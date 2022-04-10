Finance
Benefits of a Press Release Submission for Search Engine Optimization
The main concept for writing a press release is distributing or sharing among the media houses that the PR should be utilized to share informative content with a wide range of potential customers and parties, who are interested in it. It sometimes used to boost the existing Search Engine Optimization strategy that can be included a social presence, for blogging and/or content marketing at the same time. The greater number of critics, especially who are associated with media; doubt the power of a press release submission, but they sometimes renounce the essentials behind the publication.
Essentials of PR Submission in SEO
Press Release has the power to put the content out there on the web for a greater number of readers to view or read. Press Release, shortly known as PR is beneficial in several ways, particularly for SEO. Here we have included five most powerful advantages of a Press Release for Search Engine Optimization. Let us see at a glance.
- Natural link building from various sources
- High quality and authoritative sources
- Higher the chances for linking keywords and recognition of name
- Prompt visibility & referral visitors
- Greater online reputation and management
- Advertising and marketing benefits
- Building brand for companies
- Immediate visibility in all major search engines
- Potential online media coverage
- Backlinks from high page rank sites
Press Releases are generally published and shared by different media outlets that offer valuable backlinks to a website. They are very, very essential for Search Engine Optimization. Thus, by optimizing the content, one could increase his website’s online visibility and building brand at the same time. It helps make one’s articles searchability on the web.
It is seen that Tags that are pointed to a specific topic and target with relevant, industry-specific keywords are highly essential elements that one should add to his copy to optimize the press release. This can greatly help to unlock the benefits of SEO as well.
Advantages of a PR in SEO for Advertising, Marketing, and Branding
Advertising and Marketing – An optimized PR has a true potential compared to other online media campaigns. It has much greater value than that of traditional ROI. It means that the ROI i.e. Return On Investment provided by a properly optimized PR is great in an online marketing campaign.
Branding Products and Services – When major search engines or other media show your organization’s PR regarding any product or service update, they speak about legitimacy on your brand, products and/or services. This displays in such a way that traditional marketing or advertisement hardly matches. An SEO PR campaign helps you build credibility by incorporating it with countless objectives. It helps you established well sources of information as well.
Though, the fundamental concept of writing a press release is more or less same. A news release should be journalistic kind of, using auxiliaries, like Who, Which, Where, What, When etc. and an SEO press release also be the same, but the difference is using keywords. A professionally crafted and properly optimized press release can boost your site’s ranking and attract many potential customers.
Professional Dealing With Illegal Electronic Surveillance
Not so long ago surveillance has been considered a government or spy agency priority. However a lot has changed. The rapid research and development in information technologies and electronic devices, along with their shrinkage in size has made surveillance obtainable to each of us. All you have to do is Google for GSM tracker, spy camera, hidden voice recorder. Don’t be surprised to see hundreds of thousands or even millions of espionage gear offers. And it only depends on the commitment and financial constraints for one to start secret surveillance. Thanks to the Chinese manufacturers tiny cameras, microphones and other tracking devices have become easily obtainable at a ridiculous price. The statistics of such equipment sales shows that many people are taking advantage of this hassle free access to modern eavesdropping technologies. The temptation to spy on the surrounding comes not only to perverted maniacs.
This article focuses on surveillance carried in interest of businesses, politicians and simple ordinary (or not so ordinary) people.
The threat of eavesdropping & information loss has never been greater. Nowadays most exposed to eavesdropping are famous people, individuals with access to highly confidential information, companies and individuals as objects of corporate espionage, offices and individuals involved in political campaigns, investment bankers and other investment companies.
Here’s the list of those who intercept most:
- Competitors or partners
- Employers against their employees
- Subordinates against their colleagues and superiors
- Tenderers against other bidders or against the clients
- Spouses and lovers
- Intrusives, maniacs
- Neighbors
The most commonly used espionage tools and methods are:
- Micro video cameras and recorders, often disguised as various household items such as watches, key chains, lighters, etc.
- Wireless and wired microphones of various types (radio, Wi-Fi, GSM, Bluetooth, laser, infrared, stethoscope, parabolic or shotgun microphones, etc);
- Eavesdropping software monitoring GSM phones, computers, laptops and tablets.
- Microphones transmitting information through the electrical grid, internet cables or security systems wiring.
- Devices intercepting the electromagnetic radiation of the computers, phones and other equipment for data processing and communication.
All the listed methods and devices can be considered just an illustration, as the actual number of can hardly be enumerated.
What’s common for the above listed methods and devices that they are widely available, quite cheap to buy and their operation does not require any special technical skills. The equipment having the access to internet either through Wi-Fi, cellular or stationary networks could be operated in any part of the World.
Detecting the bugging devices is not an easy and simple work. The term describing this type of activity is TSCM which is the abbreviation of Technical Surveillance Counter Measures. TSCM survey is a service provided by qualified personnel to detect the presence of technical surveillance devices and hazards and to identify technical security weaknesses that could aid in the conduct of a technical penetration of the surveyed facility. A TSCM survey normally consists of a thorough visual, electronic and physical inspection inside and outside of the surveyed facility. In conducting surveillance protection one has to be familiar with the tapping methods; hardware and software products; engineering solutions used for this purpose as well as their unmasking signs. Without this knowledge it is not possible to detect a well hidden bug.
For the successful implementation of this activity is necessary to have a properly trained personnel, good working methodology and appropriate set of technical means.
As there are lots of methods of eavesdropping and much more devices used for each method, there are lots of instruments to detect a bug. Example of the necessary equipment for the detection of radio microphone is radio frequency spectrum analyzer, wideband radio receiver and a nonlinear junction detector ( NLJD ). And this should be considered an absolute minimum.
The issue of interception and eavesdropping protection is a complex. Both activities are developing very dynamically. Unfortunately there is no way to point all aspects in one article. Practice shows that the systematic work and the funds invested for eavesdropping protection are sooner or later paid off.
3 Best Ways To Invest Your Money – Getting Outstanding Returns
The point of investment is to get a return on your capital within a given time frame. The shorter the time frame, the bigger the return, the bigger your compounding result will be each year. Investors focus on getting the biggest possible compounder each year with the least possible risk.
This factor risk defines the quality of an investment. A quality investment is of course an investment where you actually get back your seed capital as well as a percentage margin on top of that capital. So the best ways to invest money are ones where your risk is very low or nill.
There is no such thing as a nill risk investment, there is always some risk. Even the investment of putting your money in a bank has at least some small element of risk involved. This is considered by most investors as the safest investment of all because a bank is a certain kind of business that is actually backed and guaranteed by the government.
So a bank deposit is the best way to invest your money, if you have several million dollars. The single digit return makes it impractical as a source of passive income for investors with less than at least a million dollars because the returns are too small to live on. But for large capital accounts it is still the safest place to park money.
The next safest investment is real estate because unlike the stock market or mutual funds, your money leaves your hands but you receive something of tangible worth in exchange. This is a very significant thing, because if you compare it to the stock market, you receive nothing more than a receipt for an investment in shares. This receipt is an acknowledgment but it has no intrinsic value in and of itself. The actual paper document you receive has no value.
What this means is that the risk is out of your hands to control. You have passed on the money to someone else and the capacity to control risk is completely absent. Control and risk are very closely connected, so when that control is relinquished, then so the risk factor increases significantly.
The final best way to invest money is a variation on real estate, however it can be used even with small capital accounts. The entry costs of real estate are large, you need a deposit, you have legal costs and other associated expenses. However, you may also invest into investment objects that match your current level of seed capital. For example, you could quite easily buy common goods that are mis priced and sell them at a profit. This sort of transaction can happen as quickly as a week and the return can be quite high. This capacity to rapidly turn over an investment has powerful ramifications on a port folio. If you can buy something for $100 and sell it for $140 that is a 40% mark up, if you can do that in a week, you have quite an investment model if you can maintain those levels of compounding. $100 turns into a million dollars in only 28 such transaction.
Tips for Completing Your Social Security Application Online
Are you getting close to retirement? Get ready to submit your Social Security application online.
To cut costs, and in anticipation of the 80 million baby boomers who will be applying for retirement benefits in the next 20 years, the SSA is ramping up it’s website and online services.
If you haven’t been to the SSA website lately, you should stop by for a visit. In addition to a design makeover, the site is also more user-friendly with the top requested services listed right on the front page for easy access.
What Can You Do Online?
One of the services you’ll see is the ability to submit your application online. While most people go to the SSA website to apply for retirement benefits, that’s not the only thing you can do right on the website. Here are just a few things you can do online on the website:
– Apply for retirement, spousal or disability benefits
– Request a replacement Social Security card
– Sign up for Medicare, or request help with your Medicare prescription drug costs
– Appeal a decision (if you were denied disability benefits, for example)
– Estimate your future retirement benefits with the benefits calculator
– Change your address or telephone number
– Research popular baby names
– And much more…
Why Should You Submit Your Social Security Application Online?
If you’re one of the 10,000 baby boomers that are expected to retire each day between now and 2029, here are some reasons why you’ll want to submit your application online:
1. The online retirement application can be completed in as little as 15 minutes,
2. You can apply for benefits from the comfort of your own home, and
3. No need to drive to your closest Social Security office or stand in a long line.
How to Apply for Social Security Benefits Online
You can submit your benefits application online if you are at least 61 years and 9 months old and you live in the United States or one of it’s territories and you are not currently receiving benefits on your own record. You also must not have already applied for benefits already.
Note that the SSA cannot process your application if you file for benefits for more than four months in advance, so don’t apply until and want your benefits to start no later than 4 months in the future.
It’s also important to know that if you are within 4 months of reaching age 65, you will automatically be signed up for Medicare when you submit your retirement application online.
To start your online application, simply go to socialsecurity.gov and click on “Apply for retirement benefits” (there are also links to apply for disability benefits and Medicare benefits if that’s your goal).
After you click on the ‘Apply for Retirement’ button, you’ll be taken through a series of questions about yourself, your work and your family. The whole process takes about 15 minutes, and in most cases once you click submit you’re done (no need to mail in your application, the whole process is done online).
After you submit your Social Security application online, the SSA will review your application and contact you if more information is needed or if they need to see any documentation.
In addition to applying for benefits for yourself, you can also help a friend, family member or neighbor submit their application online, however for privacy purposes, you’ll need to complete an extra step or two. If your family member or neighbor is with you when you are applying for them, simply select the button on the first page that says “I am helping someone who wants to apply for benefits and is with me.” If the person is not present, please select the button that says “I am helping someone who is not with me, and therefore cannot sign the application at this time.” In the latter case, you will need to print the application and have the person sign before mailing it in.
