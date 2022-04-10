News
Funeral held for St. Louis area teen killed in thrill ride
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Funeral services were held Saturday morning for Tyre Sampson. He’s the St. Louis area teen who was killed after falling from an amusement ride in Orlando, Florida two weeks ago.
The 14-year-old aspiring football player was on the Orlando Free-Fall ride when he slipped out of his harness and fell several hundred feet. Sampson’s death remains under investigation as authorities try to figure out how he was able to fall from the ride that has been closed since the accident.
News
Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Illinois kills two women
LIVINGSTON, Ill. – Illinois State Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck on I-55 early this morning in Madison County Illinois.
Troopers say just after 4:00 am a car going south in the northbound lanes of the interstate ran head-on into a tractor-trailer. The crash was just outside of Livingston.
Two women in the car were killed and the truck driver has non-life-threatening injuries.
The wreck shut down I-55 until about 10:00 am.
News
St. Louis City residents voice how they’d like to see ARPA funds spent.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis Board of Alderman held a town-hall meeting at the O’Fallon Park and Rec Complex Saturday morning to hear how residents would like to see nearly $500 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds used.
“These ARPA dollars they represent an opportunity to be transformational across our city but also across our country,” Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said at the start of the meeting.
Right now, the city has around $250 million. The rest of the nearly $500 million will be available in the coming months.
“We’ve written the Mayor, we’ve written the Alderman, we’ve sat at these meetings and it’s time for action,” Yolanda Owens said.
Action could be happening soon because the funds need to be allocated through legislation by 2024 and spent by 2026. Owens said she appreciates her alderman’s efforts in her ward, but like many, she’s ready for concrete plans and results from the entire board.
“We need you to care. What you’re doing in Central West End, do it here,” Owens said as the small crowd applauded.
“I see a little bit of change but it’s the same thing over and over again. They keep asking us what we need, what do we want, when have educated people who are upfront on the panel,” she said.
“Alderman, they’re getting emails, text messages, and pleas from us daily about what we need, so these types of meetings insight things in people’s feelings which it did to me today.”
Born and raised in St. Louis, she returned home in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. Owens said seeing what her neighborhood used to be, compared to what it is now, is heartbreaking.
“So much land here, and I can tell you it did not used to be like this. I’m fifty-something years old and I see a terrible depreciation of this neighborhood,” she said.
Reaching residents like Owens is why the town hall was set up. She said she hopes the messages sent Saturday morning like hers don’t go unheard.
“Make all of us equal in this process of distributing this money and redevelopment for our city,” Owens said.
News
Rain returns Sunday night with severe storms possible next week
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sunday morning is expected to be chilly with temperatures of 40 degrees. Highs return to the 70s, helped by some gusty south winds, during the rest of the day. Rain and thunderstorms return Sunday night and continue Monday.
There should be another round of storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some severe weather will be possible with both rounds of storms, bringing hail and damaging winds.
Download our app for weather alerts: Android – Apple
Funeral held for St. Louis area teen killed in thrill ride
Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Illinois kills two women
St. Louis City residents voice how they’d like to see ARPA funds spent.
Disadvantages of Electronic Payment Systems
Rain returns Sunday night with severe storms possible next week
Pete Alonso crushes first-career grand slam, Chris Bassitt dazzles in Mets win
Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found
Avoid Mortgage Foreclosure With Obama’s Home Affordable Refinance Program
Real Estate Investing in the Time of Covid
Minnesota got $73 billion in pandemic aid. Where did it go?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News6 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman