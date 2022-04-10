News
Literary pick of the week: Sandford launches new series with familiar name
If John Sandford’s “The Investigator” isn’t the most-anticipated spring book, it’s darn close. It will be published April 12 by Putnam.
After writing 31 Prey novels featuring Lucas Davenport, and 12 about Virgil Flowers, Sandford (pen name for John Camp) lights up the season with the beginning of a new series featuring Letty, the Davenports’ adopted daughter.
Letty, introduced in 2003’s “Naked Prey,” had a tough childhood before the Davenports took her in. Flashbacks in “The Investigator” show why she is ready to face violence head-on and how much she learned from Davenport, with whom she also bonded over fashion and guns. This book is filled with gun talk; what they’re called, the differences in usage, how to hold them, where to conceal them on your body, how to shoot them.
Letty is a Stanford graduate with a master’s degree in economics and she’s bored in a desk job in the office of a U.S. senator. The senator, impressed with her skills and not wanting her to quit, offers her a job investigating the theft of oil from several companies in Texas. Partnering with Department of Homeland Security Investigator John Kaiser, a former Delta Force member, she heads to the bleak areas around Midland, Texas, where the partners aren’t so interested in who is stealing the oil as where it’s going and what the money is being used for.
Their investigations, which involve lots of driving around from El Paso to rural oil fields, lead to a white supremacist militia headed by a woman whose life is devoted to carrying out an action with the help of militia members arriving from around the country. What will a hundred militia do with explosives stolen from an army base? And where and when will they do it? The militia caravan is forming and Letty and Kaiser have to stop a major disaster.
As in all Sanford books, the reader knows what the bad guys are doing but Letty and Kaiser do not.
The plot slowly grows more exciting, but it doesn’t have the quippy dialogue of the Prey and Flowers books. And there aren’t any important secondary characters, except their DHS contact in Washington.
Letty is a favorite of many Sandford fans, but this reader found her character hard to figure out in the beginning of this book. She shoots a guy without mercy or regret and takes too many chances, according to Kaiser, who knows a lot about special ops surveillance and how to stay alive. He’s as interesting as Letty, letting her take the lead in her undercover role as a DHS researcher, even though he is more experienced in surveillance.
But Letty comes alive on the page in the book’s last, fast-paced pages, when she and Kaiser are caught in the middle of the militia’s plans that go terribly wrong. Letty is resourceful and quick-thinking, but also so human as she faces other people’s death. And it isn’t a spoiler to reveal that one of the story’s main characters will haunt Letty into the next book.
Sandford writes fully realized characters and no doubt he will deepen our understanding of Letty as the series matures.
News
Tyler Cowen: What conservatives should care most about
If you are a true conservative — and I use the term not as Ted Cruz might, but in its literal sense, as in conserving what is of value in the modern world — then you should be obsessed with three threats to the most vital parts of our civilizational heritage, all of which are coming to the fore: war, pandemic and environmental catastrophe.
These three events have frequently caused or contributed to the collapse or decline of great civilizations of the past. After being seriously weakened by pandemics and environmental problems, the Roman Empire was taken over by barbarian tribes. The Aztecs were conquered by the Spanish, who had superior weapons and also brought disease. The decline of the Mayans likely was rooted in water and deforestation problems.
I think of true conservatism as most of all the desire to learn from history. So let us take those lessons to heart.
The odds are that nuclear weapons will not be used in the war in Ukraine. Still, there is some chance of a major escalation, or the deployment of other weapons of mass destruction. That chance is difficult to estimate, but it’s not crazy to put it at or above 1%. A desperate Vladimir Putin might well resort to a strategy of escalation, if only as a misguided attempt to de-escalate.
Here is the dilemma: If you play that “1% chance of massive destruction” repeatedly over decades, sooner or later an actual escalation is going to erupt. The cumulative probabilities of a major nuclear exchange are not actually low, even if the probability is low in any single war.
A true conservatism thus ought to make limiting the probability of a nuclear exchange its top priority. Such an emphasis would not itself solve the problem, of course. Nonetheless, any observer of American political debate for the last 20 years or more will admit that the issue is nowhere close to a major emphasis.
This brand of conservatism does not necessarily insist on higher levels of defense spending, as conservatives pushed for in the 1980s. But it does suggest that alliances, military readiness and flexibility are major policy issues. If more defense spending is called for, that should be the federal government’s No. 1 priority.
While President Joe Biden so far has done a reasonable job executing America’s Ukraine policy, he has not made these issues top priorities, nor have the Republican or Democratic parties. When was the last time a major politician gave a speech about how long the military procurement cycle has become, relative to the pace of technological change?
The relevance of pandemics is all too obvious. Still, Congress has been dragging its heels on a $10 billion pandemic assistance bill, and snags remain. The final legislation is unlikely to include a global component, despite the continuing risk of new virus strains from abroad. The U.S. should also be looking to gear up for an Operation Warp Speed #2, directed at developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, effective against a broad swath of possible future strains.
Even after more than 1 million excess deaths during this pandemic, Americans are still not taking pandemic risk seriously. Is America so much better prepared for the next time around? If you ask the simple question of whether the government has reformed or improved the CDC, FDA or NIH — regardless of what kind of reforms you might favor — the answer seems to be no. America continues to just putter along.
Finally, a true conservatism would prioritize the most important environmental problems. To use a specific example: It should not take seven years to get permits for an offshore wind farm. Just accept the reality that wind farms will involve some modest environmental problems of their own and get on with building them.
Unfortunately, even as environmental regulations proliferate in the U.S., there is an unwillingness to push through a carbon tax or make nuclear power plants easier to build.
America is getting the big stuff wrong, in part because it is focused on politics over policy. Consider that California’s governor has proposed giving car owners a $400 gas-tax refund, while the Biden administration is more worried about jobs and competition from China than about trying to make solar panels as affordable as possible.
The main task of a revitalized conservatism should be to restore America’s moral seriousness on these issues. At the moment, neither political party is doing that.
News
J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT
J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT
“Jammu city received only 2.1mm against normal of 68mm (96%) and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm (81.88%).” This is not the first time that below normal rainfall was recorded in J&K, he said.
“As a result of absence of any strong western disturbance and stable atmosphere, weather remained fair and mainly clear on most occasions which led to early onset of spring and above normal temperature compared to last few years,” he said in a statement to GNS.
He said mean temperature in Jammu city in March this year was 23.3 ℃ which is quite high but not unusual as mean temperature even touched 24℃ in 2004 and 2010. “Mean temperature in Srinagar city in March 2022 was 13.7 ℃ which is quite high but not unusual as mean temperature touched 13.6 and 13.7 ℃ in 2004 & 2010 also in Srinagar,” he said.
The weatherman has also forecast a brief spell of light rain during April 13-14th at scattered places. (GNS)
The post J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Literary calendar for week of April 10
HANIF ABDURRAQIB: Award-winning poet, essayist, cultural critic and MacArthur Fellow based in Columbus, Ohio, in conversation with award-winning Minnesotan Sagirah Shahid, Black American Muslim poet, educator and performance artist. Abdurraqib’s first full-length poetry collection, “The Crown Ain’t Worth Much,” was released by Minnesota publisher Button Poetry. His newest, “A Little Devil in America,” came out last year. In-person. 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Minneapolis College, 1501 Hennepin Ave. presented in Minnesota State Write Like Us series. Reservations required at: MinnState.edu/WriteLikeUs.
LISA DORDAL: Teacher in the English department at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee reads from her latest poetry collection, “Water Lessons,” and Melissa Cundieff, who teaches at Macalester College and the University of Minnesota, reads her prose and poetry. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Information: magersandquinn.com.
JENNIFER EGAN: Author of “A Visit From the Goon Squad,” winner of the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Los Angles Times Book Prize, presents the University of Minnesota Esther Freier Endowment lecture about her new novel, “The Candy House,” a companion to “A Visit From the Goon Squad.” Featuring many of the characters in the first book, the new novel is told through multiple points of view and formats. Memory is at the heart of the novel, as the characters deal with devices that allow them to recall their own memories as well as sending them out to a collective consciousness. In-person. Free. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Coffman Union theater, 300 Washington Ave. S.E., Mpls. Information at: z.umn.edu/JEgan2022.
ROYCE/RICE: Deborah Goodrich Royce, film and TV actress who was Erica Kane’s sister on ABC-TV’s “All My Children,” reads from her new novel, “Ruby Falls,” which begins with a 6-year-old girl holding her father’s hand — and then he disappears. In conversation with bestselling author Luanne Rice. Virtual program. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, presented by Magers & Quinn. Information: magersandquinn.com.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Robert Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance,” the story of a road trip, has sold more than 5 million copies. Now Mariner Books is publishing “On Quality,” an original collection of Pirsig’s writings on the central theme of his thought, featuring never-before-seen selections from his unpublished works. He died in 2017. Edited by his widow, Wendy, this is the first new Pirsig material in nearly 30 years. Publisher’s Weekly called it “a pleasant detour into a curious mind at work.”
Literary pick of the week: Sandford launches new series with familiar name
Is Life Insurance Coverage an Option With Heart Disease?
Tyler Cowen: What conservatives should care most about
J&K recorded 80% rain deficit in March in absence of strong WD this year: MeT
Geico Low Rates and Affordable Coverage – Is It Really True?
Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Surges 9% in Last 24 Hours
Literary calendar for week of April 10
Richard Williams: The IRS doesn’t need more workers, it needs less work
Affordable Car Insurance
Letters: How about, instead, ‘no credible evidence a crime was committed’?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News7 days ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene