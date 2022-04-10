Medical Bill Pyramid – Why Negotiating Discounts is Important For the Uninsured Patient

Share Pin 0 Shares

You plan to celebrate a special event at a top restaurant in town. Your family circle of 8 is standing waiting for your reservation to be honored while other dinners are whisked past you to a table. Are they regulars, better dressed? But you do get seated and eventually enjoy your evening of celebration. Pay the bill, go to get your 2005 Camry and you wait while the valet runs to the back lot moving cars to find yours while Benz up front is waiting for its owner to leave and the Beemer is purring inches from the entrance. No big deal. You had fun and pleasure.

When you go shopping for the flat screen or the double door refrigerator its one price fits all. But when you need medical services then you really see the universal disparity in healthcare billing.

There are no price tags or menus to compare medical services.

The basic rate for medical procedure bills begin with Medicare rates. Through CMS, EXPLAIN, a base rate for procedures is set adjusted for geographic location of where the services were provided.

To keep it simple you are uninsured or have a large deductible or are getting a second opinion outside your insurance network. The following is an example of how the billing pyramid is constructed.

Office Consultation, history, exam; Billing Rate Example

Medicare Pays… $89.25

HMO Pays… $98.18

PPO Pays… $103.64

80/20 Pays… $107.10

Uninsured Billed $178.50 – $312.30

Regardless of the amount of the actual bill from the physician ie: $210.00, the insurance industry has negotiated set payment reimbursement rates with their providers and they make payments accordingly. The uninsured patient is often billed at 200% – 350% higher then the Medicare rate. Why?

Generally, uninsured patients make payments over time or delay making any payment until collection efforts begin. Naturally, these actions leave the physician without payment for many months and that is unreasonable.

It would be easy to segue into cost analysis accounting; debt management etc. to justify the higher cost to uninsured patients but the truth is that the physician is willing to discount the bill to a reasonable rate for prompt payment or a predictable payment plan.

Let’s say the doctor billed $250.00 for the consultation. What do you think is reasonable? Assuming you call the office when you receive the bill and talk to the bookkeeper. You ask for a discount and after some conversation you agree to make a credit card payment of $210 (about 12% discount). Not a bad deal because you each agreed to the amount. In reality, the fee should be between $112.00 to $128.00. But how would you know that without having some expertise or advice from a professional.

