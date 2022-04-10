Finance
Avoid Mortgage Foreclosure With Obama’s Home Affordable Refinance Program
Are upside down in your home loan? Are you making your payments on time? Have you been refused an application to refinance your loan? This Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) just might be able to help you avoid mortgage foreclosure. HARP is expected to be a life saver for 4 to 5 million home owning families.
Obama and his socialist cronies are looking to buy your vote by putting you and your kids deeper in debt with this spendy new program. Anytime the government wants to help me, I have to wonder how much that help is going to cost me. However, if you are in the market to avoid mortgage foreclosure with government help this may be for you. If you meet the requirements you just might be in luck to avoid mortgage foreclosure this way.
* FNMA or FHLMC must own the mortgage or secure it
* owner-occupied property
* all mortgage payments must be current
* only transaction costs can be rolled into new loan amount I.e. no cash out allowed
* new mortgage may not exceed 105% of the property’s current market value lines of credit and other mortgage loans exceeding the 105% may be subordinated if the lien holder agrees
You may call these numbers for further information and to see if you possibly qualify for this assistance.
Fannie Mae,
1-800-7FANNIE (8am to 8pm EST). [email protected]
Freddie Mac
1-800-FREDDIE (8am to 8pm EST) www.freddiemac.com/avoidforeclosure
Some questions you have not addressed by the publicized qualifications:
* Can liens on title, like IRS liens be rolled into the new loan?
* Will PMI be required if a homeowner doesn’t have it now?
* Can an escrow account be rolled into new loan if one doesn’t exist now?
* Can a second mortgage or line of credit be rolled into the new mortgage?
* Will homeowners whose primary residences are upside down by more than the 105% be allowed?
If you’re making your payments now, lowering your interest rate and payment will only decrease the chances of you defaulting on your mortgage. However, if you are waiting for interest rates to go back down you just might be waiting for a really long time. If you sense you are in any kind of trouble it would behoove your to take action now to avoid mortgage foreclosure possibilities in your future. WARNING: Program ends in June 2010
Finance
Real Estate Investing in the Time of Covid
My, how things have changed – quickly! If you’re still investing, I’d love to hear how you’re adjusting and what you see for the future. I’ll start with some of the Covid changes we’ve already made.
NOTE: Much of what I share is what we’re already experiencing and changing in our own business. Much is based on our 2008-2010 real estate investing experience.
- Don’t stop. Historically, real estate always works, you simply need to adapt to market changes. Therefore:
- stay flexible
- learn about and secure funding
- stay involved in online networking groups – both local and national – to stay abreast of changes you need to be aware of as they happen.
- We’ve increased our marketing. Why?
- People are going to need money which means selling their personal or family members’ properties. We want to be available when a need arises to offer what help we can.
- There are fewer investors buying already because of fear of the future and lack of funding, so there hasn’t been a better time to be in the market in years!
- Get educated. What we’ve seen recently is exactly what we experienced in 2006-2007; everyone was getting into real estate investing because it was so easy. As the business becomes more difficult now, those who are prepared, informed, and educated have incredible opportunity.
- Buy for less. We all know the future holds uncertainty. Price values may drop greatly in the coming months/years. Sellers know that, too, which is why many will want to sell sooner rather than later. They also realize that you’re taking on their risk when you buy, so they understand when you offer less than they hope for. And, it’s true, you are taking on risk. Make sure when you make an offer that it’s a price you can live with if the value drops over the next 3-6 months.
- Properties are still selling well, so buy properties you can turn quickly – this is not a time to buy large rehabs!
- Buy and sell virtually. This is the perfect time to learn how to transition your business to virtual. We are currently doing due diligence online, asking permission to walk around the property and take photos, then asking the seller to either send us interior photos themselves or to leave the property while we enter and take photos. Sellers appreciate our concern for their well being. We are requiring that they allow a property walk-through before closing to insure their own photos do not omit something we should know about.
- Prepare for longer days on market when selling. Watch your local property days-on-market to have an idea of what to expect. As lenders begin to dry up and/or increase their borrowing requirements, there will be fewer qualified buyers and both selling and closings will take longer.
- Expect lenders to tighten borrowing requirements.
- We’ve already seen private lenders stop lending due to fear of future risk and a need to keep their funds secure for themselves.
- Many hard money lenders have stopped lending all together because they were bundling loans and selling them. Those loans are no longer being purchased, so those lenders are no longer lending.
- Banks have stopped offering jumbo loans, which means they’re already concerned and responding.
- Pretty much anyone still lending has begun requiring that the borrower has more funds on hand, higher credit score, and is a stronger applicant all the way around. Plus, they’re increasing points and interest rates.
- Higher priced properties will be the first to slow, so focus on the properties that are below your area’s median price point (and know what that price point is!).
- Expect this “event” to last for a while – possibly years. In 2008, the common response was that the worst was over and things were going to start getting better. “Things”, however, continued to get worse.
Remember, we’re very early in the “new reality” and what’s coming is hard to predict. Stay aware, stay flexible, stay informed, stay in touch with other investors. There’s always money to be made in real estate.
Do you agree/disagree with what I’ve shared?
What changes have you made or do you plan to make going forward?
Finance
Machine Learning And Fraud Prevention
As early as the beginning of the Millennium computer software has been used to detect fraud. However, a brave new world is coming to the financial trade. It’s called artificial intelligence or machine learning and the software will revolutionize the way banking institutions detect and deal with fraud.
Everyone knows that fraud is a significant problem in banking and financial services. It has been so for a long time. However, today the effort of banks and other financial institutions to identify and prevent fraud now depends on a centralized method of regulations known as the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) database.
AML identifies individuals who participate in financial transactions that are on sanctions lists or individuals or businesses who have been flagged as criminals or people of high risk.
How AML Works
So let’s assume that the nation of Cuba is on the sanction lists and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. wants to open a checking account at a bank. Immediately, due to his name, the new account will be flagged as fraudulent.
As you can see, detecting true fraud is a very complex and time-consuming task and can result in false positives, which causes a whole lot of problems for the person falsely identified as well as for the financial institution that did the false identification.
This is where machine learning or artificial intelligence comes in. Machine learning can prevent this unfortunate false positive identification and banks and other financial institutions save hundreds of millions of dollars in work necessary to fix the issue as well as resulting fines.
How Machine Learning Can Prevent False Positives
The problem for banks and other financial institutions is that fraudulent transactions have more attributes than legitimate transactions. Machine learning allows the software of a computer to create algorithms based on historical transaction data as well as information from authentic customer transactions. The algorithms then detect patterns and trends that are too complex for a human fraud analyst or some other type of automated technique to detect.
Four different models are used that assist the cognitive automation to create the appropriate algorithm for a specific task. For example:
- Logistic regression is a statistical model that looks at a retailer’s good transactions and compares them to its chargebacks. The result is the creation of an algorithm that can forecast if a new transaction is likely to become a chargeback.
- Decision tree is a model that uses rules to perform classifications.
- Random Forest is a model that uses multiple decision trees. It prevents errors that can occur if only one decision tree is used.
- Neural network is a model that attempts to simulate how the human brain learns and how it sees patterns.
Why Machine Learning Is The Best Way To Manage Fraud
Analyzing large data sets has become a common way to detect fraud. Software that employs machine learning is the only method to adequately analyze the multitude of data. The ability to analyze so much data, to see deep into it, and to make specific predictions for large volumes of transactions is why machine learning is a primary method of detecting and preventing fraud.
The process results in faster determinations, allows for a more efficient approach when using larger datasets and provides algorithms to do all of the work.
Finance
Wealth Management for 2018: Top Technology Trends
As the wealth industry keeps continuing their discussion about we should be creating a future-ready platform for wealth management, and suggest an advising model that is hybrid in nature, we are failing to notice the emerging technology trends. Trends that make us believe that wealth management is not a destination but a journey.
Yes, we believe that ‘Hybrid Advice Model’ is the new and upcoming wave for wealth management. As we adapt to this trend, we need to create our wealth management journey around partnering with the right wealthtechs; investing in a better data; strategizing around digital decoupling, and arming your organizations operating model with continuous innovation.
Apart from this, the top five technological trends that will help us better our wealth management is something that we should be focusing on. So, understand what these trends are and what impact would it have.
- AI
For the organizations who are venturing into wealth management or are in wealth management and looking for ‘hybrid advice’, should look at ‘AI’. An AI that will function as per the client requirements and the society also is something that will prove beneficial. According to a survey conducted by Accenture, it is found that in the coming two years, AI will be seen working along with humans in their organizations. Moreover, majority of wealth executives believe that it becomes easier to gain the consumer trust by being clear about their AI-based actions and decisions.
- Reality
How will the extended reality affect? Augmented and virtual is diminishing the distance between reality and people, experiences, and information as well. The XR-extended reality-provides opportunities for creating better client engagements. Several organizations are already making the most of XR for training their workforce, increasing every day productivity, and creating customer experiences that are immersive.
- Data
Data is where the world of every technology organization revolves now. Therefore, wealth management organizations need depend on actionable data, which would help them create a data pipeline for turning actions into insights. According to a leading IT firm, 80% executives strongly agree that organizations heavily rely on data, but many have not ventured into finding out the truth within. The strongest pursuit is confidence, and data provides a good insight in the business. When you create a wealth platform, focus on both veracity and integrity.
- No friction
Being competitive depends on how strong your partnerships are with the executives from the wealthtech industry, which would help you for creating a digital ecosystem. To ensure that you have a seamless relationship with the new entrants in the digital world, you need to re-architect them. You need to adopt new technologies and one of your legacy products for internal transformation to become the new age portal.
- Thinking
The physical world is witnessing a brand new level of digital sophistication, which is being extended to connected devices and extended reality. You can leverage these revolutionary systems for becoming a future-ready wealth platform. Soon we will see how extended infrastructure will become the central system of Internet of Thinking.
Wealth Management
These five trends if implemented at the right time and right manner will help drive speed, scale, and innovation. A futuristic wealth platform will provide a complete personalized value and at the same time remain competitive as per the ever-changing industry.
