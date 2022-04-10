Finance
Forex Trend Direction Software – How to Target Trends Using a Forex Robot
Forex Trend Direction Software offers you the opportunity to have a look into trends that may make the amount invested by you triple but it is not as easy at it looks. It is not as you expect it but it can be a master if you know how to chart the difference.
Trend based software focuses on the short term direction as name specifies it is basically taken into consideration for the development strategy. It looks upon the past currency trend lines it allows you to trade with different currency at a single time which is a bit more than any other trading software gives you.
One need to look upon the forex charts that will give you the trends of last few weeks or months or years and then you may lock them for your investment this in turn may give you triple profit. Forex Trend Direction Software shows trend of high odds that comes very infrequently therefore you have to be patient for your high end investment to make huge profits. It is not easy to spot a long term trend direction, though at times many traders are right about the trend direction but yet they are unable to make profits out of that.
If forex trading is done on aim to make money and huge profit you have to undertake forex software reviews so that your investment are plan in the right direction and trends and you benefit from that. All the indicators, charts and signals are to be reviewed well and then the investment plan should be done.
Strategy of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
Owing to globalization and removal of trade barriers between countries international business has expanded and National Companies have been able to widen their horizons and become a strong Multinational Companies (MNCs). However, a decision to enter a new market and undertake a foreign direct investment is risky therefore a decision to make this step must be started with a self assessment. What are the core motives of pursuing this strategy? Does the firm have a sustainable competitive advantage? Where to invest? How to invest? Use direct investment or joint ventures, franchising, licensing, acquisitions of existing operations, establishing new foreign subsidiaries or just exporting. What is country risk and how to benefit from it? Further we will try to answer these questions.
Companies consider Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because it can improve their profitability and strengthen shareholders wealth. Mainly they have two motives to undertake FDI. Revenue related and cost related motives. One of revenue related motives is to attract new sources of demand.A Company often reaches a moment where growth limited in a local market so it searches for new sources of demand in foreign countries. Some MNCs perceived developing countries such as Chile, Mexico, China, and Hungary such as an attractive source of demand and gained considerable market share. Other revenue related motive is to enter profitable markets. If other companies in the industry have proved that superior earnings can be realized in certain markets, a National Company may also decide to sell in those markets.
Some Companies exploit monopolistic advantage. If a National Company possesses advanced technology and has taken an advantage of it in domestic market, the company can attempt to exploit it internationally as well. In fact, the company may have a more distinct advantage in markets that have less advanced technology. Apart from revenue motives companies engage in FDI in an effort to reduce costs. One of typical motives of Companies that are trying to cut costs is to use foreign factors of production. Some Companies often attempt to set up production facilities in locations where land and labor costs are cheap. Many U.S based MNCs such as, Ford Motor and General Motors established subsidiaries in Mexico to achieve lower labor costs. Also, a company can cut costs by economies of scale. In addition to above stated motives companies may decide to use foreign raw materials. Due to transportation costs, a company may exclude importing raw materials from a given country if it plans to sell the finished goods back to that country. Under such circumstances, a more attractive way is to produce a product in the country where the raw materials are located.
After defining their motives managers of National Companies need to examine their domestic competitive advantages that enabled them to remain in a home market. This competitive advantage must be unique and powerful enough to recompense for possible disadvantages of operating abroad. The first comparative advantage National Companies can have is of economies of scale. It can be developed in production, finance, marketing, transportation, research and development, and purchasing. All of these niches have a comparative advantage of being large in size due to domestic or foreign operations. Economies of production come from large-scale automated plant and equipment or rationalization of production through worldwide specializations.
For example, automobile manufacturers rationalize production of automobile parts in one country, assemble it in another and sell in the third country with the location being stated by comparative advantage. Marketing economies occur when companies are large enough to use most advanced media that can provide with worldwide identification. Financial economies can be derived from availability of diverse financial instruments and resources. Purchasing economies come from large scale discounts and market power. Apart from economies of scale flourishing Companies benefit from comparative advantage in managerial and marketing expertise. Managerial expertise is an ability to manage large scale industrial organizations in foreign markets. This expertise is practically acquired skill. Most MNCs develop managerial expertise through prior foreign experience. Before making investments they initially source raw materials and human capital in other countries and overcome the supposed superior local knowledge of host country companies.
The third comparative advantage can be a possession of advanced technology. Usually, companies located in developed countries have access to up-to-date technologies and effectively use them as superiority. The fourth advantage is developing differentiated products so other firms unable to copy. Such products originate from profound research based innovations or marketing expenditures. It is difficult and costly for competitors to duplicate such products as it takes time and resources. A National Company that created and marketed such products profitably in a home market can do so in a foreign market with substantial efforts. After examining their comparative advantages companies decide where to invest. The decision where to invest is influenced by behavioral and economic factors as well as of the company’s historical development. Their first investment decision is not the same as their subsequent decisions. The companies learn from their first few foreign experiences than what they learn will influence their following investments. This process is complex which includes analysis of several factors and following various steps. In theory after defining its comparative advantage a company searches worldwide for market imperfections and comparative advantage until it finds a country where it can gain large competitive advantage to generate risk adjusted return above company`s rate. Once choice is made National Company will choose mode of entry into foreign market. Companies use several modes of entry into other countries.
The most common ways are:
• International trade
• Licensing
• Franchising
• Joint ventures
• Acquisitions of existing operations
• Establishing new foreign subsidiaries
Each method is discussed in turn with risk and return characteristics. International trade is a traditional approach that can be used by firms to penetrate markets by exporting or importing goods. This approach causes minimal risk because firms do not place large amount of their capital at risk. If the firm experiences a decline in its exporting it can normally decrease or discontinue this part of its business at a low cost.
Licensing is a popular method for National Companies to profit from international business without investing sizable funds. It requires companies to provide their technology (copyrights, patents, trademarks, or trade names) in exchange for fees or some other particular benefits. Licensing enables them to use their technology in foreign markets without a major investment in foreign countries and without the transportation costs that result from exporting. As local producer is located domestically it allows minimizing political risks. A major disadvantage of licensing is that it is difficult for company providing the technology to ensure quality control in the foreign production process. Other disadvantages include: are lower licensee fees than FDI profits, high agency cost, risk that technology will be stolen, loss of opportunity to enter licensee`s market with FDI later.
A joint venture is defined as a foreign ownership that is jointly owned. Companies penetrate foreign markets by engaging in a joint venture with firms that reside in those markets. A business unit that is owned less than 50 percent is called a foreign affiliate and joint venture falls into this category. Joint Venture with a foreign company is effective method if National Company finds a right partner. Advantages of having such partner are as follows: local partner is familiar with business environment in his country, can provide competent management, can provide with a technology that can be used in production or worldwide and the public image of the firm that is partly locally owned can increase sales and reputation. The most important is joint ventures allow two companies to apply their comparative advantage in projects. Despite notable advantages this method has disadvantages too. MNCs may fear interference by local companies in certain important decision areas. Indeed what is optimal from the point of one partner can be suboptimal for the other. Also, partners may have different views concerning dividends and financing.
Acquisition of existing operations or cross border acquisition is a purchase of an existing foreign-based firm or affiliate. Because of large investment required an acquisition of an existing company is subject to the risk of large losses.
Because of the risks involved some firms involve in partial acquisitions instead of full acquisitions. This requires a smaller investment than full international acquisitions and therefore exposes the firm to less risk. On the other hand, the firm will not have complete control over foreign operations that are only partially acquired.
Companies can also penetrate foreign markets by establishing their subsidiaries on these markets. Like to foreign acquisitions, this method requires large investment. Establishing a subsidiary may be preferred over foreign acquisition because in a subsidiary procedures can be tailored exactly to company standards. Plus less investment may be required than buying full acquisition. Still company cannot benefit from operating a foreign subsidiary unless it builds a steady customer base.
Any method that requires a direct investment in foreign operations is referred to as a foreign direct investment. International trade and licensing is not considered to be FDI because it doesn`t require direct investment in foreign operations. Franchising and joint ventures involve some investment but to a limited degree. Acquisitions and new subsidiaries require large investment therefore represent a large proportion of FDI. Many International Companies use a combination of methods to increase international business. For example the evolution of Nike began in 1962 when a business student at Stanford`s business school, wrote a paper on how a U.S. firm could use Japanese technology to break the German dominance of the athletic shoe industry in the United States. After graduation, he visited the Unitsuka Tiger shoe company in Japan. He made a licensing agreement with that company to produce a shoe that he sold in the United States under name Blue Ribbon Sports (BRS). In 1972, he exported his shoes to Canada. In 1974, he expanded his operations into Australia. In 1977, the company licensed factories in Korea and Taiwan to produce athletic shoes and then sold them in Asia. In 1978, BRS became Nike, Inc., and began to export shoes to Europe and South America. As a result of its exporting and its direct foreign investment, Nike’s international sales reached $1billion by 1997 and more than $7 billion by 2010.
A decision of why companies undertake FDI compared to other modes of entry can be explained by OLI paradigm. The paradigm tries to explain why companies choose FDI compared to other modes of entry such as licensing, joint ventures, franchising. The OLI paradigm states that a company first must have “O”- owner specific competitive advantage in a home market that can be transferred into a foreign market. Then the company must be attracted by “L”- location specific characteristics of a foreign market. These characteristics might include low cost of raw materials and labor, a large domestic market, unique sources of raw materials, or advanced technological centers. Location is important because the company have different FDI motives. By relying to location characteristics it can pursue different FDIs. It can implement either horizontal or vertical FDIs. The horizontal FDI occurs when a company locates a plant abroad in order to improve its market access to foreign consumers. Vertical FDI, by contrast, is not mainly or even necessarily aimed at selling in a foreign country but to cutting costs by using lower production costs there. The “I” stands for internalization. According to the theory the company can maintain its competitive advantage if it fully controls the entire value chain in its industry. The fully owned MNC minimizes agency costs resulted from asymmetric information, lack of trust, monitoring partners, suppliers and financial institutions. Self financing eliminates monitoring of debt contracts on foreign subsidiaries that are financed locally or by joint ventures. If a company has a low global cost and high availability of capital why share it with joint ventures, suppliers, distributers, licensees, or local banks that probably have higher cost of capital.
Properly managed FDI can make high returns. However FDI requires an extensive research and investment therefore puts much of capital at risk. Moreover, if company will not perform as well as expected, it may have difficulty selling the foreign project it created. Given these return and risk characteristics of DFI, Companies need to conducts country risk analysis to determine whether to make investments to a particular country or not. Country risk analysis can be used to observe countries where the MNCs is currently doing or planning to do business. If the level of country risk of a certain country begins to increase, the MNC may consider divesting its subsidiaries located there. Country risk can be divided into country`s political and financial risk.
Common forms of political risk include:
• Attitude of consumers in the host country
• Actions of host country
• Blockage of fund transfers
• Currency inconvertibility
• War
• Bureaucracy
• Corruption
A severe form of political risk is the likelihood that the host country will take over a subsidiary. In some cases, some compensation will be paid by the host government. In the other cases, the assets will be confiscated without compensation. Expropriation can take place peacefully or by force.
Beside political factors, financial aspects need to be considered in assessing country risk. One of the most clear financial factors is the current and potential state of the country’s economy. An MNC that exports to a foreign country or operates a subsidiary in that country is highly influenced by that country’s demand for its products. This demand is, in turn, strongly influenced by the country’s economy. A recession in that country can reduce demand for MNC `s exports or goods produced by its subsidiary.
Economic growth indicators positively or negatively can have an effect on demand for products. For instance, a low interest rates boost economy ad increase demand for MNCs` goods. Inflation rate influence customers purchasing power therefore their demand for MNC`s goods. Furthermore exchange rates capable to press on the demand for the country’s exports, which then affects the country’s production and level of income. Strong currency might reduce demand for the country’s exports, increase the volume of products imported by the country, and therefore reduce the production of country and national income.
Assume that Papa and Sons plans to build a plant in Country A. It has used country risk analysis technique and quantitative analysis to derive ratings for various political and financial factors. The purpose is to consolidate the ratings to derive an overall country risk rating. The Exhibit illustrates Papa and Sons country risk assessment. Notice in Exhibit that two political factors and five financial factors contribute to the overall country risk rating in this example. Papa and Sons will consider projects only in countries that have a country risk rating of 3.5 or higher. Based on its country risk rating Papa and Sons will not build a plant in Country A.
If the country risk is too high, then the company does not need to investigate the achievability of the proposed project any further. But some companies may undertake their projects with country risk being high. Their reasoning is that if the potential return is high enough, the project is worth undertaking. When employee safety is a concern, however, the project may be rejected regardless of its potential return. Even after a project is accepted and implemented, the MNC must continue to monitor country risk. Since country risk can change dramatically over time, periodic reassessment is required, especially for less stable countries.
Foreign Capital
INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MOVEMENTS
International Economics or international business has two parts – International trade and International Capital. International capital (or international finance) studies the flow of capital across international financial markets, and the effects of these movements on exchange rates. International capital plays a crucial role in an open economy. In this era of liberalisation and globalisation, the flows of international capital (including intellectual capital) are enormous and diverse across countries. Finance and technology (e.g. internet) have gained more mobility as factors of production especially through the multinational corporations (MNCs). Foreign investments are increasingly significant even for the emerging economies like India. This is in-keeping with the trend of international economic integration. A Peter Drucker rightly says, “Increasingly world investment rather than world trade will be driving the international economy”. Therefore, a study of international capital movements is much rewarding both theoretically and practically.
Meaning of International Capital
International capital flows are the financial side of international trade. Gross international capital flows = international credit flows + international debit flows. It is the acquisition or sale of assets, financial or real, across international borders measured in the financial account of the balance of payments.
Types of International Capital
International capital flows have through direct and indirect channels. The main types of international capital are: (1) Foreign Direct Investment (2) Foreign Portfolio Investment (3) Official Flows, and (4) Commercial Loans. These are explained below.
Foreign Direct Investment
Foreign direct investment (FDI) refers to investment made by foreigner(s) in another country where the investor retains control over the investment, i.e. the investor obtains a lasting interest in an enterprise in another country. Most concretely, it may take the form of buying or constructing a factory in a foreign country or adding improvements to such a facility, in the form of property, plants, or equipment. Thus, FDI may take the form of a subsidiary or purchase of stocks of a foreign company or starting a joint venture abroad. The main feature of FDI is that ‘investment’ and ‘management’ go together. An investor’s earnings on FDI take the form of profits such as dividends, retained earnings, management fees and royalty payments.
According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global expansion of FDI is currently being driven by over 64,000 transnational corporations with more than 800,000 foreign affiliates, generating 53 million jobs.
Various factors determine FDI – rate of return on foreign capital, risk, market size, economies of scale, product cycle, degree of competition, exchange rate mechanism/controls (e.g. restrictions on repatriations), tax and investment policies, trade polices and barriers (if any) and so on.
The advantages of FDI are as follows.
1. It supplements the meagre domestic capital available for investment and helps set up productive enterprises.
2. It creates employment opportunities in diverse industries.
3. It boosts domestic production as it generally comes in a package – money, technology etc.
4. It increases world output.
5. It ensures rapid industrialisation and modernisation especially through R&D.
6. It paves the way for internationalisation of markets with global standards and quality assurance and performance based budgeting.
7. It pools resources productively – money, manpower, technology.
8. It creates more and new infrastructure.
9. For the home country it a good way to take advantage in a favourable foreign investment climate (e.g. low tax regime).
10. For the host country FDI is a good way of improving the BoP position.
Some of the difficulties faced in FDI flows are: problem of convertibility of domestic currency; fiscal problems and conflicts with the host government; infrastructural bottlenecks, ad hoc polices; biased growth, and political instability in the host country; investment and market biases (investments only in high profit or non-priority areas); over dependence on foreign technology; capital flight from host country; excessive outflow of factors of production; BoP problem; and adverse affect on host country’s culture and consumption.
Foreign Portfolio Investment
Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) or rentier investment is a category of investment instruments that does not represent a controlling stake in an enterprise. These include investments via equity instruments (stocks) or debt (bonds) of a foreign enterprise which does not necessarily represent a long-term interest. FPI comes from many diverse sources such as a small company’s pension or through mutual funds (e.g. global funds) held by individuals. The returns that an investor acquires on FPI usually take the form of interest payments or dividends. FPI can even be for less than one year (short term portfolio flows).
The difference between FDI and FPI can sometimes be difficult to discern, given that they may overlap, especially in regard to investment in stock. Ordinarily, the threshold for FDI is ownership of “10 percent or more of the ordinary shares or voting power” of a business entity.
The determinants of FPI are complex and varied – national economic growth rates, exchange rate stability, general macroeconomic stability, levels of foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank, health of the foreign banking system, liquidity of the stock and bond market, interest rates, the ease of repatriating dividends and capital, taxes on capital gains, regulation of the stock and bond markets, the quality of domestic accounting and disclosure systems, the speed and reliability of dispute settlement systems, the degree of protection of investor’s rights, etc.
FPI has gathered momentum with deregulation of financial markets, increasing sops for foreign equity participation, expanded pool of liquidity and online trading etc. The merits of FPI are as follows.
1. It ensures productive use of resources by combining domestic capital and foreign capital in productive ventures
2. It avoids unnecessary discrimination between foreign enterprises and indigenous undertakings.
3. It helps reap economies of scale by putting together foreign money and local expertise.
The demerits of FPI are: flows tend to be more difficult to calculate definitively, because they comprise so many different instruments, and also because reporting is often poor; threat to ‘indigenisation’ of industries; and non-committal towards export promotion.
Official Flows
In international business the term “official flows” refers to public (government) capital. Popularly this includes foreign aid. The government of a country can get aid or assistance in the form of bilateral loans (i.e. intergovernmental flows) and multilateral loans (i.e. aids from global consortia like Aid India Club, Aid Pakistan Club etc, and loans from international organisations like the International Monetary Fund, the Word Bank etc).
Foreign aid refers to “public development assistance” or official development assistance (ODA), including official grants and concessional loans both in cash (currency) and kind (e.g. food aid, military aid etc) from the donor (e.g. a developed country) to the donee/recipient (e.g. a developing country), made on ‘developmental’ or ‘distributional’ grounds.
In the post Word War era aid became a chief form foreign capital for reconstruction and developmental activities. Emerging economies like India have benefited a lot from foreign aid utilised under economic plans.
There are mainly two types of foreign aid, namely tied aid and untied aid. Tied aid is aid which ties the donee either procurement wise, i.e. source of purchase or use wise, i.e. project-specific or both (double tied!). The untied aid is aid that is not tied at all.
The merits of foreign aid are as follows.
1. It promotes employment, investment and industrial activities in the recipient country.
2. It helps poor countries to get sufficient foreign exchange to pay for their critical imports.
3. Aid in kind helps meet food crises, scarcity of technology, sophisticated machines and tools, including defence equipment.
4. Aid helps the donor to make the best use of surplus funds: means of making political friends and military allies, fulfilling humanitarian and egalitarian goals etc.
Foreign aid has the following demerits.
1. Tied aid reduces the recipient countries’ choice of use of capital in the development process and programmes.
2. Too much aid leads to the problem of aid absorption.
3. Aid has inherent problems of ‘dependency’, ‘diversion’ ‘amortisation’ etc.
4. Politically motivated aid is not only bas politics but also bad economics.
5. Aid is always uncertain.
It is a sad fact that aid has become a (debt) trap in most cases. Aid should be more than trade. Happily ODA is diminishing in importance with each passing year.
Commercial Loans
Until the 1980s, commercial loans were the largest source of foreign investment in developing countries. However, since that time, the levels of lending through commercial loans have remained relatively constant, while the levels of global FDI and FPI have increased dramatically.
Commercial loans are also called as external commercial Borrowings (ECB). They include commercial bank loans, buyers’ credit, suppliers’ credit, securitised instruments such as Floating Rate Notes and Fixed Rate Bonds etc., credit from official export credit agencies and commercial borrowings from the private sector window of Multilateral Financial Institutions such as International Finance Corporation, (IFC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), joint venture partners etc. In India, corporate are permitted to raise ECBs according to the policy guidelines of the Govt of India/RBI, consistent with prudent debt management. RBI can approve ECBs up to $ 10 million, with a maturity period of 3-5 years. ECBs cannot be used for investment in stock market or speculation in real estate.
ECBs have enabled many units – even medium and small – in securing capital for establishment, acquisition of assets, development and modernisation.
Infrastructure and core sectors such as Power, Oil Exploration, Road & Bridges, Industrial Parks, Urban Infrastructure and Telecom have been the main beneficiaries (about 50% of the funding allowed). The other benefits are: (i) it provides the foreign currency funds which may not be available in India; (ii) the cost of funds at times works out to be cheaper as compared to the cost of rupee funds; and iii) the availability of the funds from the international market is huge as compared to domestic market and corporate can raise large amount of funds depending on the risk perception of the International market; (iv) financial leverage or multiplier effect of investment; (v) a more easily hedged form of raising capital, as swaps and futures can be used to manage interest rate risk; and (vi) it is a way of raising capital without giving away any control, as debt holders don’t have voting rights, etc.
The limitations of ECBs are: (i) default risk, bankruptcy risk, and market risks, (ii) a plethora of interest rate increasing the actual cost of borrowing, and debt burden and possibly lowering the company’s rating, which automatically boosts borrowing costs, further leading to liquidity crunch and risk of bankruptcy, (iii) the effect on earnings due to interest expense payments. Public companies are run to maximise earnings.
Private companies are run to minimise taxes, so the debt tax shield is less important to public companies because earnings still go down.
Factors Influencing International Capital Flows
A number of factors influence or determine the flow of international capital. They are explained below.
1. Rate of Interest
Those who save income are generally interest-induced. As Keynes rightly said, “interest is the reward for parting with liquidity”. Other things remaining the same, capital moves from a country where the interest rate is low to a country where the interest rate is high.
2. Speculation
Speculation is one of the motives to hold cash or liquidity, particularly in the short period. Speculation includes expectations regarding changes in interest and exchange rates. If in a country rate of interest is expected to fall in the future, the present inflow of capital will rise. On the hand, if its rate of interest is expected to rise in the future, the present inflow of capital will fall.
3. Production Cost
If the cost of production is lower in the host country, compared to the cost in the home country, foreign investment in the host country will increase. For example, lower wages in a foreign country tends to shift production and factors (including capital) to low cost sources and regions.
4. Profitability
Profitability refers to the rate of return on investment. It depends on the marginal efficiency of capital, cost of capital and risks involved. Higher profitability attracts more capital, particularly in the long run. Therefore, international capital will flow faster to high-profit areas
5. Bank Rate
Bank rate is the rate charged by the central bank to the financial accommodation given to the member banks in the banking system, as a whole. When the central bank raises the bank rate in the economy, domestic credit will get squeezed. Domestic capital and investment will get reduced. So to meet the demand for capital, foreign capital will enter quickly.
6. Business Conditions
Conditions of business viz. the phases of a business cycle influence the flow of international capital. Business ups (e.g. revival and boom) will attract more foreign capital, whereas business downs (e.g. recession and depression) will discourage or drive out foreign capital.
7. Commercial and Economic Polices
Commercial or trade policy refers to the policy regarding import and export of commodities, services and capital in a country. A country may either have a free trade policy or a restricted (protection) policy. In the case of the former, trade barriers such as tariffs, quotas, licensing etc are dismantled. In the case of the latter the trade barriers are raised or retained. A free or liberal trade policy – as in today’s era – makes way for free flow of capital, globally. A restricted trade policy prohibits or restricts the flow of capital, by time/source/purpose.
Economic polices regarding production (e.g. MNCs and joint ventures), industrialisation (e.g. SEZ Policy), banking (e.g. new generation/foreign banks) and finance, investment (e.g. FDI Policy), taxation (e.g. tax holiday for EOUs) etc., also influence the international capital transfers. For example, liberalisation and privatisation boosts industrial and investment activities.
8. General Economic and Political Conditions
Besides all commercial and industrial polices, the economic and political environment in a country also influences the flow of international capital. The country’s economic environment refers to the internal factors like size of the market, demographic dividend, growth and accessibility of infrastructure, the level of human resources and technology, rate of economic growth, sustainable development etc., and political stability with good governance. A healthy politico-economic environment favours a smooth flow of international capital.
Role of Foreign Capital
1. Internationalisation of world economy
2. Facelift to backward economies – labour, markets
3. Hi-tech transfers
4. Quick transits
5. High earnings to companies/governments
6. New meaning to consumer sovereignty – choices and standardisation (superioirites)
7. Faster economic growth in developing countries
8. Problems of recession, non-prioritised production, cultural dilemmas etc
Students Guide To Making Money To Pay Student Fees Without Student Loan Consolidation
Student loans are a major factor in making students get in debt, just to have a good education. Student debt consolidation can make the problem worse, as you keep adding debts. Another alternative is to use your own initiative by bootstrapping and making your own business to pay for your tuition fees.
So, you want to leave the student loan consolidation, and find alternatives to pay for your tuition fees. Paying your student tuition fees without the need of student loan consolidation is possible, when you take a look at what is available to you. As you are reading this likely online, then I will focus on online methods, as the internet is a great place to start a project which can pay your student tuition fees, your student loan, and hopefully provide you a long term nest egg.
Now you may be thinking that starting your own business would be a costly venture marked with loads of risk. You are absolutely right, if you want a McDonald’s franchise, but what we are looking for is something small that has potential to grow, depending on how much time you invest into this.
Even with only a few hundred dollars, you could soon be on your way to not needing a student loan consolidation loan; you could even start with no money! Now, you may be wondering how is it possible to not get a student loan consolidation loan and be able to pay your student tuition fees.
First we need to take stock of your abilities, and here is where an important key will come in. Consider what you are good at, maybe it is a subject you are studying, maybe it is your passion or your hobby.
The areas we will focus on are eBay, Affiliate Marketing, and Freelancing. All these options are easy to get into, and with consistent effort, can bring you many rewards. Let us begin by looking at an example – a student who likes to DJ. In this example this person could sell on eBay DJ products, music or many other items. As an affiliate marketer you could do the same thing, but with your own web site, and with freelancing, you could make music or mix music for people who need music made.
You may be wondering what is all of these different options, you may have heard of eBay or you may not, you may have heard of affiliate marketing or you may have not. I will cover these so you can get a firm grip of how important they can be to pay student tuition fees, and also cut out the need to get a student loan consolidation program in effect.
eBay to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:
eBay is an online auction platform. Each day millions of dollars worth of products are sold all across the world through eBay’s auction platform. The best way to cut out the need to get a student loan consolidation just to fund your new venture, is to look at old things you no longer need. You could sell old things you do not need, then you could find wholesalers or suppliers selling what you want to sell. You make a mark up (your profit – costs), and continue to do, and increase profits (part of which can be used to mitigate the need of student loan consolidation loans).
Affiliate Marketing to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:
Affiliate marketing is similar to selling on eBay, the only difference, is that you are promoting a product which someone else sells and delivers, and pays you commission. This makes starting this project very easily to cut out the need for extra student loans or student loan consolidation loans. Though be aware that you will need to learn about online marketing and find the right formula that works for you.
Freelancing to cut out getting student loan consolidation loans:
Freelancing is pretty easy to get started in. For one, you do not need to have money in most cases to get started. If you have an experience or are studying a subject, you may have knowledge and skills which others would be willing to pay you for your time. eLance and other websites allow you to put up your details, and bid for jobs. These jobs can easily be worked around your busy student life schedule! It can also be a great way to earn money, some people even find that it pays a full times salary, depending on how much time you put in.
There are many ways to get started to earn money, and reduce the need for student loan consolidation loans. So many students today get into debts which could take over a decade to pay back. By taking your own initiative, and with calculated risk, you could easily get into a position that gives yourself a life long enjoyable career. Debt into wealth!
