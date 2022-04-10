Business People: 11 Blackwell Burke attorneys join Norton Rose Fulbright in Minneapolis

OF NOTE – LAW

London-based international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced it is expanding its Minneapolis office with 11 lawyers, including four partners, joining from trial law firm Blackwell Burke. Joining Norton Rose Fulbright as partners are Jerry Alcazar, S. Jamal Faleel, Benjamin W. Hulse and Mary S. Young. Of counsel Corey L. Gordon, senior counsel Emily Ambrose, Andy Crowder and Charmaine K. Harris, senior associate Ted Hartman and associates Gene Hummel and Amarachi Ihejirika complete the group. Faleel is a 2002 graduate of Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul.

DEVELOPMENT

Dominium, a Plymouth-based national multifamily housing developer and manager, announced that R. Scott Ewing is joining the company’s executive committee with a promotion to partner, chief construction and architecture officer and executive vice president.

EDUCATION

Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul announced the appointment of three associate professors of law: Jason Marisam, assistant attorney general in the solicitor general’s division of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office; Kim Vu-Dinh, assistant professor of clinical education and director of the Business Innovations Clinic at the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas, and Forrest Tahdooahnippah, partner at Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

BerganKDV, an Iowa-based business accounting and financial consulting firm, announced that Sam Andrews has joined as a wealth adviser on the Wealth Management team, based at the firm’s Bloomington office.

HONORS

The Minnesota Coalition on Government Information announced the following 2022 Freedom of Information awards honors: Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe, Gary Knox and Steve Eckert of Twin Cities-based NBC-TV affiliate KARE 11, Golden Valley, for KARE 11 Investigates — “The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect,” an examination how lapses in mental health services played a role in a mass shooting and bombing in rural Minnesota; Ballard Spahr Minneapolis First Amendment attorney Leita Walker for coordinating a media coalition that resulted in the live-streamed criminal trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin; and James Barnum, deputy general counsel for Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, with the John R. Borger Lifetime Achievement Award for his career devotion to and pursuit of keeping government records public.

LAW

Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Heather Bredeson and Rachel Brygger to the firm’s Employment Counseling Practice. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Nyajuok Y. Deng has joined as an associate in the Technology and Data group; Deng previously worked in Washington, D.C., as a law clerk in the Civil Litigation branch at the U.S. Department of Justice.

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Medtronic announced the following leadership transitions: Que Dallara joins the executive committee as executive vice president and operating unit president, diabetes; Mike Marinaro was named operating unit president, surgical robotics, and Dr. Kweli Thompson was named operating unit president, cardiac rhythm management. Medtronic, a global provider of surgically implantable devices for a variety of medical complications, is based in Ireland with executive officers in Fridley.

MEDIA

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class of inductees: Dan Barreiro, KFAN; Freddie Bell, KMOJ, Lynn Ketelsen, Linder Farm Network; Dave Lee, retired WCCO-radio morning host and Cathy Wurzer, MPR.

OPENINGS

Twin Cities-based recreational activities retailer Erik’s Bike Board Ski announced the opening of a location at 1555 Cliff Road, Eagan.

ORGANIZATIONS

Better Business Bureau of Minnesota & North Dakota announced that Ryan Sharp has been named director of finance and accounting. Sharp previously was with Best Buy as an enterprise finance senior financial analyst.

SPONSORSHIPS

H.B. Fuller, a Vadnais Heights-based maker of commercial and consumer adhesive products, announced a partnership with Richard Rawlings, TV and social media personality and downer of Gas Monkey Garage, to promote its GorillaPro Gorilla Professional Grade product line in the U.S. and Canada.

TECHNOLOGY

Digital River, an Eden Prairie-based provider of online marketing tools for business, announced the appointment of Krista Berry to its board of directors. Berry most recently was chief revenue officer for Everlane. … Arcserve, an Eden Prairie-based provider of data and ransomware protection for businesses, announced the appointments of Florian Malecki as executive vice president of global marketing and Patrick Tournoy as executive vice president of global operations.

Related Articles Business |

Business People: Fredrikson & Byron shareholder joins magistrate judge search panel

Business |

Business People: Allina Health and UCare both announce new top leadership

Business |

Business People: Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach to become board chair

Business |

Business People: Former Securian exec Regal joins Brown & Brown in Mpls.

EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]