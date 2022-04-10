Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
The majority of cryptocurrencies were trading in the green zone early Sunday. Bitcoin price increased 0.62% in the previous 24 hours to $42,679.03, while Ethereum’s price inched up 1.26% to $3,254.76.

According to Coindesk data, Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was trading at $3,254, up 1.21%.

During the previous day’s session, Bitcoin was trading at its long-term support level, while the crypto markets continued to drop.

BTC/USD spent the most of Saturday trading near its $42,000 support level, following an earlier low of $42,183.25.

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, is currently worth $811,832,005,365. The total volume of bitcoin traded on WazirX in the last 24 hours is $15,699,206,138.

Ethereum’s market cap is currently $391,371,137,484, and its 24-hour trading volume on WazirX is $9,677,852,941.

Bitcoin Volatility Climbs

Bitcoin’s Saturday decline comes on the heels of Friday’s intraday high of $43,903.02, but as volatility increased, traders liquidated some positions, bringing prices lower.

With Saturday’s decline, ETH is now down over 9% in the last seven days, remaining close to its long-term basement.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen roughly 12% from its March 28 high of $48,238.

BTC is currently grappling between the $42,076 support level and the $40,490 to $42,316 demand zone. Its price has retreated 7% in the last seven days, while Ethereum’s price has corrected to roughly 5.45%.

Additionally, alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) have risen and fallen in popularity as investor sentiment fluctuates between optimism and pessimism.

BTC total market cap at $825.56 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin 2022 Miami A Success

The Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami has concluded, with more than 25,000 attendees celebrating the world’s most popular cryptocurrency and other assets.

The annual event brought together some of the industry’s most prominent figures, including Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Michael Novogratz and Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, to discuss the state of bitcoin.

The crypto economy has expanded in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the majority of the world’s economies, with more crypto enterprises appearing and flourishing.

Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in value since before the outbreak, despite a nearly 40% decline since November’s record high.

Busy Week For BTC Whales

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, Bitcoin whales have been preoccupied purchasing new supply from sellers, with the exchange Bitfinex seeing some significant bid volumes filled.

Several cryptocurrency news outlets have previously reported on the relevance of Bitfinex whales and their recent purchasing and selling activities.

Another anonymous large-volume wallet has likewise continued to acquire millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin at regular intervals independent of price movement — a practice known as dollar-cost averaging.

Featured image from Marca, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoinist @ Bitcoin 2022 Miami

Blockchain

Top 3 Undervalued Altcoins With Significant Potential in April

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
  • The Metacloud Club is a hybrid of the real and virtual worlds in the heart of Portugal.
  • Metahero has a $10 million startup investment.

Let us look at the top 3 undervalued altcoins with significant potential in April.

An ultra-realistic 3D technology is used to make virtual avatars and virtual items for usage in social media, gaming, fashion, art, and medical. As of June 2021, Metahero has a $10 million startup investment and aims to accelerate crypto adoption by creating a parallel digital realm. By using metscanning, real-world things may be scanned and turned into functional avatars for usage in the Metaverse. According to CoinMarketCap, the Metahero price today is $0.042686 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,538,922 USD. Metahero is up 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

Metacloud will allow individuals to immerse themselves in a social realm of creation and exploration while engaging with others across the globe through land ownership, games, and NFTs. In addition, the Metaverse’s newest nightclub will be unveiled soon by the project’s members. The Metacloud Club is a hybrid of the real and virtual worlds in the heart of Portugal’s nightlife hub. To commemorate this momentous occasion, it will host the first-ever massive Metaverse festival, including world-renowned DJs and performers. To participate in the activities, participants must own a $CLOUD token.

Life Crypto (LIFE)

Life Crypto is a cutting-edge payment system and a brand-new monetary unit. One must copy and paste a large string of random numbers and characters before transferring crypto, which is time-consuming. As a result of Life Crypto, users can make hassle-free transactions by only providing the recipient’s login to move money. In addition, built-in Staking and NFT subscription vaults inside its app, making it even more feasible. According to CoinMarketCap, the Life Crypto price today is $0.001463 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $430,836 USD. Life Crypto has been up 3.83% in the last 24 hours.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Surges 9% in Last 24 Hours

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Surges 9% in Last 24 Hours
Altcoin News
  • After a correction, GLMR is trading at $4.19, up 8.15 percent for the day.
  • On-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain connections are standard features.

Several initiatives based on the Polkadot (DOT) cross-chain interoperability protocol have seen significant price increases due to this growth. The smart contract platform Moonbeam (GLMR) works as a Polkadot parachain and is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Surge of More Than 100%

Staking, on-chain governance, and cross-chain connections are only some of the many capabilities offered by the project. Over $900 million in DOT tokens were loaned to Moonbeam in a crowd loan campaign. Moonbeam’s price has risen from $2.97 to $5.94 in the previous week, an increase of more than 100 percent. After a correction, GLMR is trading at $4.19, up 8.15 percent for the day.

Moonbeam GLMR Price Surges 9 in Last 24 Hours
GLMR/USDT: Source: TradingView

Moonriver (MOVR), Moonbeam’s Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform, is also gaining ground. Using the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the project seeks to make it easier for developers to construct or relaunch programs based on the Solidity programming language to migrate their projects to Moonriver easily.

More than simply an EVM implementation, Moonbeam is a parachain that replicates Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, and log data. On-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain connections are part of the Moonbeam platform’s standard feature set. Furthermore, to facilitate interoperability and communication between Polkadot Parachains and other chains, Moonbeam uses bridges to link the two networks. For Ethereum developers to overcome the scalability difficulties posed by the Ethereum network, Moonbeam comes as a viable option.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Moonbeam price today is $4.17 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $133,420,750 USD. Moonbeam has been up 8.42% in the last 24 hours.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Coinbase’s Upcoming NFT Platform Has 4 Million People on Waitlist

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 10, 2022

By

Coinbase's Upcoming NFT Platform Has 4 Million People on Waitlist
Exchange News
  • Using MasterCard to pay for an NFT is one of the options anticipated.
  • NFTs might someday overtake the cryptocurrency market according to Coinbase CEO.

More than 100 content creators have met with Coinbase NFT – the account for Coinbase’s planned NFT marketplace — to collaborate on launching their new NFT marketplace on March 14. Coinbase is a major crypto-exchange platform with a large user base. It’s most popular in the United States. Nearly 90 million distinct accounts are registered on the platform’s official website and many people are eagerly awaiting the debut of Coinbase NFT.

Many new features have been speculated, including some that have never been seen before. Using a MasterCard to pay for an NFT is one of those options. Unfortunately, only Ethereum-based NFTs are supported when the platform becomes live. So even though one won’t need a wallet to store their asset, one will still need a crypto wallet that supports NFTs to keep it safe.

High Anticipation Among Participants

More than 4 million people have signed up for the queue as of right now. Because you’ll be the first to know when it will be released, you’ll be able to view the market before most other people. However, there has been no formal announcement of a launch time. Market participants may expect a slew of new features, including those not yet available on the competition’s platform.

Coinbase’s new “social function” that they believe will be their most distinguishing feature, enabling them to build a community of artists that will develop exponentially. NFTs might someday overtake the cryptocurrency market, according to Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, which is why they’re working on a marketplace that delivers a more immersive experience like Instagram or Facebook.

Continue Reading

