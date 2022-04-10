News
Homicide investigation: Body of missing St. Louis mom found
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The body of a missing mother of three, Dasia Allen, 25, was found this evening. Police say this is now an active homicide investigation.
Allen’s body was found in a lot off Scranton Avenue, a heavily wooded area, just before 6:00 pm. The street is closed off traffic as they gather evidence.
Her family has been gathering near where her body was found. They’ve been looking for her nonstop putting up flyers, hoping to find her.
Allen was reported missing on March 31st. She went to the grocery store to buy diapers and never returned. Her car was found burned one day after she disappeared.
“It was a very tragic ending to what we hoped would not be the case. We had hoped we would find her alive. She has been tentatively identified as Dasia Allen. Naturally, her family is very distraught,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.
Police are asking the public to help them fill in the gaps as to what happened. Email [email protected] or you can call 314-444-5371. To report an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Minnesota got $73 billion in pandemic aid. Where did it go?
Minnesota got nearly $73 billion in federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic — roughly $12,800 for each of the state’s more than 5.7 million residents.
It’s easily the largest influx of federal cash in state history. For many who were unable to work during long stretches of the pandemic, it was a lifeline.
The vast majority of the money that came to Minnesota, more than $52 billion, was economic assistance in the form of stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits or aid to businesses.
In fact, only a small portion of the federal aid, which came in five waves over the course of more than a year, was meant to directly combat the coronavirus. Minnesota got about $4 billion in federal aid for health and human services programs.
Instead, much of the federal money was aimed at addressing the fallout from the steps governments took to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In Minnesota, for instance:
- $3.4 billion for schools to operate online and then reopen safely.
- $2.7 billion to combat food insecurity.
- $1 billion for missed mortgage and rent payments.
- $7.2 billion in “flexible funds” state officials could dedicate toward pandemic-related priorities.
All told, the U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden approved more than $5.7 trillion to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and much of it went to the states. Minnesota still has more than $1 billion left in its coffers that lawmakers are expected to decide how to spend this legislative session.
“This is absolutely unprecedented,” said Mark Haveman, executive director of the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, a financial watchdog. “Nothing like this has happened in state history.”
FEDERAL CASH
Minnesota is no stranger to federal cash. Each year, billions in federal funds pass through the state to help pay for programs like Medicaid, welfare and supplemental nutrition assistance.
Before the pandemic, Minnesota received about $22 billion in federal money during the 2018-19 biennium, according to Ahna Minge, state budget director.
For the 2020-21 budget cycle, that rose to about $30 billion and is projected to increase even more by the end of the current biennium. To put that in context, the two-year budget lawmakers approved last June was about $52 billion in state spending.
Minnesota officials typically have limited control over how federal money is spent and that’s no different with coronavirus aid. Of the billions that came to the state, only about $7.2 billion were “flexible funds” that state and local leaders had some control over.
Here’s a rough breakdown of how that $7.2 billion was divided:
- $3.3 billion went to local governments such as cities and counties.
- $1.2 billion was designated as state revenue replacement.
- $1 billion was part of the 2021 deal to finalize the current two-year state budget.
- $1.7 billion was designated for the state’s immediate and ongoing COVID-19 response, including testing and vaccine distribution, health care stabilization, child care aid, relief for businesses and other needs.
Not all of these flexible funds have been spent. State leaders have roughly $1 billion left in federal aid that state lawmakers are expected to allocate during the current legislative session that ends in May.
MINNESOTA’S OVERSIGHT
The flood of federal cash that came to Minnesota and other states has many wondering what is the best way to oversee how the money is spent and monitor for fraud.
State officials have set up several websites where residents can explore how money from the American Rescue Plan and the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund is being spent.
Minge, the state budget director, says because Minnesota routinely receives funding from the federal government, there is already a lot of state oversight in place. Local governments and school districts have to stipulate how they will spend federal dollars and state agencies are responsible for monitoring grants to nongovernmental organizations.
“The resources that came to the state through the COVID relief bills were significant and unique and we leveraged an underlying infrastructure and expertise in state agencies” to monitor all the funding, Minge said. “We also recognize a need for transparency and we made a lot of changes to provide for that transparency.”
That commitment is not just from the state budget department, but from all the state agencies acting as a conduit for federal money.
To that end, the state Office of the Legislative Auditor plans to probe how state agencies oversee grants to nonprofit organizations in the coming year. A legislative subcommittee that decides topics of focus for the state watchdog also asked it to examine how rent aid and housing assistance was used during the pandemic.
Increased scrutiny on how nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations use state and federal funds comes after allegations of fraud in a program that provides meals to hungry kids.
WHO BENEFITED
One of the largest pieces of the $52 billion in economic aid sent to Minnesota came via $13.8 billion in stimulus checks. Individuals received as much as $3,200 in the three rounds of stimulus payments and families with children received as much as $2,500 per child.
Income limits were high, with individuals making less than $99,000 and families earning $198,000 eligible for the first set of payments. Income caps shrank slightly for each of the next two installments of aid.
Another $10.3 billion in federal aid went to workers in the form of enhanced unemployment benefits. Those checks started at $600 a week and were later reduced to $300 per week. That doesn’t include additional unemployment aid from the state trust fund, which lawmakers are now debating how to repay.
Another $21.5 billion was provided to businesses in the Paycheck Protection Program and other emergency aid, loans and grants. Much of that money does not need to be repaid.
All of that aid helped keep the Minnesota economy afloat during mandatory shutdowns and other restrictions on businesses and commerce.
Outside of direct economic support for workers, families and businesses, the coronavirus relief bills also broadly expanded the social safety net. A recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities think tank found COVID aid shortened the pandemic recession, bolstered the economic recovery and lifted more than 8 million U.S. residents out of poverty.
It meant fewer Minnesotans were hungry, says Rachel Holmes, associate director of Hunger Solution. Increased money for supplemental nutrition assistance, coupled with the increased child tax credit and other aid, helped drive down visits to food shelves for the first time since 2014.
“It was hugely impactful,” Holmes said. “We know these programs were a lifeline for families.”
Federal grants and aid also helped small nonprofits like Listos, a day care provider in Rochester with bilingual programs. Christina Valdez, Listos’ executive director, said the day care had just begun covering its startup costs when the pandemic hit — and that without federal aid, it would have gone under.
“We went from 36 students to four,” Valdez said. “We had no reserves and no income. It was earth-shattering. We were down to $600 in our account.”
The Paycheck Protection Program and child care grants helped keep Listos open. Not only did students slowly return, the day care and preschool also acted as a resource hub to help families.
“That was really the only bright spot of the pandemic,” Valdez said. “A lot of people rose to the challenge to help.”
WHAT’S NEXT
The $73 billion in federal aid Minnesota received will likely impact the state for years to come. It’s easy to argue the money helped the state economy record a $9.2 billion budget surplus that the Legislature is now debating how to spend.
Not only will lawmakers have to decide how to best focus the COVID aid that remains — they’ll also have to decide what new aid programs, if any, should be continued at a direct cost to the state budget.
Hunger Solutions’ Holmes and Valdez from Listos preschool and child care are just two voices from a congregation of advocates urging lawmakers for continued support.
That’s where Haveman, of the Center for Fiscal Excellence, urges caution. Lawmakers don’t want to be searching for money to continue popular programs down the road after the federal cash runs out.
“This is one-time money,” he said. “It’s much easier to establish programs than to get rid of them.”
Big changes ahead at St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway, Hayden Heights, Riverview and Nicholson Commons libraries
The St. Paul Public Library system plans to bring four of its locations into the 21st century.
Working with design partner LSE, the library system has unveiled options for remodeling or rebuilding entirely the Hamline-Midway branch, as well as major improvements to the Hayden Heights and Riverview branch libraries and Nicholson Commons on the second floor of the downtown George Latimer Central Library.
Back-to-back open houses showcasing the design options are scheduled for April 23 at each of the three branches. At the Central Library, design boards went up March 31 and will be available for public comment through Sunday, April 10.
Each of the four locations has developed a following — the average rating for neighborhood libraries in community outreach was 7.68 out of 10 — but library officials say listening sessions, pop-up events and surveys with more than 1,600 patrons underscore that the St. Paul library system in general hasn’t kept pace with industry peers when it comes to physical maintenance and amenities.
Public safety is a reoccurring theme. Outdated sight lines, limited access for the disabled, technology, energy efficiency and maintenance priorities like water infiltration are also concerns at multiple locations. So is creating flexible spaces where families and neighborhood residents can come together coming out of the pandemic.
“Part of the healing process is coming back together in community in small ways … and in much bigger ways, and our libraries really have an opportunity to play a role there,” said Catherine Penkert, director of the library system, addressing the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday.
UNEVEN ACCESS
Throughout the library system, two-level buildings built as much as a century ago offer uneven access for the disabled, according to library officials. Interior spaces are inflexible and lack room for quality learning and play.
Public feedback also found entry areas a bit unwelcoming, exterior and interior signage and wayfinding below par and sight lines for staff work areas outdated. Then there are widespread questions around meeting rooms, which lack flexibility and modern audio-visual technology.
“Technology is falling behind, surfaces are worn, and the buildings are in serious need of investment,” reads a statement from the library system. “Many are experiencing water infiltration. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems need significant investment.”
In late 2019 and early 2020, the library system worked with architects and engineers to analyze the condition and functionality of its buildings. The resulting “SPPL Facilities Direction” — which calls for technology improvements and new play spaces at all 13 library locations — is available online.
More information about the four planned projects is online at sppl.org/transforming-libraries.
A quick look at the four locations:
HAMLINE-MIDWAY LIBRARY
Of the four projects, the Hamline-Midway Library is the most readily poised for a major overhaul as funding has already been set aside for construction. The city budget approved in December set aside $8.1 million to renovate or rebuild the small but popular structure, which is effectively one level over a sparse basement. The outdated building was constructed in 1930 and spans 7,680 square feet near Minnehaha and Snelling avenues.
“The library as it’s currently configured really is awkward, but like Riverview, it’s a beloved community space, and beloved as an architectural contribution to the neighborhood,” said city council member Jane Prince, chair of the city’s library board, on Wednesday. “All of us have been hearing from neighbors concerned about the historic preservation of the building.”
Four design options recently unveiled by the library system will be narrowed to two by the April 23 open house. They include building a new facility in front of the existing one, moving the existing library forward off its foundation and adding a new adjoining facility behind it at an added cost of roughly $1 million, or reusing the popular red-brick facade and entrance stonework in a new building.
The final option would reuse existing construction material and architectural components as accents for a new building, in the same vein as the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center on Oak Street in Minneapolis, which retains its predecessor’s distinctive arch.
Library officials have noted that interior woodwork and lighting are not original to the structure, but the exterior has drawn a following, as has its fireplace.
“I don’t know how you recreate this, but the library just feels cozy,” said city council member Chris Tolbert, former library board chair, on Wednesday. “Maybe it’s the fireplace, maybe it’s the facade, maybe it’s the size. … Balancing the historic nature of it, the modern needs, the current conditions of parts of the building, and quite frankly, a budget, I know is not an easy balancing act.”
A design decision will likely take place in May, and construction could begin in the spring of 2023. LSE Architects will be on site from 10 a.m. to noon on April 23 to field questions and feedback.
So what’s wrong with the existing building?
A preliminary assessment found disability access off the alley, mechanical ventilation and floor-to-ceiling heights to be outdated, and hallway widths and heights in the lower level do not meet modern accessibility requirements. Wet walls and floors have been an issue, as is restroom access, which is located in the basement-like lower level, far out of view of library staff on the main floor.
In short, after nearly a century in operation, library administrators feel it’s not well-positioned to serve community needs over the next 100 years.
Calling those concerns exaggerated, an organized group of historic preservationists and neighborhood advocates (“Renovate1558.org”) have accused the library system of prioritizing a complete rebuild over a historically-sensitive renovation. Some have even called for preserving the existing building as is for new uses while moving library services off-site, perhaps adjoining a recreation center.
Some library staff committed to the existing building have also raised concerns about any potential demolition.
HAYDEN HEIGHTS
Spanning more than 11,000 square feet, the single-story Hayden Heights Library on White Bear Avenue was built in 1955 and last renovated in 1979. High windowsills limit views in and out, restrooms are out of staff view, doors need to be replaced, windows leak, and bathrooms, study rooms and staff restrooms do not meet modern accessibility requirements, according to a site assessment.
In surveys, some patrons indicated they had driven by the unadorned, block-like building for years and never realized it was a library, as it lacks prominent signage. Library officials are seeking funding for renovation.
A parking lot spanning 33 stalls offers excess parking size that could be better utilized for an outdoor courtyard or recreational space, according to library officials.
LSE Architects will be on site from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 23 to field questions and feedback.
RIVERVIEW
Constructed in 1916, the Riverview Library on George Street was designed in the Beaux-Arts architectural style by Charles Hausler, the city’s first architect. The building, which spans 8,400 square feet, was last renovated in 1989.
Like Hamline-Midway, poor sightlines and remote lower-level restrooms that are not handicapped-accessible pose security concerns, and mechanicals are nearing the end of their useful life, according to library officials.
Preliminary concept plans call for renovating the existing building, with the possibility of adding a small addition for disabled access. Initial ideas include lowering the main entrance or moving the existing entry to a new addition.
Riverview, which is flooded by light as a result of being ringed by 13 large windows each measuring about six feet in width and 16 feet in height, is one of three Carnegie libraries in St. Paul and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As a Carnegie Library, it bears distinctive features that city officials say they want to see maintained.
“I was in Kilkenny, Ireland, and I walked into a Carnegie library and I was shocked, because it felt like I was in St. Paul,” said Tolbert on Wednesday.
LSE Architects will be on site from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 23 to field questions and feedback.
NICHOLSON COMMONS
The library system is working with MSR Design to reorganize Nicholson Commons on the second floor of the Central Library. The goal is to invest in the space over time, funded by the Richard and Nancy Nicholson Endowment, an annual endowment dedicated to library programs, materials, technology and services.
Some changes — like 16 green lounge chairs in a new study area — moved forward in 2016, but library officials hope a more thorough reconfiguration will create a more inviting and user-friendly experience. A public comment period closes Sunday, April 10.
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on QB’s Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt sparked a massive social media backlash Saturday over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media, as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy who was living to be dead,” he told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? He left school early,” he said.
“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway,” he added.
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology wasn’t been universally accepted.
While some agreed that “people make mistakes,” some social media users were left wondering if Brandt was the person who actually wrote the tweet, while others said that it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
()
