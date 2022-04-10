Finance
How Important It Is To Have a Will in UAE
United Arab Emirates is undergoing various natural as well as artificial developments and it is growing fast. Over the last decade all of the 7 emirates have claimed to have something astonishing from Burj Khalifa (Dubai) To Sheikh Zayed Mosque (Abu Dhabi), UAE is on the aggressive growth cycle. That is the reason why the UAE is welcoming thousands of Businessman, investors, entrepreneurs and job seekers from all over the globe to live, grow and invest.
While enjoying a tax free income and luxurious lifestyle in the UAE, the majority of the expats tend to forget that, after all the United Arab Emirates is an Islamic country. No matter how liberal this country goes on the expats adapting westernized culture, being an Islamic state the emirates strictly follow the sharia law.
Unfortunately, death is a bitter truth of life and the question is, In what circumstances you are leaving your family behind when you meet your final day?
What happens if you pass away without a Will in the UAE?
1. Sharia law will apply regardless of your religion
2. Custody of children may go to family friend instead of wife
3. Immediate bank accounts are frozen
4. Dependent visas are cancelled
5. Benefits of insurance policies may be passed on to your estate instead of the wife and kids
6. Ex Partners (husband/wife) may claim your hard earn money
7. Children, wife may get nothing
8. Tax authorities can ask for 40% of your money
9. Family arguments because no one knows what they get
Sharia Law is quite complex & confusing, that is the reason why drafting a Will demands someone professional with a special clause integrated into the document addressing your specific desires. A Will is basically a document that states how your estate will be distributed after you die. You may already have a Will drafted in your home country, but that Will is not going to work in UAE, as the rules and regulations are different here. An expat is expected to have a separate Will drafted by the legal authorities in order to get his/her desires regarded by the Judge of DIFC or Dubai court.
Drafting a Will in the UAE is just a piece of Jigsaw Puzzle. There are some other aspects one must consider in order to overcome strict estate distribution laws.
1. Have an offshore bank account
2. Get a life insurance policy and mention it in the Will, addressing the beneficiary
3. Set up a separate visa for your partner
4. List of your assists & liabilities
5. Last but not the least STOP HIDING
There have been so many cases in which husband dies and when the wife goes to court to claim the property, she has very less or no knowledge about what her husband owns. At this moment, millions of dollars are resting in the Dubai banks unclaimed. So instead of hiding tell your partner about your assets, bank accounts, insurance policies, and cash placement above of all mention all of your monetary possessions, movable and immovable assets in your Will with respective names of beneficiaries. This step will not only assure safe distribution of your estate, but will also prevent within family arguments because everyone will know who gets what.
Do not leave things undone, act before it is too late. A Will is not just a document protecting your assets or monetary possessions, in-fact this simple piece of paper also safeguards your family when you are gone.
Finance
Car Insurance and Alcohol – A Dangerous Combination
Everyone on the streets is constantly reminded that drinking and driving do not mix together. The combination is not only risky to the person themselves but also to the others around them. The possibility of accidents is high which could lead to grave situations like a criminal record and the person could even land up in jail. As it is a crime to cause accidents under the influence of alcohol, getting booked for driving under the influence or causing a mishap under the influence of alcohol has a negative effect on your car insurance too. So, one has to remember that car insurance and alcohol is like oil and water.
The best thing to do if you need to have a drink is to avoid driving altogether as it has very bad consequences if something goes wrong. Not only can it leave you with multiple problems like providing way to getting a ban on driving, chances of getting a criminal record, possibility of ending up in jail but also can give you a ban on your car insurance as insurance companies do not like to provide insurance for car for people with a record of driving under the influence. So, to keep yourself and those around you safe and avoid unfortunate consequences it is best to avoid drinking and driving.
The safety limits for driving under the influence of alcohol is about 35mg of alcohol in your breath. Although this sounds very simple, it is not actually so. The amount of alcohol that shows up in your breath depends on a variety of factors like your age, gender, height, weight, etc. So, this leads to the confusion about how much a person can take to be within safety limits as the alcohol levels will be different in different people consuming the same amount of alcohol. So, it is best to avoid drinking altogether if you need to be driving rather than take a small amount of alcohol thinking you will be within the safety limits.
If you are caught driving under the influence, it can have hazardous impact on your insurance. You might receive a ban on your car insurance for a least period of about a year or more and might be for an even longer duration if the level of alcohol in your body was much higher.
Once the ban on your car insurance is over, your insurance company might be hesitant to provide a continuation of insurance as they might regard you as a risky driver. Even if they are willing to provide you with car insurance, the costs that you will have to bear annually will definitely be much more than what you would have been paying earlier to the ban on your insurance. This is justified by the companies saying that they is the additional possibility that you might cause unnecessary accidents and liabilities that they might have to support. The insurance company will also tell that they can cancel the car insurance they have provided and avoid any claims if any accidents arise due to driving under the influence.
Although it is difficult for people with driving under the influence records to their names to get car insurance, there are many companies who are willing to provide such people with insurance. All that one needs to do is to go online and check for companies who are willing to help you out and get insurance quotes from the companies who are willing to help you out. This can help you check for the cheapest of quotes and help you get the insurance for car at a much lower price even though you will still be paying a higher price than what it would have been earlier.
Remember, Car insurance and alcohol is a dangerous combination that does not work in your favor. It is best to avoid drinking and driving rather than face the music when you end up in serious and grave consequences that you will have no control over.
Finance
Learn How to Find Dental Insurance Quotes
Dental insurance is something that everyone should have – but so few of us actually do. There are some who claim that it is too expensive and they rarely need to visit the dentist so why waste the money. Others know that they can afford it – but they feel that the coverage is not to their liking.
The trick to finding good dental insurance that you can afford and that has the right coverage is to research your options. The only way that you are going to be able to do this is by obtaining quotes from different dental insurance companies. This is an easy process though it might take some time once you have them though you will be able to compare them and decide which one you want.
There are two ways in which you can get hold of a dental insurance quote. You can either pull out the phone book and call up each office for a quote or you can use the internet. There are many sites on the internet which will be able to give you quotes from a variety of dentists in your area with the click of a button.
All you have to do when you go to these sites is type in your zip code or other personal information. This will help it to know what area you are in and what type of coverage that you are looking for. It will then pull up a list for you of the dentists in your area and the plans and quotes you need.
Once you have obtained all of the dental insurance quotes it will be time for you to go over each one. You might have to sacrifice a few things that you really wanted – but in the end you should be able to choose something that you will want.
Finance
Information On an Old Encyclopedia
Pliny the Elder
Encyclopedias have remained on this earth since 2000 years. The oldest is Naturalis Historia written by Pliny the Elder in Roman times. It spreads over 37 sections covering art and structural design, natural history, medicine, geography, geology and every other facet that was present near to him. The facts were compiled from 2000 different works of 200 authors, but he wasn’t able to proof read the entries. It got published in AD 77-79. Earlier, the works by Marcus Terentius Varro were already there, but became lost in time.
Middle ages
The Etymologiae (around 630) became known as the first encyclopedia of Middle Ages compiled by Saint Isidore of Seville, a great scholar of Middle Ages. This encyclopedia spreads over 448 chapters in 20 volumes with quotes and excerpts from the work of other authors.
The High Middle ages saw reference to mostly Bartholomeus Anglicus’ De proprietatibus rerum (1240).
Vincent of Beauvais’s Speculum Majus (1260) was pretty progressive with over 3 million words in the late-medieval period.
The Suda is one huge encyclopedia of the Byzantine times of ancient Mediterranean world. It’s written in Greek lexicon style containing 30,000 entries.
17th-19th centuries
The modern idea of a printed encyclopedia, that could be extensively circulated for general use, came with Chambers’ Cyclopaedia (1728) and the Encyclopédie of Diderot and D’Alembert (1751 onwards), as well as Encyclopedia and the Conversations-Lexikon. These included comprehensive topics that had a wide scope and were in-depth and organized. The Chamber’s dictionary perhaps followed the lead of john Harris’ Lexicon Technicum.
Sir Thomas Browne, renowned English scholar and physician used the word encyclopedia in 1646 in his vulgar errors, where common errors of his times were refuted. This encyclopedia was structured on the proven scheme of Renaissance or ‘scale of creation’. It goes up the hierarchical tree starting from mineral, vegetable, animal, human, and planetary till cosmological worlds.
John Harris is given credence now for the alphabetic format he introduced in 1704 with his Lexicon Technicum: A Universal English Dictionary of Arts and Sciences: Explaining not only the Terms of Art, but the Arts Themselves”. It emphasized science as in the understanding of the 18th-century, still its topics extended beyond science to include humanities and fine arts like law, commerce, music, and heraldry.
20th century
In the early 1920’s, Harmsworth’s Universal Encyclopedia and the Children’s Encyclopedia became popular and affordable resources. In the US, the 50’s and 60’s saw several large editions being introduced and gaining popularity. They were sold through installments. WorldBook and Funk and Wagnalls came out the best.
In the second half, several encyclopedias were published. Their work was notable as they synthesized important topics from particular fields, gained through new researches. The Encyclopedia of Philosophy and Elsevier’s Handbooks In Economics were 2 such books. Most academic disciplines are covered in one dedicated volume including even narrow topics like bioethics and African American history.
