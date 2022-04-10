Affordable Car Insurance

Pearl Harbour, Dec 7th 1941, an ordinary man was on a lookout tower onboard the Battleship Arizona. After the Japanese attack 1,000 men perished and only 100 crew members survived. This “ordinary man” was one of them.

After the war he worked in the Radio Industry in Phoenix and Chicago, and also owned his own insurance business. In 1956 he rcorded a message for his insurance salesforce. It has since become one of the most famous recordings ever made.

It sold millions of copies and is the only Gold Record ever achieved within the spoken word industry. It has inspired countless people over the years and transformed many peoples` lives. This message is as valuable and pertinent today as it`s ever been.

For those of you who follow it be prepared to leap to the top! This “ordinary man” is calledEarl Nightingale and here are parts of his ground breaking recording. “When asked “what`s wrong with men today?”Nobel Prize winner Dr Albert Schweitzer replied, “men simply don`t think”.

Take 100 men, they all start equally at the age of 25, believing they are going to be successful. By 65 one will be rich, 4 will be financially independent, 5 will still be working and 54 will be broke. If you think in negative terms you`ll achieve negative results. If you think in positive terms you`ll achieve positive results. Only 5% achieve success.

Definition of success:

“Success is The Progressive Realisation of a Worthy Ideal”. If you are working towards a pe-determined goal, and know where you are going you are a success. The progressive realisation of a “”.worthy ideal

In the book “Man`s Search For Himself”, the Author says, “The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice but conformity”.(People acting like everyone else). By age 7 we learn to read. By age 25 we learn to make a living and support a family. By age 65 we have not learned to become financially independent! We are still dependent on someone else for life`s necessities!

Why?

We Conform!

People believe their lives are shaped by circumstances, by external forces, by things that happen to them. In a survey of working men they were asked “Why do you Work?” “Why do you get out of bed in the morning?” Nineteen out of twenty had no idea. They said everyone does it, so they did also. So who succeeds? The person who is progressively realising a worthy ideal. The “Key To Success” is: “WE BECOME WHAT WE THINK ABOUT”. A man`s life is what his thoughts make of it. Success is the school teacher who teaches school because that`s what they want to do. Success is the woman who is the wife and mother, and who wants to be, and is doing a good job of it. Success is the man who runs the corner gas station because that`s his dream and what he wants to do. The secret is to have goals. Take a ship with a Captain, a crew, a destination and a chart, and it will almost every time get to where it wants to go. Then take an empty ship with no Captain, no crew, no destination or chart and just start the engines and let her go, she will eventually flounder on a reef or deserted beach for sure. It`s easy to make a living, but hard to rise above the plateau. Why do people with goals succeed and those without goals fail? The Key To Success And Failure!

A human being can alter their lives by altering their attitude of mind. Act as though something is real and it will become infallably real. If you only care enough for a result, you will almost certainly attain it. If you wish to be rich, you will be rich. If you wish to be learned, you will be learned. If you wish to be good, you will be good. But wish them exclusively and not lots of other things just as strongly. If you think in negative terms you will achieve negative results. If you think in positive terms you will achieve positive results. “BELIEVE AND SUCCEED!”

George Bernard Shaw said, “People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I don`t believe in circumstances. Those who get on in this world look for the circumstances they want, and if they don`t find them-make them!” WE BECOME WHAT WE THINK ABOUT!

WHY?

Compare the human mind with prime fertile land a farmer has. It doesn`t mind what you plant in it, it`s your choice, the farmer makes the decision! It will return what you plant, it doesn`t care what you plant! You can plant success or failure, it will return either to you. A concrete worthwhile goal, or confusion. If your mind is full of doubt, anxiety, misunderstanding, fear, worry and confusion then your life becomes full of the same. Think about nothing- you become nothing. What we plant it must return to us. It will return anything. Why don`t we use our minds more? Because it`s given to us FREE at birth and whatever is FREE we place little value on. Things we pay money for we value. No-one wants to be a failure, so remember YOU WILL reap what you sow!

Every thing that is worthwhile in life is FREE! Our minds, souls, bodies, hopes, dreams, intelligence, love of family, friends and country are priceless. Things that cost money are cheap and can be replaced at any time. You can be completely wiped out- and still make another fortune. Even if your home burns down, we can rebuild it, but the things we got for nothing we can never replace. The human mind isn`t used because we take it for granted! Familiarity breeds contempt.

It can do any job we want but we assign it little jobs, instead of big important ones. Universities have proved that most of us operate on 10% or less of our abilities. Plant your goal in your mind (a seed) and work towards it,it cannot fail! It`s a law of nature. Think about it in a relaxed positive way. A man is the sum total of his own thoughts. He is where he is because that`s exactly where he really wants to be, whether he admits it or not.

What you think about today you will become tomorrow. You are guided by your mind, it will mould your future.

Picture yourself in your minds eye that you`ve already achieved your goal. The law that can give us success can also give us failure. Think of your mind as a massive earth moving vehicle moving hundreds of tons of earth, and you`re perched on top driving it! Do you sit back- fold your arms and let it run into a ditch, or put both hands firmly on the wheel and control/direct this power to a specific worthwhile purpose?

We must control our thinking, use it for good or for bad. Life should be an exciting adventure, never a bore! People are basically good. We came from someplace and we`re going someplace. The architect of the universe didn`t create a stairway to nowhere. You are the creator of your own life, an artist and sculptor.

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That is, we can achieve nothing without paying the price. The 30 day Test Experiment:

1- You will become what you think about 2- Let your mind soar(free it) 3- Concentrate on your goal everyday- courage 4- Try to save 10% of your earnings 5- Action

Each of us wants something and each of us is afraid of something. Write down what you want. Look at it first thing in the morning and last thing at night. You have the right to the natural abundance around us, it`s yours for the asking.

The difficult part is to form a brand new habbit. Stop thinking about what you fear. Replace it with a positive mental picture of your goal. Don`t give up, it`s easy to think negative. Take control of your mind.

Maintain a cheerful and positive outlook. Your returns in life will be in direct proportion to what you give. Once you know where you`re going it puts you into that top 5% of people who are successful. Don`t worry about how you will achieve your goal. Leave that to a “power” much greater than you yourself.

All you have to know is where you`re going. The answers will come to you of their own accord at the right time. From “The Sermon On The Mount”: “Seek and ye shall find” “Ask and it shall be given to you” “Knock and it shall be opened unto you” “For everyone that asketh- receiveth” It`s as simple as that!

You only need a purpose- and faith! For 30 days do your very best. Give without receiving in return. Act as though it was impossible to fail. Make your test for 30 days. If you get overwhelmed with negative thoughts start over again for another 30 days.

Gradually a new habbit will form until you find yourself in that wonderful minority for to whom virtually nothing is impossible. Get yourself a card and on one side write down your goal. On the other side the quotes from “The Sermon On The Mount”.

Rememer, dreams don`t have deadlines!

Nothing great was ever accomplished without inpiration! No-one wants to be a failure- you reap what you sow! Think positive thoughts! The only people who “make” money, work in a mint. The rest of us EARN money, AFTER you are successful. Success is not the result of making money, making money is the result of success. You don`t sit in front of a stove and say “give me heat and then i`ll add the wood”! We`ve got to put the fuel in before we can expect heat! Likewise we`ve got to be of service first, before we can expect money. Don`t concern yourself with the money. Be of service, build, work, dream and create. Do this and you`ll find there`s no limit to the prosprity and abundance that will come to you!

Prosperity is founded upon a law of mutual exchange. Any person who contributes to prosperity must prosper in turn himself. Sometimes it won`t come from those you serve, but it will come from somewhere.

For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. No man can get rich himself unless he enriches others! There are NO exceptions to this law. If you want more, you must be of more service to those from whom you receive this return. If you want less, you must reduce this service. This is the price you must pay for what you want. If you believe you can enrich your life by deluding others you will only delude yourself thinking you can avert this- it`s impossible. The prisons are filled with those trying to make new laws for themselves. Six steps to help you realise success: 1.Set yourself a definite goal 2.Stop running yourself down 3.Stop thinking of reasons to fail and not be successful, think of ways you can be successful 4.Trace attitudes back to your childhood, to when you first told yourself you couldn`t be successful 5.Change your image by writing out a description of the person you`d like to be 6.Act the part of the successful person you`d like to become Pay the price by becoming the person you want to become. You have nothing to loose, but you`ve a whole life to win!” “THE TRADGEDY OF LIFE IS NOT THAT IT ENDS TOO SOON-BUT THAT WE WAIT SO LONG TO BEGIN IT”. EARL NIGHTINGALE: An EXTRA-ORDINARY MAN.