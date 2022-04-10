Car Insurance and Alcohol – A Dangerous Combination

Share Pin 0 Shares

Everyone on the streets is constantly reminded that drinking and driving do not mix together. The combination is not only risky to the person themselves but also to the others around them. The possibility of accidents is high which could lead to grave situations like a criminal record and the person could even land up in jail. As it is a crime to cause accidents under the influence of alcohol, getting booked for driving under the influence or causing a mishap under the influence of alcohol has a negative effect on your car insurance too. So, one has to remember that car insurance and alcohol is like oil and water.

The best thing to do if you need to have a drink is to avoid driving altogether as it has very bad consequences if something goes wrong. Not only can it leave you with multiple problems like providing way to getting a ban on driving, chances of getting a criminal record, possibility of ending up in jail but also can give you a ban on your car insurance as insurance companies do not like to provide insurance for car for people with a record of driving under the influence. So, to keep yourself and those around you safe and avoid unfortunate consequences it is best to avoid drinking and driving.

The safety limits for driving under the influence of alcohol is about 35mg of alcohol in your breath. Although this sounds very simple, it is not actually so. The amount of alcohol that shows up in your breath depends on a variety of factors like your age, gender, height, weight, etc. So, this leads to the confusion about how much a person can take to be within safety limits as the alcohol levels will be different in different people consuming the same amount of alcohol. So, it is best to avoid drinking altogether if you need to be driving rather than take a small amount of alcohol thinking you will be within the safety limits.

If you are caught driving under the influence, it can have hazardous impact on your insurance. You might receive a ban on your car insurance for a least period of about a year or more and might be for an even longer duration if the level of alcohol in your body was much higher.

Once the ban on your car insurance is over, your insurance company might be hesitant to provide a continuation of insurance as they might regard you as a risky driver. Even if they are willing to provide you with car insurance, the costs that you will have to bear annually will definitely be much more than what you would have been paying earlier to the ban on your insurance. This is justified by the companies saying that they is the additional possibility that you might cause unnecessary accidents and liabilities that they might have to support. The insurance company will also tell that they can cancel the car insurance they have provided and avoid any claims if any accidents arise due to driving under the influence.

Although it is difficult for people with driving under the influence records to their names to get car insurance, there are many companies who are willing to provide such people with insurance. All that one needs to do is to go online and check for companies who are willing to help you out and get insurance quotes from the companies who are willing to help you out. This can help you check for the cheapest of quotes and help you get the insurance for car at a much lower price even though you will still be paying a higher price than what it would have been earlier.

Remember, Car insurance and alcohol is a dangerous combination that does not work in your favor. It is best to avoid drinking and driving rather than face the music when you end up in serious and grave consequences that you will have no control over.