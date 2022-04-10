Finance
Machine Learning And Fraud Prevention
As early as the beginning of the Millennium computer software has been used to detect fraud. However, a brave new world is coming to the financial trade. It’s called artificial intelligence or machine learning and the software will revolutionize the way banking institutions detect and deal with fraud.
Everyone knows that fraud is a significant problem in banking and financial services. It has been so for a long time. However, today the effort of banks and other financial institutions to identify and prevent fraud now depends on a centralized method of regulations known as the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) database.
AML identifies individuals who participate in financial transactions that are on sanctions lists or individuals or businesses who have been flagged as criminals or people of high risk.
How AML Works
So let’s assume that the nation of Cuba is on the sanction lists and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. wants to open a checking account at a bank. Immediately, due to his name, the new account will be flagged as fraudulent.
As you can see, detecting true fraud is a very complex and time-consuming task and can result in false positives, which causes a whole lot of problems for the person falsely identified as well as for the financial institution that did the false identification.
This is where machine learning or artificial intelligence comes in. Machine learning can prevent this unfortunate false positive identification and banks and other financial institutions save hundreds of millions of dollars in work necessary to fix the issue as well as resulting fines.
How Machine Learning Can Prevent False Positives
The problem for banks and other financial institutions is that fraudulent transactions have more attributes than legitimate transactions. Machine learning allows the software of a computer to create algorithms based on historical transaction data as well as information from authentic customer transactions. The algorithms then detect patterns and trends that are too complex for a human fraud analyst or some other type of automated technique to detect.
Four different models are used that assist the cognitive automation to create the appropriate algorithm for a specific task. For example:
- Logistic regression is a statistical model that looks at a retailer’s good transactions and compares them to its chargebacks. The result is the creation of an algorithm that can forecast if a new transaction is likely to become a chargeback.
- Decision tree is a model that uses rules to perform classifications.
- Random Forest is a model that uses multiple decision trees. It prevents errors that can occur if only one decision tree is used.
- Neural network is a model that attempts to simulate how the human brain learns and how it sees patterns.
Why Machine Learning Is The Best Way To Manage Fraud
Analyzing large data sets has become a common way to detect fraud. Software that employs machine learning is the only method to adequately analyze the multitude of data. The ability to analyze so much data, to see deep into it, and to make specific predictions for large volumes of transactions is why machine learning is a primary method of detecting and preventing fraud.
The process results in faster determinations, allows for a more efficient approach when using larger datasets and provides algorithms to do all of the work.
Wealth Management for 2018: Top Technology Trends
As the wealth industry keeps continuing their discussion about we should be creating a future-ready platform for wealth management, and suggest an advising model that is hybrid in nature, we are failing to notice the emerging technology trends. Trends that make us believe that wealth management is not a destination but a journey.
Yes, we believe that ‘Hybrid Advice Model’ is the new and upcoming wave for wealth management. As we adapt to this trend, we need to create our wealth management journey around partnering with the right wealthtechs; investing in a better data; strategizing around digital decoupling, and arming your organizations operating model with continuous innovation.
Apart from this, the top five technological trends that will help us better our wealth management is something that we should be focusing on. So, understand what these trends are and what impact would it have.
- AI
For the organizations who are venturing into wealth management or are in wealth management and looking for ‘hybrid advice’, should look at ‘AI’. An AI that will function as per the client requirements and the society also is something that will prove beneficial. According to a survey conducted by Accenture, it is found that in the coming two years, AI will be seen working along with humans in their organizations. Moreover, majority of wealth executives believe that it becomes easier to gain the consumer trust by being clear about their AI-based actions and decisions.
- Reality
How will the extended reality affect? Augmented and virtual is diminishing the distance between reality and people, experiences, and information as well. The XR-extended reality-provides opportunities for creating better client engagements. Several organizations are already making the most of XR for training their workforce, increasing every day productivity, and creating customer experiences that are immersive.
- Data
Data is where the world of every technology organization revolves now. Therefore, wealth management organizations need depend on actionable data, which would help them create a data pipeline for turning actions into insights. According to a leading IT firm, 80% executives strongly agree that organizations heavily rely on data, but many have not ventured into finding out the truth within. The strongest pursuit is confidence, and data provides a good insight in the business. When you create a wealth platform, focus on both veracity and integrity.
- No friction
Being competitive depends on how strong your partnerships are with the executives from the wealthtech industry, which would help you for creating a digital ecosystem. To ensure that you have a seamless relationship with the new entrants in the digital world, you need to re-architect them. You need to adopt new technologies and one of your legacy products for internal transformation to become the new age portal.
- Thinking
The physical world is witnessing a brand new level of digital sophistication, which is being extended to connected devices and extended reality. You can leverage these revolutionary systems for becoming a future-ready wealth platform. Soon we will see how extended infrastructure will become the central system of Internet of Thinking.
Wealth Management
These five trends if implemented at the right time and right manner will help drive speed, scale, and innovation. A futuristic wealth platform will provide a complete personalized value and at the same time remain competitive as per the ever-changing industry.
What You Need to Know About Legally Terminating Employees
As an HR manager, firing employees is one area of the job that requires special care. By mishandling just one employee termination, your company could easily lead to costly, embarrassing and lengthy legal battles with former employees. Unlawful termination lawsuits have been on the rise simply because it doesn’t cost much to file the charge. Plus, more states have passed laws that make it easier for employees to collect on discrimination charges from an employer.
There are a few important things that you should know about the termination process, so that you can lawsuit-proof your organization. Start by implementing fair employment policies (including a nondiscrimination statement), and making these documents available to all employees. It’s also helpful to keep record of the company’s compliance history.
Establish and Communicate Clear Guidelines
If you don’t have an official employee handbook, you should still have written guidelines on promotion, hiring and firing policies. Use the appropriate language to detail the work criteria required for a position. Also, be very clear about the types of actions that indicate poor performance, and eventually a need for disciplinary action. It works best if you keep managers and employees informed on these documents on an annual basis. To safeguard against employee lawsuits, you could have them sign an agreement of compliance to these guidelines.
Maintain Detailed Employment Records
Are you keeping updated on state and federal laws affecting personnel issues? Use a trustworthy source such as the local Fair Employment Practice Agency (FPA). Make sure that you and the rest of the management team are familiar with discrimination law. For each legal termination, be sure to keep a paper trail that would be effective to back up your case in court. Maintain records of the worker’s past performance reviews, written warnings and other disciplinary notices.
Resolve Issues Prior to Legal Termination
Whether an employee is terminated due to poor performance or budget cuts, you can attempt to resolve problems out of court. Some employers find it worthwhile to use severance agreements as a peace offering, and to help ease the transition for the terminated worker. You can also avoid employee lawsuits by providing honest evaluations, when you have a chance to address the problem in the early stages. When you give a negative review, avoid making unprofessional or judgmental comments that are not solely based on job performance.
Business owners and HR managers can take the precautionary steps to avoid employee lawsuits. Before firing employees, you can use the above methods to avoid problems before they get bigger than you can handle. If you are concerned with disgruntled employees who have been legally terminated, it would be wise to consult with an experienced discrimination or fair employment lawyer in the future.
Life Insurance Fraud
Life insurance fraud is a black eye on both life insurance companies and life insurance customers. Both parties have been guilty of life insurance fraud and will be again–especially since, sadly, fraud seems to be on the rise according to most statistical measures.
Research by the non-profit The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud concludes that life insurance fraud committed by all parties costs an average household $1650 per year and increases life insurance premiums by 25%.
Life insurers are most often guilty of insurance fraud in the form of their agents doing “churning”. This is where the agent seeks to cancel your existing life insurance policy and replace it with a new policy that is paid for by the “juice”, or cash value, in your existing policy. Agents do this to earn more commissions for themselves without having to seek new prospects for business. Churning can result in increased premiums for a customer and clearly costs them out of their cash value.
Another insurance fraud practiced by agents, however, is called “windowing”. This is where, being unable to attain a client’s or applicant’s signature on a necessary document but already having that signature elsewhere, the agent holds up a signed document behind the unsigned document, presses it against a window to make the light shine through, and traces over the signature with a pen in order to forge the signature of the client or applicant.
When big name insurance companies have their agents do bad things it makes big headlines, but the fact is that the public is far more guilty of insurance fraud than companies are. And of course making false claims is the thing they do the most, which is why all claims on life insurance death benefit payouts are subject to investigation.
But falsely stating background or financial income information is another form of insurance fraud often engaged in by consumers. They might be embarrassed by their medical history or income, or they may realize that if they tell the truth they will have their coverage diminished or their premiums will be very high. If a life insurance company finds out someone lied on their application they have the right not to pay the claim or not pay the full death benefit depending on the circumstances and the policy.
But there are things that buyers of life insurance can do to protect themselves against insurance fraud, since they don’t have the great investigative resources that life insurance companies do.
Remember, when it comes to life insurance, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There’s no free lunch.
Save all of your life insurance paperwork, including getting receipts for every penny you give your agent, and never ignore any notifications from your life insurance company.
Life insurance is never free and it’s not a pension plan, although certain policies can indeed become self-funding–but they never start off that way.
Never buy any coverage that you feel strongly is unnecessary, never let yourself be pressured, and never borrow to finance life insurance.
Although it can be part of an investment portfolio, life insurance’s number one role is protection against the unforeseen–and most people don’t need life insurance in their later years. It is intended to be temporary.
