Direct Insurers Vs Traditional Insurance Brokers
There are two types of insurance brokers, direct, and traditional. We will take a look at the two to aid you in making a comparison that will help you determine which will be best for you.
Direct Insurers
Direct Insurers are car insurance companies that have realized they can save money by cutting out the ‘middle man.’ By dealing directly with the client, instead of paying a broker or intermediary, they are able to cut back on costs and therefore offer lower premiums.
Because these companies do not have brokers accessing the public for them, and bringing in new clients, they use marketing tools to entice the customer. By advertising their services via billboards, television, radio, print media and the like, the publics’ interest is piqued. The Direct Insurer will then have a call centre where a potential client can phone in and query their services.
The caller will give all their details to the company directly, and there will normally be less paperwork involved than with an insurance broker. The common myth is that no commissions are paid at all within these Direct Insurer companies, but this is not true. Commission is paid to the call centre agent upon your signup, but that is a once off thing. With the Traditional Insurance Brokers the commission will get paid to your broker on an ongoing basis based on your monthly premiums.
Traditional Broker based Insurers
These car insurance brokerages have existed for a very long time, as opposed to the fairly new idea of Direct Insurers. Traditional Insurance Brokers have developed a very clear separation between customer services and dealing with risks. The theory of this is that if you have separate specialized entities, then each broker can develop closer relationships to their clients and offer them better service. The risks will then be understood better.
So which is better?
It is hard to debate which type of insurer will save you more money. At face value it may seem like Direct Insurers will be cheaper, especially when considering that they have cut out the middle man and therefore broker fees. It is wise to take into consideration that these companies also have much huger advertising budgets than Traditional Insurance Brokers. Sometimes, the money that they have saved on brokers’ commissions has been used for advertising, in order for them to entice their customers. This will make your premiums more expensive. This is normally the exception to the rule though, and only by doing research and comparisons will you find the Direct Insurer that is best for you.
Traditional Insurers can sometimes offer you a better deal than Direct Insurers. This is especially so if you include your household contents in your insurance request. You will receive a discount when you decide to insure more than just your vehicle with one of these companies. Unfortunately, if you do not need to insure your household contents when acquiring car insurance, you may find that a Traditional Insurer is a more expensive option.
Generally speaking, in some cases it is cheaper for the client to use a Traditional Insurer as opposed to a Direct Insurer, and vice versa. It is mostly based on your specific needs and insurance requirements.
How to Get Rid of Surety Bonds and Why You Should
“How can I miss you if you don’t go away?”
Performance Bonds are issued by insurance companies – but they are not insurance policies. When you get to the end of your auto insurance, it will expire if not renewed. Plus, the company can cancel it in the middle of the year. Boom, it’s done! Insurance policies are not “forever.”
With surety bonds it’s different. First off, they’re harder to get. Then, when you finally have it, they don’t expire! And the bonding company can’t cancel a performance bond. So how do they end?
The fact is, people focus on getting surety bonds because they are a mandatory element of many transactions, but they think little of getting rid of the bond – eventually. Let’s go over why you want to close out a performance bond, and how to do it.
Every performance bond is married to a written contract that is identified in the first part of the bond. They are married until death – until the contract is completed. If you have a two year contract covered by a Performance and Payment Bond, you have a two year bond, unless the contract is extended. If the contract is amended to a term of 25 months, the bond automatically follows. If the contract dollar amount is increased, the bond automatically follows. The point of the bond is to guarantee the Obligee’s (the beneficiary of the bond) satisfaction with the performance of the contract. So the bond remains in force until the obligee / contract owner accepts the completed contract.
To close out the surety’s obligation, a release or acceptance of the contract by the obligee is needed. The applicant / principal (contractor) can’t cancel or close the bond. Only the obligee can end it.
Closing evidence can consist of a Status Inquiry form completed by the obligee. The questions would be:
If the project IS completed:
Completion date: ___________ Acceptance date: _____________ Final contract amount: $___________
If the project IS NOT completed:
Approximate percentage or dollar amount completed: $_____________________________
Describe any disputes or performance issues on the project: _______________________________
Do you know of any unpaid bills for labor or materials? ____ No ____ Yes If Yes, please describe: _____________________
Current estimated completion date: ____________________________________
Now that we know how to close out a performance bond, why bother to do it? There are some very good reasons…
The Surety
- The surety (bonding company) will conclude the liability on their books when the bond is released.
- They also immediately earn all the remaining premium. Those are two good reasons!
The Contractor / Principal
- That portion of the company’s bonding capacity will be restored to support a new contract. This helps them qualify for more projects and larger ones. That is the source of their company revenues.
- When completed, the project is added to the company’s credentials. They can now list the contract as a successfully completed job. That’s how their resume is built.
- The applicant company, it’s owners and spouses have a legal liability that arises through the indemnity agreement (a hold harmless issued to protect the surety.) It is literally a liability which must be disclosed on their financial statements. When the bonds are released, this company and personal liability ends.
The Bonding Agent
- The agent wins too because more bonds can be issued. And that’s how they make their living.
Conclusion
Everybody wins when the job is closed out and the bond gets released. This is a necessary process that should not be ignored.
Insuring Against Vision Impairment and Loss
Let me start with some good news–substantial number of Americans have vision insurance. In fact, according to a recent study by National Association of Vision Care Plans, about 85 million Americans carry such insurance.
Now for the bad news. Vision related problems like diabetic retinopathy, cataract, macular degeneration and plain gradual deterioration of eyesight–these are all on the increase for the past ten years.
Again, some good news. It is now fairly easy to insure against such diseases or impairments. But you have to be smart about it and be prepared to shop around, since each insurance company has its hot buttons regarding which condition is “high risk”.
Here are some insurance buying tips.
1. Insurance carrier. It is important to be with an insurance company that is a market leader in vision insurance.So who are the top vision insurance carriers in US?
Top five insurance companies providing vision insurance in the US are EyeMed, VSP, Davis, Optum and CIGNA. Of these, top three have about 250 mil policy holders. While big is not necessarily good or positive, it does represent a couple of positive attributes–being specialists, these insurance companies can be relied upon to be generally consistent, have a good reputation relative to claims and handling paperwork and are probably more tuned in to the new treatments for vision related problems.
2. What are you trying to cover?
As with any other part of your body or healthcare, there are three levels which you may want to cover with vision insurance.
=general and preventive maintenance. These cover vision test, testing for age-related problems such as glaucoma and macular issues
=special vision conditions
=diabetes related diseases like Retinopathy
=enhanced lens coverage
Different plans have different focus when it comes of vision related coverage so be careful and read the coverage section of the policy before you sign up.
3. Reimbursement policy
Does the insurance company make you pay first and get reimbursement on your own, or will then bill insurance directly? You are in no position to understand what is covered and what is not. It should be the doctor’s office. Many optical physicians take the easy route and let you fight it out with the insurance company. Go with the insurance company that has doctors who accept insurance and bill insurance directly. That way you are only responsible for co-pay and deductible, not the whole bill.
4. Access to doctors.
Many treatments require you to be on special medication and not drive. Choose a company that has wide coverage of doctors so you and you spouse do not have to drive far.
In summary, vision may not be as critical as your health policy but nevertheless, eyes are probably the most important organ in your body, so when it comes to covering for them, be very smart and careful.
Good luck.
Car Rental in a Foreign Country
Before you plan to rent a car in a foreign country, you should enlighten yourself with the requirements that overseas drivers need to carry with them during their stay in that country. Most leading car rental agencies of your country have tie-ups with car rental agencies in overseas countries and they will assist you to hire a car of your choice. Your car rental agency is the best place to ask about the documents required while driving a car in a foreign country. However, there are certain things that you need to be aware of and the important ones are covered over here.
The primary thing is identification. You valid state driver’s license will be accepted in other countries only if you have an additional and supporting photo ID proof. The best option for this additional photo ID is your passport, so keep it handy when you are driving a rented car overseas. Some countries will not permit you to drive a car unless you have an International Driver’s Permit. These can be availed from the AAA officers. You should check up with the AAA travel office prior to traveling overseas. If you are worried that you might have to take some tests in order to secure a International Driver’s Permit, you should know that these permits do not require any additional tests.
You just need to explain in a number of languages about the type of licence you current hold and the limitations that will apply upon its expiry. You should also check out with your car insurance agents since these insurance policies might have limitations or restrictions when you are diving on foreign soil. Before hiring a car in a foreign country, you should check your coverage and this also includes the terms of your credit card policy. There are some countries where the law enforcement agencies will confiscate your license if you are involved in any traffic violation or have met with an accident.
Your license will only be returned after you have paid the applicable fine. You should demand and get proper receipts for such fines. If you have been mistreated by the law enforcement agencies of that country, report the same to the American consulate or embassy in that country. Certain European countries keep track of traffic violators through street cameras. These cameras, generally installed at street intersections, photograph the law violating car.
The law enforcing agencies of these countries use the license plate number taken from the photograph and request the payment from the owner of the car… in this case, the car rental company. In such cases, the car rental company has full rights to recover that amount from you after providing you with sufficient proof. Understanding the traffic regulations of the country you are planning to visit will save you from lots of embarrassments. It is therefore vital to get a guidebook listing the traffic rules of the country you are planning to visit. The car rental agency will gladly supply you with this information.
