News
Jostens files a lawsuit against an auction house over a ‘stolen’ duplicate of Ben Zobrist’s 2016 World Series ring
The manufacturer of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship rings filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against an auction house and collector over a replica ring bearing Ben Zobrist’s name that the lawsuit says was stolen.
The manufacturing company, Jostens, said the duplicate ring is worth more than $75,000. Jostens is seeking monetary damages to be determined at trial.
Jostens contends in the lawsuit Heritage Auctions has not returned the “stolen” sample ring that was slated to be auctioned off last year and its collector “will not release his claim to the title to the stolen sample.”
Jostens in the lawsuit said Heritage Auctions indicated it would not transfer possession “without a duly executed release of title claim or a court order directing the release of the ring.”
When the auction house tweeted last June that Zobrist’s would be the first Cubs player ring to hit the auction block, speculation as to why the Most Valuable Player of the 2016 World Series would sell his valuable possession was rampant, including in the Cubs clubhouse.
One player said Zobrist’s former teammates could buy the ring at auction and then give it back to him. Heritage Auctions told the Kansas City Star the ring’s owner was “a collector of championship hardware” and had bought it from Zobrist.
But the day after the story went viral in 2021, Zobrist denied he had sold his ring. His representatives sent to the Tribune a time-stamped photo of Zobrist wearing the ring to prove it was still in his possession.
“I had a conversation with him twice,” agent Scott Pucino told the Tribune that day. “I said, ‘Are you sure you’re not selling it?’ He said, ‘No, it makes no sense. Why would I sell this ring? I’m never going to get rid of this ring — never, never, ever.’”
Heritage Auctions attorney Josh Benesh declined to comment on the particulars of the lawsuit or whether the ring in question was real. When the dispute over the title to the ring began last June, it was removed from the auction block and remained in Heritage’s possession.
“Heritage has a strict policy of assuring that our consigners represent and warrant that they have good title and would never knowingly sell an item that was stolen,” Benesh said. “Nor would we ever knowingly sell an item where there was a question to its authenticity.”
The auction house appears to be caught in the middle while the consigner and Jostens both claim ownership, a question that will now be decided in court after the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. Players often are able to order duplicate championship rings to wear or display while the real one is kept in a safe place.
According to those who have seen the duplicate of the Cubs’ championship ring, it’s very similar to the actual ring but with some alterations that are noticeable upon closer inspection.
Zobrist’s revelation he still had his championship ring seemed to be the end of the story.
But according to the lawsuit, Heritage Auctions contacted Jostens on June 10, 2021, and was informed that their ring was a duplicate that had been stolen. Jostens, with the Cubs’ permission, had made a sample ring modeled after Zobrist’s with “distinguishing features” to differentiate it from the actual World Series rings distributed to the players, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claims that in February 2018, a Jostens designer left seven sample rings, including the Zobrist sample, with another professional sports organization that was looking at making its own championship rings.
At some point the rings were stolen, according to the lawsuit.
“A police report was filed,” the suit said, “but the stolen rings were never recovered.”
Jostens was able to determine from the Heritage Auction photo of the ring on its Twitter account that it was the sample ring. According to the lawsuit, Jostens claims it “attempted to work with Heritage Auctions and (the collector) for months to recover” the “stolen property.”
The suit states the original rings were created to commemorate “the first World Series Championship in the franchise’s history.” However, the Cubs also won in 1907 and ’08, but rings were not rewarded for those championships.
The suit says Heritage Auctions informed Jostens it would maintain possession until “its authenticity and ownership” was resolved, leading to the lawsuit. The suit said Jostens demands a “trial by jury on all of its claims and any other matters so triable.”
“We’re grateful that we have been able to work with Heritage to stop the auction of our sample ring,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens general manager of professional and collegiate sports, in a statement. “But it’s unfortunate that we have had to take legal action to get it back. We are eager to see this ring returned to Jostens.”
()
News
ASK IRA: Will teams in East jockey for seeding now that Heat are locked in?
Q: A 7th- or 8th-place finish gives Nets the power to select whether they prefer to face, the first or second seed in the first round. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: In theory, yes. But that is a very dangerous game to play in the play-in round. If the Nets close at No. 7 or No. 8, a win in their initial play-in game (No. 7 vs. No. 8 for the No. 7 seed) would have them most likely facing the No. 2 Bucks in the first round. But, say, as you suggest, that the preference would be facing the No. 1 Heat. In that case, the Nets, by throwing the Nos. 7-8 game, would have a win-or-go home game for No. 8 (vs. the winner of Nos. 9-10). I highly doubt Brooklyn would want to put itself in such a precarious position after all their team has been through this season. At this stage, the Nets just need to secure a playoff spot. Tanking the play-in opener is playing with fire. As it is, we have to wait until Sunday’s results to see how the seedings shake out for the East play-in round.
Q. OMG, Victor Oladipo did not get any playing time at all. — Jearia.
A: I’m not sure that should come as much of a surprise, considering the Heat opted to play Friday night’s game against the Hawks with their primary rotation. That simply is not where Victor Oladipo stands at the moment. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to play alongside the Heat’s B-team on Sunday in Orlando. Such a moment might be considered humbling, but it also could be a last chance to make a pre-playoff impression.
Q: I cannot help but to be amazed by the stark differences top to bottom between the organizations of the Lakers and the Heat. It makes me quite happy being a Heat fan over the years. —Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: Whether you buy into the notion of Culture (capital C) or not, some organizations simply have a solid foundation that creates stability. Or you could be the Lakers or the Knicks.
()
News
Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir
Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir
Whoever rides a motorized two wheeler without headgear (helmet) shall be punishable with fine of Rs.1000 and shall be disqualified for holding license for a period of three months.
Further pillion rider without headgear (helmet) shall be punishable with fine of Rs.500 for first offence and Rs.1500 for subsequent offence, under Motor Vehicles Act.
It is for the information of the general public that all the motorized two wheler riders and pilion riders shall wear protective gear (helmet) for their own safety and to evade penal action against them, under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Traffic Police HeadquartersbJammu & Kashmir
The post Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here
J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here
Vacancy details of J&K Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- Name of Posts:Ombudsperson
- No. of Posts: 13 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for J&K Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- The applicant must be of eminent standing and impeccable integrity with at least 10 years of experience in
- Public administration, Social work or management.
- Experience of working with people or community organizations.
- The Ombudsperson shall be allowed Compensation, in form of fee of Rs.1,000-(Rupees One Thousand Only) per sitting with maximum upper limit of Rs.20,000/-(Rupees Twenty Thousand only) per month.
Where to Apply for J&K Rural
Development and Panchayat Raj Recruitment 2022:
- The on-line application form, other details and the eligibility criteria under MGNREGA can be downloaded from Our website https://www.jkpanchayat.in under advertised notice for ombudsperson.
- The applications shall be accepted though on-line mode only from 11-04-2022 to 26-04-2022.
- IMPORTANT LINKS:
The post J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Jostens files a lawsuit against an auction house over a ‘stolen’ duplicate of Ben Zobrist’s 2016 World Series ring
Insuring Against Vision Impairment and Loss
Bitcoin And Ether Up As BTC Whales Get Busy Acquiring New Supply From Sellers
Car Rental in a Foreign Country
ASK IRA: Will teams in East jockey for seeding now that Heat are locked in?
Additional Life Insurance For The Seniors
Important Advisory For Two Wheelers By Traffic Police Jammu and Kashmir
Medicare Advantage Plans Have Open Enrollment Until December 7
Why Insurance Agency Websites Need SSL
J&K Rural Development Jobs, Salary 25,000, Eligibility 12th Pass, Apply Here
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene