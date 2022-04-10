Finance
Geico Low Rates and Affordable Coverage – Is It Really True?
It is very important to research the multitude of car insurance companies when choosing an insurance company for yourself. One of the more popular companies is Geico Car Insurance. The Geico gecko advertises low rates and great coverage.
Geico has received great reviews from its current customers with 97% of them being pleased with their services. They have affordable prices and offer discounts as well. For example, they offer discounted family car insurance plans for those with multiple cars.
They provide great services. They offer a 24/7 line for any questions or claims that need to be submitted. They are incorporated with Berkshire Hathaway Company and are valued at over $15 billion.
Geico can quickly give you a personalized quote via their website. In addition, they have a calculator that can assist you in choosing the coverage plan that is most beneficial to your needs. They help you in choosing what is right for you.
The higher deductible on your plan, the lower your premium will be. According to recent surveys, $500 is what most customers choose to set their deductible at. Geico can assist you in choosing which plan will be most cost effective for you based on your current budget.
Geico is a simple and easy company because of their user friendly website. You can easily make changes to your plan such as adding a new person on your plan, for example. You can make online payments or even adjust your deductible.
It is important for you to research the multitude of car insurance companies to find the one that is right for you. By researching their website or contacting a sales agent, you can find out if this company will meet your needs.
Finance
Affordable Car Insurance
Car Insurance is usually not an option- it is required by law. Many people end up spending much more than they need to on Car Insurance, because they don’t know what savings they may be eligible for.
When you apply for Car Insurance, the insurer will look closely at your driving record. To get a lower quote, it matters how long you have been driving, and how clean your driving record is. You may qualify for additional discounts if you are an AAA member or have taken a defensive driving course. Car alarms and car safety features, such as air bags, automatic seat belts, and antilock brakes, can also save you money. Retired, federal employee or military status may save you even more.
If you already have some form of insurance with one company, you can get a loyalty discount for buying your Car Insurance from the same company. If you have more than one car, use the same insurer for all your cars and get 10% to 20% off on your quote. You are also rewarded for staying with an insurer after the first year, with additional discounts.
Once you know what discounts you are eligible for, shop around for the most competitive quote. It is worth getting several quotes; you can do this on the Internet, by visiting an insurance agent’s office in person, or by calling an insurer. You can save up to 15% in commissions earned by agents by going to the insurer direct. Be sure to provide all insurers you get quotes from with any information that could potentially reduce your quote. They do not always ask all the questions or volunteer information on all discounts. Protect your interests by checking the credit rating of the company you go with, and check with your state insurance department and local Better Business Bureau about consumer complaints.
Finance
Earl Nightingale – An Ordinary Man
Pearl Harbour, Dec 7th 1941, an ordinary man was on a lookout tower onboard the Battleship Arizona. After the Japanese attack 1,000 men perished and only 100 crew members survived. This “ordinary man” was one of them.
After the war he worked in the Radio Industry in Phoenix and Chicago, and also owned his own insurance business. In 1956 he rcorded a message for his insurance salesforce. It has since become one of the most famous recordings ever made.
It sold millions of copies and is the only Gold Record ever achieved within the spoken word industry. It has inspired countless people over the years and transformed many peoples` lives. This message is as valuable and pertinent today as it`s ever been.
For those of you who follow it be prepared to leap to the top! This “ordinary man” is calledEarl Nightingale and here are parts of his ground breaking recording. “When asked “what`s wrong with men today?”Nobel Prize winner Dr Albert Schweitzer replied, “men simply don`t think”.
Take 100 men, they all start equally at the age of 25, believing they are going to be successful. By 65 one will be rich, 4 will be financially independent, 5 will still be working and 54 will be broke. If you think in negative terms you`ll achieve negative results. If you think in positive terms you`ll achieve positive results. Only 5% achieve success.
Definition of success:
“Success is The Progressive Realisation of a Worthy Ideal”. If you are working towards a pe-determined goal, and know where you are going you are a success. The progressive realisation of a “”.worthy ideal
In the book “Man`s Search For Himself”, the Author says, “The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice but conformity”.(People acting like everyone else). By age 7 we learn to read. By age 25 we learn to make a living and support a family. By age 65 we have not learned to become financially independent! We are still dependent on someone else for life`s necessities!
Why?
We Conform!
People believe their lives are shaped by circumstances, by external forces, by things that happen to them. In a survey of working men they were asked “Why do you Work?” “Why do you get out of bed in the morning?” Nineteen out of twenty had no idea. They said everyone does it, so they did also. So who succeeds? The person who is progressively realising a worthy ideal. The “Key To Success” is: “WE BECOME WHAT WE THINK ABOUT”. A man`s life is what his thoughts make of it. Success is the school teacher who teaches school because that`s what they want to do. Success is the woman who is the wife and mother, and who wants to be, and is doing a good job of it. Success is the man who runs the corner gas station because that`s his dream and what he wants to do. The secret is to have goals. Take a ship with a Captain, a crew, a destination and a chart, and it will almost every time get to where it wants to go. Then take an empty ship with no Captain, no crew, no destination or chart and just start the engines and let her go, she will eventually flounder on a reef or deserted beach for sure. It`s easy to make a living, but hard to rise above the plateau. Why do people with goals succeed and those without goals fail? The Key To Success And Failure!
A human being can alter their lives by altering their attitude of mind. Act as though something is real and it will become infallably real. If you only care enough for a result, you will almost certainly attain it. If you wish to be rich, you will be rich. If you wish to be learned, you will be learned. If you wish to be good, you will be good. But wish them exclusively and not lots of other things just as strongly. If you think in negative terms you will achieve negative results. If you think in positive terms you will achieve positive results. “BELIEVE AND SUCCEED!”
George Bernard Shaw said, “People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I don`t believe in circumstances. Those who get on in this world look for the circumstances they want, and if they don`t find them-make them!” WE BECOME WHAT WE THINK ABOUT!
WHY?
Compare the human mind with prime fertile land a farmer has. It doesn`t mind what you plant in it, it`s your choice, the farmer makes the decision! It will return what you plant, it doesn`t care what you plant! You can plant success or failure, it will return either to you. A concrete worthwhile goal, or confusion. If your mind is full of doubt, anxiety, misunderstanding, fear, worry and confusion then your life becomes full of the same. Think about nothing- you become nothing. What we plant it must return to us. It will return anything. Why don`t we use our minds more? Because it`s given to us FREE at birth and whatever is FREE we place little value on. Things we pay money for we value. No-one wants to be a failure, so remember YOU WILL reap what you sow!
Every thing that is worthwhile in life is FREE! Our minds, souls, bodies, hopes, dreams, intelligence, love of family, friends and country are priceless. Things that cost money are cheap and can be replaced at any time. You can be completely wiped out- and still make another fortune. Even if your home burns down, we can rebuild it, but the things we got for nothing we can never replace. The human mind isn`t used because we take it for granted! Familiarity breeds contempt.
It can do any job we want but we assign it little jobs, instead of big important ones. Universities have proved that most of us operate on 10% or less of our abilities. Plant your goal in your mind (a seed) and work towards it,it cannot fail! It`s a law of nature. Think about it in a relaxed positive way. A man is the sum total of his own thoughts. He is where he is because that`s exactly where he really wants to be, whether he admits it or not.
What you think about today you will become tomorrow. You are guided by your mind, it will mould your future.
Picture yourself in your minds eye that you`ve already achieved your goal. The law that can give us success can also give us failure. Think of your mind as a massive earth moving vehicle moving hundreds of tons of earth, and you`re perched on top driving it! Do you sit back- fold your arms and let it run into a ditch, or put both hands firmly on the wheel and control/direct this power to a specific worthwhile purpose?
We must control our thinking, use it for good or for bad. Life should be an exciting adventure, never a bore! People are basically good. We came from someplace and we`re going someplace. The architect of the universe didn`t create a stairway to nowhere. You are the creator of your own life, an artist and sculptor.
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That is, we can achieve nothing without paying the price. The 30 day Test Experiment:
1- You will become what you think about 2- Let your mind soar(free it) 3- Concentrate on your goal everyday- courage 4- Try to save 10% of your earnings 5- Action
Each of us wants something and each of us is afraid of something. Write down what you want. Look at it first thing in the morning and last thing at night. You have the right to the natural abundance around us, it`s yours for the asking.
The difficult part is to form a brand new habbit. Stop thinking about what you fear. Replace it with a positive mental picture of your goal. Don`t give up, it`s easy to think negative. Take control of your mind.
Maintain a cheerful and positive outlook. Your returns in life will be in direct proportion to what you give. Once you know where you`re going it puts you into that top 5% of people who are successful. Don`t worry about how you will achieve your goal. Leave that to a “power” much greater than you yourself.
All you have to know is where you`re going. The answers will come to you of their own accord at the right time. From “The Sermon On The Mount”: “Seek and ye shall find” “Ask and it shall be given to you” “Knock and it shall be opened unto you” “For everyone that asketh- receiveth” It`s as simple as that!
You only need a purpose- and faith! For 30 days do your very best. Give without receiving in return. Act as though it was impossible to fail. Make your test for 30 days. If you get overwhelmed with negative thoughts start over again for another 30 days.
Gradually a new habbit will form until you find yourself in that wonderful minority for to whom virtually nothing is impossible. Get yourself a card and on one side write down your goal. On the other side the quotes from “The Sermon On The Mount”.
Rememer, dreams don`t have deadlines!
Nothing great was ever accomplished without inpiration! No-one wants to be a failure- you reap what you sow! Think positive thoughts! The only people who “make” money, work in a mint. The rest of us EARN money, AFTER you are successful. Success is not the result of making money, making money is the result of success. You don`t sit in front of a stove and say “give me heat and then i`ll add the wood”! We`ve got to put the fuel in before we can expect heat! Likewise we`ve got to be of service first, before we can expect money. Don`t concern yourself with the money. Be of service, build, work, dream and create. Do this and you`ll find there`s no limit to the prosprity and abundance that will come to you!
Prosperity is founded upon a law of mutual exchange. Any person who contributes to prosperity must prosper in turn himself. Sometimes it won`t come from those you serve, but it will come from somewhere.
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. No man can get rich himself unless he enriches others! There are NO exceptions to this law. If you want more, you must be of more service to those from whom you receive this return. If you want less, you must reduce this service. This is the price you must pay for what you want. If you believe you can enrich your life by deluding others you will only delude yourself thinking you can avert this- it`s impossible. The prisons are filled with those trying to make new laws for themselves. Six steps to help you realise success: 1.Set yourself a definite goal 2.Stop running yourself down 3.Stop thinking of reasons to fail and not be successful, think of ways you can be successful 4.Trace attitudes back to your childhood, to when you first told yourself you couldn`t be successful 5.Change your image by writing out a description of the person you`d like to be 6.Act the part of the successful person you`d like to become Pay the price by becoming the person you want to become. You have nothing to loose, but you`ve a whole life to win!” “THE TRADGEDY OF LIFE IS NOT THAT IT ENDS TOO SOON-BUT THAT WE WAIT SO LONG TO BEGIN IT”. EARL NIGHTINGALE: An EXTRA-ORDINARY MAN.
Finance
How Important It Is To Have a Will in UAE
United Arab Emirates is undergoing various natural as well as artificial developments and it is growing fast. Over the last decade all of the 7 emirates have claimed to have something astonishing from Burj Khalifa (Dubai) To Sheikh Zayed Mosque (Abu Dhabi), UAE is on the aggressive growth cycle. That is the reason why the UAE is welcoming thousands of Businessman, investors, entrepreneurs and job seekers from all over the globe to live, grow and invest.
While enjoying a tax free income and luxurious lifestyle in the UAE, the majority of the expats tend to forget that, after all the United Arab Emirates is an Islamic country. No matter how liberal this country goes on the expats adapting westernized culture, being an Islamic state the emirates strictly follow the sharia law.
Unfortunately, death is a bitter truth of life and the question is, In what circumstances you are leaving your family behind when you meet your final day?
What happens if you pass away without a Will in the UAE?
1. Sharia law will apply regardless of your religion
2. Custody of children may go to family friend instead of wife
3. Immediate bank accounts are frozen
4. Dependent visas are cancelled
5. Benefits of insurance policies may be passed on to your estate instead of the wife and kids
6. Ex Partners (husband/wife) may claim your hard earn money
7. Children, wife may get nothing
8. Tax authorities can ask for 40% of your money
9. Family arguments because no one knows what they get
Sharia Law is quite complex & confusing, that is the reason why drafting a Will demands someone professional with a special clause integrated into the document addressing your specific desires. A Will is basically a document that states how your estate will be distributed after you die. You may already have a Will drafted in your home country, but that Will is not going to work in UAE, as the rules and regulations are different here. An expat is expected to have a separate Will drafted by the legal authorities in order to get his/her desires regarded by the Judge of DIFC or Dubai court.
Drafting a Will in the UAE is just a piece of Jigsaw Puzzle. There are some other aspects one must consider in order to overcome strict estate distribution laws.
1. Have an offshore bank account
2. Get a life insurance policy and mention it in the Will, addressing the beneficiary
3. Set up a separate visa for your partner
4. List of your assists & liabilities
5. Last but not the least STOP HIDING
There have been so many cases in which husband dies and when the wife goes to court to claim the property, she has very less or no knowledge about what her husband owns. At this moment, millions of dollars are resting in the Dubai banks unclaimed. So instead of hiding tell your partner about your assets, bank accounts, insurance policies, and cash placement above of all mention all of your monetary possessions, movable and immovable assets in your Will with respective names of beneficiaries. This step will not only assure safe distribution of your estate, but will also prevent within family arguments because everyone will know who gets what.
Do not leave things undone, act before it is too late. A Will is not just a document protecting your assets or monetary possessions, in-fact this simple piece of paper also safeguards your family when you are gone.
