Car Rental in a Foreign Country

Before you plan to rent a car in a foreign country, you should enlighten yourself with the requirements that overseas drivers need to carry with them during their stay in that country. Most leading car rental agencies of your country have tie-ups with car rental agencies in overseas countries and they will assist you to hire a car of your choice. Your car rental agency is the best place to ask about the documents required while driving a car in a foreign country. However, there are certain things that you need to be aware of and the important ones are covered over here.

The primary thing is identification. You valid state driver’s license will be accepted in other countries only if you have an additional and supporting photo ID proof. The best option for this additional photo ID is your passport, so keep it handy when you are driving a rented car overseas. Some countries will not permit you to drive a car unless you have an International Driver’s Permit. These can be availed from the AAA officers. You should check up with the AAA travel office prior to traveling overseas. If you are worried that you might have to take some tests in order to secure a International Driver’s Permit, you should know that these permits do not require any additional tests.

You just need to explain in a number of languages about the type of licence you current hold and the limitations that will apply upon its expiry. You should also check out with your car insurance agents since these insurance policies might have limitations or restrictions when you are diving on foreign soil. Before hiring a car in a foreign country, you should check your coverage and this also includes the terms of your credit card policy. There are some countries where the law enforcement agencies will confiscate your license if you are involved in any traffic violation or have met with an accident.

Your license will only be returned after you have paid the applicable fine. You should demand and get proper receipts for such fines. If you have been mistreated by the law enforcement agencies of that country, report the same to the American consulate or embassy in that country. Certain European countries keep track of traffic violators through street cameras. These cameras, generally installed at street intersections, photograph the law violating car.

The law enforcing agencies of these countries use the license plate number taken from the photograph and request the payment from the owner of the car… in this case, the car rental company. In such cases, the car rental company has full rights to recover that amount from you after providing you with sufficient proof. Understanding the traffic regulations of the country you are planning to visit will save you from lots of embarrassments. It is therefore vital to get a guidebook listing the traffic rules of the country you are planning to visit. The car rental agency will gladly supply you with this information.