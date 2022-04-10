News
Chicago Bulls rest 4 starters for final game of the regular season as injury concerns continue ahead of playoffs
The final day of each NBA season is often met by the lengthiest injury reports of the year as teams rest their stars to settle in for the postseason.
The Bulls followed trend in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves, benching four starters for the 82nd game of the season — DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso.
Some of those choices were expected. The Bulls mathematically can’t budge from the No. 6 seed, so playing a full-strength lineup with DeRozan and Vučević would only risk fatigue and injury for two keys to the Bulls’ postseason success.
But other names on the injury report serve as looming question marks for the Bulls in the playoffs — primarily Caruso and LaVine, whose health could determine just how far the Bulls can go.
LaVine’s knee became a point of concern when he missed the last two games before the All-Star break to seek treatment in Los Angeles for soreness and tightness. Nearly two months later, the Bulls don’t have any more answers about the guard’s health heading into the postseason.
To his credit, LaVine has maintained nearly identical offensive production — 24.4 points and 4.5 assists per game — before and after the All-Star break. But his shooting percentages have dropped as an uncharacteristic timidness has crept in in several games.
Meanwhile, Caruso is fighting through back spasms, sitting out a game last week and wearing a heat pack during breaks on the sidelines. The guard asked out of the third quarter of the Bulls’ loss to the Miami Heat after the pain moved up between his shoulder blades, resulting in a sharp pain whenever he collided with other players.
Even when Caruso isn’t visibly nursing the injury, coach Billy Donovan said it’s easy to tell the defensive specialist — who only stole the ball once in the last three games — is playing at a fraction of his typical intensity.
“He’s just not right,” Donovan said.
For his part, DeRozan isn’t a fan of rest games — and he hasn’t needed them this season. The veteran understands the need to care for his body, joking after a midseason game that all he does after games is ”go home and sit down” now that he’s in his 30s. But DeRozan isn’t prone to taking breaks unless he feels his body is in distress.
“I don’t need no time off,” he said after Tuesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “I hate sitting too long. I love playing. … I’m kinda weird when it comes to that. You’re not supposed to feel too good. I hate feeling too good. Some of my best games came when I felt like I got jumped by 10 media people.”
DeRozan took a game off last week after feeling discomfort in his groin — which he will always treat carefully following a torn adductor injury in 2014. He will finish the season having only missed six games for the Bulls, four of which came during the leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak in December.
DeRozan’s ability to dodge injuries this season serves as a sole bright light for the Bulls in a season where hopes were routinely dashed by the injury report.
The Bulls waited until this week to shut down Lonzo Ball for the season following a January surgery for a torn meniscus, ending a monthslong streak of hope that the guard could return for a last-minute boost to the roster. Ball’s injury was a core part of the revolving door of starting guards for the Bulls, who swapped four different players into the starting point guard role the last two months.
With Caruso’s and LaVine’s injuries ongoing, the Bulls might have to continue this trend of adaptable lineups in the postseason.
“We’ve dealt with all this for so long,” Donovan said. “You try to have a level of optimism … but this is just how it’s been for us this year.”
()
News
National Pension Scheme: Good news! You will get Rs. 44,793 per month, Know how
National Pension Scheme: Good news! You will get Rs. 44,793 per month, Know how
NPS: Your wife is 30 years old and you deposit 5 thousand rupees every month by opening an account in her name in NPS. Here, if you get 10 percent return on investment annually, then by the age of 60, Rs 1 crore 12 lakh will be deposited in their account. After this they will get about 45 lakh rupees.
National Pension Scheme: In the National Pension Scheme, you can deposit money every month or annually according to your capacity or convenience. If you want, you can open an account with 1000 rupees. It will give less return. If you deposit 5 thousand rupees every month, then on the completion of 60 years of the wife’s age, you will get a huge amount in the form of pension every month with good returns. If you want, you can deposit up to 65 years also.
By the age of 60 you can save 1 crore 12 lakh rupees
If now your wife is 30 years old and you deposit 5 thousand rupees every month by opening an account in her name in NPS. Here, if you get 10 percent return on investment annually, then by the age of 60, Rs 1 crore 12 lakh will be deposited in their account. After this they will get about 45 lakh rupees. For the rest every month, he will continue to get 44 thousand 793 rupees. Its specialty is that this amount of pension will continue to be available to them every month for life.
Pension will be available every month after the age of 60
Investing in NPS gives 10 percent return annually. If 5 thousand rupees are deposited in the wife’s account every month, then about 1 crore 12 lakh rupees will be deposited in her account. On depositing Rs. 45 lakhs for 60 years, they will get a lump sum of Rs. 45 lakhs, then every month they will continue to get about Rs. 45 thousand as pension. If you want to do the same, then open this account today.
You can also open an account in the name of your wife in the New Pension System. On depositing the prescribed amount every month, at the age of 60, they will get a lump sum amount, apart from this, every month you will get Rs. With this, your wife will not have to be attached to anyone else.
Annual returns of 10 to 11 percent
NPS is a social security scheme of the central government. Fund manager manages the money invested by the consumer. In such a situation, your investment made in NPS remains completely safe. According to financial planners, NPS has given annual returns of 10 to 11 per cent since its inception.
The post National Pension Scheme: Good news! You will get Rs. 44,793 per month, Know how appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
PHOENIX — Karla Finocchio’s slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin.
The 55-year-old planned to use her $800-a-month disability check to get an apartment after back surgery. But she soon was sleeping in her old pickup protected by her German Shepherd mix Scrappy, unable to afford housing in Phoenix, where median monthly rents soared 33% during the coronavirus pandemic to over $1,220 for a one-bedroom, according to ApartmentList.com.
Finocchio is one face of America’s graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic.
“We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness,” said Kendra Hendry, a caseworker at Arizona’s largest shelter, where older people make up about 30% of those staying there. “These are not necessarily people who have mental illness or substance abuse problems. They are people being pushed into the streets by rising rents.”
Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents. Advocates say much more housing is needed, especially for extremely low-income people.
Navigating sidewalks in wheelchairs and walkers, the aging homeless have medical ages greater than their years, with mobility, cognitive and chronic problems like diabetes. Many contracted COVID-19 or couldn’t work because of pandemic restrictions.
Cardelia Corley, 65, ended up on the streets of Los Angeles County after the hours at her telemarketing job were cut.
“I’d always worked, been successful, put my kid through college,” the single mother said. “And then all of a sudden things went downhill.”
Corley traveled all night aboard buses and rode commuter trains to catch a cat nap.
“And then I would go to Union Station downtown and wash up in the bathroom,” said Corley. She recently moved into a small East Hollywood apartment with help from The People Concern, a Los Angeles nonprofit.
A 2019 study of aging homeless people led by the University of Pennsylvania drew on 30 years of census data to project the U.S. population of people 65 and older experiencing homelessness will nearly triple from 40,000 to 106,000 by 2030, resulting in a public health crisis as their age-related medical problems multiply.
Dr. Margot Kushel, a physician who directs the Center for Vulnerable Populations at the University of California, San Francisco, said her research in Oakland on how homelessness affects health has shown nearly half of the tens of thousands of older homeless people in the U.S. are on the streets for the first time.
“We are seeing that retirement is no longer the golden dream,” said Kushel. “A lot of the working poor are destined to retire onto the streets.”
That’s especially true of younger baby boomers, now in their late 50s to late 60s, who don’t have pensions or 401(k) accounts. About half of both women and men ages 55 to 66 have no retirement savings, according to the census.
Born between 1946 and 1964, baby boomers now number over 70 million, the census shows. With the oldest boomers in their mid 70s, all will hit age 65 by 2030.
The aged homeless also tend to have smaller Social Security checks after years working off the books.
Donald Whitehead Jr., executive director of the Washington-based advocacy group National Coalition for the Homeless, said Black, Latino and Indigenous people who came of age in the 1980s amid recession and high unemployment rates are disproportionately represented among the homeless.
Many nearing retirement never got well-paying jobs and didn’t buy homes because of discriminatory real estate practices.
“So many of us didn’t put money into retirement programs, thinking that Social Security was going to take care of us,” said Rudy Soliz, 63, operations director for Justa Center, which offers meals, showers, a mail drop and other services to the aged homeless in Phoenix.
The average monthly Social Security retirement payment as of December was $1,658. Many older homeless people have much smaller checks because they worked fewer years or earned less than others.
People 65 and over with limited resources and who didn’t work enough to earn retirement benefits may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income of $841 a month.
Nestor Castro, 67, was luckier than many who lose permanent homes.
Castro was in his late 50s living in New York when his mother died and he was hospitalized with bleeding ulcers, losing their apartment. He initially stayed with his sister in Boston, then for more than three years at a YMCA in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Just before last Christmas, Castro got a permanent subsidized apartment through Hearth Inc., a Boston nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness among older adults. Residents pay 30% of their income to stay in one if Hearth’s 228 units.
Castro pays with part of his Social Security check and a part-time job. He also volunteers at a food pantry and a nonprofit that assists people with housing.
“Housing is a big problem around here because they are building luxury apartments that no one can afford,” he said. “A place down the street is $3,068 a month for a studio.”
News
Roseville police officer who was shooting victim is released from hospital
Roseville officer Ryan Duxbury, who was struck in the face by gunfire by an active shooter Tuesday night, was released from the hospital Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Roseville Police Department.
“Our hero is home,” the department wrote in the post thanking Regions hospital. “A great end to what has undoubtedly been a difficult weekend for our department and community … Throughout this process, Ryan has shown a tremendous amount of grit, strength, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Ryan exemplifies everything we as a department aspire to be. Without question, he is a hero in all our eyes. Welcome home, Ryan.”
Duxbury had surgery Friday to remove a bullet lodged in his neck, according to a statement by police.
According to a GoFundMe page for Duxbury, as of early Friday night, the page had raised more than $67,000 toward his recovery, which police Chief Erika Scheider said will likely be “a long road to a full recovery.”
Duxbury has been with Roseville police since 2019. He was among 15 Roseville officers who responded to multiple rounds being fired by 53-year-old Jesse Werling in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard on Tuesday, according to police.
Duxbury was shot as officers were setting up a perimeter, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roseville officers Bryan Anderson and Boua Chang shot and struck Werling, who died at Regions Hospital.
In addition to his patrol work, Duxbury serves as a department field training officer, background investigator and recruitment liaison and wellness committee member. Last year, he was awarded three unit citations, and his file also includes numerous letters of appreciation, Scheider said.
Chicago Bulls rest 4 starters for final game of the regular season as injury concerns continue ahead of playoffs
National Pension Scheme: Good news! You will get Rs. 44,793 per month, Know how
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Rise in Maritime Accidents Worldwide to Continue
Non Profit Payroll
How to Create a Large Facebook Following of Enthusiastic Fans for Your Brand
Terra Continues Acquiring Bitcoin Adds $173M Worth BTC
The Insurance Science of Disability
Why a Deal, NJ Shore Area Homeowner Needs a Tailored NJ Homeowner Insurance
Cheap Home Insurance Quotes – Where to Get Them
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene