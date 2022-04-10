Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers

The majority of cryptocurrencies were trading in the green zone early Sunday. Bitcoin price increased 0.62% in the previous 24 hours to $42,679.03, while Ethereum’s price inched up 1.26% to $3,254.76.

According to Coindesk data, Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was trading at $3,254, up 1.21%.

During the previous day’s session, Bitcoin was trading at its long-term support level, while the crypto markets continued to drop.

BTC/USD spent the most of Saturday trading near its $42,000 support level, following an earlier low of $42,183.25.

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, is currently worth $811,832,005,365. The total volume of bitcoin traded on WazirX in the last 24 hours is $15,699,206,138.

Ethereum’s market cap is currently $391,371,137,484, and its 24-hour trading volume on WazirX is $9,677,852,941.

Bitcoin Volatility Climbs

Bitcoin’s Saturday decline comes on the heels of Friday’s intraday high of $43,903.02, but as volatility increased, traders liquidated some positions, bringing prices lower.

With Saturday’s decline, ETH is now down over 9% in the last seven days, remaining close to its long-term basement.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen roughly 12% from its March 28 high of $48,238.

BTC is currently grappling between the $42,076 support level and the $40,490 to $42,316 demand zone. Its price has retreated 7% in the last seven days, while Ethereum’s price has corrected to roughly 5.45%.

Additionally, alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) have risen and fallen in popularity as investor sentiment fluctuates between optimism and pessimism.

BTC total market cap at $825.56 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin 2022 Miami A Success

The Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami has concluded, with more than 25,000 attendees celebrating the world’s most popular cryptocurrency and other assets.

The annual event brought together some of the industry’s most prominent figures, including Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Michael Novogratz and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, to discuss the state of bitcoin.

The crypto economy has expanded in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the majority of the world’s economies, with more crypto enterprises appearing and flourishing.

Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in value since before the outbreak, despite a nearly 40% decline since November’s record high.

Busy Week For BTC Whales

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, Bitcoin whales have been preoccupied purchasing new supply from sellers, with the exchange Bitfinex seeing some significant bid volumes filled.

Several cryptocurrency news outlets have previously reported on the relevance of Bitfinex whales and their recent purchasing and selling activities.

Another anonymous large-volume wallet has likewise continued to acquire millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin at regular intervals independent of price movement — a practice known as dollar-cost averaging.

