Gophers receiver Doug Emilien to enter NCAA transfer portal

The Minnesota Twins have begun another season still haunted by a streak of 18 straight postseason losses.

Could this be the year the perplexing skid ends?

“I think it will be,” Twins owner Jim Pohlad said on the eve of the season opener against Seattle. “But I don’t know — who knows? I know enough about this to know you don’t know.”

Last season, the Twins finished last in their division with a 73-89 record.

“We had really high expectations last year and they were dashed,” Pohlad said. “We still have high expectations, but I certainly hope it goes the other way.”

The Twins have added shortstop Carlos Correa, 27, who is building a Hall of Fame resume.

“I was very enthusiastic about that ($105.3 million) signing,” Pohlad said. “Clearly, we had a list before the lockout in December and that seemed untouchable at that point. But everything worked out, and so far he’s been a super positive influence on our club.”

Front office executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine are in their seventh years with the Twins; manager Rocco Baldelli is in his fourth season.

“I love the whole group,” Pohlad said.

Do the Twins have enough pitching to contend?

“We just got some more,” Pohlad said, referencing Thursday’s trade with the Padres that brought Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to Minnesota. “There’s a lot in the mix, and I know that a group of them will rise.”

Downtown Minneapolis has had scattered civil unrest the last two years that may or may not affect Target Field attendance. For the first time since Target Field opened in 2010, Friday’s season opener was not a sellout.

“I can’t deny what’s happened. (But) I don’t feel in any way (attendance is) threatened by that,” Pohlad said.

The Twins opened the season with the 19th-highest payroll in the major leagues at $114 million. Baseball’s best team, the Dodgers, who the Twins play at Target Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, opened the season with baseball’s highest payroll — $278 million.

Correa, at $35.1 million, is the fourth highest-paid player in the majors this season. That was more than the entire team payrolls of the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland A’s as of opening day.

The Twins’ Byron Buxton has become the highest bet to become the American League’s MVP this season, moving from 40-1 odds to 10-1, per BetOnline.ag.

Buxton, 28, who has a $100 million, seven-year contract, is No. 3 among baseball’s top outfielders, per MLB Network. Top-ranked is the Angels’ Mike Trout, 30, whose contract is $426.5 million over 12 years. Next is the Blue Jays’ George Springer, 32, who has a $150 million, six-year deal.

The Twins, projected before acquiring Correa to win 77.5 games, now are forecast to win 81.5. The Dodgers: 99.5.

Wishing the best for popular former Twin Rich Reese, who’s undergoing tough health issues.

In his five games with the major league Dodgers this spring before being optioned to Double-A Tulsa, Simley grad Michael Busch, 24, had two doubles among four hits.

Anthony Bemboom, 32, the Sauk Rapids’ native who hit .308 in spring training, has made the Baltimore Orioles’ roster as backup catcher.

Sam Hentges, the left-handed former Mounds View pitcher with a 97-mph fastball, has made the Cleveland Guardians’ opening-day roster.

Sean Hjelle, the 6-foot-11 former Mahtomedi pitcher, is starting the season at the Giants’ Triple-A Sacramento club.

The Twins’ trade of Brent Rooker to the Padres should provide an opportunity for outfielder Matt Wallner from Forest Lake to get to the majors. Wallner, 24, starts this season at Double-A Wichita.

Ex-Twin Corey Koskie’s son, Caleb, a sophomore lefty pitcher at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, has committed to Indiana University for 2024.

Fireballing Hunter Greene, 22, whom the Twins passed on to take shortstop Royce Lewis, 22, with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, makes his major league debut Sunday for the Cincinnati Reds against Milwaukee.

Seven golfers in this week’s Masters at Augusta National played in the 2012 Gophers Invitational at Windsong Farm. The winner was Corey Connors at Kent State. Max Homa, Cal-Berkeley, tied for second. Bryson DeChambeau of SMU was fifth. Harry Higgs, also at SMU, tied for sixth. Abraham Ancer of Oklahoma tied for 19th. Minnesota’s Erik van Rooyen tied for 22nd.

Jon Rahm of Arizona State tied for 41st, shooting 81-73-78. Entering the Masters, he was the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world.

By tying for fourth in last week’s Texas Open, Spring Lake Park grad Troy Merritt cashed a check for $344,000, increasing his PGA Tour earnings to $1.3 million. That jumped him from No. 73 in earnings to No. 56.

Halfway through the tour season heading into the Masters, 71 golfers have earned at least $1 million.

As expected, the L.A. Clippers have moved ex-Gopher Amir Coffey, who has started 29 games and scored 32 points against the Bucks the other day, from a two-way contract to a full NBA contract for the rest of the season. The next deal for Coffey, 24, is expected to be in the $22 million range over four years.

Matthew Hurt, 21, the 6-foot-9 former Rochester John Marshall star who a year ago led Duke in scoring, then declared for the NBA draft but wasn’t picked and then signed with the Memphis Hustle in the G League, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Plans are for him to play for the Memphis Grizzlies’ summer league team.

It looks like former Stillwater star outfielder-pitcher Drew Gilbert made the right decision by declining a Twins’ offer after being their 35th-round draft pick three years ago. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound left-handed junior leads No. 1-ranked Tennessee in hitting (.420) and has three home runs, two triples and 11 doubles among his 29 hits for the Volunteers (29-1) while stealing three of four base attempts.

Gilbert, 21, is projected as a third-round pick for July’s major league draft. That would be a signing bonus in the $800,000 range.

The Twins are worth $1.39 billion, 19th among baseball’s 30 teams, in Forbes’ new valuations. The club, which had operating income of $10 million last season, increased in value by five percent over last year. The Yankees are No. 1 in value at $6 billion. Carl Pohlad bought the Twins for $36 million in 1984.

Hall of Fame ex-Twin Jack Morris, who turns 67 next month, is scheduled to pitch in a seven-inning Hall of Fame Classic game on May 28 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Electees to 2022 Mancini’s St. Paul Sports Hall of Fame: Jeff Loots, football; Bill Lechner, hockey; Mark Connor, boxing; Roger Anderson, basketball; Lance Leitner, baseball and John Bartz, special award. Induction is May 9 at the Char House.

Future Gopher: Chaska High defenseman Sam Rinzel is ranked No. 26 among North American skaters by NHL.com for July’s entry draft.

Former Holy Family goaltender Jaxson Stauber, son of ex-Gophers Hobey Baker-winning goalie Robb Stauber, has signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Hall of Famer Jim Kaat’s book, “Good as Gold: My Eight Decades in Baseball,” hits the market next week.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren speaks at St. Thomas Academy’s father-son banquet on Sunday. Olympic gold medalist wrestler and WWE-bound Gable Steveson from the Gophers is speaker at a Dunkers breakfast on Wednesday at Interlachen Country Club.

U.S. Hockey League commissioner Billy Robertson of St. Paul points out that there are 75 USHL alumni competing in this weekend’s NCAA Frozen Four in Boston.

One of the best people you could ever meet, John “Doc” Dolan, a member of several St. Paul halls of fame, died last week at age 87 at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul. A championship golfer, Doc shot his age every year from 67 to 83.

Also condolences to the family of Tim Flood, a 1974 St. Thomas Academy grad, who coached football at Brady and the College of St. Thomas, and died at home last week in Grand Rapids, Minn., from Alzheimer’s disease.

DON’T PRINT THAT

While most analysts figure the Vikings will take either of cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU or Trent McDuffie from Washington with their No. 12 overall pick in this month’s NFL draft, it wouldn’t surprise — because there also will be decent cornerbacks in the second round — if Minnesota chooses either defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Georgia or defensive end Jermaine Johnson from Florida State.

Davis tested off the charts at the NFL combine, and Johnson was unblockable in the Senior Bowl.

Telling: No team has signed ex-Vikings and now free agents Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson.

Arkansas, coached by Eric Musselman, is ESPN’s pick as the No. 1-ranked NCAA men’s basketball team entering next season. Fact: Musselman was literally scheduled and waiting to be interviewed for the Gophers’ job that went to Richard Pitino, who was hired by Norwood Teague, nine years ago.

Defending NCAA champion Kansas is preseason No. 4.

It still looks like the Gophers could end up with 6-foot-11 Dawson Garcia, an incoming junior at North Carolina, if the former Prior Lake star enters the NCAA transfer portal to be closer to family.

Meanwhile, the Gophers are closing in on an impact point guard.

The Vikings, who with QB Kirk Cousins before free agency were at 40-1 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl, now are 45-1, per BetOnline.ag. The Packers, after trading wideout Davante Adams, have gone from 16-1 to 10-1.

Although Cousins will play this year for $35 million, some NFL QBs, considering new TV deals and legalized sports gambling, could be in the $60 million-range by 2026.

Offensive-minded new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell should get along with Cousins much better than did fired coach Mike Zimmer, who had, incredibly, virtually no relationship with the QB. Until late last season, insiders say the pair hardly talked.

Correa will hit 25.5 home runs this season, per BetOnline.ag, the same as ex-Twin Josh Donaldson, traded to the Yankees. Buxton is projected to hit 27.5 homers; teammate Miguel Sano: 33.5. New Twins starter Sonny Gray is forecasted to win 10.5 games.

Many baseball fans played the Strat-O-Matic baseball game as youngsters. The company, which simulates every game this season, has its season-ending projection: The Brewers defeat the Twins in seven games in the World Series.

Ex-Minnehaha Academy seven-footer Chet Holmgren, projected as a top-five pick for June’s NBA draft, would receive a three-year contract worth $18 million if drafted No. 5 overall.

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers from Hopkins, eligible for the WNBA draft one year from now, would make $227,000 over three years if drafted No. 1 overall.

Should the University of St. Thomas, which finished 7-3 in its first season in the no-athletic scholarship Pioneer Football League last year and averaged home attendance of 5,246, eventually move to a scholarship league, a new stadium probably would be needed.

It looks like the Gophers women’s basketball team, which tied for ninth in the Big Ten and has junior star Sara Scalia headed to the transfer portal, will not hold a postseason banquet.

Ex-Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, 29, sought a free-agent contract worth some $20 million a season but has ended up with a $6.5 million, one-year deal with the Dolphins.

No doubt that the Gophers will consider 6-foot-9 East Ridge grad Ben Carlson, who has entered the transfer portal after getting little action during two seasons at Wisconsin.

If the NBA expands to Las Vegas, as expected, the Timberwolves’ share, as would be for the league’s other 29 teams, could be in excess of $65 million. Glen Taylor’s deal to sell the Wolves and Lynx for $1.5 billion to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will be completed over the next two years.

Surprisingly, St. Thomas Academy has not renewed head hockey coach Trent Eigner’s contract, and it looks like he could be succeeded by assistant Mike Randolph.

Philip Falcone, the former hedge fund billionaire and ex-Wild investor from Chisholm, Minn., who is in deep financial trouble, had a custom-built Steinway piano for which he paid $180,000 in 2006 auctioned recently for $50,000, per the New York Post.

Cost of the “Red Zone” experience for the Vikings draft party on April 28 at U.S. Bank Stadium is $140 and includes what the team calls a “complimentary” buffet dinner.

OVERHEARD

Hall of fame former Twin Rod Carew on Correa, who has two opt-out clauses in his three-year contract, in Carew’s newsletter: “Maybe we (ex-roommate Tony Oliva) can convince him to stay beyond this season — a long time beyond this season. Maybe we can give him a tour outside Target Field and show him the statues of each of us, plus those of our dear friends Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett and Kent Hrbek. We could even point out how that lineup sure could use a shortstop.”