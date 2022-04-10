Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Gains Momentum Following Musk’s Tweet

- Musk wondered aloud whether there should be a Dogecoin payment option.
- Musk has said that Twitter Blue would not display any advertisements to the user.
Elon Musk, the tech tycoon now a member of Twitter Inc’s board of directors, revealed three new features on Sunday that would only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. To use the microblogging site’s premium features, users must subscribe to Twitter Blue ($3/month), a premium service version.
Proposed Multiple Features
The billionaire Musk claims that people who join up for Twitter Blue will get an authentication mark. Additionally, tweets may be edited in as little as 20 seconds. Musk has said that Twitter Blue would not display any advertisements to the user.
Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the social media platform’s largest stakeholder with a 9.2 percent stake on April 5, Twitter announced that it would be adding him to its board of directors. Musk tweeted that he was “looking forward to working” with the board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months”. The team is working on ways for users to amend their 280-character tweets; Twitter said the following day, April 6.
According to the social media site, Twitter Blue, the company’s paid premium service, will be the first to test the new feature. A statement said that the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible”. However, there’s a good chance that most Twitter users won’t have access to the service for quite some time, if ever.
In addition, Musk wondered aloud whether there should be a Dogecoin payment option. “Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?” he suggested, referring to the cryptocurrency. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.148544 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $921,565,415 USD. Dogecoin has been up 3.57% in the last 24 hours.