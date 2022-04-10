Finance
Are You Buying The Right Health Insurance Plan? Read This
It is rightly said that necessity is the mother of invention. This applies to health insurance also. Deteriorating lifestyle patterns and the rising cost of health care in India has paved way for health insurance services. This need has further aggravated by the fact that unlike the West, the social security systems are non-existent in India. The governments have made all the provisions to extract tax from the citizens at all possible points but when it comes to health care and social security, it has not done anything at all.
Thus, it is the responsibility of the citizen to secure himself. But it is not that smooth to get the right health insurance policy. There are over two dozen general insurance companies which are offering different types of health insurance plans in India. Many times, people end up buying health insurance plans which are not relevant for them and which do not help them during the time of need.
Therefore, it bears crucial significance that you understand the nuances of health insurance plans and then only make a decision. Here is a quick list for you.
What all do health insurance plans cover?
Health insurance plans are primarily meant to provide you coverage against hospitalisation and critical diseases. Most plans cover this. But, there are many plans, which do not cover certain types of health ailments. For instance, you can find several mediclaim plans which do not cover blood pressure and diabetes related issues.
The scope of coverage can be different too. For instance, not every plan covers post-hospitalisation expenses. In some the coverage period can be as large as 45 days and in some the period could be as little as one week.
It is your responsibility to check on these matters. If you are relying on the insurance agent who is pursuing you, it can cost you dear at later dates. Agents are interested in making sales and commission. They may show their concern and tend to offer you the best plans, but they reality can be very different. So, just take care of these aspects.
The development of health insurance industry in India has motivated insurance companies to introduce comprehensive plans. A wide range of riders are also available at your disposal. Thus, if you buy a standard policy, you can add on riders which can provide you cover against many other risks such as permanent disability benefit, diabetes coverage, etc.
Do they cover pre-existing conditions?
Most mediclaim plans in India do not cover pre-existing conditions unless specified. Do not assume on this matter. If you are looking for coverage against a pre-existing medical condition, then clarify it at the very first instance. You can compare health insurance plans online and consult with customer care centre through online chat option or telephonic call.
There are plans which cover pre-existing ailments at certain conditions. Generally, there is a pre-specified period under which pre-existing conditions are covered. The cost of such plans is naturally higher than the standard ones.
Can multiple family members be covered under one plan?
Yes, it is possible. You can simply opt for a family floater plan and get your family members covered under a single plan. There are myriad benefits of these plans. The premium is a bit higher but quite less if you go for different health insurance plans for various family members. The collective cost for various plans is much higher.
Family floater plans, at the other end, are cost effective. The most frequently asked question about family floater plans is what happens if one member consumes the coverage limit and another member falls ill. There are solutions to these conditions.
You can top-up coverage limit during the policy period. Of course, you need to pay some additional premium to get the extended coverage.
Can you switch from one health insurance plan to another?
Portability is not limited to the telecom sector only. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made portability possible in the health insurance sector.
If, due to any reason whatsoever, you wish to change your health insurance service company, you can file an application for the switch. Health insurance is offered by general insurance companies, so far and they cannot reject your claim for portability.
They can try to retain you but at the end, it is your prerogative to make the final decision. If you come across any issues pertaining to your health insurance plan, you can file a complaint at IRDAI’s online consumer grievance redressal system. It is amazingly efficient and you can expect an action within a 15-45 day period.
Nonetheless, the IRDAI has taken tough measures to protect consumer rights and there are all the possibilities that your grievances are resolved by the insurance company itself at the first stage and you do not need to approach IRDAI in that case.
What about tax exemptions?
In the current fiscal year ending March 2015, you can claim for a tax deduction to the limit of Rs 15,000 towards payment of health insurance premium, under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. From the next fiscal year, this limit is set at Rs 25,000 a year.
Is Life Insurance Coverage an Option With Heart Disease?
Qualifying for life insurance coverage with cardiovascular disease may be difficult, but it is certainly possible. In the US, the #1 cause of death is cardiovascular disease and many individuals who have been diagnosed think life insurance coverage is out of the question.
If you have heart disease, life insurance ought to be a top priority for you if anyone depends on your wages. The higher the probability that something bad will happen to you, the more you should have the coverage.
How hard will it be to get coverage?
If you smoke or have other health issues like diabetes or you are overweight, it will be extremely difficult for you to get coverage. This is the reason it is so vital that you make lifestyle changes that will demonstrate you are taking care of the situation and that your health issues have stabilized.
All insurance companies approach medical underwriting differently yet all underwrite heart disease cases very closely and try to find patterns. Life Insurance underwriters will assume you’re not worth the trouble if you cannot illustrate that your general health is on the right path and you also have adequately addressed their concerns about your medical condition(s).
Many people who have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease followed their doctor’s orders and made the lifestyle changes that made a standard rating possible. Getting coverage with heart disease requires a large amount of work as the application is scrutinized and is going to have to be shopped to several (dozens) of insurance companies. Working with an independent, experienced agent that is knowledgeable about high-risk life insurance companies with be essential. It will be more necessary than ever to compare an applicant who has heart disease among more than a few life insurance companies because the outcome will be different from one company to the next.
Having your most up-to-date blood work results in your possession will assist in expediting the underwriting process. For a small fee, your nearby pharmacy will usually do this quickly and without a doctor’s referral. It also will be helpful to get your most up-to-date results from any test carried out by your cardiologist together with a letter explaining your current status. Having these items ready will not only help to speed up the process, but also will give an underwriter a better sense of transparency.
What to Expect From an Underwriter:
Your medical records will definitely be reviewed extra cautiously if you have a heart condition. Because the chance of you having a heart attack or other life threatening event is greater than someone without cardiovascular disease, life insurance providers will look at you as being a higher risk. Which simply means, if anyone needs life insurance, it’s you.
Should you have loved ones who depend on your income, you owe to them to take a look at the life insurance options available to you, regardless of your heart condition. By and large, insurance companies tend to be concerned about whether or not your condition has actually been stabilized. Low-priced term insurance very often is a possibility if you can at the very least show your cardiovascular disease has stabilized.
One of the most important benefits of life insurance is that you can always commit to lifestyle alterations and buy cheaper insurance once your health improves and exchange the older pricier insurance with a newer policy that has a better rating due to a health improvement. That’s the reason it is really important to get as healthy as you possibly can right now.
Life Insurance companies are going to carefully consider your health record for the past several years and longer in some cases. Insurance providers are going to completely review your medical history and may requests even more test/items if needed to get comfortable with your case. Always be entirely transparent with any concerns, testing, or specialist’s documentation the life insurance provider requires. Because of the online environment we live in, there are no secrets. The truth will eventually come out and it is a lot better to be up front vs. back peddling afterward when an underwriter uncovers information that has been left off an application. This will likely cause them to be uneasy and wonder what else there is that they have not yet uncovered.
Life insurance companies will also contest or make an attempt to not pay the claim on a policy if misrepresentations on an application are uncovered, regardless if the policy is greater than two years old. Just disclose everything up front and stay away from the nightmare of your family fighting with an insurance company over a claim.
How much will it cost?
Preferred rates for anyone with a heart condition are not totally out of question, however it’s more probable they’re going to be standard or table rated. Your agent must send your application to no less than 20 life insurance providers to ensure that you will get the best rating available. The one thing directly under your control is whether or not you decide to begin living healthy. If you’re not as healthy as you want to be or should be now, doesn’t mean you should wait to acquire insurance. There are numerous options available for you to get insurance and be sure your family is protected now as any changes in health typically are not considered for at least 6 months. Putting your family in jeopardy is the alternative which obviously is a bad idea.
If you’re working with an agent who only asked a couple of questions concerning your health and revealed only lowball quotes, beware because many more questions will surely be asked in the future and, yes, the rate will change. A good agent will ask you the tough questions upfront and never sugarcoat the facts. In an effort to accurately quote a case involving heart disease, the agent needs to review your medical history in detail to get an understanding of what sort of rating you most likely to get.
The very best rates for life insurance with heart disease will require you to do a full medical exam. There are actually other products available that use a guaranteed issue application that do not require a medical exam. However there isn’t a free lunch, anytime you are not completing a full medical exam; expect to pay considerably more in premium.
How Long Will Underwriting Take?
If you’ve got heart disease, plan on waiting longer than normal to get term life insurance as underwriters will look very closely at your medical history to be certain you are not susceptible to heart attack or another potentially fatal health event in the near future. Also, be prepared to do additional medical testing like an EKG, carotid artery ultrasound, CT heart scans, etc. These tests, not surprisingly, take time and obtaining the results is usually a lengthy process.
Unfortunately there is just no way around full medical underwriting if you have heart disease and want the best rates. Anyone who indicates there is a “no medical exam” or simplified issue product that has competitive rates is not providing you with accurate information. All insurance companies offering traditional term and whole life insurance along with the best rates are going to ask for a complete medical exam if you have a heart condition. There are a few final expense type plans you will find that don’t require medical underwriting, nevertheless they cap coverage amounts at $25,000 and the cost of insurance is extremely high. You really are much better off saving your funds and making sure you have an estate plan in place.
Geico Low Rates and Affordable Coverage – Is It Really True?
It is very important to research the multitude of car insurance companies when choosing an insurance company for yourself. One of the more popular companies is Geico Car Insurance. The Geico gecko advertises low rates and great coverage.
Geico has received great reviews from its current customers with 97% of them being pleased with their services. They have affordable prices and offer discounts as well. For example, they offer discounted family car insurance plans for those with multiple cars.
They provide great services. They offer a 24/7 line for any questions or claims that need to be submitted. They are incorporated with Berkshire Hathaway Company and are valued at over $15 billion.
Geico can quickly give you a personalized quote via their website. In addition, they have a calculator that can assist you in choosing the coverage plan that is most beneficial to your needs. They help you in choosing what is right for you.
The higher deductible on your plan, the lower your premium will be. According to recent surveys, $500 is what most customers choose to set their deductible at. Geico can assist you in choosing which plan will be most cost effective for you based on your current budget.
Geico is a simple and easy company because of their user friendly website. You can easily make changes to your plan such as adding a new person on your plan, for example. You can make online payments or even adjust your deductible.
It is important for you to research the multitude of car insurance companies to find the one that is right for you. By researching their website or contacting a sales agent, you can find out if this company will meet your needs.
Affordable Car Insurance
Car Insurance is usually not an option- it is required by law. Many people end up spending much more than they need to on Car Insurance, because they don’t know what savings they may be eligible for.
When you apply for Car Insurance, the insurer will look closely at your driving record. To get a lower quote, it matters how long you have been driving, and how clean your driving record is. You may qualify for additional discounts if you are an AAA member or have taken a defensive driving course. Car alarms and car safety features, such as air bags, automatic seat belts, and antilock brakes, can also save you money. Retired, federal employee or military status may save you even more.
If you already have some form of insurance with one company, you can get a loyalty discount for buying your Car Insurance from the same company. If you have more than one car, use the same insurer for all your cars and get 10% to 20% off on your quote. You are also rewarded for staying with an insurer after the first year, with additional discounts.
Once you know what discounts you are eligible for, shop around for the most competitive quote. It is worth getting several quotes; you can do this on the Internet, by visiting an insurance agent’s office in person, or by calling an insurer. You can save up to 15% in commissions earned by agents by going to the insurer direct. Be sure to provide all insurers you get quotes from with any information that could potentially reduce your quote. They do not always ask all the questions or volunteer information on all discounts. Protect your interests by checking the credit rating of the company you go with, and check with your state insurance department and local Better Business Bureau about consumer complaints.
