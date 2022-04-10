ASK IRA: Will teams in East jockey for seeding now that Heat are locked in?

Q: A 7th- or 8th-place finish gives Nets the power to select whether they prefer to face, the first or second seed in the first round. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.

A: In theory, yes. But that is a very dangerous game to play in the play-in round. If the Nets close at No. 7 or No. 8, a win in their initial play-in game (No. 7 vs. No. 8 for the No. 7 seed) would have them most likely facing the No. 2 Bucks in the first round. But, say, as you suggest, that the preference would be facing the No. 1 Heat. In that case, the Nets, by throwing the Nos. 7-8 game, would have a win-or-go home game for No. 8 (vs. the winner of Nos. 9-10). I highly doubt Brooklyn would want to put itself in such a precarious position after all their team has been through this season. At this stage, the Nets just need to secure a playoff spot. Tanking the play-in opener is playing with fire. As it is, we have to wait until Sunday’s results to see how the seedings shake out for the East play-in round.

Q. OMG, Victor Oladipo did not get any playing time at all. — Jearia.

A: I’m not sure that should come as much of a surprise, considering the Heat opted to play Friday night’s game against the Hawks with their primary rotation. That simply is not where Victor Oladipo stands at the moment. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to play alongside the Heat’s B-team on Sunday in Orlando. Such a moment might be considered humbling, but it also could be a last chance to make a pre-playoff impression.

Q: I cannot help but to be amazed by the stark differences top to bottom between the organizations of the Lakers and the Heat. It makes me quite happy being a Heat fan over the years. —Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: Whether you buy into the notion of Culture (capital C) or not, some organizations simply have a solid foundation that creates stability. Or you could be the Lakers or the Knicks.

