Magic sitting multiple starters for season finale vs. Heat
The Orlando Magic (20-61) will be without multiple starters for their Sunday season finale vs. the Miami Heat at Amway Center.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) and Franz Wagner (sprained right ankle) will be sidelined
Starting big man Mo Bamba was listed as questionable on the injury report because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Spring and summer fun 2022: Art
St. Paul Art Crawl
Begins April 22: The St. Paul Art Crawl marks 31 years and now stretches from a weekend to a series of live events over several weeks throughout St. Paul that include open art studios, live music, dance, performances and interactive demonstrations. Upcoming Art Crawls will take place: April 22-24, Harriet Island Arts District and Cathedral Hill Arts District; April 29-May 1, West Seventh Arts District; May 6-8, Raymond Station Arts District; May 13-15, Lowertown Arts District. For more info, see stpaulartcollective.org.
Minnesota Museum of American Art
Through June 12: Co-presented with Grupo Soap del Corazon, “Mestizaje: Intermix-Remix” can be viewed in the street-level windows and skyway entrance of the Minnesota Museum of American Art (The M). It features works from eight Latinx artists identifying as Chicano, Chilean, Colombian, Mixteco, Mexican and Mexican-American. According to the M, the artists “explore what it means to claim a mixed-race identity consisting of both Indigenous and European descent.” A conversation with the artists via Zoom is planned for May 12. The M, 350 Robert St., St. Paul; mmaa.org.
American Swedish Institute
Through July 10: “Paper Dialogues: The Dragon and Our Stories” explores the similarities between how dragons are used in both Nordic and Chinese culture and tradition. Danish papercut artist Karin Bit Vejle and Chinese artist and professor Xiaoguang Qiao began a cross-cultural collaboration in 2010. Over more than a decade, the partnership grew to become a world-traveling exhibition that explores the intersections of art, culture and tradition through papercuts that are intricate and at times massive in scale. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; adult admission $12; 612-871-4907 or asimn.org.
The Museum Of Russian Art
Through Aug. 14: “The Art of Still Life: Alek Buzhaker” showcases a selection of still-life paintings by the Minnesota artist Alek Buzhaker. Drawn from the artist’s studio and painted during the recent decade, these works express his passion and admiration for this time-honored genre. Buzhaker was born in Crimea in 1947. His father was an engineer and, in 1949, the family transferred to Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg), where Buzhaker went on to graduate from the Mukhina College of Art and Design. In 1978, he and his family emigrated to the United States where he has resided since. The Museum Of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; adult admission $13; 612-821-9045 or tmora.org.
Walker Art Center
Opening April 30: “Liz Larner: Don’t put it back like it was” presents 30 pieces from Los Angeles-based artist Liz Larner, who has explored the material and social possibilities of sculpture in innovative and surprising ways. Her use of materials ranges from the traditional – such as bronze, porcelain, glass and stainless steel – to the unexpected, including bacterial cultures, surgical gauze, sand and leather. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; discount timed tickets are $7.50 through April 29, after which they revert to $15; 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org.
Minneapolis Institute of Art
Opening May 14: “Reflections on Reality: Drawings and Paintings from the Weisberg Collection” collects works from French and Belgian artists who, in the mid-1800s, chose to focus on everyday lives, particularly rural folk, in their art. Fifty years ago, University of Minnesota professor Gabriel P. Weisberg and his wife, Yvonne, began to collect drawings and small paintings by these Realists, later adding examples of Symbolism and Art Nouveau. Their collection is a promised gift to Mia and will be shown in two rotations: Works 1830-1900 (May 14-Feb. 19) and Works 1900-1930 (opens March 4). Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave S.; free; 612-870-3000 or artsmia.org.
Mariners rally in ninth, drop Twins to 0-2
For most of two games this season, the Twins’ bullpen had been spotless and the lineup had been listless. That all changed in the eighth inning Saturday at Target Field, but the final result was the same.
Byron Buxton’s mammoth two-run home run gave the Twins a 3-2 lead heading into the ninth, but Seattle plated a pair of two-out runs off veteran reliever Tyler Duffey (0-1) and the Mariners rallied to beat the Twins, 4-3.
The Twins fell to 0-2 in their season-opening, four-game series. Andres Munoz (1-0) gave up Buxton’s 436-foot home run into the third deck but earned the victory. Diego Castillo pitched the ninth for his first save of the season. Five Seattle pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
Luis Arraez gave the Twins a 1-0 lead with a one-out, solo home run in the first inning, but the Twins’ bats fell all but silent over the next six innings and it appeared the 20,867 in attendance might be in for a rerun of Friday’s 2-1 loss.
After Arraez’s homer, the Twins managed just two more hits, and put only four on base, through seven innings and trailed 2-1 before Nick Gordon started the eighth with a walk. Buxton then took the first pitch he saw from Andres Munoz (0-1) into the third deck in left for his first hit of the season and a 3-2 lead.
Tyler Duffey gave up a lead-off double to Julio Rodriguez — his first major league hit — before getting a groundout from P.J. Crawford and a strikeout from Tom Murphy. But with Rodriguez at third, leadoff hitter Adam Frazier hit a liner into left-center that dropped in for a double and tied the game, 3-3.
Ty France followed with a single to right to put the Mariners back on top.
Murphy, the Mariners’ No. 9 hitter, hit a solo home run in the fifth inning off Twins starter Sonny Gray and scored on a double by France in the third as the Twins fell to 0-2.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert gave up one run on three hits and struck out seven over five innings to earn the win.
Gray, making his first start since being acquired in a trade with Cincinnati on March 13, was charged with two earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks in 4.2 innings. He gave up a two-out double to France that tied the game 1-1 in the third, then a solo homer off the ribbon board in right-center to Murphy with one out in the fifth.
He was pulled for Caleb Thielbar after giving up a two-out single to France. Thielbar induced a pop-up from Jesse Winkler to end the inning.
Saints spread 14 hits throughout lineup in 11-1 win over Bats
LOUSVILLE — The St. Paul Saints’ offense came alive for 14 hits in an 11-1 Triple-A baseball victory over the Louisville Bats on Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
All nine St. Paul batters finished with a hit, eight of them scored a run and eight of them drove in a run as the Saints improved to 4-1 on the young season.
Caleb Hamilton led the way, finishing with three hits. Three other players had two hits apiece — Royce Lewis, Daniel Robertson and Jake Cave. Lewis homered in the third inning and walked three times in the game. Chance Sisco added a fifth-inning home run. Both Saints homers were solo shots.
