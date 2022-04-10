3 Easy Steps to Get the Cheapest Quote For Car Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

In this recessionary world where everything seems to be going up, one wonders if there is truly a simple strategy one can use to bring down the cost of car insurance. After all, we all know that insurance is a grudge purchase that if it were possible, we would rather do without!

In this article, we want to look at three very easy steps that you can implement starting today in order to get the cheapest quote for car insurance.

Your very first plan of action is to attempt to reduce your overall risk profile before engaging in the next two steps. Let’s take a look at some of the steps you can take to reduce your overall risk profile.

Reducing your overall risk profile is not as hard as it sounds and there are several ways of doing it. The first thing you can do is to concentrate on improving the safety aspects of your vehicle. Vehicle protection devices such as alarms, immobilisers, antihijack units usually improve the overall security of your vehicle and entitle you to discounts.

However, you need to install quality security devices that have recognition with the insurance industry. Of all the security devices that are available on the market, a tracking device will give you the highest discounts with almost every insurance company that you request a quote from.

One other key aspect that improves your risk profile is the security of your parking at night. Virtually all insurance companies will enquire about your parking arrangements in an effort to determine the risk of theft based on where you park the vehicle at night. While parking the vehicle in the street will give you the worst risk rating resulting in very high premiums, parking the car in a locked garage will give you a long term saving on your car insurance.

Other areas you may consider with regards to improving your risk profile have to do with developing a safe driving record and ensuring that you stay insured at all times. This effectively reduces your overall risk profile and impacts positively on your no claim bonus rating.

The second key step towards getting the cheapest quote for car insurance is to insure your vehicle for the correct value. Most people mistakenly believe that the correct value for which their vehicles should be insured is the retail value. Yet, the naked truth is that in the event of a total loss of your vehicle, your insurer is not going to pay you for retail value although your premium was based on that amount.

So, the best value for which your vehicle should be insured is the market value, or, better still, the trade value.

Finally, you have to make a dedicated effort to gather and compare as many quotations as you possibly can. The true secret to dirty cheap car insurance quotations lies in comparing several quotes. The good thing is that the advent of car insurance comparison sites has made it extremely easy to hunt for cheap car insurance quotes. With a comparison site, you can easily compare several quotes for dozens of insurance companies from a single click.