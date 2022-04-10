Connect with us

Blockchain

Famous Analyst Warns Followers of Massive Drop in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices

Published

1 min ago

on

SEC Approves Another BTC Futures ETF While Grayscale Pleads Bitcoin Spot ETF
Editors News
  • The crypto market’s overall valuation fell back below $2 trillion on Saturday.
  • Bitcoin is down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

There were several significant liquidations in the market due to Bitcoin’s (BTC) sudden fall from its 2022 high. This year witnessed the largest liquidation of long holdings, which had been anticipating a bottom in the token’s price.

In a little more than a week, BTC plummeted from approximately $48,000, which was its highest level of the year, to $42,400. The steep drop in the token’s value may be traced to the Federal Reserve’s rigorous price-control policies and increased anxiety about inflation this year. The crypto market’s overall valuation fell back below $2 trillion on Saturday as the token’s price fell.

$101M in Long Positions Liquidated

More long positions were liquidated than since mid-January when bitcoin fell below $45,000, a critical support level. When the token went below the support level on Wednesday, almost $101 million in long positions were liquidated, according to data from Coinglass. Famous crypto analyst Crypto Rover tweeted with a chart warning followers that Bitcoin will fall greatly.

Over the last six days, long bets worth $222 million have been liquidated. The statistics indicated that many traders expecting greater BTC profits were caught off guard by the token’s decline. Even on a typical Saturday, when trading activity is typically low in the crypto market, BTC longs were being sold at a huge rate. 73% of the $64 million in BTC holdings liquidated in the last day were long.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,593.93 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,757,166,323 USD. Bitcoin is down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics:
Altcoin News
  • XRP is down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.
  • According to the defense attorney, Ripple is still expecting court judgements to be rendered.

Ripple defendants Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen have already submitted responses to the SEC’s first amended complaint, according to recent updates given by defense counsel James K. Filan. The counsel then outlined a likely timeframe for the case’s development.

According to the defense attorney, Ripple is still expecting court judgements to be rendered. SEC’s Motion for Partial Reconsideration, defense motion to strike Supplemental Expert Report, motion to turn over Estabrook notes, and SEC redactions judgement are all awaiting court rulings.

Bears are seizing control of the market movement in Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies by trying to protect the near-term support levels. Indicating that bears are making a return, Ripple (XRP) broke and closed below the 50-day SMA ($0.78) on April 6. The bulls have attempted to push the price back over the 50-day simple moving average, but the bears have refused to budge.

Crypto Whale Alert

XRP from Binance has been sent to an anonymous wallet by an unknown whale. It is estimated that the entire transaction value was $46,330,836 US dollars, based on data provided by blockchain monitoring and research firm Whale Alert.

In a single day, crypto whales exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars in XRP. Whale Alert, a blockchain monitoring and research tool found massive crypto transfer networks. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place at 11:11:00 UTC on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.759649 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,275,632,208 USD. XRP is down 1.19% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Crypto Revolution Dominating Conventional Banks as per Cathie Wood

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

  • Over $101 million in long bets were liquidated on Wednesday.
  • According to Wood’s firm, it is still expected that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, warned that banks may now be experiencing the effects of the cryptocurrency revolution. A well-known proponent of risky but rewarding investments, Wood told CNBC’s “Crypto World” on Thursday that the growing interest in DeFi (decentralized finance) apps might jeopardize the existing banking system. According to her, a “share shift” has occurred in DeFi loans. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Wood stated, “Banks have a big problem.” 

Losing Talent to Crypto

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood was optimistic during her speech at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference on April 7, 2022, in Miami, Florida’s Miami Beach Convention Center. Wood noted that political institutions are another aspect of the establishment that is beginning to embrace crypto. In September 2015, Ark became the first publicly traded asset management to get exposure to bitcoin. According to Wood’s firm, it is still expected that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030.

As per Woods:

“They’re losing talent to crypto, so they’re having to raise wages to attract talent, and they’re losing business to DeFi. Lending and saving – a lot of it is taking place in DeFi right now.”

The sudden drop of Bitcoin (BTC) from its 2022 highs triggered a wave of huge market liquidations. Large long holdings, anticipating a bottom for the token, have seen some of their largest liquidations. Over $101 million in long bets were liquidated on Wednesday as the token went below the support level, according to data from Coinglass.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $42,424.08 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $23,465,963,883 USD. Bitcoin is down 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Popular Analyst Suggests Total Crypto Marketcap Retesting Breakout

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

