News
Magic’s Admiral Schofield, Robin Lopez fined for altercation vs. Hornets
Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield and center Robin Lopez were fined for their roles in the on-court altercation during Thursday’s 128-101 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA announced Saturday afternoon.
Schofield was docked $20,000 while Lopez was fined $15,000 for escalating an incident between the two teams during the fourth quarter.
Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell was also fined $15,000.
The altercation started shortly after Jalen McDaniels fouled R.J. Hampton on a layup attempt with 7:45 remaining.
According to the league: “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels.
Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”
Lopez, Schofield and Harrell were all ejected after the incident.
The Magic (20-61), who have the East Conference’s worst record, will close out their season vs. top-seeded the Miami Heat (53-28) Sunday at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Aaron Boone: Yankees will ‘probably’ keep using new PitchCom system
Gerrit Cole and many of the Yankees’ pitchers gave PitchCom a thumbs up.
PitchCom is the new technological advancement sweeping through Major League Baseball. The system, designed to improve pace of play and eliminate sign stealing, allows pitchers and catchers to communicate through wearable devices and transmit signals at the press of a button.
Cole said on Friday he liked the system, save for a few predictable snafus that come with trying out new technologies. The Yankees’ manager also said he got mostly positive feedback from his pitchers who used it on Opening Day.
“I think we probably will (keep using it),” Aaron Boone said on Saturday. “We’ll see how it unfolds. I’m sure we’ll find some hiccups along the way. But I think we’ve transitioned to it pretty well and the guys seem to like it.”
One problem pitchers faced on Friday was being unable to hear the communication when they had two strikes on a hitter, as the stadium’s PA system blasts the two-strike siren that Aaron Judge pushed for last season. During his time on the mound, reliever Michael King had to step off the mound at one point because he couldn’t make out what the device in his hat was telling him to throw.
“That’s usually correctable on the fly,” Boone said of the miscommunication. “I don’t think that’s going to be a huge issue moving forward. Also, if the wrong button gets hit or whatever, you can just step off and shake, or the catcher can call time.”
PitchCom will be an adjustment in itself, but getting back into the rhythms of a baseball season always takes a little bit of time on its own, especially now that the players didn’t have their typical training time in Florida. With such a huge amount of games still ahead of them, Boone wants his players to simply get settled in before worrying too much about anything bigger.
“From a pitching standpoint, and certainly from a starting standpoint, making sure we continue to build guys up,” the skipper said of his early season priorities. “You want to play as clean a brand of baseball as you can. I think early in the season, you love to see guys get things out of the way: first hit, first RBI, those kinds of things. Then you can get settled into the grind of the regular season. Sometimes when you get off to a slow start, that can weigh on you.”
HAPPY GLEYBER DAY
Gleyber Torres was the noticeable absence in the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup. Boone has been insistent, beginning on the Yankees’ preseason workout day on Thursday, that Torres will not be chained to the bench for long periods of time, though.
Torres is getting his first start on Saturday, where he will bat seventh and play second base. DJ LeMahieu, who started at second on Friday, is at third base on Saturday afternoon with Josh Donaldson taking the designated hitter responsibilities.
HICKS OKAY, BUT NOT STARTING SATURDAY
After fouling a ball off his foot on Friday, Aaron Hicks is feeling fine, according to his manager. The outfielder who missed basically all of last season with injury is not in the lineup on Saturday, though. Aaron Judge will get his first look in center field, meaning Giancarlo Stanton also gets his first reps of the 2022 season in right field.
Hicks went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts on Friday, which was his first game since May 12 of last year. With the addition of Marwin Gonzalez during the offseason, the Yankees now have two switch hitters to bring off the bench when both guys are sitting.
BULLPEN READY TO ANSWER THE BELL
The Yankees had to use seven relievers in their 11-inning marathon on Opening Day. Four of them (Loaisiga, King, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman) went at least one full inning, with King taking two. But even with the weirdness of spring training and pitchers not getting into back-to-back games during that period, Boone says that’s all out the window now that the games count.
When asked who might be available to work consecutive days on Saturday, there was no hesitation from the man making the bullpen calls.
“Most all of them,” Boone said. “Obviously King will be down, and (Jonathan Loaisiga) I went four outs with, and two ups. So, I’d be a little reluctant to go there. We’ll see how they’re doing today, but I’d say all of them are probably in play.”
News
Rays hit Jordan Lyles hard in veteran’s Orioles debut, take season-opening series with 5-3 victory
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sees the value of right-hander Jordan Lyles as a veteran presence and innings-eater. Although he brought both of those traits to the Tropicana Field mound Saturday for his Orioles debut, Lyles also carried the same run-prevention issues he’s had throughout his career.
The Tampa Bay Rays hit Lyles hard and often in a 5-3 victory as Baltimore dropped its first series of the season. The Orioles have lost 14 straight games to the reigning American League East champions and will try to avoid a sweep Sunday.
One of only 20 pitchers to throw 180 innings in 2021, Lyles, 31, is the highest paid and most experienced member of Baltimore’s pitching staff, with a deal guaranteeing him $7 million being the largest free-agent contract Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has given out in four offseasons at the organization’s helm.
But that collection of innings last year for the Texas Rangers were not always quality ones. Lyles led the majors in home runs allowed and posted a 5.15 ERA, leaving his career mark at 5.21 across 11 campaigns.
It ticked up Saturday, with Lyles allowing five earned runs in five innings. With Francisco Mejía taking him deep in the third, the outing marked his major league-leading 13th since 2019 in which he lasted five or fewer innings, gave up five or more earned runs and allowed at least one home run. The two-run shot was one of 10 balls put in play against Lyles at 101 mph or harder, tied with Ubaldo Jiménez for the most allowed by an Orioles starter since Statcast was introduced in 2015.
Two came in a quick first in which Lyles needed only 10 pitches, but a 34-pitch second in which the Rays scored three times followed. In the top of the third, Ryan Mountcastle provided the Orioles’ first hit of the year with a runner in scoring position, homering the other way after Jorge Mateo walked and stole second, but Mejía’s homer in the bottom half pushed the deficit back to three.
Lyles worked a scoreless fifth before giving way to Keegan Akin, who pitched three excellent innings of relief. Expected to piggyback with Tyler Wells on Sunday, Akin instead needed only 31 pitches for three shutout innings, throwing only four balls and inducing 10 swing-and-misses.
Mateo doubled in a run in the ninth, but pinch-hitter DJ Stewart struck out to end the game, leaving the Orioles with two double-digit strikeout totals to open the year. They are 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
WNBA draft: Lynx will be drafting for training camp competition
The Lynx are in a good, yet tight spot with their current roster. They’re low on salary-cap space and open roster positions. Which puts Minnesota in an interesting spot entering Monday’s WNBA draft, especially considering the Lynx possess the No. 8 and the No. 13 selections.
How do you add to a seemingly full roster?
“We think we’re at the point in the league where it’s challenging for any of these prospects to not only make a team, but then carve out space on said team,” Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said.
There are a few alternative routes Minnesota could take rather than adding a player for this year’s roster. Minnesota made a habit out of trading late first-round selections during the meat of its dynasty. That could be in play again Monday. The Lynx could also select an international player — such as Mali center Sika Kone or Australian guard Jade Melbourne and see if they can delay the arrival of that player for a year or two.
Reeve noted “everything is on the table” Monday.
But should Minnesota keep its first two selections, the Lynx will essentially be aiming for players who can only increase the level of competitiveness in their upcoming training camp. Bringing in more talent can only make this year’s team better.
“Our approach is we’re going into the draft, and we want to select the best players possible (that) we think we’ll have a shot to make the team. And then obviously you get in training camp and they’ve got to show that they can do that,” Reeve said. “We’ll look for talent, we’ll look for need, and we’ll put a training camp together that might be one of the most competitive in the league this year.”
Maybe that a rookie does come in and surprisingly outplay a more veteran player to earn a roster spot.
Reeve described this draft class as “a good class.” What it potentially lacks for generational players, it may make up for in potentially “serviceable players.”
“There’s certainly value in serviceable, reserve players,” Reeve said. “So I think if that’s the minimum, if that’s the floor, then that’s a pretty decent class.”
There’s a good chance a prospect the Lynx draft at No. 13 is just as good as the prospect they draft at No. 8. And without a set “draft need,” Minnesota can take those selections any direction in which it’d like.
“What we’ll do at No. 8 and No. 13 is see how the draft goes, and we’ll probably have some balance to those picks,” Reeve said. “We’ll try to cover some ground positionally with those picks, and I think we’re pretty solid from our roster standpoint, and we’ll see what direction the next few weeks brings and goes from there. We’re not going to be pigeon-holed in terms of position when we select. If you see us select something at eight, it might be different at 13, and vice-versa.”
The goal is to add training camp competition to multiple positional groups. It’s no secret the Lynx have pushed many of their chips to the center this offseason with the goal of winning a championship in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell season. Monday likely won’t veer from that.
“I’m hoping the draft itself will reflect a player that we think could help us to our mission of this season. I think we’re in a little bit of a short-term view right now with our team,” Reeve said. “So I think whoever that we have a chance to draft, is going to be given an opportunity in training camp. If they make the team, it has to be somebody that we think can help us toward the goal of winning a championship.”
