ASK IRA: Will teams in East jockey for seeding now that Heat are locked in?
Q: A 7th- or 8th-place finish gives Nets the power to select whether they prefer to face, the first or second seed in the first round. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: In theory, yes. But that is a very dangerous game to play in the play-in round. If the Nets close at No. 7 or No. 8, a win in their initial play-in game (No. 7 vs. No. 8 for the No. 7 seed) would have them most likely facing the No. 2 Bucks in the first round. But, say, as you suggest, that the preference would be facing the No. 1 Heat. In that case, the Nets, by throwing the Nos. 7-8 game, would have a win-or-go home game for No. 8 (vs. the winner of Nos. 9-10). I highly doubt Brooklyn would want to put itself in such a precarious position after all their team has been through this season. At this stage, the Nets just need to secure a playoff spot. Tanking the play-in opener is playing with fire. As it is, we have to wait until Sunday’s results to see how the seedings shake out for the East play-in round.
Q. OMG, Victor Oladipo did not get any playing time at all. — Jearia.
A: I’m not sure that should come as much of a surprise, considering the Heat opted to play Friday night’s game against the Hawks with their primary rotation. That simply is not where Victor Oladipo stands at the moment. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to play alongside the Heat’s B-team on Sunday in Orlando. Such a moment might be considered humbling, but it also could be a last chance to make a pre-playoff impression.
Q: I cannot help but to be amazed by the stark differences top to bottom between the organizations of the Lakers and the Heat. It makes me quite happy being a Heat fan over the years. —Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: Whether you buy into the notion of Culture (capital C) or not, some organizations simply have a solid foundation that creates stability. Or you could be the Lakers or the Knicks.
Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir
Whoever rides a motorized two wheeler without headgear (helmet) shall be punishable with fine of Rs.1000 and shall be disqualified for holding license for a period of three months.
Further pillion rider without headgear (helmet) shall be punishable with fine of Rs.500 for first offence and Rs.1500 for subsequent offence, under Motor Vehicles Act.
It is for the information of the general public that all the motorized two wheler riders and pilion riders shall wear protective gear (helmet) for their own safety and to evade penal action against them, under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Traffic Police HeadquartersbJammu & Kashmir
J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here
Vacancy details of J&K Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- Name of Posts:Ombudsperson
- No. of Posts: 13 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for J&K Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- The applicant must be of eminent standing and impeccable integrity with at least 10 years of experience in
- Public administration, Social work or management.
- Experience of working with people or community organizations.
- The Ombudsperson shall be allowed Compensation, in form of fee of Rs.1,000-(Rupees One Thousand Only) per sitting with maximum upper limit of Rs.20,000/-(Rupees Twenty Thousand only) per month.
Where to Apply for J&K Rural
Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- The on-line application form, other details and the eligibility criteria under MGNREGA can be downloaded from Our website https://www.jkpanchayat.in under advertised notice for ombudsperson.
- The applications shall be accepted though on-line mode only from 11-04-2022 to 26-04-2022.
- IMPORTANT LINKS:
Ujjwala Yojana: Good news! Now 1.65 crore people will get free LPG cylinder, take advantage like this, details inside
Ujjwala Yojana: The government is preparing to give the first free gas cylinder on Holi. For this, the Food and Logistics Department has also sent a proposal to the Holi Government. Let us tell you that at present there are 1.65 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme in the state.
New Delhi: BJP ie Yogi Adityanath is forming the government in UP. With this, the time has also come to fulfill the election promises of the government. The biggest challenge before the government is to provide free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme. Under this scheme, the UP government can give a big gift to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi.
Gift on Holi
Actually, the government is preparing to give the first free gas cylinder on Holi. For this, the Food and Logistics Department has also sent a proposal to the Holi Government. Let us tell you that at present there are 1.65 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme in the state. In such a situation, a burden of 3000 crores will come on the government to fulfill this promise.
Was included in the resolution letter
It is noteworthy that the BJP in its resolution letter for the assembly elections had announced to give free cylinders to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme on Holi and Diwali. The BJP, which got a majority in the election, is preparing to give it on the very first Holi. The Food and Logistics Department has sent its proposal to the government on Monday, after which the budget will be released from the Finance Department and free cylinders will be distributed in the districts. BJP has started giving gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.
Free ration scheme will also be increased
Along with this, the Yogi government of the state is also going to increase the free ration scheme. For this also the government has sought a proposal from the Food and Logistics Department. Even before this, the government is giving free ration since December. Its deadline is going to expire in the month of March. Wheat and rice available under National Food Security are being given free of cost as well as gram, salt and oil are also being given by the government. It is worth noting that during the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to take forward the scheme of giving two cylinders and free ration under the Ujjwala scheme.
Additional burden will come on the government
Wheat and rice – 290 crores per month, Rs 1160 crores for four months
Gram, salt, oil – 750 crores per month, 3000 crores for four months
