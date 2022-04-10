News
Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals, minus their rookie manager, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday.
Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark, and bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in.
Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.
St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas threw a career-high 41 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just run in that span. He was pulled in the fourth.
Relievers Kody Whitley (1-0), Nick Wittgren, T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos combined to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.
Arenado singled home Paul Goldschmidt to make it 2-all in the third. DeJong homered later in the inning.
Corey Dickerson, making his Cardinals debut, singled home Arenado in the fifth.
Arenado added an RBI double in the sixth.
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
Schumaker, formerly a popular player with the Cardinals, is in his first season on the St. Louis staff after four years with San Diego. He challenged a call at second base by umpire Dan Merzel, who had ruled Dylan Carlson came off the bag while trying to steal second in the first inning. Schumaker won the challenge as the call was overturned.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton successfully challenged first base umpire Mike Muchlinski’s ruling that Roberto Pérez was called out returning to the bag after Kevin Newman lined out to McFarland in the sixth inning.
SHOWTIME
Pirates rookie Diego Castillo stroked his first major league hit when he doubled off McFarland in the sixth inning.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: Placed RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday and recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Underwood departed Thursday’s game after throwing 10 pitches. … 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game with cramping in his right forearm.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-7, 5.35 ERA in 2021) has allowed seven runs in five innings over two appearances against the Cardinals.
Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 as he makes his debut for St. Louis.
Mets’ new-look lineup is exactly what the doctor ordered
WASHINGTON — In years past, the Mets would require perfection from their pitchers to have a shot at beating their opponent. This season’s lineup, however, offers minimal breathing room for opposing starters. In that way, Mets pitchers can afford to allow a couple of mistakes and know that their offense will still keep the team in the game.
That was what Max Scherzer experienced on Friday night, as he pushed himself to make his Mets debut despite being in pain with hamstring tightness. Scherzer, in his 15th season as a big-league starter and virtual lock for the Hall of Fame, knew how to pitch around his injury and still put up results. The results weren’t perfect — he gave up three earned runs on three hits over six innings — but that was OK. The Mets offense picked him up.
“The rest of the team had big two-out hits,” Scherzer said on Friday. “When you get a little breathing room, you get some run support like that, it allows you to be aggressive and attack the hitters.”
The Mets’ new-look offense is exactly what the doctor ordered. The lineup is deep. The hitters are gritty. Smart hitting and aggressive baserunning have been on display in the first two games of the year, featuring bunt singles against the shift (looking at you, Robinson Cano) and two-out, two-run singles (that’s Starling Marte’s immediate impact) with third-base coach Joey Cora boldly waving runners home.
Yes, it’s still early in the season. But last year, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis as early as May 6, so it’s not as if these initial games don’t matter. The Mets’ hot start should not be ignored, even if just for the simple fact we didn’t see this type of offensive production last year. The 2022 Mets are refreshing to watch.
The Amazin’s entered Saturday leading the majors in hits (25) and on-base percentage (.453). In their third game of the season, the Mets have the opportunity to do something they did only twice last season: record 10 or more hits in three straight games. In last year’s hugely disappointing season, the Mets hit .204 with two outs and runners in scoring position, good for 28th in the league. In these first couple of games, we’ve already seen hitters take unselfish at-bats and capitalize with runners on base.
“We don’t really have anybody that’s going out there trying to hit the ball 500 feet,” J.D. Davis. said. “Like Pete (Alonso), he’ll let loose here and there. But we do a pretty good job of trying to get base hits and work at-bats. We’ve just been getting guys on base. Continuously putting pressure on the pitcher, making him throw more pitches. Seems like we almost have a guy on base every single inning. Just kind of making them bend until they break is kind of a goal that we have.”
New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez has emphasized a blend of both traditional, situational hitting and analytical approaches at the plate. He doesn’t want hitters to be bogged down by statistics and information by the time they dig into the box. At least initially, it has led to a terrific offensive display because Mets hitters are buying into the approach.
Last year, a combination of events negatively impacted the Mets at the plate. They went through a hitting coach transition in May, from Davis to Hugh Quattlebaum. Then an onslaught of injuries to starting players caused the remaining healthy hitters to put too much pressure on themselves.
“We were in such a funk last year where we weren’t satisfied or we weren’t settling for the sac fly,” Davis said. “We didn’t want just one run. We wanted a couple of runs. There’s a runner on third, with one out or no outs, we’re trying to hit a double or hit a home run.
“A lot of people were so hurt that we were just trying to put the team on our shoulders. We had two to three guys (injured), so people were trying to carry the load or be that guy that has the big hit. But now, with everybody healthy and collectively together, it’s kind of easier to lean on each other instead of depending on one, two, or three guys in the lineup to come through.”
That grinding of at-bats is contagious. The team-first approach that manager Buck Showalter has implemented is leading to successful results. The key for these Mets will be maintaining it, even when injuries inevitably arise. For now, Mets hitters are just enjoying playing baseball, keeping their heads down, and controlling what they can control, instead of solely focusing on beating the other team. If they do everything right, when they look up, the score will reflect their grind.
“It’s what everybody’s trying to do in baseball,” Showalter said of his lineup. “You’re trying to pass the baton. You’re trying to make them grind every at-bat. Sometimes you don’t score a run, but you can win the inning. It sets up the rest of the game.”
()
Edwin Diaz heading to Puerto Rico after death of grandfather
WASHINGTON — The Mets will be without their hard-throwing closer for a few games.
Edwin Diaz was placed on the bereavement list Saturday after his grandfather passed away during Friday night’s game. He traveled to Puerto Rico on Saturday to be with his family.
“It’s sad,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He was close to his grandfather and it happened very quickly. He was pretty emotional.”
Left-hander David Peterson was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
Showalter expects Diaz to rejoin the team on Monday in Philly, but he can’t return from the bereavement list until Tuesday. GM Billy Eppler and the skipper told Diaz to take as much time as he needs.
Diaz was warming up in the ninth inning Friday against the Nationals while the Mets were ahead, 6-3. Jeff McNeil’s RBI single in the top of the ninth made it a four-run game, and a non-save situation. So Showalter called the bullpen and made sure Diaz sat back down.
“I talked to Edwin during (Friday’s) rain delay,” Showalter said. “I thought the seventh run last night was big. I really didn’t want to use him last night if I could help it.”
Ahead of Saturday night’s game in Washington, Showalter remained tight-lipped about who would fill in for Diaz at closer. Speculatively, some options include Trevor May, Seth Lugo, and Adam Ottavino.
“We’ve got one we’d like to end up with, but that requires the other team to cooperate,” Showalter said. “We’ve got some people who can do it, who’ve done it in the past. Tonight, we’ve got options that I’m comfortable with.”
()
Ketanji Brown Jackson has her work cut out for her
The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday was as noteworthy for what it didn’t change as for what it did.
Upon taking office, she will become the first Black woman to join the court in its 233-year history. At the same time, her arrival will not tip the ideological balance of the court or move it off its current trajectory as a vehicle for the conservative movement.
The soon-to-be Justice Jackson may be able to persuade her new colleagues not to move too aggressively, but there’s nothing that she or the other liberals on the court (or Chief Justice John Roberts, for that matter) can do to restrain a hard-right conservative majority that seeks to unravel what’s left of postwar jurisprudence.
On this point, we got another glimpse of what this world will look like when, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 “shadow docket” order reviving a Trump administration regulation that limited the ability of states and sovereign tribes to restrict projects that might damage waterways or reduce water quality. The conservative majority (minus Roberts) did not write an opinion or otherwise explain its decision. Nonetheless, it undermined the Clean Water Act and upended decades of settled law, without so much as a note, to say nothing of hearings and arguments. In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that by “granting relief” to the plaintiffs in the case without a demonstration of “irreparable harm,” the court went “astray.” We should expect to see it continue on that mistaken path.
Here, it is worth thinking about the doctrine that actually gives the court its power to make these decisions — judicial review.
The traditional view is that the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review grew out of Chief Justice John Marshall’s decision in 1803’s Marbury v. Madison, an ostensibly minor dispute that provided Marshall — as skilled a politician as he was a jurist — an opportunity to both assert the authority of the Constitution over ordinary legislation (in this case the Judiciary Act of 1789) and establish the court’s authority to decide the meaning of the Constitution. As Marshall wrote when he struck down the relevant section of the Judiciary Act as unconstitutional, “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.”
But that traditional view has its problems. To begin with, judicial review (or something like it) had been part of the Anglo-American legal tradition for decades before Marbury. In Virginia, Massachusetts and other colonies, juries and judges held considerable power to say what the law was and even overturn laws handed down from legislatures and other authorities. When judges and juries “exercised power to determine the law, they sometimes used their power to nullify legislation, even acts of Parliament, and to refuse obedience to other commands of crown authorities,” legal historian William E. Nelson explains in “Marbury v. Madison: The Origins and Legacy of Judicial Review.”
For example, in a 1761 case concerning the issuance of a writ of assistance — a kind of generalized and practically unlimited search order — in Massachusetts, lawyer James Otis Jr. urged the state superior court to nullify the act of Parliament that authorized the writ in question. His argument, and the claim that would presage the practice of judicial review as we came to understand it, was that the act itself violated the “fundamental principles of law.”
“As to acts of Parliament,” Otis said, according to notes kept by a young John Adams, who was present for the trial, “An act against the Constitution is void: an act against natural equity is void: and if an act of Parliament should be made, in the very words of this petition, it would be void. The executive courts must pass such acts into disuse.”
Otis published his views in a pamphlet, “The Rights of the British Colonies Asserted and Proved,” which became influential throughout the colonies during the Stamp Act crisis several years later, as judges and juries used his arguments to declare the act void, if not a violation of those “fundamental principles” of British law.
“Lawyers up and down the Atlantic coast advanced this argument during the fall, winter, and spring of 1765-1766,” Nelson writes. “And every court that accepted the argument made the argument less marginal and brought it increasingly into the mainstream of American constitutional thinking.”
Judicial review continued to take shape in the years after independence. A number of cases — in Virginia, New Jersey and North Carolina — dealt with the question of what to do when the act of a legislature appeared to violate the state constitution. In one case involving the pardoning of three Loyalists who had been convicted of treason, George Wythe of the Virginia Court of Appeals stated his view that he had a “duty to protect a solitary individual against the rapacity of the sovereign” as well as to “protect one branch of the legislature, and consequently, the whole community, against the usurpations of the other.” If the time came to overturn a law, he said, “I shall feel the duty; and, fearlessly, perform it.”
By the time of the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, judicial review was an established part of American jurisprudence. It was also controversial, opposed on democratic grounds. One delegate, John Dickinson of Pennsylvania, thought “no power ought such exist.” John Mercer of Maryland, likewise, said that he “disapproved of the doctrine that the judges as expositors of the Constitution should have the authority to declare a law void.” And James Madison, the most influential figure at the convention, thought the practice would make “the judiciary department paramount in fact to the legislature, which was never intended and can never be proper.”
Madison’s push for a federal “negative” on state legislation — a congressional veto on any state law that contravened “in the opinion of the national legislature the articles of union” — was in essence an attempt to put the power of judicial review into the hands of an elected and representative body, rather than an unelected tribunal. This was also true of his plan for a “council of revision” that would have the authority to examine and possibly veto every act of the national legislature. (Both plans, for what it’s worth, are testaments to the deep hostility Madison felt for state governments at this point in his life.)
The convention rejected both proposals in favor of what would become the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which elevated federal law over state law and gave the federal judiciary the power to enforce compliance. And although the delegates did not discuss judicial review at length during the convention, it was this decision that essentially guaranteed the Supreme Court would develop something like judicial review.
“Once the framers decided to turn to the courts to ensure the supremacy of federal law over state law,” Nelson writes, “they inevitably delegate to those courts jurisdiction to determine the meaning of federal law. And in determining the meaning of federal law in the event of a conflict between an act of Congress and the Constitution, courts had to have the power to give effect to the Constitution and to invalidate the congressional act.”
Marbury v. Madison may have been the first time that the Supreme Court struck down a federal law as unconstitutional, but John Marshall did not, as we have seen, invent the practice. Instead, it emerged organically out of the legal culture of the American colonies, and was written, implicitly, into the federal Constitution. What Marshall did was to give shape to the practice of judicial review, as well as navigate the court through its first major conflict with the executive branch, leaving its power and authority intact, if not enhanced.
Of course, the evolution of judicial review did not end with Marbury. Following Marshall’s precedents, the court of the first half of the 19th century understood itself as enforcing the line between politics and law, between what the state can touch and what belongs to the fixed structure of society. In practice, this meant the strict defense of private property (including the enslaved) from the actions of elected legislatures.
This made sense in a largely agrarian country where most citizens — or at least most adult white men — owned land or expected to own it at some point in their lives. But with the growth of industrial capitalism in the second half of the 19th century and the transformation of American economic life that this brought about, the court’s role changed, or rather, was forced to change.
“As vast accumulations of commercial wealth, which conferred monopoly power on its holders and enabled them to dominate others’ lives, grew in the late 19th century,” Nelson writes, “demands for redistributive regulation grew, and those who demanded the new regulation came to see the judiciary’s constitutional protection of established rights as controversial and political rather than as legal and immutable.” Marshall’s distinction between law and politics collapsed under the weight of material change, and judicial review took a new form in its wake.
This brings us back toward the present, where judicial review is used to resolve social and political disputes as well as more narrowly legal ones. The liberal mythology around the Supreme Court — the idea that it stands in defense of marginalized groups and underrepresented minorities — took shape when the court changed to meet the demands of the New Deal and the postwar welfare state.
What is interesting to consider is that in the hands of the current conservative majority, the court will most likely remain a defender of minority rights that adjudicates social and political conflict. But rather than marginal and oppressed minorities, this court will turn its attention to the interests and prerogatives of powerful political minorities — you might call them factions — that seek to dominate others free of federal interference.
Americans fighting to defend their voting rights or reproductive rights or the right to live free of discrimination will not find many friends on this Supreme Court. Large corporations, right-wing activists and conservative religious groups, on the other hand, will approach the court knowing the majority of justices are almost certainly on their side.
Much as it may frustrate the many Americans who think the court is too influential, judicial review is not going away. It may not be in the Constitution, but it is an emergent property of our constitutional order with deep roots in our colonial history.
The best we may be able to do, then, is to restrain judicial review — to place it under greater democratic control and remind our power-hungry Supreme Court that it exists within the constitutional system, not above it.
