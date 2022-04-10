Finance
Flood Insurance – Protecting Your Home From Flash Floods
7 Quick Facts About Flood Damage and How to Better Protect Your Home and Business.
The massive flood damage around the Birmingham metro area on April 7th, 2014 caught many residence by surprise. Based on the national Weather Service, more than 7 inches of rain was measured in Vestavia Hills, while other locations in the area reported 5 – 6 inches of rain.
The National Flood Insurance Plane (NFIP) was created by the U.S Government to help with the high cost of flood related losses of both buildings and property.
Seven Important Facts About Flood Insurance:
1. No one is safe. – People outside of high-risk areas file nearly 25% of National Flood Insurance claims. In high-risk areas, there is at least a 1 in 4 chance of flooding during a 30-year mortgage. Poor drainage systems, rapid accumulation of rainfall, and broken water mains can all result in flood. Properties on a hillside can be damaged by mudflow, a covered peril under the Standard Flood Insurance Policy.
2. I have Homeowner’s/Renters Insurance policy. – Flood damage is not typically a covered peril by most homeowners/Renters insurance policies sold in the U.S.
3. Can I purchase Flood Policy in Birmingham? – If you live in a community that participates in the NFIP, you can get flood Insurance. Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Alabaster, Chelsea and many more municipalities are participating in the NFIP.
4. How much coverage is allowed by the NFIP? – Residential homes structure limit is $250,000, and content is limited to $100,000. Business Structure limit is $500,000 and $500,000 limit for business content. Renters Contents limit is $100,000.
5. Does flood insurance cover flood damage caused by storms, rivers, or tidal waters?
Yes, provided that, if confined to your property, the flood water covers at least two acres. A general condition of flood also exists if two properties are affected, one of which is yours.
6. What are Flood Zones? – Flood zones are land areas identified by the FEMA. Each flood zone describes that land area in terms of its risk of flooding. Everyone lives in a flood zone-it’s just a question of whether you live in a low, moderate, or high risk area.
7. What is covered in my basement? – Flood insurance covers your home’s foundation elements and equipment that’s necessary to support the structure (i.e. HVAC, Water Heater, Etc.). Flood Policy does not cover basement improvements, such as finished walls, floors, ceilings or personal belongings that may be kept in a basement.
Finance
Alzheimer’s – Protecting Choices With Durable Power of Attorney and Advanced Health Care Directives
As soon as you are about to care for an elder with Alzheimer’s you need to review your loved one’s durable power of attorney for finances and their advanced health care directives. Unfortunately, if that person is not of sound mind or body (especially if they are in middle to late Alzheimer’s), then it is too late for them to prepare these important legal documents. However, if you go to court and ask the judge to name you the guardian (either full or financial conservatorship), then you will be held responsible for your elder’s legal and financial decisions.
Durable Power Of Attorney
A durable power of attorney names you as the person to pay the elder person’s bills, collect and deposit their income and take care of any other financial matters. You will need to find your elder’s legal and financial documents and feel comfortable with their assets, income and expenses.
Here is a list of documents you should gather:
o Wills
o Bank and brokerage accounts
o Deeds, loans and ownership statements
o Pension and retirement benefits
o Social security information
o Insurance policies
As someone who is charged with caring for an Alzheimer’s patient, you need to know that Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease and that level of care may grow and change over time. You’ll need to consider the cost of long-term care, prescription drugs, and in-home caregiving services. There are several ways you may be able to cover the costs of long term care that includes looking at your elder’s employer’s insurance plan (group and retiree coverage), disability insurance, Medicare and Medigap, and long-term care insurance. Your elder might also qualify for social security disability and/or Medicaid. And you should not forget about community programs to help with meals, respite care and transportation.
Advanced Health Care Directives
Advanced health care directives ensure that your elder person’s health care requests are communicated to the health care providers and that you as the guardian act on your elder’s behalf. Advanced health care directives also include a living will which tells health care providers what your elder prefers should become incapacitated. The living will gives preferences for life-prolonging treatments such as using a respirator, CPR, dialysis, surgery and antibiotic drugs. The elder and guardian can choose to receive all life-prolonging treatments, a few or none at all. The living will should also state whether your elder wants artificially administered food and water when they are close to death.
Here is a checklist of other advanced health care directives:
o Appointing your durable power of attorney for heath care who will consent or refuse consent (who would usually be the guardian). He or she can also fire and hire medical personnel, gain access to medical records and get court authorization
o Naming the doctor to supervise care
o Identifying and specifying treatments given or withheld (stated above in living will)
o Stating feeling about care-does the elder want full does of pain medications every time?
o Providing instructions for organ donation
After all of the papers have been signed and notarized, be sure to make plenty of copies and keep the originals in a safe, with other copies readily available at a moment’s notice. Handing the details for your loved one with Alzheimer’s is a great deal of work, but you will be saving yourself so much time and agony if the financial, legal and healthcare matters are well-planned before your loved one moves into an assisted living facility or if additional home service care is needed.
Resources: Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601-7633 1-800-272-3900
Alzheimer’s Disease Education and Referral Center P.O. Box 8250 Silver Spring, MD 20907-8250 1-800-438-4380
Finance
Direct Insurers Vs Traditional Insurance Brokers
There are two types of insurance brokers, direct, and traditional. We will take a look at the two to aid you in making a comparison that will help you determine which will be best for you.
Direct Insurers
Direct Insurers are car insurance companies that have realized they can save money by cutting out the ‘middle man.’ By dealing directly with the client, instead of paying a broker or intermediary, they are able to cut back on costs and therefore offer lower premiums.
Because these companies do not have brokers accessing the public for them, and bringing in new clients, they use marketing tools to entice the customer. By advertising their services via billboards, television, radio, print media and the like, the publics’ interest is piqued. The Direct Insurer will then have a call centre where a potential client can phone in and query their services.
The caller will give all their details to the company directly, and there will normally be less paperwork involved than with an insurance broker. The common myth is that no commissions are paid at all within these Direct Insurer companies, but this is not true. Commission is paid to the call centre agent upon your signup, but that is a once off thing. With the Traditional Insurance Brokers the commission will get paid to your broker on an ongoing basis based on your monthly premiums.
Traditional Broker based Insurers
These car insurance brokerages have existed for a very long time, as opposed to the fairly new idea of Direct Insurers. Traditional Insurance Brokers have developed a very clear separation between customer services and dealing with risks. The theory of this is that if you have separate specialized entities, then each broker can develop closer relationships to their clients and offer them better service. The risks will then be understood better.
So which is better?
It is hard to debate which type of insurer will save you more money. At face value it may seem like Direct Insurers will be cheaper, especially when considering that they have cut out the middle man and therefore broker fees. It is wise to take into consideration that these companies also have much huger advertising budgets than Traditional Insurance Brokers. Sometimes, the money that they have saved on brokers’ commissions has been used for advertising, in order for them to entice their customers. This will make your premiums more expensive. This is normally the exception to the rule though, and only by doing research and comparisons will you find the Direct Insurer that is best for you.
Traditional Insurers can sometimes offer you a better deal than Direct Insurers. This is especially so if you include your household contents in your insurance request. You will receive a discount when you decide to insure more than just your vehicle with one of these companies. Unfortunately, if you do not need to insure your household contents when acquiring car insurance, you may find that a Traditional Insurer is a more expensive option.
Generally speaking, in some cases it is cheaper for the client to use a Traditional Insurer as opposed to a Direct Insurer, and vice versa. It is mostly based on your specific needs and insurance requirements.
Finance
How to Get Rid of Surety Bonds and Why You Should
“How can I miss you if you don’t go away?”
Performance Bonds are issued by insurance companies – but they are not insurance policies. When you get to the end of your auto insurance, it will expire if not renewed. Plus, the company can cancel it in the middle of the year. Boom, it’s done! Insurance policies are not “forever.”
With surety bonds it’s different. First off, they’re harder to get. Then, when you finally have it, they don’t expire! And the bonding company can’t cancel a performance bond. So how do they end?
The fact is, people focus on getting surety bonds because they are a mandatory element of many transactions, but they think little of getting rid of the bond – eventually. Let’s go over why you want to close out a performance bond, and how to do it.
Every performance bond is married to a written contract that is identified in the first part of the bond. They are married until death – until the contract is completed. If you have a two year contract covered by a Performance and Payment Bond, you have a two year bond, unless the contract is extended. If the contract is amended to a term of 25 months, the bond automatically follows. If the contract dollar amount is increased, the bond automatically follows. The point of the bond is to guarantee the Obligee’s (the beneficiary of the bond) satisfaction with the performance of the contract. So the bond remains in force until the obligee / contract owner accepts the completed contract.
To close out the surety’s obligation, a release or acceptance of the contract by the obligee is needed. The applicant / principal (contractor) can’t cancel or close the bond. Only the obligee can end it.
Closing evidence can consist of a Status Inquiry form completed by the obligee. The questions would be:
If the project IS completed:
Completion date: ___________ Acceptance date: _____________ Final contract amount: $___________
If the project IS NOT completed:
Approximate percentage or dollar amount completed: $_____________________________
Describe any disputes or performance issues on the project: _______________________________
Do you know of any unpaid bills for labor or materials? ____ No ____ Yes If Yes, please describe: _____________________
Current estimated completion date: ____________________________________
Now that we know how to close out a performance bond, why bother to do it? There are some very good reasons…
The Surety
- The surety (bonding company) will conclude the liability on their books when the bond is released.
- They also immediately earn all the remaining premium. Those are two good reasons!
The Contractor / Principal
- That portion of the company’s bonding capacity will be restored to support a new contract. This helps them qualify for more projects and larger ones. That is the source of their company revenues.
- When completed, the project is added to the company’s credentials. They can now list the contract as a successfully completed job. That’s how their resume is built.
- The applicant company, it’s owners and spouses have a legal liability that arises through the indemnity agreement (a hold harmless issued to protect the surety.) It is literally a liability which must be disclosed on their financial statements. When the bonds are released, this company and personal liability ends.
The Bonding Agent
- The agent wins too because more bonds can be issued. And that’s how they make their living.
Conclusion
Everybody wins when the job is closed out and the bond gets released. This is a necessary process that should not be ignored.
