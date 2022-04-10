Finance
Medical Bill Pyramid – Why Negotiating Discounts is Important For the Uninsured Patient
You plan to celebrate a special event at a top restaurant in town. Your family circle of 8 is standing waiting for your reservation to be honored while other dinners are whisked past you to a table. Are they regulars, better dressed? But you do get seated and eventually enjoy your evening of celebration. Pay the bill, go to get your 2005 Camry and you wait while the valet runs to the back lot moving cars to find yours while Benz up front is waiting for its owner to leave and the Beemer is purring inches from the entrance. No big deal. You had fun and pleasure.
When you go shopping for the flat screen or the double door refrigerator its one price fits all. But when you need medical services then you really see the universal disparity in healthcare billing.
There are no price tags or menus to compare medical services.
The basic rate for medical procedure bills begin with Medicare rates. Through CMS, EXPLAIN, a base rate for procedures is set adjusted for geographic location of where the services were provided.
To keep it simple you are uninsured or have a large deductible or are getting a second opinion outside your insurance network. The following is an example of how the billing pyramid is constructed.
Office Consultation, history, exam; Billing Rate Example
Medicare Pays… $89.25
HMO Pays… $98.18
PPO Pays… $103.64
80/20 Pays… $107.10
Uninsured Billed $178.50 – $312.30
Regardless of the amount of the actual bill from the physician ie: $210.00, the insurance industry has negotiated set payment reimbursement rates with their providers and they make payments accordingly. The uninsured patient is often billed at 200% – 350% higher then the Medicare rate. Why?
Generally, uninsured patients make payments over time or delay making any payment until collection efforts begin. Naturally, these actions leave the physician without payment for many months and that is unreasonable.
It would be easy to segue into cost analysis accounting; debt management etc. to justify the higher cost to uninsured patients but the truth is that the physician is willing to discount the bill to a reasonable rate for prompt payment or a predictable payment plan.
Let’s say the doctor billed $250.00 for the consultation. What do you think is reasonable? Assuming you call the office when you receive the bill and talk to the bookkeeper. You ask for a discount and after some conversation you agree to make a credit card payment of $210 (about 12% discount). Not a bad deal because you each agreed to the amount. In reality, the fee should be between $112.00 to $128.00. But how would you know that without having some expertise or advice from a professional.
Medical Bill Consultants has a free public service that provides guidance on how to ask for discounts before you see the physician. The information on their website http://DiscountMyMedicalBill.com is invaluable to the patient, consumer who is in need of medical services.
Why is this service provided? Simply because the staff at Medical Bill Consultants does not want anyone to go without medical care because they are afraid the cost will be too high or because hey are to afraid to ask for discounts.
Can’t Lose Weight? These 3 Pesky Hormones May Be To Blame
You are always on a diet, barely eating anything. Or you exercise until your biceps are sore and you are blue in the face. But nothing seems to work. Weight loss used to be so easy for you but now even losing a few pounds is a battle you can’t seem to win. Like many women, you are at your wit’s end about what to do. But your inability to control your weight may be due to something you never thought of; your hormones. The following hormones can make the difference between you losing and gaining weight
Leptin
Leptin is a hormone that is made in your fat cells. It sends a message to your brain that tells it that you are either hungry or full. It works pretty well when it is in balance but, if it isn’t you can over eat and gain weight. Prolonged leptin imbalance may result in leptin resistance. People with leptin resistance will feel hungry even though they just ate a full meal. But there are ways to avoid leptin resistance. Here are a few:
- Avoid foods that are Leptin resistant. This means stay away from foods containing trans fats and processed foods. A long term diet of these types of foods can eventually lead to leptin resistance.
- Avoid sugar. Sugar can make leptin levels spike and cause you to feel hungry when you’re not.
- Exercise. Regular exercise increases both your energy and your metabolis
Ghrelin
Ghrelin like Leptin controls appetite. When the stomach is empty it releases Ghrelin into the bloodstream. The brain then gets a message that it is time to eat. The more of this hormone that is in the bloodstream, the more you will want to eat. The less of it, the more satiated you will feel. In many overweight people this hormone is not in sync with the brain and they tend to eat when they are not hungry. There are ways to get Ghrelin back in balance:
- Eat more protein. Protein tends to make your stomach feel like it is full. It can prevent Ghrelin from sending out the wrong message to the brain. If you are vegan don’t worry. The protein source can be plant or animal- based.
- Avoid foods containing high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup can wreak havoc on your hormones. Studies have shown it and other forms of sugar are one of these main causes of weight gain.
Estrogen
Ever hear women talk about gaining weight when they started to go into menopause? Well, estrogen is likely the culprit. Estrogen is a hormone that is produced in the ovaries. When estrogen is in balance, the optimal amount of fat is stored to maintain the functioning of the reproductive organs. But, when there is an estrogen imbalance, like when a woman goes through menopause, too much fat is stored and you can gain weight.
For women who want to replace the estrogen they lost during menopause there are a few options:
- Hormone Replacement Therapy or HRT. Your doctor can prescribe estrogen to replace the amount lost from menopause.
- Avoid BPA. BPA is an endocrine disrupting chemical. The endocrine system produces hormones that regulate metabolism. When BPA gets into your system it can interfere with the functioning of these hormones. BPA can be found in plastic food containers and water bottles. Reduce your exposure by using paper or glass containers to microwave food. Also, opt for reusable BPA -free water containers instead of plastic bottles.
- Avoid phthalates. Phthalates are endocrine disruptors too. These chemicals are in many man- made fragrances. Reduce your use of fragrant cosmetics, soaps, or detergents. Try fragrance-free products instead.
Some Options to Help After Lapband Surgery
If you have decided on lapband surgery as the option for helping you lose weight, then you know that it is not a decision that you enter into lightly. In fact, you have probably taken a look at many other options before settling on a surgical procedure and this particular procedure as well. However, getting this done is only part of the entire process. True, you need to first ensure that you can afford it and that you are a candidate. However, your journey does not and with the procedure being done. In fact, you probably are looking for ways that you can enhance your weight loss in addition to the lap band.
One way you can do this is by understanding first and foremost that the lap band device itself and lapband surgery in general is not the only thing that will make you lose weight. In fact, solely rely on any surgical procedure or device a long-term solution is folly and will certainly lead to disappointment. The key here is to first go into this knowing exactly what to expect in terms of results and then create a plan so that getting those results is certain. The main thing to realize here is that no matter how good the tool or surgical procedure is, ultimately if you do not have the right mindset you will stick to what you have planned out and you will fail.
One other thing that you can use which will cost a little bit of money, is hiring a nutritionist. This is someone that can dispassionately take a look at where your diet is now as well as your nutritional needs and preferences and design a plan that is not only something you eat, but will also ensure that you lose weight. Ultimately, losing weight is something that relies most on what you put in your mouth to begin with.
One other option you have after lapband surgery of course is to see a personal trainer and design an exercise plan around not only your diet but also your specific fitness goals. This will allow you to stick to the plan get that extra bit of motivation when you need it.
Taking a Look at Anti Gun Campaigns
There are a number of well-respected organizations that take an anti gun stance, such as the ACLU, the American Medical Association, the American Federation of Teachers, the American Bar Association, People for the American Way and the National Organization for Women, to name a few. Celebrities like David Arquette, Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Mel Brooks, Steve Buscemi, Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Cheryl Crow, Walter Kronkite, Danny DeVito, Jane Fonda, Andy Garcia, Whitney Houston, Spike Lee, Jack Nicholson and hundreds more have lent their names to campaigns speaking out about the gun issue. Perhaps one of the most vocal critics against guns is the influential Brady Campaign.
The Brady Center claims to be “the nation’s largest, non-partisan, grassroots organization leading the fight to prevent gun violence.” The anti gun campaign is named after Jim Brady. He was Ronald Reagan’s press secretary and was shot during the 1981 assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr. Left permanently disabled in a wheelchair, Brady became a key figure in the gun control debate. His wife became actively involved a few years later when she found her six-year-old son playing with a relative’s loaded handgun. It’s important to note that the campaign isn’t advocating a ban on all guns, but rather more comprehensive gun regulations to keep these weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals and shady dealers.
First of all, the Brady Center wants to encourage sensible laws to regulate those who buy and sell guns. “Brady believes that a safer America can be achieved without banning guns,” their website states. “We believe that law-abiding citizens should be able to buy and keep firearms,” but criminals and children should not have access to these weapons. Next, they feel there should be strict anti gun ownership laws regarding Uzis, AK-47s, .50-caliber sniper rifles and other assault rifles. Lastly, they believe in securing weapons so unauthorized people cannot get their hands on them and in training people to use their weapons safely.
Anti gun campaigns often emphasize the economic burden of gun deaths and injuries. In a June 2008 article in the East Bay Press News, Matthew Green tells the story of a man who was shot multiple times, which amounted to a $75,000 hospital bill for just 9 days of care. Since the man had no insurance, the state MediCal insurance covered the tab. In 2007, the Highland Hospital Trauma Center in East Oakland spent $33 million treating 2,337 patients with gun shot wounds. It’s estimated that tax payers shoulder the real burden of gun violence, paying 50 to 85% of the costs.
