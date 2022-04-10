News
Hugo ponders future of its one-room schoolhouse
Rick Mallinger took a leap back in time last week when he returned to the one-room schoolhouse he attended in the late 1950s.
Mallinger lives on a 72-acre farm in Hugo, just across the street from the Hopkins Schoolhouse. His family moved to the farm when he was 11, but Mallinger, 74, hadn’t been inside the building since he and some friends sneaked in when they were teenagers.
“My desk was up front, near the door,” he said. “I remember I had to go to the bathroom one time after lunch, and Miss (Lillian) Marier said, ‘At that other school, you could go whenever you want. Here, you have to go at the specified time,’ and it was only, like, 20 feet from my desk.”
The 1928 building has been sitting empty for two decades, and it shows. Mallinger looked up and saw blue sky through a hole in the ceiling on the building’s west side.
“It would be nice to have it restored and have it be used for something,” he said. “I wish they had kept up with the maintenance instead of having it get dilapidated.”
Located off of 170th Street North and U.S. Highway 61, the schoolhouse served students in grades 1 through 8 until the mid-1940s and grades 1 through 6 until it closed in 1962. In 1965, Oneka Township purchased the property for $3,500 from the Forest Lake School District for use as a Town Hall. Seven years later, Oneka Township was incorporated into the Village of Hugo, and the city of Hugo was created.
The Hopkins Schoolhouse was briefly used as a youth center and a meeting place for the Hugo Boy Scouts, but has been vacant since the early 2000s.
DECISION TIME
Hugo officials say it would cost about $1 million to restore the building and bring it up to code. A decision must be made soon, said Mayor Tom Weidt.
“We’ve literally been working on a plan on and off for 40 years,” Weidt said. “We’ve talked and talked and talked about it, and all it’s done is sit there and deteriorate. At some point, we’re going to have somebody go in there and get severely injured — that would be a very bad thing.”
The Hugo City Council plans to decide the building’s fate in the next few months; a community meeting will be held April 23.
“The only direction we’re not going to go is to do nothing,” Weidt said. “We’re not going to let it sit there anymore. It’s either got to be repaired and revitalized, or it’s got to be torn down.”
Weidt said he would love to see a community group or local business purchase the building and restore it. “I would be thrilled if some kind of plan came together from the public to figure out a way to save that building and refurbish it,” he said. “It’s a really neat building. The wooden beams in there — that’s serious lumber; they don’t build them like that anymore.”
The city, he said, is not in a position to pay for its restoration and upkeep. “That’s not a good use of taxpayer money,” he said.
The city in 2020 received a $10,000 grant from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, one of a number of funds established by the state’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, which was approved by voters in 2008. The amendment increased the state sales tax by three-eighths of 1 percent and distributed the extra revenue into four funds: outdoor heritage; clean water; parks and trails; and arts and cultural heritage.
The grant enabled city officials to hire an architect to assess the schoolhouse, which is eligible for submission to the National Register of Historic Places.
REUSE OPTIONS
Justin Brink, president of the Forest Lake Historical Society, hopes that the schoolhouse can be saved. He envisions it being turned into a local museum, similar to the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia.
“It’s going to take a lot, but I think it’s worth doing,” said Brink, who also is administrator of the “Old Forest Lake” Facebook page. “It’s one of the few historic buildings left in Hugo. Kids from the schools could come out and learn about what a one-room schoolhouse was like.”
Said Craig Moen, a member of the Hugo Historical Commission: “Neither Hugo nor Forest Lake has a museum. This would be an ideal spot.”
The schoolhouse, which sits on a 2-acre lot, could also be used as a trailhead for the nearby Hardwood Creek Regional Trail, a 9½-mile stretch that starts in Hugo and runs north to the Washington County line. The trail connects with the 17-mile Sunrise Prairie Trail in Chisago County.
The Forest Lake Historical Society is working to raise $3,500 to cover the roof with plastic and plywood “to prevent further elements from getting in,” Brink said.
“There’s some masonry work that needs to be done, and there are several holes in the roof, and that’s only gotten worse over the past several years,” he said.
If the Hugo City Council decides to save the building, volunteers are ready to start writing grant proposals to further the restoration work, he said. If, however, the council decides not to save the building, any money raised thus far would be refunded.
The building does not have heat, electricity or running water.
“There are those who would love to see the building restored, and there are those who, when asked, would prefer to see it demolished,” said Hugo City Administrator Bryan Bear. “ ‘It’s not worth it’ is what they will say. There are very strong opinions on both sides.”
Bear said the Hugo City Council would entertain any and all ideas regarding restoration. Among the suggestions he’s heard: coffee shop, winery, brewery, trailhead and museum.
“Could it be some combination of all those things? You bet,” he said. “It’s really fun to think about what it could be. If there’s some champion who decides, ‘Hey, we have a plan for this building. We know how to get it funded, we know what to do with it,’ I think the city council will be very receptive to that idea.”
Although the council isn’t willing to spend significant taxpayer dollars on the restoration, “they are willing to be a part of the solution,” he said.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Bear said. “This is a part of Hugo’s history, and wouldn’t it be a shame to see it disappear? Once we make a decision to demolish it, it won’t come back, so shouldn’t there be an effort to save it?”
TOO FAR GONE?
Bob LaCasse, 89, lives next door to the Hopkins Schoolhouse; two of his four children attended the school. He thinks the city has waited too long.
“It’s so badly damaged, they should probably just destroy it,” he said. “If they had fixed it up a few years ago, it probably would have been OK. There was a lot of talk for many years about fixing it, and, at that point, it was in pretty good condition, but it’s just too badly damaged now. It’s been hit by lightning, and the roof is totally damaged.”
The recent conditions assessment report wasn’t encouraging, said Cynthia Schoonover, chairwoman of the Hugo Historical Commission and a member of the Hopkins Schoolhouse Committee.
The report estimated it would take at least $475,000 for even a “temporary occupation” of the building, she said.
“That was an eye-opener,” she said. “There’s asbestos, lead paint, holes in the roof and other chemical compounds that would need to be removed.”
Still, she said, the building is one of the few remaining representations of Hugo’s history.
“We don’t have a lot of buildings per se that you can look at and say, ‘Hey, look at that old building. Isn’t that cool?’ ”
FOND MEMORIES
Former student Lynn Larkey Buske, 76, of Lexington, S.C., said she would love to see the schoolhouse saved. “It’s like ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ ” she said. “It’s a part of history.”
Buske said she and the other students sat in columns arranged by grade — from left to right.
“Sixth was the first line, fifth was the second,” she said. “All the front seats in the rows were left empty for when you were called up to do your lessons.”
Her sister, Marge Aldean, 74, attended the school from part of third grade through sixth grade. She graduated in 1965 from North Branch High School.
“The local veterans would give an award to the top sixth-grade student every year,” she said. “I won the Veterans Award our year. There were four kids in my class: Richard, Robert, Ruth and me. At the end of the year, we got to have a picnic, but you brought your own lunch and you brought a lemon, and they fixed lemonade.”
Dave Fakler, 76, Coon Rapids, who attended the Hopkins Schoolhouse from first through sixth grade and graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1964, had only two other students in his class.
“It was me and Helen Martin and Nancy Jensen,” he said. “It’s weird that I can remember that.”
He remembers serving on the school’s bus patrol, pumping water from the pumphouse out back and getting in trouble for putting garter snakes in the girls’ cubbies.
“If you were out of line, you put your hands on your desk, and Miss Marier would whack you on top of your hands,” he said. “That was the last time you did that. There was no, ‘I forgot my homework.’ She’d go right to your house and talk to your parents.”
HOPKINS SCHOOLHOUSE COMMUNITY MEETING
The Hugo City Council is holding a community meeting to discuss the future of the Hopkins Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to noon April 23 at Hugo City Hall.
For more information, go to https://www.ci.hugo.mn.us/hopkins.
News
Will the hostility between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers linger? ‘It seems to be a trend.’
In the aftermath of the benches-clearing incident Saturday between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, perhaps the harshest blow was an accusation of “lollygagging” by the Cubs from Brewers veteran Andrew McCutchen.
McCutchen was referring to Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson not hitting him immediately in apparent retaliation for Willson Contreras and Ian Happ being hit by pitches. McCutchen said “everybody and their mom knew when I came up to bat, I was going to get hit” in his eighth inning at-bat.
“I’m a little older and I was raised in a different era, but back when the guys knew it was coming, you got it right away,” McCutchen said after the Cubs’ 9-0 win at Wrigley Field. “You didn’t wait around. There was no lollygagging. If you were going to get hit, we’re going to get hit.
“You had a couple of times to do it, and if you missed, ‘Oh, well, get the next one.’ The biggest takeaway for me is you’re throwing a (cutter) away for a first-pitch strike, and what are you trying to do? You’re trying to make me guess, like, ‘Oh, you’re going to pitch to me?’ And then you’re going to try and hit me and get three chances?
“That’s a little much, man. I’ve been hurt before with that.”
Thompson, who was ejected and faces a possible suspension, did the appropriate thing afterward and denied he was trying to hit McCutchen, as the unwritten rules of baseball retaliation dictate.
“Sometimes it gets away,” Thompson said. “It just happens sometimes.”
Jason Heyward led the Cubs’ charge to the infield to meet the Brewers after McCutchen was hit and began jawing at Thompson. On his way to first, McCutchen said he told Thompson: “Hey, good job, you finally did it.”
“Contreras didn’t even move his glove behind the plate when I got hit,” McCutchen said. “He didn’t move it. We all knew it was coming. But it was a matter of how you do it. There was a better way to do it.”
Contreras followed McCutchen up the first-base line, saying he wanted to make sure the veteran didn’t charge Thompson. No punches were thrown. It was just another typical baseball brouhaha with plenty of words and little action.
Heyward said it was his job as a veteran to defend his teammates.
“I think we handled it on the field beautifully, and that was that,” he said. “Both teams were there for each other. The umpires did a beautiful job. Everyone communicated well and we played some baseball today.”
Neither Happ nor Contreras said he was purposely thrown at, though Contreras has been hit 15 times by Brewers pitchers, including each of the first two games of 2022 and 10 times since 2020.
“Being hit however many times is not fun,” Contreras said. “I know they’re not trying to, but if you don’t have the command to go in, just don’t go, because you’re going to get somebody hurt. I’m not trying to get hit by a pitch.
“Last year, I get it. I was on top of the plate. This year I’m farther back from the plate. I don’t think that’s big-league pitching. … I get it. It’s cold. They don’t have the same grip.”
Manager David Ross said only the Brewers would know if they are targeting Contreras, who has had several issues with them in the past.
Will this be a lingering issue?
“It seems to be a trend,” Ross said of the 15 hit by pitches. “Ten over the last two years seems to be lingering.”
But is the animosity between the teams lingering?
“Nobody likes to get hit over and over again and by the same group,” he said. “I can’t predict the future, but the past would (suggest) not much change, I would say.”
Happ, who was hit on the left kneecap with a pitch from Trevor Gott in the seventh, said X-rays were negative but he expected some swelling.
“I don’t think it’s on purpose,” Happ said. “But obviously if it’s your teammates, if you’re going to come inside, you’ve got to throw strikes, you’ve got to be able to command it because it’s dangerous.”
Contreras wasn’t very surprised by the Brewers’ reaction to McCutchen being hit.
“They can react however they can react, to be honest,” he said. “It wasn’t intentional. If it was intentional, we’d probably hit him on the first pitch. But we didn’t. Keegan is a great guy. He’s not trying to get nobody hurt.”
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said there was only intent on one pitch Saturday — apparently meaning Thompson’s. He downplayed the 15 hit by pitches for Contreras, saying the number is high because “we play them a lot.”
Contreras wasn’t sure if the saga is over, though he said he hoped it “dies right there.”
But it seems unlikely to die just yet, which might not be the worst thing for the Cubs. Two games into the season, they are bonding in a way few saw coming with so many new pieces and such a short spring training.
“Do I think it’s going to continue?” Heyward said, repeating the question. “I don’t think. I just play. Tomorrow we’ve got a game. We’ll see how that goes.”
()
News
Dylan Cease helps the Chicago White Sox bounce back, striking out 8 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers
It was only the second game of the season.
But with innings to fill because of injuries to other members of the rotation, the Chicago White Sox needed a performance like the one Dylan Cease delivered Saturday.
The right-hander allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings as the Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 in front of 17,469 at Comerica Park.
“All of us as starters take that pride and that chip on our shoulder to go out and eat as many innings as we can,” Cease said. “It’s good because (the Tigers) won in a good fashion (Friday), but I think we showed that we’re still here.”
Cease threw 79 pitches and exited after allowing a single to Austin Meadows to begin the sixth inning.
“You lose a game like (Friday, 5-4 on Javier Báez’s game-winning hit in the ninth), the momentum is always the starting pitcher, and he was just outstanding,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Cease.
“They have a nice club over there and he was rock-solid. Command of all his pitches, and when he got a little out of sync he got right back on it, he started doing that midseason on (in 2021). A quick learner.”
Cease retired eight straight from the final out of the second inning to the first out of the fifth. He had a stretch of four straight strikeouts, with three coming in the fourth and one to begin the fifth.
“I think what tends to happen is you have a couple innings under your belt of feeling your body and all that, so it can be easier to get in a rhythm (later),” Cease said. “Hopefully I can start doing that from the beginning (of the game).”
After striking out Jonathan Schoop to start the fifth, Cease walked the next two batters. He rebounded by striking out Akil Baddoo and getting Robbie Grossman to line out to first.
“Just keep my focus and just keep doing what I can to execute,” Cease said of getting out of the fifth.
Cease stepped up for a rotation dealing with injuries to Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Additionally, Michael Kopech’s innings are being monitored early as he moves from the bullpen to back to the rotation. Kopech will start Sunday’s series finale.
“The way you build a year, every time your starter can go out there like that, now it’s up to other guys,” La Russa said. “Michael will get his chance (Sunday), Dallas (Keuchel) will get his chance.
“It was just outstanding how Dylan pitched, just like he was in spring training. He gives them a lot of different pitches to deal with.”
Like Friday’s opener, the Sox jumped ahead in the first with a two-out hit by Eloy Jiménez. On Friday, it was an RBI single. On Saturday, it was a two-run single.
Yasmani Grandal’s two-run homer in the sixth made it 4-0.
But also like Friday, a Sox player exited early because of an injury. On Friday, it was Giolito after four innings because of abdominal tightness on his left side. La Russa said an optimistic timeline would mean Giolito will miss two starts.
On Saturday, right fielder AJ Pollock left in the third inning with tightness in his right hamstring. Pollock singled to center, rounded first and grimaced as he went back to the bag, briefly grabbing the back of his right leg.
“Honestly I thought it was going to be a for sure double,” Pollock said. “I felt like I hit the crap out of the ball and I took a turn and it looked like he was going to cut it off, and it was kind of on that slowdown and I felt it and hit the breaks, came back and I definitely felt that little bit of a grab. And Tony came out and it seemed like it was the wise move just to get out of there.”
Pollock, who was already scheduled to go on paternity leave in the coming days, said this hamstring issue should be a “short-term” situation.
Andrew Vaughn replaced Pollock and had an RBI single in the seventh to give the Sox a 5-2 lead. Josh Harrison — who went 2-for-4 with a triple and double — scored on Vaughn’s hit.
Reliever Bennett Sousa continued to impress early, striking out one in 1⅓ scoreless innings. José Ruiz induced a double play to end the eighth.
With closer Liam Hendriks unavailable after throwing 33 pitches Friday, Aaron Bummer was called on for the save opportunity. The left-hander, who was charged with two runs in two-thirds of an inning Friday, surrendered consecutive singles to begin the ninth. He struck out the next three to wrap up the team’s first win of 2022.
“Not really liking the path that I’m on that every ball in play is a hit and every out is a strikeout, but we’ll take it,” Bummer said. “Baseball, especially as a reliever, you get punched a lot. It’s how you stand up and how you respond to getting punched in the mouth.
“I thought today was a pretty good day to come back after (Friday) and make some pitches and get the job done.”
()
News
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has sparked a massive social media backlash over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media, as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy who was living to be dead,” he told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? He left school early,” he said.
“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway,” he added.
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology hasn’t been universally accepted.
While some agreed that “people make mistakes,” several some social media users were left wondering if Brandt was the person who actually wrote the tweet, while others said that it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
()
Hugo ponders future of its one-room schoolhouse
Life Insurance Fraud
Will the hostility between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers linger? ‘It seems to be a trend.’
When to Sell Your Mutual Fund Scheme?
How To Find The Right Financial Advisor For You
Forex Trend Direction Software – How to Target Trends Using a Forex Robot
Strategy of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
Dylan Cease helps the Chicago White Sox bounce back, striking out 8 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers
Foreign Capital
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on Dwayne Haskins’ death
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Body found on sidewalk in downtown St. Louis
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News6 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims