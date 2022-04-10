News
Ketanji Brown Jackson has her work cut out for her
The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday was as noteworthy for what it didn’t change as for what it did.
Upon taking office, she will become the first Black woman to join the court in its 233-year history. At the same time, her arrival will not tip the ideological balance of the court or move it off its current trajectory as a vehicle for the conservative movement.
The soon-to-be Justice Jackson may be able to persuade her new colleagues not to move too aggressively, but there’s nothing that she or the other liberals on the court (or Chief Justice John Roberts, for that matter) can do to restrain a hard-right conservative majority that seeks to unravel what’s left of postwar jurisprudence.
On this point, we got another glimpse of what this world will look like when, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 “shadow docket” order reviving a Trump administration regulation that limited the ability of states and sovereign tribes to restrict projects that might damage waterways or reduce water quality. The conservative majority (minus Roberts) did not write an opinion or otherwise explain its decision. Nonetheless, it undermined the Clean Water Act and upended decades of settled law, without so much as a note, to say nothing of hearings and arguments. In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that by “granting relief” to the plaintiffs in the case without a demonstration of “irreparable harm,” the court went “astray.” We should expect to see it continue on that mistaken path.
Here, it is worth thinking about the doctrine that actually gives the court its power to make these decisions — judicial review.
The traditional view is that the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review grew out of Chief Justice John Marshall’s decision in 1803’s Marbury v. Madison, an ostensibly minor dispute that provided Marshall — as skilled a politician as he was a jurist — an opportunity to both assert the authority of the Constitution over ordinary legislation (in this case the Judiciary Act of 1789) and establish the court’s authority to decide the meaning of the Constitution. As Marshall wrote when he struck down the relevant section of the Judiciary Act as unconstitutional, “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.”
But that traditional view has its problems. To begin with, judicial review (or something like it) had been part of the Anglo-American legal tradition for decades before Marbury. In Virginia, Massachusetts and other colonies, juries and judges held considerable power to say what the law was and even overturn laws handed down from legislatures and other authorities. When judges and juries “exercised power to determine the law, they sometimes used their power to nullify legislation, even acts of Parliament, and to refuse obedience to other commands of crown authorities,” legal historian William E. Nelson explains in “Marbury v. Madison: The Origins and Legacy of Judicial Review.”
For example, in a 1761 case concerning the issuance of a writ of assistance — a kind of generalized and practically unlimited search order — in Massachusetts, lawyer James Otis Jr. urged the state superior court to nullify the act of Parliament that authorized the writ in question. His argument, and the claim that would presage the practice of judicial review as we came to understand it, was that the act itself violated the “fundamental principles of law.”
“As to acts of Parliament,” Otis said, according to notes kept by a young John Adams, who was present for the trial, “An act against the Constitution is void: an act against natural equity is void: and if an act of Parliament should be made, in the very words of this petition, it would be void. The executive courts must pass such acts into disuse.”
Otis published his views in a pamphlet, “The Rights of the British Colonies Asserted and Proved,” which became influential throughout the colonies during the Stamp Act crisis several years later, as judges and juries used his arguments to declare the act void, if not a violation of those “fundamental principles” of British law.
“Lawyers up and down the Atlantic coast advanced this argument during the fall, winter, and spring of 1765-1766,” Nelson writes. “And every court that accepted the argument made the argument less marginal and brought it increasingly into the mainstream of American constitutional thinking.”
Judicial review continued to take shape in the years after independence. A number of cases — in Virginia, New Jersey and North Carolina — dealt with the question of what to do when the act of a legislature appeared to violate the state constitution. In one case involving the pardoning of three Loyalists who had been convicted of treason, George Wythe of the Virginia Court of Appeals stated his view that he had a “duty to protect a solitary individual against the rapacity of the sovereign” as well as to “protect one branch of the legislature, and consequently, the whole community, against the usurpations of the other.” If the time came to overturn a law, he said, “I shall feel the duty; and, fearlessly, perform it.”
By the time of the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, judicial review was an established part of American jurisprudence. It was also controversial, opposed on democratic grounds. One delegate, John Dickinson of Pennsylvania, thought “no power ought such exist.” John Mercer of Maryland, likewise, said that he “disapproved of the doctrine that the judges as expositors of the Constitution should have the authority to declare a law void.” And James Madison, the most influential figure at the convention, thought the practice would make “the judiciary department paramount in fact to the legislature, which was never intended and can never be proper.”
Madison’s push for a federal “negative” on state legislation — a congressional veto on any state law that contravened “in the opinion of the national legislature the articles of union” — was in essence an attempt to put the power of judicial review into the hands of an elected and representative body, rather than an unelected tribunal. This was also true of his plan for a “council of revision” that would have the authority to examine and possibly veto every act of the national legislature. (Both plans, for what it’s worth, are testaments to the deep hostility Madison felt for state governments at this point in his life.)
The convention rejected both proposals in favor of what would become the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which elevated federal law over state law and gave the federal judiciary the power to enforce compliance. And although the delegates did not discuss judicial review at length during the convention, it was this decision that essentially guaranteed the Supreme Court would develop something like judicial review.
“Once the framers decided to turn to the courts to ensure the supremacy of federal law over state law,” Nelson writes, “they inevitably delegate to those courts jurisdiction to determine the meaning of federal law. And in determining the meaning of federal law in the event of a conflict between an act of Congress and the Constitution, courts had to have the power to give effect to the Constitution and to invalidate the congressional act.”
Marbury v. Madison may have been the first time that the Supreme Court struck down a federal law as unconstitutional, but John Marshall did not, as we have seen, invent the practice. Instead, it emerged organically out of the legal culture of the American colonies, and was written, implicitly, into the federal Constitution. What Marshall did was to give shape to the practice of judicial review, as well as navigate the court through its first major conflict with the executive branch, leaving its power and authority intact, if not enhanced.
Of course, the evolution of judicial review did not end with Marbury. Following Marshall’s precedents, the court of the first half of the 19th century understood itself as enforcing the line between politics and law, between what the state can touch and what belongs to the fixed structure of society. In practice, this meant the strict defense of private property (including the enslaved) from the actions of elected legislatures.
This made sense in a largely agrarian country where most citizens — or at least most adult white men — owned land or expected to own it at some point in their lives. But with the growth of industrial capitalism in the second half of the 19th century and the transformation of American economic life that this brought about, the court’s role changed, or rather, was forced to change.
“As vast accumulations of commercial wealth, which conferred monopoly power on its holders and enabled them to dominate others’ lives, grew in the late 19th century,” Nelson writes, “demands for redistributive regulation grew, and those who demanded the new regulation came to see the judiciary’s constitutional protection of established rights as controversial and political rather than as legal and immutable.” Marshall’s distinction between law and politics collapsed under the weight of material change, and judicial review took a new form in its wake.
This brings us back toward the present, where judicial review is used to resolve social and political disputes as well as more narrowly legal ones. The liberal mythology around the Supreme Court — the idea that it stands in defense of marginalized groups and underrepresented minorities — took shape when the court changed to meet the demands of the New Deal and the postwar welfare state.
What is interesting to consider is that in the hands of the current conservative majority, the court will most likely remain a defender of minority rights that adjudicates social and political conflict. But rather than marginal and oppressed minorities, this court will turn its attention to the interests and prerogatives of powerful political minorities — you might call them factions — that seek to dominate others free of federal interference.
Americans fighting to defend their voting rights or reproductive rights or the right to live free of discrimination will not find many friends on this Supreme Court. Large corporations, right-wing activists and conservative religious groups, on the other hand, will approach the court knowing the majority of justices are almost certainly on their side.
Much as it may frustrate the many Americans who think the court is too influential, judicial review is not going away. It may not be in the Constitution, but it is an emergent property of our constitutional order with deep roots in our colonial history.
The best we may be able to do, then, is to restrain judicial review — to place it under greater democratic control and remind our power-hungry Supreme Court that it exists within the constitutional system, not above it.
Column: Benches clear in the Chicago Cubs’ 9-0 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers, adding fuel to the fiery rivalry
The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers has been heated over the last seven years, thanks to the proximity of the cities, the fact both teams were usually contenders for the National League Central title and the presence of Willson Contreras.
But the Brewers are heavily favored to win the division this season while the Cubs have transitioned since last summer’s sell-off.
There were thousands of empty seats at Wrigley Field on Thursday for opening day and even more on a frigid Saturday afternoon that saw the Cubs cruise to a 9-0 win in a chippy game that included a benches-clearing incident in the eighth after Keegan Thompson hit Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
Despite an announced crowd of 30,369, only the bleachers were mostly filled on a 44-degree afternoon with a stiff wind blowing in from right field.
Is it just an early-season blip caused by the cold spring weather? The aftereffects of the lockout?
Or has the vibe changed at Wrigley since the Cubs unloaded their biggest stars and went into semi-rebuild mode?
“I didn’t sense any difference on opening day at all, really,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday’s game. “I think it’s the same vibe. At the beginning of the season every team should be hopeful.”
The Cubs once again gave hope to the notion they’re not content to be wannabes in 2022, starting off the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Justin Steele threw five shutout innings, rookie Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs and the Cubs took advantage of the wildness of Brewers pitchers, who combined to walk seven, hit three batters and a allow a run on a wild pitch.
Naturally, one of the Cubs plunked was Contreras, who has been hit in both of the first two games of the series and 15 times by Brewers pitchers in his career. Contreras took a few deep breaths after being hit in the back and walked calmly to first but clearly was annoyed at the frequency of the wayward pitches.
Ian Happ was hit in the left knee by a Trevor Gott slider in the seventh, forcing him to leave the game. Thompson threw inside to McCutchen the next inning, backing him off, then plunked him, prompting McCutchen to bark at the pitcher down the baseline as Contreras trailed behind and yakked at him.
There was nothing but tough talk between the teams as they met on the infield. Thompson was ejected for throwing at McCutchen.
The Cubs went 4-15 against the Brewers last season but on Sunday will attempt to pull off a three-game sweep. Marcus Stroman, their first big free-agent signing of the offseason, is scheduled to make his Cubs debut.
Woodruff, who finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting last season, put the Brewers in a quick hole only six batters into the bottom of the first without allowing a hit. He started off with a walk, a hit batter and two more walks, forcing home a run on a free pass to Happ.
Frank Schwindel’s RBI groundout and Suzuki’s sacrifice fly — his first major-league run batted in — handed the Cubs a 3-0 lead. They batted around in the fifth off Woodruff and reliever José Ureña, scoring two of their three runs on Ureña’s bases-loaded walk to Suzuki and a wild pitch, turning the game into a laugher.
The Cubs aren’t anyone’s pick to win the division, but none of the players are looking at this as a rebuilding season.
“I don’t think the guys feel that way at all,” Schwindel said. “Everybody is hungry. Everybody has had a good spring. We’ve got a couple big additions with Suzuki, Stroman, some of the relievers.
“I don’t know. I think everybody is feeling pretty good and excited about this season, especially with a couple more playoff spots thrown in there. That’s the goal.”
And while Cubs-Brewers might not have the history of the Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals rivalry, the Cardinals never went to any great lengths to keep Cubs fans out of their ballpark. The Brewers famously did that in 2018 with a presale of tickets to games at Miller Park that was limited to Wisconsin residents.
It’s too soon to say the rivalry has been muted or if Saturday’s brouhaha will ignite a spark to last the rest of the season. We might know better by the end of the month, when the Cubs travel to Milwaukee for their first three-game series at the stadium formerly known as Miller Park.
Counsell said he didn’t know what to expect.
“It’s always surprising how many (Cubs fans) are there,” he said. “But this is a big city, a far bigger city than Milwaukee. And I understand it’s more convenient for a lot of fans. It’s the same travel time (as going to Wrigley Field from the north suburbs) and it’s easier in and out.
“I get it. I think we have a good venue, and the ease of access is one of the great parts about Milwaukee to begin with, so I understand why Chicago people access it.”
And Cubs fans still love Milwaukee’s ballpark, which features a retractable dome and plenty of great food options.
“Yeah,” Counsell said. “And the game is certainly a big deal.”
The more Cubs players get hit by pitches, the bigger a deal it could be.
Gators offer Eustis WR Tyree Patterson, nephew of former UCF star Joe Burnett
Committing to play football for the Florida Gators might seem like a no-brainer for life-long Gators fan Tyree Patterson. The Eustis receiver, who was offered a scholarship by UF on Friday, says not so fast.
“I’m not really used to this process,” Patterson said. “I’m still trying to take the process slow and see how it goes.”
Patterson, who is the nephew of former Eustis and UCF standout Joe Burnett, who played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patterson has yet to receive a UCF offer.
The recruiting process for the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Patterson has started out slow for a couple of reasons. He didn’t even play football after deciding to concentrate on basketball after his seventh-grade year. He’s also stuck in tiny Eustis, a Lake County school that does not receive much recruiting traffic.
“Me and my dad sat down after me 10-grade year’s basketball season and he said he thought I should focus more on what I want to do in college, what I love the most,” Patterson said. “I chose football over basketball.
It’s no surprise Patterson is opening the eyes of recruiters. He’s had two big seasons of football since returning to the game. In 18 games he has had 85 catches for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns, and average of five catches for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown per game.
“I had a pretty good year my first year playing football,” Paterson said. “Then my junior year, that was like by breakout year, showing people I’m that person.”
The Gators offer is Patterson’s fourth Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer — with North Texas, UMass and Liberty — but by far the biggest.
His main recruiter at UF has been receivers coach Keary “KC” Colbert and he also received a phone call from first-year head coach Billy Napier on Friday night.
Colbert informed him of the offer.
“It was on FaceTime when he told me and I was just smilin’ the whole time,” Patterson said. “It was kinda shocking, because that’s my first big, big offer … so yeah, I was a little shocked and happy at the same time.”
He was happy to get a call from Napier, as well.
“It was pretty good. He was just saying how they all love my game and they got a lot of things coming for me,” Patterson said. “He was saying I remind him of one of the players (Calvin Ridley) he coached when he as at Alabama. He said I was just bigger than him and he can’t wait to have me down there [in Gainesville].
“He said of all the receivers he coached he had 16 go to the NFL. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Eustis coach Frank Scott said Patterson has all the tools necessary,
“He’s only really played football for two years and it’s crazy how much he’s developed during that time,” Scott said. “He’s got a lot of upside and he’s going to do big things.”
‘Ambulance’ Is Unoriginal and Boring but It’s Probably Not Jake Gyllenhaal’s Fault
Another decibel-blasting assault on the IQ by Michael Bay, a pointless, predictable thriller without any thrills anyone is likely to remember called Ambulance brings summer silliness to the screen several months early this year. No surprise here. This is a director whose only interest is in entertainment without a trace of originality. He isn’t interested in quality, only in length, noise, and stale ideas from old movies. There’s plenty of all three in Ambulance.
|
AMBULANCE
★
Based on a much better 2005 Danish film with the same title that ran in half the time, this is a Hollywood exercise in energy without style by a maximalist director with minimalist logic. What passes for plot can be written on the head of a safety pin. Broke, unemployed and desperate, a nice but out-of-luck Black man named Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) needs a hefty sum to pay for his wife’s surgery. The only person he can turn to for a loan that big is his estranged white adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), a charming career criminal with a knack for telling septic jokes and robbing banks. To get his loan, Will is sucked into an elaborate scheme to relieve a California bank of more than $30 million if he’ll drive the getaway car. The heist goes terribly awry, Will accidentally shoots a cop before leaving the vault, and the getaway car is exchanged for a runaway ambulance inhabited by the two brothers, the dying cop, and a pretty paramedic (Eiza González) who tries to keep her patient alive by removing his bullet-riddled spleen with her bare hands at 60 mph. What ensues is 2 hours and 16 minutes of preposterous mayhem televised “live” on every cable channel and aimed for a market hooked on dumb, impractical escapist nonsense—as Will and Danny are pursued by a fleet of helicopters, criminals hooked on technology—and what appears to be the entire vehicular budget for Southern California. This is described by one member of the LAPD as “a very expensive car chase.” Only in a Michael Bay movie can killing so many innocent civilians, splattering the screen with blood, and trashing so much Los Angeles real estate seem boring.
There’s too much chaos for you to worry about dozing off, but during most of the movie I kept wishing it would make some kind of narrative sense. The paralyzing problem from start to finish is that the actors are trapped without anything to say or do that amounts to more than pawn shop value. Characters enter and you don’t know who they are. Violence erupts in every scene when you least expect it. Jake Gyllenhaal has made some serious and responsible films. This is not one of them. He is probably not to be blamed. The screenplay by Chris Fedak gives him nothing realistic to do to bring his character to life. The last thing the director and the scriptwriter care about is telling a story with linear coherence and fully fleshed out characters. The camera keeps circling back around the ambulance as it passes the same fruit wagons, the way Roy Rogers used to pass the same rock formations chasing outlaws while riding Trigger. Hundreds of extras in cop uniforms run and scream and shout in oversize designer sunglasses, it’s impossible to comprehend. Just when you think it’s over somebody else finds another machine gun, another shoot-out begins, and Los Angeles has never looked uglier.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
