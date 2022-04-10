3 Things You Need to Consider Before Buying a Brewing System

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s not easy to invest in a brewing system as it involves a lot of expenses. Small businesses may not be able to arrange a lot of money. Therefore, if you want to buy a brewing system, we suggest that you consider 3 things. This article discusses those important things that can help you save a lot of time and money. Read on to know more.

1. Place your order in advance

First of all, it’s important to keep in mind that you can find brewing systems in different sizes and shapes. And every brewing system has different size requirements. Therefore, you should have enough time and the required equipment based on your production goals.

Typically, suppliers make brewing systems based on their customer’s needs and specifications. And not many of them have spare stock. In the same away, orders from high seasons and trade shows add to the lead times for manufacturers. Labor-intensive production methods and busy pipelines are only the first stage of the process.

So, what you need to do is place your order a minimum of 6 months ahead of time. In other words, finding out how to purchase a brewing system is only the beginning.

2. Opt for the Right Sized unit

As far as the size of a brewhouse is concerned, consider your production goals and facility size as well. Based on your product volume, looking for the right sized brewing system will be much easier for you. For instance, a small brewpub system or craft brewery produces between 500 and 3,000 barrels in a year.

On the other hand, a macro scale unit offers higher production. Therefore, it’s important to consider the size of your facility first.

3. Buy based on your ROI

Like any type of business investment, you should have an estimate of your return on investment. Although it pays to make an investment in high-end equipment, it may not be a good idea in the beginning. The price of the unit depends upon a lot of factors, such as the brewhouse scale, maker of the parts, materials used in the process, installation of the system and so on.

It’s important to keep in mind that some costs are upfront, while other costs are regular. Based on the production scale, suppliers can offer different quotes based on your brewing needs.

So, you may want to consider these costs against your business goals. Your return on investment can help you make an informed decision. Aside from this, you may want to consider the post-investment aspect of the unit. For instance, the lifespan, production capacity and the amount of profit you can generate from the plant. With these calculations, you can get a much better idea of what you can afford.

To cut a long story short, we suggest that you consider these 3 things when looking for the best brewing system to meet your brewing needs. Hopefully, these tips will help you choose the right unit to start your own brewing unit.