How to Create a Large Facebook Following of Enthusiastic Fans for Your Brand
Social media experts tell you to post content that engages visitors and makes them care passionately about your brand, to the point that they feel compelled to share it with their friends, but that is easier said than done. Face it, most of us sell products and services that are not rave worthy. Don’t make the mistake of projecting your own passion for your business onto prospects. The average consumer is a very self-centered creature. Getting their attention is a monumental challenge. Converting them into passionate brand evangelist is nothing short of a miracle, unless you look at market arenas where players are confronted with the most daunting challenges, and look at those who excel.
Consider mature industries where it is hard to differentiate products and services; industries that are extremely price sensitive, and those that are just flat out boring. Let’s start with the insurance industry. What could be more boring, price sensitive and hard to differentiate?
So what do the highly successful players do? They lean on brand mascots like the Geico Gecko, Aflac Duck, Flo (Progressive), and the Peanut characters (Met Life). These sophisticate marketers know appreciate the challenges they face, and understand that job number one is to “be liked” so they can be top-of-mind when a prospect’s time of need arises. This is why eighty percent of their TV advertising message is focused strictly on entertaining people. The remaining twenty percent may be used to inform people about a particular facet regarding their insurance coverage.
Another brutally competitive industry is prepared foods. Why do you think so many cereals use a brand mascot? How many canned vegetables do you think the Minnesota Canning Company would sell if not for the Jolly Green Giant? M&M’s are just candy coated chocolate – easy to duplicate, but those cartoon characters make people “love” them. A well-crafted brand mascot can convert an apathetic bystander into an enthusiastic brand evangelist.
So how does this play into social media? Simple – Facebook, Twitter, Google Circles and other social media platforms are the perfect place to bring a brand mascot to life – to give it a voice, and use it to build relationships with prospective customers.
While most companies make the mistake of filling up their Facebook pages with posts about their products, the successful ones recognize that eighty percent of content needs to entertain people; and a brand mascot gives them the perfect vehicle for delivering entertaining content and developing relationships.
Dos Equis has the World’s Most Interesting Man, with more than two million likes. Progressive’s Flo has more than five million likes. The M&M characters have more than four million likes.
Just because you don’t have the massive budget of these marketing juggernauts, doesn’t mean you can’t leverage the same techniques. Coming up with a cartoon character to serve as your brand mascot is not difficult. There are lots of online sources for this type of art. Coming up with the right kind of content – what your mascot says to entertain and engage visitors is a little trickier, but there are online resources for small businesses that provide this as well. More later.
First you have to understand what engaging content is, and how Facebook rewards you for it. Facebook uses an algorithm to measure the value of posts. While the algorithm is a closely guarded secret, experts agree that Facebook looks at three factors in its calculations: time, engagement and affinity.
Timing is important because Facebook recognizes that users want fresh content. They put a timer on each post as soon as it is put up, and as the day goes on, it slides down the priority scale. Timing is also important because if you post something at the wrong time of day, by the time people get around to visiting their Facebook timeline, your content is likely to be buried under a landslide of more recent posts. The optimal time of day is different for every industry and depends on the habits of targeted prospects. As a general rule though, people are more apt to use Facebook during their free time – evenings and weekends. Many companies also block Facebook access during the workday, so that can be a less-than-optimal time to post content.
Engagement is a measure of how many people Like, Share or Comment on a post. Facebook puts a higher value on posts that people respond to, so it’s important to be more than just entertaining with your posts. A portion of your posts should tell people what to do, or ask for some type of response. Asking for opinions, or for people to vote on something works well. Fun exercises asking people to come up with a caption for a funny picture, or finish a provocative statement are also effective tactics.
Affinity is the measure of one’s relationship to a brand’s page. The more often a person visits a company’s page, or engages with their content, Facebook is more likely to put a higher value on content from that page, for that particular user. So if you visit the Aflac Duck’s page frequently, you are more likely to have Facebook serve up posts from Aflac’s page on your timeline. Facebook wants to serve you content that you value.
When crafting your content, be careful when using humor. Jokes should come with a warning: “Don’t try this at home because you can hurt our brand.” Not everyone is a natural born comedian. In fact, very few are. Everyone has a different sense of humor, and there are various types of humor. It’s a good idea to stay away from jokes related to sex, politics, religion or race. Also steer away from sharp edged sarcasm and anti-social, or mean spirited humor. Aspire to make your brand mascot delightful, charming, clever and insightful.
You can search the Internet for humorous content, but make sure the joke, or quote, is not copyrighted, and if it is attributed to someone, be sure to provide a credit. Likewise, make sure the humor fits the personality profile of your brand mascot. line. Be prepared to invest considerable time. Ideally, you should post at least once a day. Over the course of a year, coming up with 365 “share-worthy” posts can consume a lot of time. It’s easy to get out of the starting block quickly, but the vast majority of marketers don’t stick with it, and their Facebook pages go stale and lose their appeal – and their followers.
If you are looking for a quick and easy way to get all this done, there are companies that provide bundled services that include automated Facebook postings, combined with a library of engaging content, and can even provide the brand mascot. These are typically a monthly subscription service that posts humorous, and engaging, content on your Facebook for you. Posts are automatically delivered at optimal times to maximize impact. Each post features your brand mascot, logo, contact info, plus content that is carefully crafted to engage followers. Each time your post is Shared, Liked or Commented upon, your brand goes along for the viral ride.
One last word. Remember that that Facebook is a “social” media, not a “sell me” media, therefore people use it primarily for the three F’s: friends, family and fun. Use a brand mascot to serve the fun, so next time you post a promotion, your message is seen by an army of engaged followers that are more likely to convert into customers.
Finance
The Insurance Science of Disability
If you are young and healthy, you probably have given little thought to the notion of disability insurance. Most employees in this age-range may even scoff it off as negligible in view of their youth.
“Disability insurance? “Compensation if I become unable to work?” they may exclaim. “Why, this is coverage that I do not really need.”
If you would speak to the professionals – those in the trenches when it comes to related liability and insurance claims, you would hear a very different story. In fact, the discussion would lead you to be ever so grateful that you are covered!
Deep down, every person understands that any blessing we have in life should never be taken for granted. Car accidents, business mishaps, home devastation – all these things happen. Likewise no one can guarantee that sickness or illness will not disrupt a life once devoid of it – regardless of the current station one finds oneself in.
Need more on the matter? Here are the sobering facts:
• 1 in 4 young people in the age bracket of twenty years suffer from a long-term illness or injury.
• Each year, there are over 700,000 paid workers and employees that are awarded social security disability insurance benefits.
• In general, 1 in every 15 employees files a short-term disability claim per year.
• Almost fifty percent of all Americans do not have the money to fund a four hundred dollar medical emergency.
• Breaking or fracturing a leg may cause a three month or longer employment disruption.
• On the average, a long term disability insurance claim lasts longer than two years and six months.
• A work related physical disability can be the result of varying factors, including chronic headaches, ongoing backaches, cancer related treatments, treatment, the birth of a new baby, loss of eyesight, heart disease, mental and emotional illness and stokes as well as other maladies and situations.
• The average income of newly graduating higher education students is approximately $1,101. Weigh that with the average long-term disability maximum claim of $125,450 of loss of income.
With the current available data about young working people, a disability that renders someone incapable of working would have devastating effects without the proper insurance coverage.
Did you know?
• Thirty five percent of young employees experience difficulties in meeting everyday monthly costs.
• Close to 70 percent of all US citizens do not have even a thousand dollars in savings.
• To make matters worse, thirty-one percent of those in the age bracket of eighteen years to thirty years have no savings at all.
Life has its monetary responsibilities. These may include rent, mortgage, student loans, auto payments and more. Shield your earnings and the ability to make ends meet by making sure you have protective indemnity of disability insurance.
Finance
Why a Deal, NJ Shore Area Homeowner Needs a Tailored NJ Homeowner Insurance
Sheila’s Story
Meet Sheila. After living in the same Deal, NJ basement apartment for close to ten years, Sheila clinched a deal on her dream home. The excitement was palpable. The new home on Deal Road was a beautiful bi-level home that would serve her family’s needs well, with an elementary school for her kids not too far away on Roseld Ave,a house of worship on Norwood Ave, and the beautiful shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean’s beach a two-minute drive away. Now that there was an actual address to move into, Sheila needed a different form of coverage plan than the basic renters insurance she had in place for all these years.
Her NJ homeowner insurance would not only cover all the items she had within her home, it would also protect the house structure from Deal, NJ’s notorious risk exposure to storms. As part of the shore area, Deal was prime target for hurricane and wind storm losses and damages. In fact, since Hurricane Sandy’s wrath had hit Deal, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside Heights and surrounding shore areas, the NJ insurance companies were playing a hard to get game, with good coverage remaining somewhat elusive. In addition, policies that were available for the NJ shore area had high deductibles and premiums.
Sheila made an appointment at a local experienced independent insurance agency located to discuss her coverage options. This is what the broker told her.
Sheila would need a standard homeowner policy that would cover
• Lightning and fire damage
• Sudden and accidental smoke damage
• Explosion damage
• Theft losses
• Vandalism and malicious mischief damage and losses
• Automobiles, vehicles and boats
• Accidental water damage
• Riots and Civilian Commotions
Because the above covered perils were not all-inclusive for Sheila’s Deal, NJ shore area needs, Sheila was told to acquire a rider for
• Flooding (obtainable through the National Flood Insurance)
• Freezing pipes
• Wind and hail damage to trees and bushes (such as what occurred during Hurricane Sandy)
• Mold that is caused by flooding
• Water damage as a result of incessant leakage
Sheila was also advised that in addition to the coverage she was urged to get as riders, the standard homeowner policy did not include coverage for
• Losses that occur as a result of the home being vacant for specific amount of days
• Earthquakes, landslides, mudslides or sinkholes
• Vermin and insects, including termites
• Wear & tear of the home, including rotting
• Liability from vehicles owned
• War Damage, including nuclear perils
After weighing the pros and cons with her insurance agent, Sheila consulted with her husband and decided to stick with the standard homeowner insurance policy and only added riders that genuinely affected the relevance to storm likelihood in her Deal location.
Now Sheila and her husband felt they not only had purchased a plan that would cover their new house in Deal, NJ, but would provide the peace of mind that would let them sleep easy at night. She knew that she had made a smart move with her new property – and an equally smart maneuver by consulting with an experienced independent insurance agency that was familiar with the region!
Finance
Cheap Home Insurance Quotes – Where to Get Them
Believe it or not, cheap home insurance quotes are available – you just have to know how to find them. The answer to affordable homeowners insurance is just a few finger strokes away, at an insurance comparison website.
Why Go to an Insurance Comparison Website?
In order to find the cheapest price on anything you want to buy, you have to comparison shop, right? Well, insurance comparison websites let you comparison shop quickly and easily.
You’ll fill out one form with information about your home and your insurance needs. Shortly thereafter, you’ll receive offers from several A-rated companies, with quotes specifically matched to your home.
The surprise? You’ll likely find the quotes vary from each other and from your current homeowners rate by as much as $600 a year.
Comparing Quotes
The more quotes you get, the better the odds that you’ll get an affordable quote, so plan to compare at least three to five plans.
You’ll also want to look at each company’s customer service record, financial ratings, and complaint history. Some resources you can use include:
* Websites from ratings companies such as Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com), and A.M. Best (ambest.com).
* Websites for each insurance company
* Friends, family, and co-workers who’ve had good or not-so-good experiences with an insurance company
* The department of insurance website for your state
Money Saving tips
No matter which insurance plan you choose, some other tips that will help you get the cheapest homeowners insurance around include:
* Setting your deductible as high as you can afford. The higher you set your deductible, the lower your annual premium will be.
* Looking for discounts to lower you premium. Insurance companies typically offer senior citizens discounts, discounts for safety features such as smoke detectors and deadbolts, and discounts for placing your auto and home insurance with the same company.
* Keeping your credit history in good shape so you qualify for the lowest rates an insurance company offers.
