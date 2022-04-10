Finance
Financial Crisis Affects Timeshare Industry
The current global financial crisis has created a troubling situation for timeshare owners. As most sectors of the economy are feeling the squeeze, the nation’s timeshare industry is being pounded from both sides as banks cut back on lending and consumers cut back on spending.
As a result, at the same time as individuals have to deal with stagnating or falling incomes, deteriorating retirement funds, and a higher cost of living, timeshare resort companies that are feeling the pinch are passing their financial burdens on to the consumer.
Consumer Spending
Currently individuals, families and companies are severely cutting back on leisure and travel spending faster than was anticipated, reports Bloomberg.com. The October 23rd article notes “forecasts [show] that the deterioration in leisure and business travel is accelerating as corporations and consumers contend with higher food prices, declining home values, job losses and scarce credit.”
Lisa Ann Schreier, author and expert on the timeshare industry, says that people simply do not have the disposable income right now. “People are scared, “says Scheirer. “And with the credit crunch, it will be harder and harder for people to finance timeshares. I think the time-share industry for too long has thought itself recession-proof, and I don’t think so.”
The Frozen Credit Market
If the timeshare industry did at one time consider itself recession-proof then that is certainly no longer the case. The timeshare industry is strained not only because consumers are spending less but also due to the fact that this industry has largely relied on mortgage-backed securities.
David Siegel, Company President of Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare company in the world, attributes his company’s “financial squeeze” to the fact securities are no longer being bought.
In a September article in the Orlando Sentinel, Siegel explains that the timeshare companies “[keep] money flowing through lines of credit that are then paid off when [these companies] bundle and sell their mortgages as securities” says Siegel. “All of a sudden no one is buying those securities.”
Siegel’s Westgate Resorts employs more than 10,000 individuals nationwide and has had to recently shut down much of its sales and lay-off hundreds of workers.
Two other major players in the timeshare industry that are worth noting here, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. and Wyndham Worldwide, have seen profits and sales fall, with Starwood’s timeshare sales falling 11 percent in the third quarter. Starwood, the third largest US lodging company, has cut employees, shut sales centers and trimmed expenses at Starwood’s Sheraton and Westin hotels.
Wyndham Worldwide has laid off hundreds of employees, ranging from marketing directors, to managers, to financial analysts.
All of this has prompted the timeshare industry to ask the government to step in.
As reported in an October 29th Orlando Sentinel article entitled, “Time-share industry seeks relief,” American Resort Development Association (ARDA), a timeshare trade group, is asking the federal government to step in and guarantee time-share mortgages in exchange for an insurance fee.
Howard Nusbaum, CEO of ARDA, warned that the timeshare industry was “selling itself out of business.” “If our business model gets interrupted, that costs jobs,” said Nausbam.
“It’s not good… for timeshares if there’s not liquidity in the marketplace.”
Like any business these days, it’s hard for timeshare companies to get money. And now it’s becoming increasingly difficult for these companies to use their customers’ mortgages to raise cash.
In the recent past timeshare companies were able to leverage their current income to build more timeshare units in different locales in order to magnify profits. This strategy worked well in good economic times but unfortunately multiplies the draining effect when credit is scarce and when revenue decreases.
What this means for timeshare owners
With consumers spending less on travel and with the freezing of credit markets, lodging and timeshare companies, including Westgate, Starwood, and Wyndham, are turning to the one place where they can recoup some of their losses – timeshare owners.
It is understood that at any time and for any given reason timeshare resort companies can require timeshare owners to pay special assessments. It is also understood that maintenance fees are not capped and are subject to increase at the timeshare resorts’ discretion. Over the past few months there have been reports of timeshare owners receiving special assessment fees of $1,000 to $3,000.
Chad Newbold, President of VI Network, Inc., one of the nation’s largest facilitators of vacation properties, reports that the current economic conditions, the increase of fees for the 2009 use year, along with unprecedented special assessment billings and a diluted resale market, has created the perfect storm for the timeshare industry. This storm has caused a record number of owners simply wanting out which he predicts will undoubtedly result in yet another sharp increase in maintenance fees for the 2010 use year.
For many it had seemed safe to assume that the upfront cost to buy a timeshare – averaging over $19,000 in 2007 – plus annual maintenance fees would have been enough to finance the operation and management of any timeshare resort complex. But as more and more timeshare owners are hit with these special assessments this assumption has been turned on its head. Timeshare owners are feeling taken advantage of as they are having to pay even more “leisure and travel” expenses at a time when they can least afford to do so.
How much higher special assessments and other fees will rise is uncertain. But one thing that is certain is there is no time like the present to weigh the pros and cons of timeshare ownership and consider some options. There are viable solutions out there for anyone considering whether or not to keep their timeshare. One company, Timeshare Relief Inc., has been in the business of getting people out of their timeshare contracts since 2001 and they guarantee that their customers will never have to pay another timeshare fee. Other options available to timeshare owners, such as reselling a timeshare by listing it online or through a resales broker, require money upfront and provide no guarantee that the timeshare will sell. In tough economic times, a guarantee can go a long way.
Laughing at Wall Street by Chris Camillo – A Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
The subtitle of this book is “How I beat the pros at investing (by reading Tabloids, shopping at the Mall, and connecting on Facebook) and how you can too. This is a good summary of what this book is about.
The author, Chris Camillo is touted as one of the most successful amateur investors in the world. His claim is that from September 2007 until the book came out in April 2010 his self-managed investment portfolio appreciated from $83,752 to $2,388,311. A schedule of that performance is available at his website, chriscamillo.com.
Camillo’s method is to be acutely observant of trends and hot products as observed at the malls, in internet media, and from what he sees on television and in tabloid publications. The idea is that demand for a particular product or service can skyrocket for reasons that Wall Street often is unaware of and that if you purchase the stock of the company involved before Wall Street is wise to the trend and sell as soon as Wall Street sees the trend you can realize some serious gain. Camillo demonstrates in the book in some detail how he has done this to grow his portfolio so impressively.
He tells us that the traditional, mostly white, male and middle aged Wall Street types are not plugged into the popular trends that drive these kinds of market demand. They rely on corporate reports and mainstream financial news reporting neither of which report these trends until they are old news.
He offers examples including observations of a hot new shoe that he observed on the beach before it became well known in financial circles and a brand of clothing that the Obama first family wore at the inauguration which sparked a buying spree sending stock prices up fast.
Camillo gives some attention to traditional fundamental and technical trading methods and tells us how and why they are not dependable. He then discusses how this popular trend watching is superior. His method requires a lot of observation, web browsing and a form of due diligence to insure that the trend he suspects he is seeing is genuine and that the stock market is not yet aware of it on Wall Street. He then dives in, buys this stock and waits for it to peak when it becomes common knowledge.
The appeal of Camillo’s approach is that it does not require any specialized knowledge of stocks, the market as a whole, technical treading techniques or fundamental analysis of company management which Warren Buffet is famous for. This method could be done by anyone who is observant and disciplined and willing to do the leg work required. A high school student could do it and have done so.
As with any method at making money this one requires significant time and effort. This is not really a get-rich-quick scheme, although Camillo has demonstrated some remarkable performance in his trading using it. It is not about day trading either, he waits until he identifies a genuine potential money maker, buys and holds the stock until it takes off and market demand ends the upward ride, then sells before it comes down again once everyone knows about it.
It must also be observed that the author is a professional market researcher by trade, this is what he does for a living, and in that he watches market trends for a living he starts out with some advantage over the novice.
This method is clearly not for everyone. It takes time and commitment to the methodology and some awareness and understanding of market trends for a specific product or service that are not yet common knowledge. It does appear however to offer a unique and very accessible method of beating the market odds for someone willing to do the work in the manner he illustrates. For anyone who has the time and willingness to learn this method there is clearly potential to beat the index fund averages.
This book is a must read for anyone looking for an accessible and relatively simple method to capture market gains.
Usefulness:
For the person with some money to invest and the time and self-discipline to apply this method this book is an excellent primer on a novel and promising way to increase gain on equity investments.
Disclaimer: all investment methods carry some risk including this one. This review should not be relied upon as professional investment or financial advice. See a professional financial advisor for professional advice.
Readability/Writing Quality:
The book is very readable and easy to follow. It is well organized.
Notes on Author:
Chris Camillo is a market researcher who has been less than impressed with more traditional stock trading methods and has used his own power of observation to beat the averages on the market.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. If traditional market analysis is not for you and you do not want to leave the management of your investment portfolio to a professional manager there is a method that most anyone can use to learn about promising stocks before they take off.
2. This method requires continued time observing and learning about products and services and the emerging market trends that one can observe at the local mall, on Facebook, and many other places. It then requires some due diligence to insure that you have observed a genuine large scale trend that will pump up the value of stock.
3. If you follow a proven method taking care to do the homework you can improve your odds with stocks. You have to read the book though to learn the details of how it is done.
Publication Information:
Laughing at Wall Street by Chris Camillo
Copyright 2011 by Chris Camillo. Published by St. Martin’s Press
5 Tips to Help You Purchase Beauty Products Online
If you want to purchase beauty products at your nearby retail stores, you should be ready to spend a lot of time and effort. In most cases, purchasing beauty products take a lot of time as there are a lot of crazy customers, several stores, and a lot of choices. Nowadays, you don’t have to get out of your house and look for the best store to get the best deal. In other words, if you have access to your mobile phone, you can just go ahead and place your order on an online store. In this article, we have 5 tips that can help you purchase beauty products from the comfort of your home. Read on to find out more.
Use Websites and Apps
The beauty of online stores is that most of them have old-fashioned websites. In these large marketplaces, there are have thousands of products to purchase. If you want to use these stores, you need to use the filters in order to narrow down your search. So, we suggest that you look for a good website that makes use of the latest technology.
Mobile apps are a good alternative to traditional websites. They can help you take a look at hundreds of products at a glance. So, you can install these apps to make a good choice.
Read Product Ratings and Reviews
Reading customer reviews and ratings is a great idea if you want to find out customers’ opinions about your favorite product. Make sure that you look for a reliable website instead of just depending on Amazon reviews.
For example, you can check out Trustpilot as this is one of the best websites when it comes to genuine reviews. After all, you cannot make your decision based on fake reviews.
Search for your Desired Product on Pinterest
Some people head to Pinterest in order to take a look at photos of beauty products. As a matter of fact, this is one of the best platforms if you are looking for your desired product at a glance. Apart from this, you can also find photos of people that use your desired products. As a matter of fact, many celebrities post their photos on Pinterest.
Understand the Ingredients
When it comes to skincare products, we suggest that you get to know the ingredients on the label. You may want to read up on each ingredient to find out if it can benefit you. For example, if you have dry skin, we suggest that you don’t go for a cream that contains peroxide. Using this type of solution can cause excessive skin dryness.
Go for the Right Product
You should know the undertone of your skin to go for a matching color. For example, if you have a warm undertone, you should go for a yellow or peach tone.
Long story short, we suggest that you follow these 5 tips if you want to purchase beauty products online. Hopefully, you will find these tips useful.
How To Sell Used Travel Luggage
Do you have a travel luggage that has been sitting in the back part of your closet? You should consider selling it. Many travel enthusiasts looking for a more affordable luggage will surely find your bag worth buying.
It has to be in good condition, of course. The bag should be without very visible and very significant damages. Otherwise, nobody will buy it. Here are more tips on how you can sell your used travel luggage:
1. Clean your bag first.
For leather bags, you might have to purchase a special leather polisher that can bring back the shine and lustre of the leather material. For canvas bags, simply revive the color by cleaning it in your washer using a mild detergent.
You can also vacuum your bag if it is still relatively clean. Get rid of dust inside the bag. Remove receipts or candy wrappers in the pockets. Also clean the caster wheels. Use a damp towel to get rid of crusty mud on the caster wheels.
2. After cleaning your bag, make a quick assessment on how much it should cost.
If it is still in mint condition, you should be able to sell it for more than half of its original price. There are also many travel luggage brands with a value that soars as the bag gets older. There are a lot of vintage bag collectors these days.
3. Get clear photos of your luggage.
Use a white background to make your luggage look more impressive. Make sure the room has good lighting. If you are selling your product online, you would want to impress your prospective customers with the pictures alone. You can also try borrowing a digital SLR camera so you can take more vivid photos.
4. Sell your luggage.
Make an online account in any of the numerous online stores today such as eBay, Etsy or Amazon. Upload the photos you have taken. Select the best photos. Indicate the details of the bag including the brand, the size, the number of compartments and the color. Provide details on the merits of using that travel bag.
Indicate in the details that the bag is not new and you are selling it to clear out your closet. Use words that will attract your prospective clients but do not embellish or exaggerate. Make sure you also have an account where they can send their payments. Indicate the price for shipping and handling.
