Luis Severino feels like he’s a better pitcher than before injuries sidelined him
Luis Severino isn’t the same person who last made a start here at Yankee Stadium. Since September 2019, Severino has been through major surgery, a bunch of nagging injuries and a journey to become a better, more sustainable pitcher.
“And I have two more kids now too,” Severino said with a laugh Friday morning.
After pitching just 27.2 innings over the last three seasons, Severino made his first start at the Stadium — since Sept. 22, 2019 — Saturday afternoon. It was a big moment for him personally, being back on the big stage after a long journey through injuries. It was also a big moment for the Yankees, who did not spend on free agent pitching this winter, and need Severino to be the same caliber pitcher he was before the injuries began.
In some ways, though, Severino feels like he’s a better pitcher.
“My last start here, when I was healthy I used to get here and spend five minutes in the gym and go out after. Right now I have to spend an hour getting ready,” Severino said. “But since my last start here I have got a lot of different pitches. I throw a little cutter now… I got two different breaking balls, like a short one and then a big one. And my changeup has been moving different than before. I got a little sink movement on it.
“So I’m thinking if I can bring all those pieces together in one day, I think I can be successful.”
It’s been a while, but Severino was a very successful pitcher before the injuries hit him. In 2018, he finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting. In his first 18 starts, the righty pitched to a 1.98 ERA over 118.1 innings. He had a .195 batting average against, allowed just six home runs and averaged almost 10 strikeouts a game.
In an 11-start stretch at the end of that season, Severino pitched just 55.1 innings, going 4-5 with a 6.83 ERA and a surprising .323 batting average against. He allowed 13 homers in that span. The next spring, he signed a four-year, $40 million extension — which runs through 2022, with a club option for $15 million and a $2.75 million buyout after this season.
Considering the brilliance he flashed in the first part of the 2018 season, that was a very team-friendly deal.
But just weeks after he signed it, Severino was shut down with a shoulder issue which turned out to be a lat tear that kept him out of the big leagues for five months. He pitched in the postseason of 2019, felt tightness in his forearm and needed Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He missed the entire COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and his return in 2021 was delayed by a groin injury and then shoulder tightness.
Severino pitched 7.1 innings last year out of the bullpen, which led to the Yankees’ confidence he could get back to an elite level.
“I think it mattered,” manager Aaron Boone said. “First and foremost, it helped us that he pitched really well and pitched in a meaningful role for us when we had to win. So I think that was good. And probably gave him a little more confidence, peace of mind going into the winter.
“Now it’s just about working and taking care of himself and getting himself prepared to start again, but I think I think there was a lot of value in it.”
And now the Yankees have to see how much they can get from Severino. Having pitched just 27.2 innings over the last three years, they have to be careful building up his workload. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said they will be flexible with his workload this season.
“Hopefully, it’s not too dissimilar from what we saw with (Corey) Kluber and (Jameson Taillon) last year,” Blake said, “in terms of just kind of trying to manage just general workload across outings and days off and things like that. So I don’t know if we have an expectation for him. … It’s hard to even put out a number of where we get to on the back end.
“I just think we just kind of continue to monitor the situation and if we have to, we’ll be realistic about giving him a breather when we need to do things along those lines.”
How do the Timberwolves match up with the Clippers? Not well, according to early season matchups. What can change?
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said just about every regular rotation player will play for Minnesota in its regular-season finale Sunday against Chicago — sans potentially D’Angelo Russell, who missed Saturday’s practice with an illness.
“I think we’re going to play most of our guys, some version of their minutes. They want to play,” Finch said. “We want to try to stay in rhythm and play.”
Of course, Sunday is essentially a tune-up at this point for Tuesday — Minnesota’s next biggest game of the year. That’s when the Wolves will meet the Clippers in the No. 7 seed play-in game. That’s not a win-or-go-home contest — the loser of the game will have one more shot Friday at home against either San Antonio or New Orleans to earn the No. 8 seed, but the significance is massive.
For one thing, both Minnesota and Los Angeles would like to punch their playoff ticket as soon as possible. Perhaps of bigger concern, the No. 7 seed will play Memphis in Round 1 — while the No. 8 seed will be stuck playing a Phoenix team that’s heavily favored to win the title. Whoever is the seven will feel as though it has a shot to pull off a first-round upset. The No. 8, frankly, likely will not.
There is a lot on the line Tuesday at Target Center.
The early line from oddsmakers tout the Timberwolves as a favorite by the slimmest of margins. The Clippers won the first three meetings this season — all within Minnesota’s first 12 games — when both teams were relatively healthy. Each victory came by double-digits. Finch noted that film is “pretty relevant” for Minnesota.
“In that they obviously kicked our (butt) several times. I can’t imagine that their game plan is going to be much different,” Finch said.
Probably not. The Clippers were one of the first teams to put a smaller player on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post, only to have their true big — Ivica Zubac — hovering just feet away in the paint.
Offensively, Paul George manipulated Minnesota’s high-wall pick and roll defense about as well as anyone else has all season. Only one of Minnesota’s three early games against the Clippers was truly competitive.
But both teams are different now. Minnesota found itself offensively after a rough patch to open the season. The Wolves have largely navigated the different defensive looks thrown at Towns and found ways to score regardless — whether via buckets for the big man or others carrying the load.
That might be necessary again, as the Clippers have a number of smaller forwards to throw at Towns, from Marcus Morris to former Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, who’s always done a nice job defending Towns.
The Wolves have sported one of the league’s top offenses since the calendar flipped to 2022. Defensively, Minnesota has slipped, and may again struggle to defend the Clippers. Elite wings such as Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and George, himself, have found simple ways to manipulate Minnesota’s defense to get easy looks for themselves or their teammates. The Clippers tout the third-best 3-point percentage in the NBA this season (37 percent).
“They look really, really good right now,” Finch said. “They’ve added (Norman) Powell, they’ve added Covington. They’re filling out nicely. But I think there’s some things we can definitely learn from it.”
That’s Minnesota’s biggest advantage. If Tuesday’s game played out similarly to the way the early contests did — the mid-season Wolves’ drubbing of the George-less Clippers not withstanding — then the Wolves would be in trouble.
But “clinching” the No. 7 seed via Denver’s win Thursday gave Minnesota a couple practices to prepare, likely with Los Angeles in mind. And likely having seen exactly how Los Angeles will attack Minnesota, the Wolves have a chance to adjust tactics to swing the advantage back in their favor.
Will they take advantage? That’s to be determined on Tuesday.
Magic’s Admiral Schofield, Robin Lopez fined for altercation vs. Hornets
Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield and center Robin Lopez were fined for their roles in the on-court altercation during Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon.
Schofield was docked $20,000 while Lopez was fined $15,000 for escalating an incident between the two teams during the fourth quarter.
Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell was also fined $15,000.
The altercation started shortly after Jalen McDaniels fouled R.J. Hampton on a layup attempt with 7:45 remaining.
According to the league: “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels.
Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”
Lopez, Schofield and Harrell were all ejected after the incident.
The Magic (20-61), who have the East Conference’s worst record, will close out their season vs. top-seeded the Miami Heat (53-28) Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Aaron Boone: Yankees will ‘probably’ keep using new PitchCom system
Gerrit Cole and many of the Yankees’ pitchers gave PitchCom a thumbs up.
PitchCom is the new technological advancement sweeping through Major League Baseball. The system, designed to improve pace of play and eliminate sign stealing, allows pitchers and catchers to communicate through wearable devices and transmit signals at the press of a button.
Cole said on Friday he liked the system, save for a few predictable snafus that come with trying out new technologies. The Yankees’ manager also said he got mostly positive feedback from his pitchers who used it on Opening Day.
“I think we probably will (keep using it),” Aaron Boone said on Saturday. “We’ll see how it unfolds. I’m sure we’ll find some hiccups along the way. But I think we’ve transitioned to it pretty well and the guys seem to like it.”
One problem pitchers faced on Friday was being unable to hear the communication when they had two strikes on a hitter, as the stadium’s PA system blasts the two-strike siren that Aaron Judge pushed for last season. During his time on the mound, reliever Michael King had to step off the mound at one point because he couldn’t make out what the device in his hat was telling him to throw.
“That’s usually correctable on the fly,” Boone said of the miscommunication. “I don’t think that’s going to be a huge issue moving forward. Also, if the wrong button gets hit or whatever, you can just step off and shake, or the catcher can call time.”
PitchCom will be an adjustment in itself, but getting back into the rhythms of a baseball season always takes a little bit of time on its own, especially now that the players didn’t have their typical training time in Florida. With such a huge amount of games still ahead of them, Boone wants his players to simply get settled in before worrying too much about anything bigger.
“From a pitching standpoint, and certainly from a starting standpoint, making sure we continue to build guys up,” the skipper said of his early season priorities. “You want to play as clean a brand of baseball as you can. I think early in the season, you love to see guys get things out of the way: first hit, first RBI, those kinds of things. Then you can get settled into the grind of the regular season. Sometimes when you get off to a slow start, that can weigh on you.”
HAPPY GLEYBER DAY
Gleyber Torres was the noticeable absence in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup. Boone has been insistent, beginning on the Yankees’ preseason workout day on Thursday, that Torres will not be chained to the bench for long periods of time, though.
Torres is getting his first start on Saturday, where he will bat seventh and play second base. DJ LeMahieu, who started at second on Friday, is at third base on Saturday afternoon with Josh Donaldson taking the designated hitter responsibilities.
HICKS OKAY, BUT NOT STARTING SATURDAY
After fouling a ball off his foot on Friday, Aaron Hicks is feeling fine, according to his manager. The outfielder who missed basically all of last season with injury is not in the lineup on Saturday, though. Aaron Judge will get his first look in center field, meaning Giancarlo Stanton also gets his first reps of the 2022 season in right field.
Hicks went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts on Friday, which was his first game since May 12 of last year. With the addition of Marwin Gonzalez during the offseason, the Yankees now have two switch hitters to bring off the bench when both guys are sitting.
BULLPEN READY TO ANSWER THE BELL
The Yankees had to use seven relievers in their 11-inning marathon on Opening Day. Four of them (Loaisiga, King, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman) went at least one full inning, with King taking two. But even with the weirdness of spring training and pitchers not getting into back-to-back games during that period, Boone says that’s all out the window now that the games count.
When asked who might be available to work consecutive days on Saturday, there was no hesitation from the man making the bullpen calls.
“Most all of them,” Boone said. “Obviously King will be down, and (Jonathan Loaisiga) I went four outs with, and two ups. So, I’d be a little reluctant to go there. We’ll see how they’re doing today, but I’d say all of them are probably in play.”
