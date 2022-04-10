News
Business People: 11 Blackwell Burke attorneys join Norton Rose Fulbright in Minneapolis
OF NOTE – LAW
London-based international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced it is expanding its Minneapolis office with 11 lawyers, including four partners, joining from trial law firm Blackwell Burke. Joining Norton Rose Fulbright as partners are Jerry Alcazar, S. Jamal Faleel, Benjamin W. Hulse and Mary S. Young. Of counsel Corey L. Gordon, senior counsel Emily Ambrose, Andy Crowder and Charmaine K. Harris, senior associate Ted Hartman and associates Gene Hummel and Amarachi Ihejirika complete the group. Faleel is a 2002 graduate of Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based national multifamily housing developer and manager, announced that R. Scott Ewing is joining the company’s executive committee with a promotion to partner, chief construction and architecture officer and executive vice president.
EDUCATION
Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul announced the appointment of three associate professors of law: Jason Marisam, assistant attorney general in the solicitor general’s division of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office; Kim Vu-Dinh, assistant professor of clinical education and director of the Business Innovations Clinic at the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas, and Forrest Tahdooahnippah, partner at Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
BerganKDV, an Iowa-based business accounting and financial consulting firm, announced that Sam Andrews has joined as a wealth adviser on the Wealth Management team, based at the firm’s Bloomington office.
HONORS
The Minnesota Coalition on Government Information announced the following 2022 Freedom of Information awards honors: Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe, Gary Knox and Steve Eckert of Twin Cities-based NBC-TV affiliate KARE 11, Golden Valley, for KARE 11 Investigates — “The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect,” an examination how lapses in mental health services played a role in a mass shooting and bombing in rural Minnesota; Ballard Spahr Minneapolis First Amendment attorney Leita Walker for coordinating a media coalition that resulted in the live-streamed criminal trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin; and James Barnum, deputy general counsel for Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, with the John R. Borger Lifetime Achievement Award for his career devotion to and pursuit of keeping government records public.
LAW
Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Heather Bredeson and Rachel Brygger to the firm’s Employment Counseling Practice. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Nyajuok Y. Deng has joined as an associate in the Technology and Data group; Deng previously worked in Washington, D.C., as a law clerk in the Civil Litigation branch at the U.S. Department of Justice.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Medtronic announced the following leadership transitions: Que Dallara joins the executive committee as executive vice president and operating unit president, diabetes; Mike Marinaro was named operating unit president, surgical robotics, and Dr. Kweli Thompson was named operating unit president, cardiac rhythm management. Medtronic, a global provider of surgically implantable devices for a variety of medical complications, is based in Ireland with executive officers in Fridley.
MEDIA
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class of inductees: Dan Barreiro, KFAN; Freddie Bell, KMOJ, Lynn Ketelsen, Linder Farm Network; Dave Lee, retired WCCO-radio morning host and Cathy Wurzer, MPR.
OPENINGS
Twin Cities-based recreational activities retailer Erik’s Bike Board Ski announced the opening of a location at 1555 Cliff Road, Eagan.
ORGANIZATIONS
Better Business Bureau of Minnesota & North Dakota announced that Ryan Sharp has been named director of finance and accounting. Sharp previously was with Best Buy as an enterprise finance senior financial analyst.
SPONSORSHIPS
H.B. Fuller, a Vadnais Heights-based maker of commercial and consumer adhesive products, announced a partnership with Richard Rawlings, TV and social media personality and downer of Gas Monkey Garage, to promote its GorillaPro Gorilla Professional Grade product line in the U.S. and Canada.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital River, an Eden Prairie-based provider of online marketing tools for business, announced the appointment of Krista Berry to its board of directors. Berry most recently was chief revenue officer for Everlane. … Arcserve, an Eden Prairie-based provider of data and ransomware protection for businesses, announced the appointments of Florian Malecki as executive vice president of global marketing and Patrick Tournoy as executive vice president of global operations.
Magic sign Devin Cannady to multi-year contract
The Orlando Magic signed Devin Cannady to a new contract Sunday ahead of their season finale vs. the Miami Heat at Amway Center, the team announced.
The deal is a partially guaranteed multi-year contract, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel. With the new contract, he’ll be eligible to play Sunday.
Cannady, who filled the team’s 15th and final standard roster spot, signed a 10-day deal with the Magic on March 31.
He’s averaged 8.8 points (39.3% on 3-pointers) and 2 assists in 27.8 minutes in four games.
Cannady joined the Magic from their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.
He averaged 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland this season.
Cannady signed a 10-day deal with Orlando on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later. He averaged 4.3 in 9.3 minutes in eight games before suffering an open fracture of his right ankle against the Indiana Pacers later that month.
He was waived five games later before the season ended later in May.
Cannady played in 13 games (nine starts) with Lakeland last season before joining the Magic, averaging 11.7 points and shooting 40% on 3s.
He recorded 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and was named the G League Final MVP in Lakeland’s 2021 championship-clinching win over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Cannady, who went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019, has averaged 14.1 points on 38.7% shooting from 3 in 66 G League games (46 starts) with the Long Island Nets and Lakeland.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Amber Heard recalls her ‘love’ for Depp ahead of $50M defamation trial
US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander
By ROBERT BURNS and HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander, a U.S. official said Sunday.
Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.
But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”
“This general will just be another author of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do all that we can to support Ukrainians as they resist him and they resist the forces that he commands.”
The decision to establish new battlefield leadership comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a large and more focused push to expand Russian control in the Donbas and follows a failed opening bid to conquer Kyiv, the capital.
Dvornikov gained prominence while leading the Russian group of forces in Syria, where Moscow has waged a military campaign since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s regime during a devastating civil war.
Dvornikov is a career military officer and has steadily risen through the ranks after starting as a platoon commander in 1982. He fought during the second war in Chechnya and took several top positions before being placed in charge of the Russian troops in Syria in 2015.
In 2016, Putin awarded Dvornikov the Hero of Russia medal, one of the country’s highest awards. Dvornikov has served as the commander of the Southern Military District since 2016.
Sullivan described the general as having a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and said “we can expect more of the same in this theater.” But he stressed that the U.S. strategy remains the same in providing Ukraine the military and logistical support it needs.
