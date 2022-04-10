Finance
Let’s Learn More About How to Get Cheap Auto Insurance
Do you have the right car insurance? Well, many people think that it is a must to have the right car insurance. It will be better if you get the best one with cheap auto insurance. While most people know whether they have liability, collision or comprehensive coverage, some people pay much attention to their insurance coverage until after they have been in an accident, the others just do not really care about it.
Shopping for car insurance is an important planning topic that is often overlooked since most teenagers are added to mom and dad’s insurance policy when they first get behind the wheel and then later shop for the least expensive policy when they have to the pay the bill on their own. In this article, we will be discussing car insurance coverage and so you will get some tips to help you get the most for your money.
Cheap auto insurance has two primary benefits. The first one is protecting your assets and the second one is protecting your health. Getting the proper coverage is the first step in the process. These are the basic types of coverage with which most people are familiar:
1. Liability: This coverage pays for third-party personal injury and death-related claims, as well as any damage to another person’s property that occurs as a result of your automobile accident.
2. Collision: This coverage pays to repair your car after an accident. It is required if you have a loan against your vehicle because the car isn’t really yours – it belongs to the bank, which wants to avoid getting stuck with a wrecked car.
3. Comprehensive: This coverage pays for damage incurred as a result of theft, vandalism, fire, water, etc. If you paid cash for your car or paid off your car loan, you may not need collision or comprehensive coverage.
In addition to the coverage listed above, other optional coverage types include the following:
a. Full Tort/Limited Tort: Your insurance will be reduced by a few dollars if you give up the right to sue when you get an accident. However, giving up your rights is rarely a smart financial move.
b. Medical Payments/Personal Injury Protection: Personal injury protection pays the cost of medical bills for the policyholder and passengers. If you have good health insurance coverage, this may not be necessary.
c. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: This type provides for medical and property damage coverage if you are involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.
d. Towing: Towing coverage pays for a tow if your vehicle cannot be driven after an accident. If you are a member of an automobile service, or if your vehicle comes with roadside assistance provided by the manufacturer, this coverage is unnecessary.
e. Glass Breakage: Some companies do not cover broken glass under their collision or comprehensive policies. In general, this coverage is not worth the long-term cost.
f. Rental: This insurance option covers the cost of a rental car, but rental cars are so inexpensive that it may not be worth paying for this coverage.
g. Gap: If you demolish that $35,000 sport-utility vehicle 10 minutes after you drive it off the lot, the amount the insurance company pays is likely to leave you with no vehicle and a big bill. The same thing applies if your new set of wheels gets stolen. Gap insurance pays the difference between the blue book value of a vehicle and the amount of money still owed on the car. If you are leasing a vehicle or purchasing a vehicle with a low, or no, down payment, gap insurance is a great idea.
Finance
Understanding Bail Bonds and Bondsman – For the Layman
If you’re ever accused of a crime due to a severe mishap, spending time in jail could be a nightmare. If at all you were to land up in a jail anyway, the first thing that comes to your mind is how to escape it. Luckily, a person is legally innocent until verified guilty, in most given situations the judge permits the defendant to be free until the date of the hearing or trial period.
Generally, the judge demands for the defendant to arrange for some form of agreement that guarantees their return to face the charges until they are officially free from custody. This agreement is called a Bail Bond, and it is generally handed over to the court in the form of cash, property, a signature bond, a secured bond or property bond. If the defendant fails to show up, the court confiscates the bail amount and issues an arrest warrant against the defendant after imposing “jumping bail”.
Bail bonds are generally set during an official event termed as bail hearing. During a hearing, the Judge meets the defendant and decides based on the defendant’s verbal plea, whether it is suitable to set bail. While considering bail bonds such as, secured bonds or property bonds, the Judge will reflect on facts and figures of the Defendant’s financial, proprieties resources as well as the collateral security resources.
A number of factors are taken into concern while setting the bail sum. Firstly, the judge looks at the defendant’s criminal history. A repeat delinquent or offender is likely to be set a greater amount of bail when compared with someone with no criminal record. The intensity of the crime is yet another aspect when deciding on the bail amount. The more severe the defendant’s custody, the greater the amount of bail they need to pay. The amount is often set higher when the judge assumes that the defendant will not return to court.
A bail bond agent, or bondsman, is an individual or company that acts as a guarantor and pledge money or property as bail on behalf of the persons accused in court. Before agreeing to post bail, the bail agent calls for security from the defendant’s side, such as jewelry in terms of collateral, land deeds or written agreements by worthy friends, family and peer groups of the defendant.
Although banks, insurance companies and other organizations usually act as guarantors for many, they remain to be reluctant about putting their funds at the risk involved in posting a bail bond. On the other hand, bondsmen are usually in the business only to look after criminal defendants, frequently safeguarding their clients’ discharge in a couple of hours.
When defendants are unable to post their own bail, they hunt for help from a reputed bail agent. A bail agent or corporation is fully liable to the court in case the defendant doesn’t show up for the final hearing. Thus In layman’s terms, bail may be called as a financial settlement that a bail bond company will make on behalf of the criminal defendant.
Finance
Is Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s Move to Reduce Capital Gains Taxes Naive or Genius?
When I heard the news yesterday, I nearly fell off my chair, not because it’s a bad idea, but the timing in my humble opinion could not be worse. The Treasury Secretary is studying the ramifications of reducing capital gains taxes on investments like stocks, bonds and real estate, by taking into account inflation before levying taxes on investors selling those assets. Capital gains currently are figured by subtracting original asset purchase prices from current sale prices without adjusting for inflation. Obviously, such a move would be seen as favoring the rich who have more assets to sell and would thereby benefit most from such a proposal. In addition, at least in the short run, naysayers contend that the move would further increase our already obscene and growing Government debt, which nobody thinks is a good idea. However, proponents of the proposal would argue that reducing capital gains would in the medium to longer term increase economic activity and ultimately lead to an increase in tax collections by the Government.
Notwithstanding the economic merits of such a proposal, the politics of doing this and doing it now seem to be ill-advised. The Democrats already depict this administration as favoring the rich, there’s all the noise about Russia, world trade and tariffs, immigration, not to mention there’s a midterm election coming in a few months. Why would the GOP propose something like this, that is likely to inflame the media and has NO chance of happening any time soon? It would seem like a bone-headed move, right?
Or perhaps it’s a stroke of pure genius. Stock market followers sensing pending doom in the markets for months may now believe that the recent tanking of market stalwarts like Netflix and Facebook is signaling the imminence of a market correction. If history is any guide, August is a good time for a stock market sell-off. The GOP knows that the only hope of sustaining the heady economic growth recently reported (and give them a fighting chance in the midterm elections) is to delay a stock market sell-off until at least next year. What better way to keep folks from selling their stocks now, but by holding out even the possibility that if they wait until next year, their tax bills will be lower? The genius part of the move is that such a “bluff,” if you will, won’t cost taxpayers a dime and isn’t that a better idea than spending trillions propping up the market by getting the Fed to lower interest rates, print money or restarting quantitative easing again?
Finance
How Donation for Tax Benefit Works
It’s the time of the year when everyone is trying their best to figure out how to avail tax benefits or as a layman would put it, how to save tax. People opt for one of the several tax saving options, like claiming interest and principal components of their home loan, life insurance premiums, medical expenses, etc. What most people don’t realize is that one of the simplest options is to donate to charities, for it doesn’t just entitle you to 100% tax deduction, but also helps you do your bit for a cause.
Donate and Save Tax
In accordance to the Income Tax ACT, charitable institutions are eligible for income tax exemption under Section 11. Similarly, donors are entitled to tax benefits under Section 35AC, Section 80G, Section 80GGA, etc.
35AC / 80GGA: If your source of income is business or profession and you are donating to institution approved by the National Committee (Finance Ministry) for carrying out any eligible project or scheme, then you are entitled claim 100 % deduction of your donation amount under Section 35AC. The assesses with source of income other than Business can claim deduction for this contribution under section 80 GGA.
80G: Under Section 80G, 100% or 50% tax deduction can be claimed depending on which purpose and the agency you are helping. If you are donating to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and other funds specifically listed in the IT Act, you are entitled for 100% tax benefit.
The donation to other Non-Governmental Organisation’s who are Registered with Income Tax Dept as eligible to raise donations with section 80G benefit, are eligible for 50% deduction for tax purposes.
Charitable institutions use these provisions in the Income Tax Act to encourage donors.
Which Institutions Are Eligible?
One has to be careful as tax benefits can only be claimed on donation to certain institutions/non-governmental organisations. It’s the prerogative of the Central Government to approve the specific program of charitable institutions for benefit under section 35AC / 80GGA.
How Do Tax Deductible Donations Work?
Let’s say your taxable income for the said financial year is Rs. 2,00,000 and you make a donation of Rs. 5,000 to a charitable program approved under section 35 AC, then your net taxable income will come down to 1,95,000 and your tax will be calculated on this amount. The institution you have helped will issue a certificate to you for your contribution, which you can then use to claim exemption from taxable income. Simply put, the exemption works by reducing the donated amount from your taxable salary.
In the end, considering that not-for-profit organisations are playing a significant role in bringing about social and economic change in the country, it’s important that they get support from all quarters. This is where you come into the picture. You can come forward and contribute. Your support will help to reach out to more beneficiaries and bring about a much-needed change in the society.
