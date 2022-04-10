News
Letters: How about, instead, ‘no credible evidence a crime was committed’?
The presumption
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said there was “insufficient evidence to file criminal charges…” (“No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke,” April 6).
How about “no credible evidence any crime was committed”?
After all, the “presumption “ is not guilt. It is innocence.
T. J. Sexton, St. Paul
Thwart as many criminals as we can
It is currently a crime to carry a firearm in public without a permit in Minnesota. A permit requires a criminal background check and training in firearm safety. Yet some Minnesota politicians are promoting permitless open carry that would allow gun owners to carry firearms in public — no background check or safety training required.
Would this make you feel safer? The gun owner may have been convicted of domestic assault, for instance, or maybe they’ve been proven to be dangerous to themselves or others.
Journalists in the U.K. combed data in the U.S., showing higher rates of mass shootings in states with more relaxed gun laws and higher gun ownership (British Medical Journal, June 2019). Those states also had higher rates of gun deaths by murder and suicide, not surprisingly.
Having a permit-to-carry law just makes sense. We shouldn’t make our laws looser. Let’s thwart as many criminals as we can.
And do what you can; let your representatives know how you feel. We all deserve to be safe. Our kids and grandkids deserve that.
Leslie L. Jones, Stillwater
Better hope for sun and wind
I finally got it. I know that it took me much longer than most to understand how smart Joe Biden is, especially as it pertains to the Green New World.
I wondered, along with others, why we left all that new equipment in Afghanistan, not realizing Joe was thinking light years ahead of me. Really, who needs all those gasoline- and diesel-burning Humvees, helicopters, planes and vehicles? And why do we need a strategic oil reserve, we’re smart use it now?
All that fossil fuel and the equipment that uses it will be useless in a year or two. It does make me wonder though, as we rebuild our fleet to meet the green world standards, is there secret planning going on to transition smoothly? Although, I did read several hundred of our National Guard are being sent to the Middle East to protect the USA’s interest. Nobody said this, but with the remote possibility of war with Iran, I bet our troops will be kept busy installing vehicle charging stations throughout the deserts over there to keep our fleet on the move. I suppose they can put a GPS marker on them and cover them with sand to hide them until we need them, but how will they hide the solar power plants needed that will supply electricity to those vehicle charging stations? They could probably use windmills for that and disguise them as oil derricks. Of course, that will be a little trickier around China and North Korea.
Nonetheless, I’m now confident everything has been extremely well thought out. I just hope that when our next war comes, it’s really, really sunny and windy.
Mike Miller, St. Paul
News
Skywatch: The boys of winter begin their long goodbye
While the “Boys of Summer,” the Minnesota Twins, have hit Target field, the celestial boys of winter are gradually making their way to the horizon in the western evening sky. I’m referring to Gemini the Twins, one of the brighter constellations lighting up the winter heavens since December. As it orbits the sun, Earth is gradually turning away from the direction in space where the stars of Gemini shine. The evening side of the Earth won’t be pointed in the direction of Gemini again until next December when the constellation re-emerges in the evening heavens.
When it’s finally dark enough, around 9:30 or so, look in the high southwestern skies for two moderately bright stars right next to each other. These are Gemini’s brightest stars, Castor and Pollux. Those stars are also the names of the twins that make up Gemini, and they mark the twins’ heads. When it’s dark enough, look for the two crooked lines of fainter stars to the lower right of Castor and Pollux that outline the rest of their bodies. Gemini is one of the 65-plus constellations we see from Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Gemini is also one of the few constellations that sort of looks like what it’s supposed to be. If your skies aren’t plagued with heavy light pollution, Gemini looks like a pair of celestial stickmen.
Castor is one of the most interesting stars on the celestial stage. It looks like one star to the naked eye, but with modern telescopes, astronomers have resolved that Castor is, in reality, a collection of six stars dancing around each other in a complex orbital pattern, more than 50 light-years away. If you lived on a planet in that system that rotates on its axis like Earth, you would have six sunrises and six sunsets every day. Pollux is a single giant star, more than nine times the diameter at a distance of nearly 34 light-years, with just one light-year equaling almost 6 trillion miles.
With a small telescope or even a halfway decent pair of binoculars, you should without too much trouble see Messier Object 35, otherwise known as M35. It’s a fairly bright open cluster of young stars huddled together more than 3,800 light-years away. There’s no way you can see all of the stars with your telescope, but it’s believed there are hundreds and hundreds of stars over 100 million years old in that cluster. Believe it or not, that makes them stellar toddlers! They occupy approximately the same area in the sky as a full moon, which helps make it reasonably easy to locate. M35 has a nickname, the Shoe-Buckle Cluster. Good luck seeing it as that! Some folks see M35 as a human figure with outstretched arms or a flying bird. What do you see? In the attached photograph I took, M35 is the bright cluster with a fainter cluster to its right, with a not-so-catchy name, NGC 2158. It’s much farther away, over 10,000 light-years distant.
According to Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux were the twin sons of Leda, the mortal queen of Sparta. However, they had two different fathers. How can that be if they’re twins? This is a family column, so I’ll just say Leda had quite a night. Castor’s father was Leda’s husband, King Tyndareus, while Pollux was the love child of Leda and Zeus, the king of the Greek Gods. That made Castor a pure mortal, but Pollux was a half-god.
That fact of life didn’t stop the twin half-brothers, as strange as that sounds, from being the best of friends. As they grew into young men, Castor became an expert horseman, and Pollux a championship boxer. But even though they had separate vocations, they remained very close.
One night when they were cruising the bars, though, there was trouble. The twins met a couple of ladies. They bought them drinks and danced the night away. It was a wonderful time for all until their jealous boyfriends showed up. Needless to say, a rumble erupted, and in the fight, Castor was fatally stabbed with a sword. He died a few hours later in the arms of Pollux.
Castor, being a mortal, went to the underworld at death. Pollux was beyond grief-stricken. He deeply loved his brother and longed to see him again but knew he never would since Pollux had the blood of a god in him and gods weren’t allowed into the underworld. Zeus took pity on his son, and being that he was head god on Mount Olympus, he bent the rules and allowed Pollux to enter the underworld each day for a little while to see his dead brother.
Zeus was so impressed with this brotherly love that he put the constellation Gemini in the skies as a tribute to his favorite sons. The boys of winter still shine in the 21st century.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
- Monday, April 11, 7:45 to 9:45 p.m., at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine, Minn. Reservations required. For more information: 218-245-6232 or www.getlearning.org.
- Wednesday, April 13, 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. in Hastings. For location and other information: 651-480-7670 or hastingscommunityed.com.
News
Mará Rose Williams: Cheers to Ketanji Brown Jackson, who broke through for me and our Black ancestors
The text and photo came just moments before Thursday’s Senate vote that would confirm the first Black woman, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A photo of an unopened bottle of Black Girl Magic champagne next to a crystal-stemmed wine glass accompanied by the words “Getting ready for history to be made! KBJ let’s go!”
It came from my sister, a former New York prosecutor and Nassau County deputy county executive, now retired. She and I, like so many Black women, had been waiting for a moment like this all our lives, and darn if we weren’t going to celebrate it somehow.
Even as professional Black women who had ascended — as expected by our parents — to comfortable places in our respective careers, we watched, like wide-eyed little girls, every moment of her confirmation hearings.
We sent text messages back and forth repeating her words, making mention of those facial expressions that we read all too well, loving on her hair, laughing at the way she bested, with sheer grace, dignity and knowledge, her Republican detractors who repeatedly tried and failed to block her destiny.
And we applauded Sen. Cory Booker”s fervent recitation: “You are a person so much more than your race and gender. … When I look at you it’s hard not to see my mom, not to see my cousins. I see my ancestors and yours,” he said. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”
Yeah, Booker nailed it. We, Black women especially, related to her. We rooted for her. Just as we rooted for all of us because, unfortunately, that’s the pressure of being the first anything, but even more so when you are a Black American.
I remember being the only Black woman news reporter in my first newsroom and later, for a few years, at The Star. I was the only Black woman in the room all three years I worked at The Stamford Advocate in Connecticut.
And so my sister and I, seeing our mother, a teacher with ideas about education that were way ahead of her time, our aunts, all smart, strong, college-educated women, and each other in Judge Jackson, praised her each day of the hearings by text and by phone — and sometimes well into the night
I pushed my laptop aside Thursday afternoon and turned the television volume up until its sound filled the house for the length of the Senate vote. I counted every yes vote even though I was pretty sure what the outcome would be. And when the votes passed 51, the text and a photo came.
From my sister: a bubbly glass of golden champagne and the words: “She’s in. I’m in tears right now”.
And I texted her back: “Me too. Cheers, KBJ.”
News
Spring/summer books preview: Highlights in fiction and nonfiction
Spring books are rolling in, so many good ones by and about Minnesotans that it’s hard to decide which to highlight. In fiction, mystery/crime writers have been busy, with several new books in popular series, as well as intriguing debuts. In nonfiction, we have the first deep look into the life of George Floyd as well as an examination of the Slenderman attack on a girl by her two friends in Wisconsin. Here’s your clip-and-save list, compiled with information from early readers’ copies and publishers, listed by publication dates. This is only the first wave of books for spring/summer. We’ll bring new ones to you as fast as we can.
FICTION
“The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson (Delacorte Press) — Alice Ogilvie’s best friend has disappeared in the town of Castle Cove, and Alice and her tutor, Iris, try to solve the mystery with help from books by Agatha Christie. They have no idea of the danger they are walking into. Glasgow, a former Minnesotan who lives in Tucson, Ariz., is the bestselling author of “Girl in Pieces” and “You’d Be Home Now.” Lawson is the author of “The Lucky Ones,” one of Kirkus’ Best Books of 2020. She lives in Washington, D.C. (May 3)
“The Barrens: A Novel of Love & Death in the Canadian Arctic” by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson (Arcade Publishing) — Two young women embark on a summer adventure canoeing the rapids-strewn Thelon River that runs through the uninhabited Barren Lands of subarctic Canada in this debut novel by a father-daughter writing team who live in St. Paul. When one of the women falls and soon dies, her partner, an inexperienced paddler, has to continue the grueling and dangerous trip alone to save herself and return her lover’s body to civilization. (May 3)
“The Moments Between Dreams” by Judith F. Brenner (Greenleaf Book Group Press) — In this debut novel, Carol ponders why her dreams have gone off the rails. Her daughter is hospitalized in isolation with polio, and her husband, who has slapped her over a minor disagreement, is drafted into World War II. The author draws parallels between what the world has faced before and is facing now because of the COVID pandemic. Full of haunting dilemmas, yet spirited and hopeful about love and life. (May 3)
“Something Wicked” by David Housewright (Minotaur Books) — The 19th crime novel in award-winner Housewright’s series featuring P.I. Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie finds the wealthy former St. Paul police officer retired from a second career as an investigator who takes on cases for family and friends. But when his “better half” Nina asks him to help her friend Jenness Crawford, he agrees. The woman’s grandmother left her 19th-century castle that has been a hotel/resort for more than 100 years and Jenness thinks one of the heirs killed her grandmother. McKenzie is trapped in the castle filled with feuding relatives, longtime serving retainers and a possible murderer. Housewright has won a Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award and three Minnesota Book Awards. (May 24)
“And There He Kept Her” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen Press) — Another debut thriller that begins when two teenagers break into a house on a remote lake in search of prescription drugs, not knowing that Emmett Burr has secrets he’s been keeping in the basement of his home. He gets the upper hand on his tormenters and lines blur between victim, abuser and protector. Sheriff’s deputy Ben Pickard is in the small Minnesota town of Sandy Lake, leading the investigation into the missing teens, when he is forced to reveal his own secrets and dig deep to uncover the dark part of the place he now calls home. (June)
“Cougar Claw” by Cary J. Griffith (Adventure Publications) — In his second Sam Rivers mystery, Griffith sends the U.S. Fish & Wildlife special agent and wildlife biologist to examine the scene of a deadly cougar attack on a human. This is an unlikely event, but wealthy business owner Jack McGregor is found dead and the physical evidence points to the animal. With the help of reporter Diane Talbott and his wolf-dog Gray, Rivers’ investigation turns up a lot of motives for murdering McGregor. Sam’s knowledge of the backcountry, cougars and the criminal mind are put to the test as he tries to solve the case — and stay alive. (June)
“The Lost” by Jeffrey B. Burton (Minotaur Books) — Mason “Mace” Reid is back for his third adventure with his pack of cadaver dogs he calls The Finders. His prize pupil, Vira, is a golden retriever. Reid lives on the outskirts of Chicago and specializes in human remains detection. In “The Lost,” a home invasion-turned-kidnapping at the mansion of wealthy Kenneith J. Druckman brings Mace and Vira to a northern suburb of Chicago where Druckman was assaulted and left behind while his wife and young daughter were taken for ransom. When Vira finds the dead body of the mother, a former supermodel, everyone is on high alert to find Druckman’s missing 5-year-old daughter. But the trail Vira finds on the property’s dense woodlands leads right back to Druckman himself. With the help of Det. Kippy Gimm, Reid and Vira race against the clock to rescue the child. (June)
“They Drown Our Daughters” by Katrina Monroe (Poisoned Pen Press) — This debut novel is a story of mothers and daughters. Through a queer, feminist lens, Monroe spins a gothic tale about a woman’s quest to save her daughter from the violent generational trauma that can become manifest through a dangerous haunting. This is one of the season’s “buzziest” books, with CrimeReads naming it one of the 16 horror novels to look out for in 2022. (July 12)
NONFICTION
“Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy” by Kate Swenson (Park Row Books) — When the author’s son Cooper was diagnosed with severe nonverbal autism, her world stopped. As Cooper grew, Kate experienced the grief and exhaustion that comes with having to fight for your child in a world stacked against them. But she learned, through hard work and personal growth, that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change. Swenson is creator of the blog and Facebook page Finding Coopers Voice. She is a contributor to Today Parents, television’s “Today” show and the Love What Matters blog. (April)
“His Name is George Floyd” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa (Viking) — Subtitled “One Man’s Life and The Struggle for Racial Justice,” Washington Post reporters tell for the first time the entire story of the life of George Floyd, whose murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer ignited protests. From Houston’s housing projects where Floyd faced the systemic pressures that come with being a Black man in America, to his family roots in slavery and sharecropping, the segregation of his schools, the over-policing of Minneapolis’ Black community, and a disregard toward his struggle with addiction, the book shows how this ordinary man came to die on a Minneapolis street. Based on hundreds of interviews with Floyd’s family and friends. (May 17)
“Mini-Forest Revolution” by Hannah Lewis (Chelsea Green Publishing) — The first book about a movement to restore biodiversity in our cities and towns by transforming empty lots, back yards, and degraded land into mini-forests through the Miyawaki Method. This unique approach to reforestation was devised by Japanese botanist Kira Miyawaki as a way to create tiny forests that grow quickly on small places and are more biodiverse than those planted by conventional methods. She explores the science behind why mini-forests work and their myriad environmental benefits, including cooling urban heat islands, establishing wildlife corridors, building soil health, sequestering carbon, creating pollinator habitats and more. (June)
“Seven Aunts” by Staci Lola Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press) — A patchwork of memoir and reminiscence, poetry, testimony, love letters and family lore in an unconventional portrait of ways of life largely lost to history that reveals women who defied expectations and overwhelming odds to make a place in the world for the next generation. The author is a descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe and lives in Grand Marais. (June)
“Spirit Matters: White Clay, Red Exits, Distant Others” by Gordon Henry (Holy Cow! Press) — Poetry collection by an enrolled member/citizen of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation in Minnesota, told in parcels and articles, letters, images, repetitive themes, rhythms and sounds. Pulitzer Prize winner Louise Erdrich says of the collection: “(it) is haunted by people whose voices are so indelible they speak from a world beyond this one — a powerful country where stories are spells that inhabit the living … a compelling, uncanny book.” (June 14)
“Wonderlands” by Charles Baxter (Graywolf Press) — In his new collection of essays, some of which were first given as craft talks at the Bread Loaf Writers’ conference, Baxter shares years of wisdom on what makes fiction work, from the nature of wonderlands in the fiction of Haruki Murakami and other fabulist writers, to reflections on his own life. Baxter is the author of 14 books, including novels, short fiction and poetry. He is retired from 18 years of teaching in the University of Minnesota’s MFA program in creative writing. (July 12).
“Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls” by Kathleen Hale (Grove Press) — It was big news in the Twin Cities and around the country in 2014 when two 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin tried to kill their friend, who survived 19 stab wounds. The author, a Wisconsin native who lives in Los Angeles, drew on court transcripts, police reports, and individual reporting to reveal the full story about the girls who wanted to appease a creature born of the internet. A look at the meaning of justice, accountability, and victimhood and the country’s lack of childhood psychiatric services. (August)
Letters: How about, instead, ‘no credible evidence a crime was committed’?
Skywatch: The boys of winter begin their long goodbye
Earl Nightingale – An Ordinary Man
Coinbase’s Upcoming NFT Platform Has 4 Million People on Waitlist
Mará Rose Williams: Cheers to Ketanji Brown Jackson, who broke through for me and our Black ancestors
Spring/summer books preview: Highlights in fiction and nonfiction
How Important It Is To Have a Will in UAE
As snow melts, winter antler sheds are revealed. Here are some tips for finding them.
Car Insurance and Alcohol – A Dangerous Combination
Namibia’s Central Bank Announces Plans to Launch CBDC
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News6 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene