan who spread the word about the Seminoles all over the world.”
MB: Deion Sanders?
GD: “Absolutely the best athlete I’ve ever been around. He never refused an interview. I was interviewing Deion before he was ‘Prime Time.’ Actually, he was Prime Time, he just didn’t know it yet.”
MB: Charlie Ward?
GD: “Along with Bobby Bowden, the best human being I’ve ever been around. Charlie and Bobby came out of the same peapod. If the quarterback position was played in the NFL then like it is now, Charlie Ward would have been the Patrick Mahomes of the 1994 draft.”
MB: Jameis Winston?
GD: “Ideal quarterback for the Jimbo Fisher offense and was deservedly the No. 1 pick in the draft. It didn’t work out with the Bucs, but he had three different head coaches and four different offensive coordinators. The Bucs just didn’t have the team then that we have now. I thought Jameis would play his entire career in Tampa Bay and he would become the second player in my career that I was able to broadcast all of his college and NFL games.”
MB: I guess that brings us to Derrick Brooks?
GD: “Before his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, there was a reception for fans, friends, family, players and Bucs management. Derrick is at the front of the room addressing the crowd at the reception and he’s thanking everybody. And then he says, ‘I want to thank this guy right over here — Gene Deckerhoff, can you please come up here?’ So I walk up and Derrick puts an arm around me and hugs me and says, ‘This man broadcast every game I ever played in my college and pro career.’ What an honor that was for me. Derrick Brooks was the ultimate team player in the ultimate team sport. A leader on and off the field.”
MB: Steve Spurrier?
GD: “I was the play-by-play broadcaster of the [USFL] Tampa Bay Bandits for three years when Steve was the head coach. We had a great relationship and still do. But one time when the Bandits were flying back from a West Coast trip, Steve comes up to my seat, knowing I’m a Seminole, and says, ‘Gene, how much is Bobby Bowden paying [former FSU running back] Sammie Smith to play football at FSU? Nobody wants to play in that erector set in Tallahassee. He’s paying Sammie; he’s gotta be!’ I looked up at Steve and said, ‘Coach, it’s your alma mater [Florida] that just got slapped with three years of probation. Bobby’s clean; it’s your school that’s dirty’. [Laughs] Steve harrumphed and quickly walked back to his seat.”
MB: What call are you the most proud of?
GD: “For the longest time, it was the Puntrooski [against Clemson in 1988], but the catch by Kelvin Benjamin to beat Auburn for the BCS Championship [in 2013] — ‘It’s caught! It’s caught! It’s caught!’ — has moved to No. 1 on my list. No. 3 would have to be when Warrick Dunn caught the short pass against Florida and took it 80 yards for a touchdown. We needed to win that game to play for the national championship. I still remember how Warrick shifted into another gear and I said over the air, ‘He separates!’”
MB: What is your worst blown call?
GD: “[Laughs] I try to forget those. It’s sort of like the score of the 1997 Sugar Bowl when the Gators clobbered us for the national championship. It’s been erased from my memory banks.”
MB: Gene, what are you going to miss most about broadcasting Florida State games?
GD: “It’s not so much the broadcasts as I’ll miss the relationships. It may sound corny, but I’m going to miss the fans and the bond I’ve built with them through the years. I’ve had fans who grew up listening to me and their kids have grown up listening to me, too. It’s weird, but it feels like I’ve been attending my own funeral since I announced my retirement with people saying so many nice things about how they’re going to miss me.
“Some of my favorite fans are sight-impaired listeners, and their only contact with the game is that play-by-play announcer by the name of Gene Deckerhoff. They cannot see the game through their eyes so they watch the game through my eyes and my voice. I’m going to miss that.”
MB: Gene, when you retired, you said in a statement: “A life’s work that reads like a best selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you, FSU.”
No, Gene Deckerhoff, thank you.
Thank you for telling us the story of the Florida State Seminoles.
In a voice that will resonate through the ages.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
Working Strategies: A systematic approach to creating business systems
US Sub-Prime Mortgage Jitters Affecting The UK Stock Market
LIC Mutual Fund: Good News! Your money will be double in just 5 years, in these 5 Superhit Schemes, know complete scheme
Local kicker Nick DeAngelis uses TikTok to land Detroit Lions Ford Field showcase
Gene Deckerhoff reflects on nearly 50 years as FSU’s iconic radio voice | Commentary
Great Stock Market Guidelines for a Successful Portfolio
The Importance of Foreign Exchange Converters Revealed
All about Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring from Ben Affleck
Half – The Four Letter Word in Divorce
Mike Lupica: Tiger Woods is a story beyond fiction
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Chris Pine jokes his shaggy bearded look is ‘mostly laziness’