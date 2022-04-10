News
Denver snatches NCAA title from MSU Mankato with five-goal third period
BOSTON — Sometimes, when glory seems so close to your grasp, you end up with heartbreak instead. That may be the theme of Minnesota State’s first trip to the national championship game, after the Mavericks controlled everything for 40 minutes, then saw their dreams of an NCAA title snatched away.
Third-period goals by Ryan Barrow, Mike Benning and Massimo Rizzo and a pair of empty-netters turned a Mavericks’ lead into a 5-1 Denver win, and a record-tying ninth national hockey title for the Pioneers.
Sam Morton had the lone goal for MSU, which stifled Denver’s offense for the first 40 minutes but could not build on its lead. That proved to be costly. Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay, who a day earlier had been honored as college hockey’s top player, had 15 saves but saw the team’s 18-game winning streak snapped on the game’s biggest stage.
The Pioneers, who won a share of the NCHC title in the regular season, got 27 saves from Magnus Chrona and turned the tables on the Mavericks in the final 20 minutes. Denver finishes with a 31-9-1 record, while MSU fell to 38-6-0 with the loss – the first by the Mavericks since late November.
Neither Denver nor MSU had taken a penalty in their opening round wins versus Michigan and Minnesota, respectively. That changed early on Saturday, as Benning went to the box for tripping, and the Mavs capitalized when Lucas Sowder’s cross-ice pass found Morton with lots of net to shoot at, and Morton — one of two Colorado natives on the MSU roster — scored for the early lead.
MSU also took a first-period penalty, but the Mavericks killed it off and held Denver to just three first-period shots on goal. The second period was more of the same. The Mavericks took a penalty. The Pioneers could do little offensively, and when they had rare chances to score, McKay was there. Denver averaged more than 37 shots on goal per game this season but had just eight in the first 40 minutes.
Denver finally got the equalizer early in the third, when Barrow popped the rebound of a Benning shot between McKay’s knees from close range. Benning blasted a rising shot past McKay soon after a Mavericks penalty had expired to give Denver its first lead. Rizzo capped off a 2-on-1 rush to the net in the latter half of the third period to give the Pioneers some breathing room.
Mavericks coach Mike Hastings pulled McKay with more than three minutes left, but MSU could not get anything else on the board. Instead it was Denver adding two empty-net goals for the final margin. It was the fifth NCAA title won by a team from the NCHC in the last six Frozen Fours.
St. Louis County girl in pain to get treatment after going viral
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We’ve followed the journey of Lyla, the 10-year-old with a rare disease, for months. She’s finally been approved to get her long-awaited treatment Monday.
Friends and family are holding a send-off party for her in south St. Louis County today. Lyla and her mom plan to head to Cincinnati Monday.
The goodbye party is a celebration of a community’s hard work finally paying off. Lyla suffers from complex regional pain syndrome which results in massive pain in her leg.
Thousands of people showed up to support Lyla’s dream bakery in November after TikTok star Charlie Rocket shared her story. The effort raised more than $400,000 from in-person and online sales. It exceeded the family’s goal needed to pay for the physical therapy to help her.
With the funds covered, she was ready to go but then COVID-19 put a hold on that plan. That was until a couple of months ago. When her mom found out the new date, now just days away.
“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be painful, and as a parent, that’s where my heart is breaking. The next several weeks are going to be painful, but she needs it,” said mother Heather McCarty.
Lyla will be at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for three weeks. The hope is the combination of specialized treatment will bring her one step closer to easing her pain.
Funeral held for St. Louis area teen killed in thrill ride
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Funeral services were held Saturday morning for Tyre Sampson. He’s the St. Louis area teen who was killed after falling from an amusement ride in Orlando, Florida two weeks ago.
The 14-year-old aspiring football player was on the Orlando Free-Fall ride when he slipped out of his harness and fell several hundred feet. Sampson’s death remains under investigation as authorities try to figure out how he was able to fall from the ride that has been closed since the accident.
Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Illinois kills two women
LIVINGSTON, Ill. – Illinois State Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck on I-55 early this morning in Madison County Illinois.
Troopers say just after 4:00 am a car going south in the northbound lanes of the interstate ran head-on into a tractor-trailer. The crash was just outside of Livingston.
Two women in the car were killed and the truck driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
The wreck shut down I-55 until about 10:00 am.
