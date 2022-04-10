Finance
Life Insurance Fraud
Life insurance fraud is a black eye on both life insurance companies and life insurance customers. Both parties have been guilty of life insurance fraud and will be again–especially since, sadly, fraud seems to be on the rise according to most statistical measures.
Research by the non-profit The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud concludes that life insurance fraud committed by all parties costs an average household $1650 per year and increases life insurance premiums by 25%.
Life insurers are most often guilty of insurance fraud in the form of their agents doing “churning”. This is where the agent seeks to cancel your existing life insurance policy and replace it with a new policy that is paid for by the “juice”, or cash value, in your existing policy. Agents do this to earn more commissions for themselves without having to seek new prospects for business. Churning can result in increased premiums for a customer and clearly costs them out of their cash value.
Another insurance fraud practiced by agents, however, is called “windowing”. This is where, being unable to attain a client’s or applicant’s signature on a necessary document but already having that signature elsewhere, the agent holds up a signed document behind the unsigned document, presses it against a window to make the light shine through, and traces over the signature with a pen in order to forge the signature of the client or applicant.
When big name insurance companies have their agents do bad things it makes big headlines, but the fact is that the public is far more guilty of insurance fraud than companies are. And of course making false claims is the thing they do the most, which is why all claims on life insurance death benefit payouts are subject to investigation.
But falsely stating background or financial income information is another form of insurance fraud often engaged in by consumers. They might be embarrassed by their medical history or income, or they may realize that if they tell the truth they will have their coverage diminished or their premiums will be very high. If a life insurance company finds out someone lied on their application they have the right not to pay the claim or not pay the full death benefit depending on the circumstances and the policy.
But there are things that buyers of life insurance can do to protect themselves against insurance fraud, since they don’t have the great investigative resources that life insurance companies do.
Remember, when it comes to life insurance, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There’s no free lunch.
Save all of your life insurance paperwork, including getting receipts for every penny you give your agent, and never ignore any notifications from your life insurance company.
Life insurance is never free and it’s not a pension plan, although certain policies can indeed become self-funding–but they never start off that way.
Never buy any coverage that you feel strongly is unnecessary, never let yourself be pressured, and never borrow to finance life insurance.
Although it can be part of an investment portfolio, life insurance’s number one role is protection against the unforeseen–and most people don’t need life insurance in their later years. It is intended to be temporary.
When to Sell Your Mutual Fund Scheme?
Your mutual fund scheme might have made good returns in the past. However, there could be some signs of bad performance and you may need to get out of such MF schemes. There are various reasons / scenarios where you need to sell your mutual fund schemes.
1) Under Performance compared to benchmark: If your MF is not providing good returns, there could be several reasons. However, if your mutual funds are under performing compared to benchmark, then you should check the scheme details and sell such mutual funds. E.g. if a large cap mutual fund “X” scheme has given 10% annualized returns in last 5 years compared to SENSEX, which has given 13% annualized return, then your X scheme is under-performing. You should check the reasons before exiting.
2) Change in Fund Manager: Fund manager is the backbone of the MF scheme performance. In case there is any change in existing funds manager who has been managing funds well, you should check the past history of the new fund manager. In case fund manager has inadequate experience, you should review your mutual fund and exit appropriately.
3) RBI Repo Rate impacts Debt MFs: When RBI cuts down in repo rates, bond yields will drop and prices would go up and this would improve returns in debt funds. When you see that interest rates are going in an upward direction, your debt fund returns fall. Hence, under this situation, you should take a call and get out of debt funds. However, you should review the RBI direction towards repo rate and not just one instance.
4) Redeem based on your goals: Though your MFs are performing well, based on your financial goals, you may need to switch between equity to debt. E.g. During retirement where you need to reduce your exposure to equity funds as it carries risk. Another example is about meeting a planned financial goal 2-3 years ahead of time. In such case you cannot invest in equity funds till last minute of the goal. You may sell equity MF and then invest in debt funds or debt related instruments.
5) Does not meet your goal: When you have purchased a MF which does not meet your goal or objective, you should exit immediately instead of regretting it and keeping it as is. E.g. mid-cap funds can be brought only by high risk investors. In case you are low to moderate risk investor, and purchased mid-cap funds, you should exit immediately.
Concluding remarks: When you invest in Mutual Funds, you should keep these reasons in mind so that you can exit from mutual funds appropriately and invest in better funds. This way you can earn good returns in your entire mutual fund portfolio.
How To Find The Right Financial Advisor For You
Finding the right Financial Advisor for you can be a difficult task. After all how on earth do you know who to trust? And just because someone might be trustworthy do they really have all the answers to the questions that you need help with? What level of experience do they have? And more importantly are they really operating in your best interest or are they just looking out for themselves? As if these were not enough concerns you also have to worry about how ethical your advisor is. You don’t want to find yourself working with the next Bernie Madoff who runs off with all of your money or is using your valuable assets to fund his or her next big Ponzi scheme. So how do you sort through all of the options and find the right Advisor for you?
Let’s look at 3 things to pay attention to when selecting the right Financial Advisor for you and your family. First how do you know they are legitimate, second how do you know they have your best interest at heart, and third how do you know they will be a good fit for you? Let’s explore all three of these questions in some detail to help you get the help you need.
So how do you do your due diligence and make sure an Advisor you are thinking of working with is actually a legitimate Financial Advisors with verifiable experience and up to date licenses? The first place you might want to check is a web site called Broker Check. You can just search Broker Check to find the official website. This website has a free tool to research the background and experience of financial brokers, advisors and firms. Broker check can tell you instantly whether a person is registered as required by law to sell securities offer investment advice or both. Broker check also gives you a snap shot of an Advisor’s employment history, licensing information and regulatory actions, arbitrations and complaints. Wouldn’t this be good information to have before entering into a relationship with an Advisor?
Next it’s important to discern whether or not an Advisor has your best interest at heart or not. One way to help you figure this out is to ask your Advisor if he or she is acting as a Fiduciary? I know that’s a three dollar word but all it means is that they are legally obligated to put your interest ahead of their own and disclose any conflicts of interest that might interfere with that goal in advance. For example, if a Fiduciary is going to get paid a commission on a product that he/she is recommending to you they are obligated to disclose that to you before you purchase. Another helpful thing to look out for is to look for an Advisor that asks to see more than your financial statements. Before they start to work with you they should be asking to see your tax returns, your legal documents, and your insurance contracts. If the only thing they want to see or talk about are your investment statements then how can they really take your whole situation into account when making recommendations?
Finally, you should never feel any sales pressure to move forward or make a hasty decision. A professional Advisor will not use old school sales tactics to gain you as a client. You may need to meet with more than one Advisor and just see how you feel at each meeting. If you are feeling pressured or uncomfortable in any way than that is likely not the right Advisor for you. You should get a sense that the Advisor in question is asking good questions with the goal of helping you to make an educated decision about your money that feels right to you. If you are getting any kind of feedback that he/she is more interested in making a sale than doing the right thing than you should probably move on to someone else.
Certainly there are likely other factors that you could consider such as the Advisors specialty and even the proximity to your home town. However if you start off with the basics of doing your due diligence, making sure they are concerned with putting your interests first, and deciding if you have a good feeling about him/her than you are off to a great start to finding the right Financial Advisor for you. Happy Hunting!
Forex Trend Direction Software – How to Target Trends Using a Forex Robot
Forex Trend Direction Software offers you the opportunity to have a look into trends that may make the amount invested by you triple but it is not as easy at it looks. It is not as you expect it but it can be a master if you know how to chart the difference.
Trend based software focuses on the short term direction as name specifies it is basically taken into consideration for the development strategy. It looks upon the past currency trend lines it allows you to trade with different currency at a single time which is a bit more than any other trading software gives you.
One need to look upon the forex charts that will give you the trends of last few weeks or months or years and then you may lock them for your investment this in turn may give you triple profit. Forex Trend Direction Software shows trend of high odds that comes very infrequently therefore you have to be patient for your high end investment to make huge profits. It is not easy to spot a long term trend direction, though at times many traders are right about the trend direction but yet they are unable to make profits out of that.
If forex trading is done on aim to make money and huge profit you have to undertake forex software reviews so that your investment are plan in the right direction and trends and you benefit from that. All the indicators, charts and signals are to be reviewed well and then the investment plan should be done.
