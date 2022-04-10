Finance
Insuring Against Vision Impairment and Loss
Let me start with some good news–substantial number of Americans have vision insurance. In fact, according to a recent study by National Association of Vision Care Plans, about 85 million Americans carry such insurance.
Now for the bad news. Vision related problems like diabetic retinopathy, cataract, macular degeneration and plain gradual deterioration of eyesight–these are all on the increase for the past ten years.
Again, some good news. It is now fairly easy to insure against such diseases or impairments. But you have to be smart about it and be prepared to shop around, since each insurance company has its hot buttons regarding which condition is “high risk”.
Here are some insurance buying tips.
1. Insurance carrier. It is important to be with an insurance company that is a market leader in vision insurance.So who are the top vision insurance carriers in US?
Top five insurance companies providing vision insurance in the US are EyeMed, VSP, Davis, Optum and CIGNA. Of these, top three have about 250 mil policy holders. While big is not necessarily good or positive, it does represent a couple of positive attributes–being specialists, these insurance companies can be relied upon to be generally consistent, have a good reputation relative to claims and handling paperwork and are probably more tuned in to the new treatments for vision related problems.
2. What are you trying to cover?
As with any other part of your body or healthcare, there are three levels which you may want to cover with vision insurance.
=general and preventive maintenance. These cover vision test, testing for age-related problems such as glaucoma and macular issues
=special vision conditions
=diabetes related diseases like Retinopathy
=enhanced lens coverage
Different plans have different focus when it comes of vision related coverage so be careful and read the coverage section of the policy before you sign up.
3. Reimbursement policy
Does the insurance company make you pay first and get reimbursement on your own, or will then bill insurance directly? You are in no position to understand what is covered and what is not. It should be the doctor’s office. Many optical physicians take the easy route and let you fight it out with the insurance company. Go with the insurance company that has doctors who accept insurance and bill insurance directly. That way you are only responsible for co-pay and deductible, not the whole bill.
4. Access to doctors.
Many treatments require you to be on special medication and not drive. Choose a company that has wide coverage of doctors so you and you spouse do not have to drive far.
In summary, vision may not be as critical as your health policy but nevertheless, eyes are probably the most important organ in your body, so when it comes to covering for them, be very smart and careful.
Good luck.
Finance
Car Rental in a Foreign Country
Before you plan to rent a car in a foreign country, you should enlighten yourself with the requirements that overseas drivers need to carry with them during their stay in that country. Most leading car rental agencies of your country have tie-ups with car rental agencies in overseas countries and they will assist you to hire a car of your choice. Your car rental agency is the best place to ask about the documents required while driving a car in a foreign country. However, there are certain things that you need to be aware of and the important ones are covered over here.
The primary thing is identification. You valid state driver’s license will be accepted in other countries only if you have an additional and supporting photo ID proof. The best option for this additional photo ID is your passport, so keep it handy when you are driving a rented car overseas. Some countries will not permit you to drive a car unless you have an International Driver’s Permit. These can be availed from the AAA officers. You should check up with the AAA travel office prior to traveling overseas. If you are worried that you might have to take some tests in order to secure a International Driver’s Permit, you should know that these permits do not require any additional tests.
You just need to explain in a number of languages about the type of licence you current hold and the limitations that will apply upon its expiry. You should also check out with your car insurance agents since these insurance policies might have limitations or restrictions when you are diving on foreign soil. Before hiring a car in a foreign country, you should check your coverage and this also includes the terms of your credit card policy. There are some countries where the law enforcement agencies will confiscate your license if you are involved in any traffic violation or have met with an accident.
Your license will only be returned after you have paid the applicable fine. You should demand and get proper receipts for such fines. If you have been mistreated by the law enforcement agencies of that country, report the same to the American consulate or embassy in that country. Certain European countries keep track of traffic violators through street cameras. These cameras, generally installed at street intersections, photograph the law violating car.
The law enforcing agencies of these countries use the license plate number taken from the photograph and request the payment from the owner of the car… in this case, the car rental company. In such cases, the car rental company has full rights to recover that amount from you after providing you with sufficient proof. Understanding the traffic regulations of the country you are planning to visit will save you from lots of embarrassments. It is therefore vital to get a guidebook listing the traffic rules of the country you are planning to visit. The car rental agency will gladly supply you with this information.
Finance
Additional Life Insurance For The Seniors
Getting life insurance for people over sixty is easier these days. Insurance companies have already accepted that the human life expectancy has increased, and have begun granting coverage for seniors over sixty years of age.
So if you are a senior with an insurance policy, but you think that the proceeds of this insurance will not be enough to cover the needs of your family, securing an additional policy might be helpful.
Tips For Buying Life Insurance
Life insurance policies have evolved, and a policy similar to the old policy you bought years ago may not be the one you need to secure at this time. A little bit of research will help you get up to speed on the latest guidelines and prevailing market rates you need to know in order to make an educated decision.
The first thing to do is to gather and compare online quotations from several insurance providers. This is made easier, thanks to the Internet. Compare the rates and payment options, and then carefully consider your current budget for the premium payments.
It’s also good to know that some insurance companies also provide a grace period for premium payments. This basically guarantees that the policy will not be cancelled in the event that you choose not to pay the premium, provided that the account is updated within the month.
You’d also want to take into account the amount of proceeds that you would want to receive upon the maturity of the policy. To determine the amount that you’d ideally like to get, add all of the possible expenses that your family might incur in case of your untimely death. You can also add the day-to-day expenses you normally pay for, anticipating how long it would take them to be financially capable of taking care of themselves, and add this to your target amount.
Life Insurance Options
The two basic insurance policies for seniors are term life insurance and whole life insurance.
With term insurance, you can choose the length of the coverage, which usually ranges from five to thirty years depending on the provider that you choose. You will receive the proceeds of the insurance at the end of the term.
Whole life, on the other hand, will cover your entire lifetime as long as you continue to pay the premium. This policy also includes a cash interest over time, which makes this policy similar to a long-term investment.
Health Concerns
A good majority of seniors are in excellent physical condition, but it’s expected that these individuals will have health problems. Insurance companies can offer affordable life plans for seniors over sixty-five who have medical issues. The rate of the premium would depend on their particular health condition: some providers might require you to undergo a medical evaluation to have a better understanding of your health. Seek the assistance of a professional agent and discuss your health condition beforehand. You will then be able to decide on the coverage that is most suitable for your needs.
In closing: additional life insurance for people over 60 is a good option to consider if you want to guarantee financial freedom for the family you will leave behind.
Finance
Medicare Advantage Plans Have Open Enrollment Until December 7
Whether you are happy with your Medicare benefits or not, you owe it to yourself to see what Medicare Advantage Plans are available where you live? Certain plans cost $0, or nothing more than what you’re paying for Medicare Part B. That’s because MA Plans are actually Part C of Medicare. The insurance companies that provide this option are paid subsidies by the federal government. They can still make a profit even with low or $0 premium prices.
You only have until December 7 to decide whether you want one of the MA Plans to provide your Medicare benefits. This year the open enrollment period is earlier than last year. This way, they can make certain that those who sign up will have benefits in place by January 1. If you find that your new plan doesn’t work as well as the Medicare coverage you left, you can switch back to traditional Medicare between January 1 and February 14 next year. You can add a stand-alone prescription drug plan at the same time to get your prescriptions covered.
What’s Good About Medicare Advantage Plans?
There are two main reasons why people select MA Plans. With one exception (End Stage Renal Disease), Medicare Advantage Plans accept people with any health problem. That’s called guaranteed acceptance. The other reason is one we mentioned already – MA Plans can be very inexpensive. Certain plans may not cost any more than what you’re paying for Medicare Part B. In that case, they’d be $0.
Next year, which is when your MA Plan coverage will begin anyway, Advantage plans will cover the same preventive health care services with no out-of-pocket costs as Medicare already does. As long as you can find a doctor who accepts Medicare’s pre-determined payment amount, you’ll have no co-pays or co-insurance and you won’t have to meet a deductible when getting preventive services from in-network providers.
Since it’s getting harder to find doctors who work with Medicare, these Advantage plans may be helpful. They have existing provider networks just like standard HMO and PPO plans. Medicare Advantage Plans usually add on extra benefits that Medicare doesn’t have, such as help with eyeglasses or hearing aids. Most Advantage plans also pay for certain prescriptions. Not all medicines are covered, though, to confirm whether the medicine you need is covered before you enroll in an Advantage plan.
Do Medicare Advantage Plans Have Disadvantages?
While having a network of providers can be an advantage, you’re typically restricted to using those providers unless you experience an emergency. If you need a specialist who is not a covered provider, you won’t have any coverage to see that doctor through Medicare, either. MA Plans essentially replace your Medicare coverage.
Medicare Advantage Plans are going through a lot of change right now. Next year, they will be graded for quality on a 5-star rating. Those that earn the highest rating, will have open enrollment all year long. So far, few plans have made the cut, but hopefully more will step up next year.
Insuring Against Vision Impairment and Loss
Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers
Car Rental in a Foreign Country
ASK IRA: Will teams in East jockey for seeding now that Heat are locked in?
Additional Life Insurance For The Seniors
Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir
Medicare Advantage Plans Have Open Enrollment Until December 7
Why Insurance Agency Websites Need SSL
J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here
Best Car Insurance Deals – Free Quotes Guide Online
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene