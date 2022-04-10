News
‘Ambulance’ Is Unoriginal and Boring but It’s Probably Not Jake Gyllenhaal’s Fault
Another decibel-blasting assault on the IQ by Michael Bay, a pointless, predictable thriller without any thrills anyone is likely to remember called Ambulance brings summer silliness to the screen several months early this year. No surprise here. This is a director whose only interest is in entertainment without a trace of originality. He isn’t interested in quality, only in length, noise, and stale ideas from old movies. There’s plenty of all three in Ambulance.
AMBULANCE
★
Based on a much better 2005 Danish film with the same title that ran in half the time, this is a Hollywood exercise in energy without style by a maximalist director with minimalist logic. What passes for plot can be written on the head of a safety pin. Broke, unemployed and desperate, a nice but out-of-luck Black man named Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) needs a hefty sum to pay for his wife’s surgery. The only person he can turn to for a loan that big is his estranged white adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), a charming career criminal with a knack for telling septic jokes and robbing banks. To get his loan, Will is sucked into an elaborate scheme to relieve a California bank of more than $30 million if he’ll drive the getaway car. The heist goes terribly awry, Will accidentally shoots a cop before leaving the vault, and the getaway car is exchanged for a runaway ambulance inhabited by the two brothers, the dying cop, and a pretty paramedic (Eiza González) who tries to keep her patient alive by removing his bullet-riddled spleen with her bare hands at 60 mph. What ensues is 2 hours and 16 minutes of preposterous mayhem televised “live” on every cable channel and aimed for a market hooked on dumb, impractical escapist nonsense—as Will and Danny are pursued by a fleet of helicopters, criminals hooked on technology—and what appears to be the entire vehicular budget for Southern California. This is described by one member of the LAPD as “a very expensive car chase.” Only in a Michael Bay movie can killing so many innocent civilians, splattering the screen with blood, and trashing so much Los Angeles real estate seem boring.
There’s too much chaos for you to worry about dozing off, but during most of the movie I kept wishing it would make some kind of narrative sense. The paralyzing problem from start to finish is that the actors are trapped without anything to say or do that amounts to more than pawn shop value. Characters enter and you don’t know who they are. Violence erupts in every scene when you least expect it. Jake Gyllenhaal has made some serious and responsible films. This is not one of them. He is probably not to be blamed. The screenplay by Chris Fedak gives him nothing realistic to do to bring his character to life. The last thing the director and the scriptwriter care about is telling a story with linear coherence and fully fleshed out characters. The camera keeps circling back around the ambulance as it passes the same fruit wagons, the way Roy Rogers used to pass the same rock formations chasing outlaws while riding Trigger. Hundreds of extras in cop uniforms run and scream and shout in oversize designer sunglasses, it’s impossible to comprehend. Just when you think it’s over somebody else finds another machine gun, another shoot-out begins, and Los Angeles has never looked uglier.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Gators offer Eustis WR Tyree Patterson, nephew of UCF Hall of Famer Joe Burnett
Committing to play football for the Florida Gators might seem like a no-brainer for life-long Gators fan Tyree Patterson. The Eustis receiver, who was offered a scholarship UF on Friday, says not so fast.
“I’m not really used to this process.”
Patterson, who is the nephew of former Eustis and UCF standout Joe Burnett, who played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patterson has yet to receive a UCF offer.
It’s no surprise Patterson is opening the eyes of recruiters. He’s had two big seasons of football since returning to the game. In 18 games he has had 85 catches for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns, and average of five catches for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown per game.
“I had a pretty good year my first year playing football,” Paterson said. “Then my junior year, that was like by breakout year, showing people I’m that person.”
The Gators offer is Patterson’s fourth Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer — with North Texas, UMass and Liberty — but by far the biggest.
The recruiting process for the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Patterson has started out slow for a couple of reasons. He did even play football after deciding to concentrate on basketball after his seventh-grade year. He’s also stuck in tiny Eustis, a Lake County school that does not receive much recruiting traffic.
“Me and my dad sat down after me 10-grade year’s basketball season and he said he thought I should focus more on what I want to do in college, what I love the most,” Patterson said. “I chose football over basketball.
His main recruiter at UF has been receivers coach Keary “KC” Colbert and he also received a phone call from first-year head coach Billy Napier on Friday night.
Colbert informed him of the offer.
“It was on FaceTime when he told me and I was just smilin’ the whole time,” Patterson said. “If was kinda shocking, because that’s my first big, big offer … so yeah, I was a little shocked and happy at the same time.”
He was happy to get a call from Napier, as well.
“It was pretty good. He was just saying how they all love my game and they got a lot of things coming for me,” Patterson said. “He was saying I remind him of one of the players (Calvin Ridley) he coached when he as at Alabama. He said I was just bigger than him and he can’t wait to have me down there [in Gainesville].
He said of all the receivers he coached he had 16 go to the NFL,
”That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Eustis coach Frank Scott said Patterson has all the tools necessary,
“He’s only really played football for two years and it’s crazy how much he’s developed during that time,” Scott said. “He’s got a lot of upside and he’s going to do big things.”

Heat leaving higher math to others as they await opponent from play-in round; Butler doesn’t travel to Orlando
Erik Spoelstra is leaving the higher math to others. Tyler Herro is keeping an eye on the Brooklyn Nets. And Bam Adebayo already is studying ahead.
The Miami Heat not only have to wait until the completion of games on Sunday to see how the NBA play-in round will be seeded, but then wait for that preliminary postseason tournament to conclude on Friday before learning their first-round opponent for their playoff opener next Sunday at FTX Arena.
The Heat will face whichever of the four play-in teams exits that round with the No. 8 seed, with the Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets or Cleveland Cavaliers to be their first-round opponent.
“I was never good at math,” Spoelstra said with a smile. “And I’ve had everybody explain all the scenarios. That’s when you’ll lose me in 30 seconds.”
The Heat close out their schedule Sunday at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Games at 3:30 p.m. Sunday involving the Nets, Hawks, Hornets and Cavaliers will determine the seeding for the play-in round.
“All the other trigonometry, that’s for everybody else,” Spoelstra said of Sunday’s equation for Nos. 7-10 in the Eastern Conference. “It’ll play out the way it’s supposed to play out. That just confuses me.”
Most eyes are on the Nets, now that Kyrie Irving, even while non-vaccinated, has been cleared to appear in all games, giving Brooklyn a formidable 1-2 punch alongside Kevin Durant.
“I know how it works,” Herro said. “I’m not paying too much attention to it. Obviously, Brooklyn is the team that we’re looking at, seeing who they’ll match up against. I mean, whoever we’ll play in the first round, it is what it is.”
Kyle Lowry is of similar thought.
“Any team that we would possibly play would be a challenge,” the veteran point guard said. “It’s the playoffs. There are reasons that they’re in the playoffs. So whoever we match up against, we know they’ve going to give us their all, we’re going to play our best.
“But whoever we match up against, we have to go out there and still do our job, no matter what it is. It’s not going to be easy at all.”
That has Adebayo already going to school.
“I’m watching. I’m watching film,” he said. “I’m looking at guys’ tendencies, reading plays, seeing how they play in transition, how they play on certain schemes. So I’m paying attention.”
But also not getting caught up in the seeding possibilities.
“I mean, in the playoffs, you can’t run, anyway, in my opinion,” he said. “So you can’t try to duck somebody. If you win that matchup, you’ve got to play ‘em in the next round or the round after that. It’s like, you got to face that.
“So, you know, I don’t feel like anybody here is running from anything.”
Of the 16 possible permutations from Sunday’s games involving the Nets, Hawks, Hornets and Cavaliers, Brooklyn would be positioned to play for the No. 7 seed in all but two.
Butler doesn’t travel
Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker remained behind when the Heat departed Saturday for Orlando, with Tucker dealing with a calf strain.
The Heat listed five others as questionable: Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (hip), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe) and Omer Yurtseven (non-COVID illness).
The expectations remains that even though they traveled, Adebayo, Herro and Lowry will get the night off, as could other rotation players not on the injury report.
