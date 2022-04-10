News
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
PHOENIX — Karla Finocchio’s slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin.
The 55-year-old planned to use her $800-a-month disability check to get an apartment after back surgery. But she soon was sleeping in her old pickup protected by her German Shepherd mix Scrappy, unable to afford housing in Phoenix, where median monthly rents soared 33% during the coronavirus pandemic to over $1,220 for a one-bedroom, according to ApartmentList.com.
Finocchio is one face of America’s graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic.
“We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness,” said Kendra Hendry, a caseworker at Arizona’s largest shelter, where older people make up about 30% of those staying there. “These are not necessarily people who have mental illness or substance abuse problems. They are people being pushed into the streets by rising rents.”
Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents. Advocates say much more housing is needed, especially for extremely low-income people.
Navigating sidewalks in wheelchairs and walkers, the aging homeless have medical ages greater than their years, with mobility, cognitive and chronic problems like diabetes. Many contracted COVID-19 or couldn’t work because of pandemic restrictions.
Cardelia Corley, 65, ended up on the streets of Los Angeles County after the hours at her telemarketing job were cut.
“I’d always worked, been successful, put my kid through college,” the single mother said. “And then all of a sudden things went downhill.”
Corley traveled all night aboard buses and rode commuter trains to catch a cat nap.
“And then I would go to Union Station downtown and wash up in the bathroom,” said Corley. She recently moved into a small East Hollywood apartment with help from The People Concern, a Los Angeles nonprofit.
A 2019 study of aging homeless people led by the University of Pennsylvania drew on 30 years of census data to project the U.S. population of people 65 and older experiencing homelessness will nearly triple from 40,000 to 106,000 by 2030, resulting in a public health crisis as their age-related medical problems multiply.
Dr. Margot Kushel, a physician who directs the Center for Vulnerable Populations at the University of California, San Francisco, said her research in Oakland on how homelessness affects health has shown nearly half of the tens of thousands of older homeless people in the U.S. are on the streets for the first time.
“We are seeing that retirement is no longer the golden dream,” said Kushel. “A lot of the working poor are destined to retire onto the streets.”
That’s especially true of younger baby boomers, now in their late 50s to late 60s, who don’t have pensions or 401(k) accounts. About half of both women and men ages 55 to 66 have no retirement savings, according to the census.
Born between 1946 and 1964, baby boomers now number over 70 million, the census shows. With the oldest boomers in their mid 70s, all will hit age 65 by 2030.
The aged homeless also tend to have smaller Social Security checks after years working off the books.
Donald Whitehead Jr., executive director of the Washington-based advocacy group National Coalition for the Homeless, said Black, Latino and Indigenous people who came of age in the 1980s amid recession and high unemployment rates are disproportionately represented among the homeless.
Many nearing retirement never got well-paying jobs and didn’t buy homes because of discriminatory real estate practices.
“So many of us didn’t put money into retirement programs, thinking that Social Security was going to take care of us,” said Rudy Soliz, 63, operations director for Justa Center, which offers meals, showers, a mail drop and other services to the aged homeless in Phoenix.
The average monthly Social Security retirement payment as of December was $1,658. Many older homeless people have much smaller checks because they worked fewer years or earned less than others.
People 65 and over with limited resources and who didn’t work enough to earn retirement benefits may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income of $841 a month.
Nestor Castro, 67, was luckier than many who lose permanent homes.
Castro was in his late 50s living in New York when his mother died and he was hospitalized with bleeding ulcers, losing their apartment. He initially stayed with his sister in Boston, then for more than three years at a YMCA in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Just before last Christmas, Castro got a permanent subsidized apartment through Hearth Inc., a Boston nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness among older adults. Residents pay 30% of their income to stay in one if Hearth’s 228 units.
Castro pays with part of his Social Security check and a part-time job. He also volunteers at a food pantry and a nonprofit that assists people with housing.
“Housing is a big problem around here because they are building luxury apartments that no one can afford,” he said. “A place down the street is $3,068 a month for a studio.”
Roseville police officer who was shooting victim is released from hospital
Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, who was struck in the face by gunfire by an active shooter Tuesday night, was released from the hospital Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department.
“Our hero is home,” the department wrote in the post thanking Regions hospital. “A great end to what has undoubtedly been a difficult weekend for our department and community … Throughout this process, Ryan has shown a tremendous amount of grit, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ryan exemplifies everything we as a department aspire to be. Without question, he is a hero in all our eyes. Welcome home, Ryan.”
Duxbury had surgery Friday to remove a bullet lodged in his neck, according to a statement by police.
According to a GoFundMe page for Duxbury, as of early Friday night, the page had raised more than $67,000 toward his recovery, which police Chief Erika Scheider said will likely be “a long road to a full recovery.”
Duxbury has been with Roseville police since 2019. He was among 15 Roseville officers who responded to multiple rounds being fired by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard on Tuesday, according to police.
Duxbury was shot as officers were setting up a perimeter, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roseville officers Bryan Anderson and Boua Chang shot and struck Werling, who died at Regions Hospital.
In addition to his patrol work, Duxbury serves as a department field training officer, background investigator and recruitment liaison and wellness committee member. Last year, he was awarded three unit citations, and his file also includes numerous letters of appreciation, Scheider said.
Srinagar, Apr 10: Big Opportunity for the government jobs seekers in the Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has issued the notification for the recruitment of various Group C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 09 April to 15 April 2022.
A total of 159 vacancies are available. Out of a total, 70 vacancies are for the posts of Ward Sahayika, Health Inspector under HQ Western Command, 52 are for 2 Vacancy of Chowkidar, Cook, LDC, Safaiwali, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman, Health Inspector, Barber Posts under HQ South Western Command and 37 vacancies for Stenographer, LDC, Messenger, Daftry, Safaiwala, Gardener under HQ Eastern Command.
Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application for Eastern Command – 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
Last Date for Submitting Application for South Western Command – 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
Last Date for Submitting Application for Western Command – 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
How to Apply for Indian Army HQ Western, South Western and Eastern Command Recruitment 2022
Candidates can send their application to the concerned command by post to:
1. Western Command: Commandant, Command Hospital (WC) Chandimandir, Panchkula (Haryana)-134107
2. Eastern Command: HQ Bengal Sub Area, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata-700 027
3. South Western Command: Medical Branch, Headquarter South Western Command, Jaipur (Rajasthan) PIN-302012.
Real World Economics: The real costs of our U.S. obsession with guns
A fatal neighborhood shooting spree in Roseville and a decision to not prosecute a Minneapolis policeman who fatally shot a legally armed, innocent citizen in a no-knock warrant both highlight an important economic fact: tabulated Gross Domestic Product is not the same as human well-being. These local news items from last week also exemplify the economic phenomena of “negative externalities” and “path dependency.”
As context here, our nation has gone bat-guano insane about firearms. This affects us economically. But before you Second Amendment absolutists rain down reactions upon my head, understand my background: I have enjoyed shooting since age 11, currently own nine firearms, four of which are semi-automatic and, counting .22 rimfire, possess thousands of rounds of ammunition. One gun in my collection meets the 1990s legal definition of an “assault rifle.” So don’t waste time emailing me that I don’t understand firearms or the U.S. Constitution.
The economics issues here start with the obvious fact that people in our nation spend tremendous amounts of money on firearms and ammunition. Yet we cannot fully quantify how much because of laws forbidding government recording of gun purchases and ownership.
Still, in the U.S. we have at least 300 million operable guns, and perhaps as many as 400 million, for a population of 333 million. Yet fewer than half of all households own even one gun. That some 1.3 million background check requests were submitted on one frenetic weekend in 2020 says much. Perhaps as many as 40 million sales were completed that year.
Gross domestic product measures the market value of new goods and services turned out in an economy over a set period of time. These products can be for consumers — food, clothing, shelter, or businesses — locomotives, software, warehouses. Governments buy police cruisers, aircraft carriers and textbooks. Soybeans are bought and exported to the Netherlands and sawlogs to Japan.
Services are counted in GDP as well, “luxuries” as well as necessities. After necessities, households may buy baseball and theater tickets, camping gear, pedicures and books. Others opt for tattoos, pitchers of margaritas, lap dances or porn.
All this promotes further economic activity. A fitness craze prompts production of exercise gear, Fitbits, and yoga mats. Greater bar-hopping spurs liquor production — and residual demand for EMTs, police officers, wreckers, ER surgeons and treatment programs. Increased demand for guns has analogous effects.
Economists tend to shun value judgments. There is no objective proof that $1,000 spent on kids camps, gymnastics and cello lessons benefits society more than if it was spent on AR-15 clones, spare pistol magazines, under-dashboard holsters and body armor.
But I’d argue most people would find an “our kids will be happier and healthier if they go to camp next summer,” decision better than “each of us needs to carry a pistol everywhere and we need an AK47 with 5,000 rounds of ammo in the house.”
That last, of course, is an extreme. Some people buy guns because they like to hunt or target shoot and have these recreational activities ingrained in their families. Some start carrying guns because they are gang members and everyone in rival gangs has guns. Some QAnon believers buy guns because they foresee bloody apocalyptic battles for survival of the white race. And many millions of others buy guns because of nonspecific but pervasive fears that our nation, or our city, has become a more dangerous place. Self-arming becomes a necessity and this is a tragedy of our national psyche.
Does this all, however, represent a major use of economic resources? In 2021, the Wall Street Journal, using FBI data, asserted that 40 million guns had been sold in our country in 2020. If all were new and were semiautomatic pistols such as Glock or Sig-Sauer or AR15 or AK47 wannabes, minimal costs, with accessories and some ammunition, would range from $1,000 to $2,000 each.
This estimated total outlay of $40 billion to $80 billion is piffling compared to a $22 trillion GDP for 2020, less than half of 1 percent. The upper sum is about two-fifths of household spending on toiletries or half of spending on household cleaning products.
On the other hand, $80 billion is 14 times annual outlays for the U.S. government’s WIC food supplement program and 13 times those of federal Child Development Block Grants for early childhood education. Families could send 40 million kids to a two-week overnight summer camp. So make your own judgements about the opportunity costs of spending this much on new guns that may or may not ever be used.
Then there are what economists call negative externalities. Despite the gun lobby mantra that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” accidental shootings, suicides and intentional homicides all increase with higher rates of gun ownership. And the relationships are not all linear with numbers of guns. When most Minnesota farm and small-town households had a .22 rifle or pump shotgun for plinking or occasional hunting, there were relatively fewer opportunities for accidents or for impulsive-rage shootings. Most gun owners had grown up in a culture of safe usage. But when tens of millions of people who never owned guns before start carrying semi-automatic pistols on their persons or tucked under car seats or sofa cushions, potential for accidental or impulsive shooting burgeons.
Gun control advocates often imply that excessive gun ownership in the U.S. facilitates suicide. But suicide is also culture-specific. Some nations, such as Belgium or Japan, have rates near the United States despite strict gun controls. Canada has a similar culture to ours overall, but only a fourth of the number of guns relative to population. Their suicide rate is a third lower, but not zero.
There are spillovers in policing. U.S. police are far, far quicker to shoot than those in any other wealthy industrialized country. No-knock warrants such as what occurred in February in Minneapolis are extremely rare in other countries. “Suicide by cop” is virtually unknown. And while there are school shootings or incidents in which an apparently mentally disturbed individual shoots up a neighborhood, as in Roseville, these occur at only a tiny fraction of rates here. But the caveat, of course, comes back to pervasive gun ownership: U.S. police must assume that they will have a gun pointed at them at any time, that any knock may evoke a burst of bullets back through the door.
This is all glum, but can get gloomier: “Path dependency” is how economists explain how, once a commitment is made to a certain path, change is difficult — even if change makes economic sense. Think 56.5-inch rail spacings or employer-provided health insurance. It also implies that simply reversing the path often is impossible. Once you have 300 million or 400 million guns floating around, measures like background checks at gun shows are mere symbolism. Banning and confiscating the guns would be impossible, even with a politically unlikely repeal of the Second Amendment. The result, very likely, would be civil war. Reclining loveseats and crossover sedans wear out, but civilian firearms hardly ever do. Two of my guns were made more than a century ago. Both remain deadly.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
