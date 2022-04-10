News
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on QB Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt sparked a massive social media backlash Saturday over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead,” Brandt told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? Left school early,” he said.
Brandt added later in the interview: “Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things … [like] jogging on a highway.”
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology wasn’t universally accepted.
While some social media users agreed that “people make mistakes,” others were left wondering if Brandt actually wrote the apologetic tweet, and still others said it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Kyiv — the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago. Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a surprise visit in which he pledged new military assistance, including 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.
Zelenskyy noted the increased support in an Associated Press interview, but expressed frustration when asked if weapons and other equipment Ukraine has received from the West is sufficient to shift the war’s outcome.
“Not yet,” he said, switching to English for emphasis. “Of course it’s not enough.”
Zelenskyy later thanked Johnson and Nehammer during his nightly video address to the nation. He also thanked the European Commission president and the Canadian prime minister for a global fundraising event that raised more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes. He added that democratic countries are united in working to stop the war. “Because Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone. … The entire European project is a target for Russia.”
Zelenskyy repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas, which he called the sources of Moscow’s “self-confidence and impunity.”
More than six weeks after the invasion began, Russia has pulled its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas region in the east. Western military analysts said an arc of territory in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control, from Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — in the north to Kherson in the south. But counterattacks are threatening Russian control of Kherson, according to the Western assessments, and Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults elsewhere in the Donbas.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east. With trains not running out of Kramatorsk on Saturday, panicked residents boarded buses or looked for other ways to leave, fearing the kind of unrelenting assaults and occupations by Russian invaders that brought food shortages, demolished buildings and death to other cities.
“It was terrifying. The horror, the horror,” one resident told British broadcaster Sky, recalling Friday’s attack on the train station. “Heaven forbid, to live through this again. No, I don’t want to.”
Ukraine’s state railway company said residents of Kramatorsk and other parts of the Donbas could flee through other train stations. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday.
Zelenskyy called the train station attack the latest example of war crimes by Russian forces and said it should motivate the West to do more to help his country defend itself.
Russia denied responsibility and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to turn blame for civilian casualties on Moscow. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman detailed the missile’s trajectory and Ukrainian troop positions to bolster the argument.
Major Gen. Igor Konashenkov alleged Ukraine’s security services were preparing a “cynical staged” media operation in Irpin, another town near Kyiv, intended to attribute civilian casualties to Russian forces — falsely, he said — and to stage the slaying of a fake Russian intelligence team that intended to kill witnesses. The claims could not be independently verified.
Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia attacked the station. Remnants of the rocket had the words “For the children” in Russian painted on it. The phrasing seemed to suggest the missile was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of children, although its exact meaning remained unclear.
Ukrainian authorities have worked to identify victims and document possible war crimes in the country’s north. The mayor of Bucha, a town near Kyiv where graphic evidence of civilian slayings emerged after Russian forces withdrew, said search teams were still finding bodies of people shot at close range in yards, parks and city squares.
Workers unearthed 67 bodies Friday from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Ukrainian and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing atrocities. A total of 176 children have been killed, while 324 more have been wounded, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Saturday.
Speaking to AP inside the heavily guarded presidential office complex in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he is committed to negotiating a diplomatic end to the war even though Russia has “tortured” Ukraine. He also acknowledged that peace likely will not come quickly. Talks so far have not included Russian President Vladimir Putin or other top officials.
“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” he said.
Ukrainian authorities have said they expect to find more mass killings once they reach the southern port city of Mariupol, which is also in the Donbas and has been subjected to a monthlong blockade and intense fighting.
As journalists who had been largely absent from the city began to trickle back in, new images emerged of the devastation from an airstrike on a theater last month that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians seeking shelter.
Military analysts had predicted for weeks that Russia would succeed in taking Mariupol but said Ukrainian defenders were still putting up a fight. The city’s location on the Sea of Azov is critical to establishing a land bridge from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.
Many civilians now trying to evacuate are accustomed to living in or near a war zone because Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 in the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region.
Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western powers almost daily to send more arms and further punish Moscow with sanctions, including the exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system and a total EU embargo on Russian gas and oil.
Nehammer said during his visit to Kyiv that he expects more EU sanctions against Russia, but he defended his country’s opposition so far to cutting off deliveries of Russian gas.
A package of sanctions imposed this week “won’t be the last one,” the chancellor said, acknowledging that “as long as people are dying, every sanction is still insufficient.” Austria is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
Johnson’s visit came a day after the U.K. pledged an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) in high-grade military equipment to Ukraine.
Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking Britain’s total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Robert Burns in Washington, Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka in London and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Denver snatches NCAA title from MSU Mankato with five-goal third period
BOSTON — Sometimes, when glory seems so close to your grasp, you end up with heartbreak instead. That may be the theme of Minnesota State’s first trip to the national championship game, after the Mavericks controlled everything for 40 minutes, then saw their dreams of an NCAA title snatched away.
Third-period goals by Ryan Barrow, Mike Benning and Massimo Rizzo and a pair of empty-netters turned a Mavericks’ lead into a 5-1 Denver win, and a record-tying ninth national hockey title for the Pioneers.
Sam Morton had the lone goal for MSU, which stifled Denver’s offense for the first 40 minutes but could not build on its lead. That proved to be costly. Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay, who a day earlier had been honored as college hockey’s top player, had 15 saves but saw the team’s 18-game winning streak snapped on the game’s biggest stage.
The Pioneers, who won a share of the NCHC title in the regular season, got 27 saves from Magnus Chrona and turned the tables on the Mavericks in the final 20 minutes. Denver finishes with a 31-9-1 record, while MSU fell to 38-6-0 with the loss – the first by the Mavericks since late November.
Neither Denver nor MSU had taken a penalty in their opening round wins versus Michigan and Minnesota, respectively. That changed early on Saturday, as Benning went to the box for tripping, and the Mavs capitalized when Lucas Sowder’s cross-ice pass found Morton with lots of net to shoot at, and Morton — one of two Colorado natives on the MSU roster — scored for the early lead.
MSU also took a first-period penalty, but the Mavericks killed it off and held Denver to just three first-period shots on goal. The second period was more of the same. The Mavericks took a penalty. The Pioneers could do little offensively, and when they had rare chances to score, McKay was there. Denver averaged more than 37 shots on goal per game this season but had just eight in the first 40 minutes.
Denver finally got the equalizer early in the third, when Barrow popped the rebound of a Benning shot between McKay’s knees from close range. Benning blasted a rising shot past McKay soon after a Mavericks penalty had expired to give Denver its first lead. Rizzo capped off a 2-on-1 rush to the net in the latter half of the third period to give the Pioneers some breathing room.
Mavericks coach Mike Hastings pulled McKay with more than three minutes left, but MSU could not get anything else on the board. Instead it was Denver adding two empty-net goals for the final margin. It was the fifth NCAA title won by a team from the NCHC in the last six Frozen Fours.
St. Louis County girl in pain to get treatment after going viral
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We’ve followed the journey of Lyla, the 10-year-old with a rare disease, for months. She’s finally been approved to get her long-awaited treatment Monday.
Friends and family are holding a send-off party for her in south St. Louis County today. Lyla and her mom plan to head to Cincinnati Monday.
The goodbye party is a celebration of a community’s hard work finally paying off. Lyla suffers from complex regional pain syndrome which results in massive pain in her leg.
Thousands of people showed up to support Lyla’s dream bakery in November after TikTok star Charlie Rocket shared her story. The effort raised more than $400,000 from in-person and online sales. It exceeded the family’s goal needed to pay for the physical therapy to help her.
With the funds covered, she was ready to go but then COVID-19 put a hold on that plan. That was until a couple of months ago. When her mom found out the new date, now just days away.
“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be painful, and as a parent, that’s where my heart is breaking. The next several weeks are going to be painful, but she needs it,” said mother Heather McCarty.
Lyla will be at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for three weeks. The hope is the combination of specialized treatment will bring her one step closer to easing her pain.
