Dylan Cease helps the Chicago White Sox bounce back, striking out 8 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers
It was only the second game of the season.
But with innings to fill because of injuries to other members of the rotation, the Chicago White Sox needed a performance like the one Dylan Cease delivered Saturday.
The right-hander allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings as the Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 in front of 17,469 at Comerica Park.
“All of us as starters take that pride and that chip on our shoulder to go out and eat as many innings as we can,” Cease said. “It’s good because (the Tigers) won in a good fashion (Friday), but I think we showed that we’re still here.”
Cease threw 79 pitches and exited after allowing a single to Austin Meadows to begin the sixth inning.
“You lose a game like (Friday, 5-4 on Javier Báez’s game-winning hit in the ninth), the momentum is always the starting pitcher, and he was just outstanding,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Cease.
“They have a nice club over there and he was rock-solid. Command of all his pitches, and when he got a little out of sync he got right back on it, he started doing that midseason on (in 2021). A quick learner.”
Cease retired eight straight from the final out of the second inning to the first out of the fifth. He had a stretch of four straight strikeouts, with three coming in the fourth and one to begin the fifth.
“I think what tends to happen is you have a couple innings under your belt of feeling your body and all that, so it can be easier to get in a rhythm (later),” Cease said. “Hopefully I can start doing that from the beginning (of the game).”
After striking out Jonathan Schoop to start the fifth, Cease walked the next two batters. He rebounded by striking out Akil Baddoo and getting Robbie Grossman to line out to first.
“Just keep my focus and just keep doing what I can to execute,” Cease said of getting out of the fifth.
Cease stepped up for a rotation dealing with injuries to Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Additionally, Michael Kopech’s innings are being monitored early as he moves from the bullpen to back to the rotation. Kopech will start Sunday’s series finale.
“The way you build a year, every time your starter can go out there like that, now it’s up to other guys,” La Russa said. “Michael will get his chance (Sunday), Dallas (Keuchel) will get his chance.
“It was just outstanding how Dylan pitched, just like he was in spring training. He gives them a lot of different pitches to deal with.”
Like Friday’s opener, the Sox jumped ahead in the first with a two-out hit by Eloy Jiménez. On Friday, it was an RBI single. On Saturday, it was a two-run single.
Yasmani Grandal’s two-run homer in the sixth made it 4-0.
But also like Friday, a Sox player exited early because of an injury. On Friday, it was Giolito after four innings because of abdominal tightness on his left side. La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito will miss two starts.
On Saturday, right fielder AJ Pollock left in the third inning with tightness in his right hamstring. Pollock singled to center, rounded first and grimaced as he went back to the bag, briefly grabbing the back of his right leg.
“Honestly I thought it was going to be a for sure double,” Pollock said. “I felt like I hit the crap out of the ball and I took a turn and it looked like he was going to cut it off, and it was kind of on that slowdown and I felt it and hit the breaks, came back and I definitely felt that little bit of a grab. And Tony came out and it seemed like it was the wise move just to get out of there.”
Pollock, who was already scheduled to go on paternity leave in the coming days, said this hamstring issue should be a “short-term” situation.
Andrew Vaughn replaced Pollock and had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Sox a 5-2 lead. Josh Harrison — who went 2-for-4 with a triple and double — scored on Vaughn’s hit.
Reliever Bennett Sousa continued to impress early, striking out one in 1⅓ scoreless innings. José Ruiz induced a double play to end the eighth.
With closer Liam Hendriks unavailable after throwing 33 pitches Friday, Aaron Bummer was called on for the save opportunity. The left-hander, who was charged with two runs in two-thirds of an inning Friday, surrendered consecutive singles to begin the ninth. He struck out the next three to wrap up the team’s first win of 2022.
“Not really liking the path that I’m on that every ball in play is a hit and every out is a strikeout, but we’ll take it,” Bummer said. “Baseball, especially as a reliever, you get punched a lot. It’s how you stand up and how you respond to getting punched in the mouth.
“I thought today was a pretty good day to come back after (Friday) and make some pitches and get the job done.”
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has sparked a massive social media backlash over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media, as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy who was living to be dead,” he told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? He left school early,” he said.
“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway,” he added.
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology hasn’t been universally accepted.
While some agreed that “people make mistakes,” several some social media users were left wondering if Brandt was the person who actually wrote the tweet, while others said that it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals, minus their rookie manager, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday.
Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark, and bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in.
Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.
St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas threw a career-high 41 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just run in that span. He was pulled in the fourth.
Relievers Kody Whitley (1-0), Nick Wittgren, T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos combined to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.
Arenado singled home Paul Goldschmidt to make it 2-all in the third. DeJong homered later in the inning.
Corey Dickerson, making his Cardinals debut, singled home Arenado in the fifth.
Arenado added an RBI double in the sixth.
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
Schumaker, formerly a popular player with the Cardinals, is in his first season on the St. Louis staff after four years with San Diego. He challenged a call at second base by umpire Dan Merzel, who had ruled Dylan Carlson came off the bag while trying to steal second in the first inning. Schumaker won the challenge as the call was overturned.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton successfully challenged first base umpire Mike Muchlinski’s ruling that Roberto Pérez was called out returning to the bag after Kevin Newman lined out to McFarland in the sixth inning.
SHOWTIME
Pirates rookie Diego Castillo stroked his first major league hit when he doubled off McFarland in the sixth inning.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Pirates: Placed RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday and recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Underwood departed Thursday’s game after throwing 10 pitches. … 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game with cramping in his right forearm.
UP NEXT
Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-7, 5.35 ERA in 2021) has allowed seven runs in five innings over two appearances against the Cardinals.
Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 as he makes his debut for St. Louis.
Mets’ new-look lineup is exactly what the doctor ordered
WASHINGTON — In years past, the Mets would require perfection from their pitchers to have a shot at beating their opponent. This season’s lineup, however, offers minimal breathing room for opposing starters. In that way, Mets pitchers can afford to allow a couple of mistakes and know that their offense will still keep the team in the game.
That was what Max Scherzer experienced on Friday night, as he pushed himself to make his Mets debut despite being in pain with hamstring tightness. Scherzer, in his 15th season as a big-league starter and virtual lock for the Hall of Fame, knew how to pitch around his injury and still put up results. The results weren’t perfect — he gave up three earned runs on three hits over six innings — but that was OK. The Mets offense picked him up.
“The rest of the team had big two-out hits,” Scherzer said on Friday. “When you get a little breathing room, you get some run support like that, it allows you to be aggressive and attack the hitters.”
The Mets’ new-look offense is exactly what the doctor ordered. The lineup is deep. The hitters are gritty. Smart hitting and aggressive baserunning have been on display in the first two games of the year, featuring bunt singles against the shift (looking at you, Robinson Cano) and two-out, two-run singles (that’s Starling Marte’s immediate impact) with third-base coach Joey Cora boldly waving runners home.
Yes, it’s still early in the season. But last year, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis as early as May 6, so it’s not as if these initial games don’t matter. The Mets’ hot start should not be ignored, even if just for the simple fact we didn’t see this type of offensive production last year. The 2022 Mets are refreshing to watch.
The Amazin’s entered Saturday leading the majors in hits (25) and on-base percentage (.453). In their third game of the season, the Mets have the opportunity to do something they did only twice last season: record 10 or more hits in three straight games. In last year’s hugely disappointing season, the Mets hit .204 with two outs and runners in scoring position, good for 28th in the league. In these first couple of games, we’ve already seen hitters take unselfish at-bats and capitalize with runners on base.
“We don’t really have anybody that’s going out there trying to hit the ball 500 feet,” J.D. Davis. said. “Like Pete (Alonso), he’ll let loose here and there. But we do a pretty good job of trying to get base hits and work at-bats. We’ve just been getting guys on base. Continuously putting pressure on the pitcher, making him throw more pitches. Seems like we almost have a guy on base every single inning. Just kind of making them bend until they break is kind of a goal that we have.”
New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez has emphasized a blend of both traditional, situational hitting and analytical approaches at the plate. He doesn’t want hitters to be bogged down by statistics and information by the time they dig into the box. At least initially, it has led to a terrific offensive display because Mets hitters are buying into the approach.
Last year, a combination of events negatively impacted the Mets at the plate. They went through a hitting coach transition in May, from Davis to Hugh Quattlebaum. Then an onslaught of injuries to starting players caused the remaining healthy hitters to put too much pressure on themselves.
“We were in such a funk last year where we weren’t satisfied or we weren’t settling for the sac fly,” Davis said. “We didn’t want just one run. We wanted a couple of runs. There’s a runner on third, with one out or no outs, we’re trying to hit a double or hit a home run.
“A lot of people were so hurt that we were just trying to put the team on our shoulders. We had two to three guys (injured), so people were trying to carry the load or be that guy that has the big hit. But now, with everybody healthy and collectively together, it’s kind of easier to lean on each other instead of depending on one, two, or three guys in the lineup to come through.”
That grinding of at-bats is contagious. The team-first approach that manager Buck Showalter has implemented is leading to successful results. The key for these Mets will be maintaining it, even when injuries inevitably arise. For now, Mets hitters are just enjoying playing baseball, keeping their heads down, and controlling what they can control, instead of solely focusing on beating the other team. If they do everything right, when they look up, the score will reflect their grind.
“It’s what everybody’s trying to do in baseball,” Showalter said of his lineup. “You’re trying to pass the baton. You’re trying to make them grind every at-bat. Sometimes you don’t score a run, but you can win the inning. It sets up the rest of the game.”
