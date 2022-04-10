Finance
How Canadians Can Benefit From Having Health and Dental Insurance Coverage
Canadians benefit from a publicly funded national health insurance program which provides for the basic coverage in hospital care. While as Canadians we receive coverage to some extent, each province and territory may offer additional benefits according to their own respective plans.
If you’re a Canadian, and you have lived in a few of the provinces over time you would best understand how coverage varies considerably from province to province.
The average costs for a dental cleaning varies, but generally on average you’re looking to pay between $150 to $200. Besides cleanings; Fillings, extractions, and root canals can set you back hundreds of dollars.
Prescription medications
Provincial governments offer partial or complete coverage for seniors and those receiving social assistance. What about the rest of the Canadian working class, how can they fill in the gaps where coverage is not an option?
This is where supplemental insurance becomes necessary for many. Some insurance companies offer discounts for couples and families with 3 children or more worth looking into.
Supplemental health insurance plans can include the following types of therapies;
• Psychiatry
• Physiotherapy
• Osteopathy
• Naturopathy
• Chiropractor
• Podiatry
You may want to ask yourself the following question when deciding whether or not you need a health insurance plan;
Do I need prescription, vision, or dental coverage?
Supplemental insurance plans usually cover about 40% to 80% of healthcare needs such as: dental, vision, psychologists, podiatrists, chiropractors, hearing aids, and various medical devices.
There are many factors that are weighed into what your monthly plan will cost. Here are a few of the questions you would have to answer to get your rate.
• The number of individuals included in the plan
• The type of coverage you need
• Whether or not you want prescription drug coverage included in your plan
• Your current health, family medical history
• Whether you are a smoker or non-smoker
• Gender influences your rate
• Your profession
• Where in Canada you reside
Whether or not you choose to invest in a supplemental health insurance plan is up to you. The idea is not to wait until you have a health condition or you need a medical service not covered under the Government Heath Plan to inquire about a plan. You want it accessible at the time that you need it. When it comes down to it; health insurance plans are customizable to fit your needs and the needs of those who will have coverage with you.
The Backlash After Whiplash: What Can You Do?
Have you ever been in a motor vehicle accident? During the average lifetime, there is a strong likelihood that you or someone you know will experience an unfortunate event of this kind. Statistics show that during their life span one of every four people will be in a car crash. After a fender bender, whether you are the driver or a passenger, you may take a painkiller or two and perhaps do some physical therapy. Then, when you feel better, you may never think of it again. But what if symptoms linger? Or, worse yet, if you have no symptoms, can an accident come back to haunt you?
What Is “Whiplash”?
The non-medical term whiplash was first used in 1928. Although more accurate terms, such as acceleration flexion-extension neck injury or soft tissue cervical hyperextension injury have sometimes replaced it, “whiplash” continues to be used commonly for this kind of soft tissue neck injury. Whiplash injury specialist Dr. Arthur Croft estimates that as many as 3 million whiplash injuries occur every year in the United States, and that one of every three people will suffer from the condition.
Whiplash injury is a sudden strain or trauma affecting the bones, disks, muscles, ligaments, nerves, and tendons of the neck, a body area that involves seven vertebrae and is known as the cervical region. The damaging forward and backward or even sideways jolt of the head and neck are caused not only by automobile accidents, but also by contact sports, various amusement park rides, falls, and assaults. Statistically, motor vehicle collisions, contact sports, and amusement park rides are the top three causes.
Various symptoms are associated with whiplash injury, including, but not limited to, neck and back pain, nausea, numbness, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, vertigo (loss of balance), inflammation, hearing impairment, headaches, visual disturbances, fracture, and paralysis. Occasionally, no symptoms are present initially, only showing up days, weeks, or even years after the injury. The consequences of whiplash range from mild pain for a few days (the most common outcome) to severe disability caused by restricted movement of the head or of the cervical spine, sometimes with persistent pain. It is likely that 40% to 50% of people with whiplash injuries suffer permanent pain.
Treating the Injury
Following an accident, it is important to be checked immediately either at an emergency room or by your chiropractor. Provided no fracture has occurred, a chiropractor can do an examination that begins with obtaining a detailed history, followed by orthopedic and neurologic tests, a range of motion test, posture and palpation check, and X-rays to see the extent of damage or change in the spine. The neck should be perfectly straight on an X-ray, and your chiropractor will be able to identify any misalignment (subluxation). On a side view, the neck should show the arc of a circle. Loss of the cervical curve, which is common on physical impact, can cause any of the whiplash symptoms listed previously.
Treatment for whiplash includes passive and active exercises, gentle massage, chiropractic, therapeutic massage, spinal and extremity adjustments, as well as such therapies as traction to correct the spinal posture, electrical stimulation to relax the muscle spasms, stretching, and ice. Application of ice immediately after most whiplash injuries helps reduce inflammation and swelling. Each application should be maintained for 10 to 20 minutes every hour. After 24 hours, alternating between ice and heat is recommended, up to 20 minutes per treatment. The ice or ice pack should be wrapped in a towel before use. To sleep, the patient can roll a towel and place it underneath the neck while lying on his or her back so that the back of the skull is resting on the bed, a position that promotes healing of the injury.
Chiropractic Is Preferred
Many studies have shown chiropractic and acupuncture are more effective than medications for treatment of injuries sustained in car accidents. According to the Insurance Research Council, “nearly one third of all claimants injured in motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) seek treatment from doctors of chiropractic.” This is an impressive number when you consider that the National Safety Council (NSC) has determined there are more than 12 million MVAs annually involving more than 20 million vehicles.
In a related study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers showed that “treatment of the facet joints [which link the bones in the spine] not only relieved severe neck pain, but also resolved the psychologic disturbances associated with car accidents.” According to another study published in Dr. Stephen Foreman and Dr. Arthur Croft’s book Whiplash Injuries: The Cervical Acceleration/Deceleration Syndrome, 3rd Edition (Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 2001), a recent comparison of medicine, acupuncture, and chiropractic care in a randomized trial reported that “comparing medication (Celebrex, Vioxx, or paracetamol [acetaminophen]) to acupuncture and spinal manipulation over the course of 9 weeks in persons with chronic spinal pain (neck to low back pain included), the authors demonstrated a rather profound superiority in chiropractic spinal manipulation.”
Many people choose chiropractic care for treatment because of its advantage in improving soft tissue injuries (ie, ligaments, muscle, tissue), especially of the spine. As injuries associated with car accidents are most frequently sprains and strains of the spinal muscles and their associated ligaments, it is natural that chiropractic is the preferred treatment.
Preventing Further Injuries
Various proactive factors can help prevent whiplash injuries from occurring or worsening while driving. Besides the obvious steps to avoid distractions in the first place, such as not using a mobile phone either to call or text, wearing a full lap restraint is a must. Drivers and passengers should position their headrests in the middle of the back of the skull and try to keep the head on the headrest while the car is in motion. Looking straight ahead and frequently checking the rearview mirrors are also crucial for the driver.
Because some whiplash injuries result in effects that last for years, if an accident with cervical impact occurs, receiving immediate attention is essential. Seeking good medical and chiropractic care without delay can help prevent additional injuries from developing as well as preclude the need for surgery.
Dr. Chad Laurence is one of fewer than 400 doctors worldwide to be recognized as a distinguished fellow of Clinical Biomechanics of Posture. His practice focuses on structural correction of the spine, nutrition, massage therapy, acupuncture, family care, and pediatrics as well as support after personal injury and auto accidents. Dr. Laurence can help relieve symptoms for individuals suffering from a variety of physical problems, including neck and low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, extremity issues, and arthritis.
Let’s Learn More About How to Get Cheap Auto Insurance
Do you have the right car insurance? Well, many people think that it is a must to have the right car insurance. It will be better if you get the best one with cheap auto insurance. While most people know whether they have liability, collision or comprehensive coverage, some people pay much attention to their insurance coverage until after they have been in an accident, the others just do not really care about it.
Shopping for car insurance is an important planning topic that is often overlooked since most teenagers are added to mom and dad’s insurance policy when they first get behind the wheel and then later shop for the least expensive policy when they have to the pay the bill on their own. In this article, we will be discussing car insurance coverage and so you will get some tips to help you get the most for your money.
Cheap auto insurance has two primary benefits. The first one is protecting your assets and the second one is protecting your health. Getting the proper coverage is the first step in the process. These are the basic types of coverage with which most people are familiar:
1. Liability: This coverage pays for third-party personal injury and death-related claims, as well as any damage to another person’s property that occurs as a result of your automobile accident.
2. Collision: This coverage pays to repair your car after an accident. It is required if you have a loan against your vehicle because the car isn’t really yours – it belongs to the bank, which wants to avoid getting stuck with a wrecked car.
3. Comprehensive: This coverage pays for damage incurred as a result of theft, vandalism, fire, water, etc. If you paid cash for your car or paid off your car loan, you may not need collision or comprehensive coverage.
In addition to the coverage listed above, other optional coverage types include the following:
a. Full Tort/Limited Tort: Your insurance will be reduced by a few dollars if you give up the right to sue when you get an accident. However, giving up your rights is rarely a smart financial move.
b. Medical Payments/Personal Injury Protection: Personal injury protection pays the cost of medical bills for the policyholder and passengers. If you have good health insurance coverage, this may not be necessary.
c. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: This type provides for medical and property damage coverage if you are involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.
d. Towing: Towing coverage pays for a tow if your vehicle cannot be driven after an accident. If you are a member of an automobile service, or if your vehicle comes with roadside assistance provided by the manufacturer, this coverage is unnecessary.
e. Glass Breakage: Some companies do not cover broken glass under their collision or comprehensive policies. In general, this coverage is not worth the long-term cost.
f. Rental: This insurance option covers the cost of a rental car, but rental cars are so inexpensive that it may not be worth paying for this coverage.
g. Gap: If you demolish that $35,000 sport-utility vehicle 10 minutes after you drive it off the lot, the amount the insurance company pays is likely to leave you with no vehicle and a big bill. The same thing applies if your new set of wheels gets stolen. Gap insurance pays the difference between the blue book value of a vehicle and the amount of money still owed on the car. If you are leasing a vehicle or purchasing a vehicle with a low, or no, down payment, gap insurance is a great idea.
Understanding Bail Bonds and Bondsman – For the Layman
If you’re ever accused of a crime due to a severe mishap, spending time in jail could be a nightmare. If at all you were to land up in a jail anyway, the first thing that comes to your mind is how to escape it. Luckily, a person is legally innocent until verified guilty, in most given situations the judge permits the defendant to be free until the date of the hearing or trial period.
Generally, the judge demands for the defendant to arrange for some form of agreement that guarantees their return to face the charges until they are officially free from custody. This agreement is called a Bail Bond, and it is generally handed over to the court in the form of cash, property, a signature bond, a secured bond or property bond. If the defendant fails to show up, the court confiscates the bail amount and issues an arrest warrant against the defendant after imposing “jumping bail”.
Bail bonds are generally set during an official event termed as bail hearing. During a hearing, the Judge meets the defendant and decides based on the defendant’s verbal plea, whether it is suitable to set bail. While considering bail bonds such as, secured bonds or property bonds, the Judge will reflect on facts and figures of the Defendant’s financial, proprieties resources as well as the collateral security resources.
A number of factors are taken into concern while setting the bail sum. Firstly, the judge looks at the defendant’s criminal history. A repeat delinquent or offender is likely to be set a greater amount of bail when compared with someone with no criminal record. The intensity of the crime is yet another aspect when deciding on the bail amount. The more severe the defendant’s custody, the greater the amount of bail they need to pay. The amount is often set higher when the judge assumes that the defendant will not return to court.
A bail bond agent, or bondsman, is an individual or company that acts as a guarantor and pledge money or property as bail on behalf of the persons accused in court. Before agreeing to post bail, the bail agent calls for security from the defendant’s side, such as jewelry in terms of collateral, land deeds or written agreements by worthy friends, family and peer groups of the defendant.
Although banks, insurance companies and other organizations usually act as guarantors for many, they remain to be reluctant about putting their funds at the risk involved in posting a bail bond. On the other hand, bondsmen are usually in the business only to look after criminal defendants, frequently safeguarding their clients’ discharge in a couple of hours.
When defendants are unable to post their own bail, they hunt for help from a reputed bail agent. A bail agent or corporation is fully liable to the court in case the defendant doesn’t show up for the final hearing. Thus In layman’s terms, bail may be called as a financial settlement that a bail bond company will make on behalf of the criminal defendant.
