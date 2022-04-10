Finance
Medicare Advantage Plans Have Open Enrollment Until December 7
Whether you are happy with your Medicare benefits or not, you owe it to yourself to see what Medicare Advantage Plans are available where you live? Certain plans cost $0, or nothing more than what you’re paying for Medicare Part B. That’s because MA Plans are actually Part C of Medicare. The insurance companies that provide this option are paid subsidies by the federal government. They can still make a profit even with low or $0 premium prices.
You only have until December 7 to decide whether you want one of the MA Plans to provide your Medicare benefits. This year the open enrollment period is earlier than last year. This way, they can make certain that those who sign up will have benefits in place by January 1. If you find that your new plan doesn’t work as well as the Medicare coverage you left, you can switch back to traditional Medicare between January 1 and February 14 next year. You can add a stand-alone prescription drug plan at the same time to get your prescriptions covered.
What’s Good About Medicare Advantage Plans?
There are two main reasons why people select MA Plans. With one exception (End Stage Renal Disease), Medicare Advantage Plans accept people with any health problem. That’s called guaranteed acceptance. The other reason is one we mentioned already – MA Plans can be very inexpensive. Certain plans may not cost any more than what you’re paying for Medicare Part B. In that case, they’d be $0.
Next year, which is when your MA Plan coverage will begin anyway, Advantage plans will cover the same preventive health care services with no out-of-pocket costs as Medicare already does. As long as you can find a doctor who accepts Medicare’s pre-determined payment amount, you’ll have no co-pays or co-insurance and you won’t have to meet a deductible when getting preventive services from in-network providers.
Since it’s getting harder to find doctors who work with Medicare, these Advantage plans may be helpful. They have existing provider networks just like standard HMO and PPO plans. Medicare Advantage Plans usually add on extra benefits that Medicare doesn’t have, such as help with eyeglasses or hearing aids. Most Advantage plans also pay for certain prescriptions. Not all medicines are covered, though, to confirm whether the medicine you need is covered before you enroll in an Advantage plan.
Do Medicare Advantage Plans Have Disadvantages?
While having a network of providers can be an advantage, you’re typically restricted to using those providers unless you experience an emergency. If you need a specialist who is not a covered provider, you won’t have any coverage to see that doctor through Medicare, either. MA Plans essentially replace your Medicare coverage.
Medicare Advantage Plans are going through a lot of change right now. Next year, they will be graded for quality on a 5-star rating. Those that earn the highest rating, will have open enrollment all year long. So far, few plans have made the cut, but hopefully more will step up next year.
Why Insurance Agency Websites Need SSL
There are many compelling reasons why insurance agency websites should move to SSL, including security, encryption and trust. Google is making a big push to move all websites to SSL, and said that as of October 2017, “Passwords and credit cards are not the only types of data that should be private. Any type of data that users type into websites should not be accessible to others on the network, so starting in version 62 Chrome will show the ‘Not secure’ warning when users type data into HTTP sites. And eventually, we plan to show the “Not secure” warning for all HTTP pages, even outside Incognito mode.”
What is SSL & Why Is It Secure?
When navigating to a website, you might see a domain name resolve beginning with http: Sites that begin with http: are not SSL sites. All SSL sites begin with https:. SSL is an acronym for Secure Sockets Layer, which is the de facto standard used to establish an encrypted link between a web server and a browser. The SSL link ensures that all data communicated between a web server and a browser remains private.
In other words, SSL keeps information sent across the Internet secure and private, allowing only the intended recipient to receive it in an understandable format. Many people don’t realize that information they send over the Internet is passed from computer to computer, before it finally arrives at the selected destination server. That means that any one of those computers, which are communicating your information in this chain, can intercept important information such as usernames, passwords, credit card information, medical information, etc. SSL encrypts this data, making the information unreadable for everyone except the final destination server. This is important for increased security and to protect confidential information from hackers and identity thieves.
SSL Authentication
SSL provides authentication in addition to encryption. As mentioned previously, your information will typically be transmitted through a series of computers. A good example of this might be a quote form, which might contain confidential information about prospective insurance clients. Any one of these interim computers could potentially pretend to be the final destination website and hijack your confidential information. This security issue is thwarted by using a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), and getting an SSL Certificate from an authorized SSL provider. SSL certificates are provided to verified entities like your insurance agency for example, after they have gone through several identity checks to prove they can be trusted. Insurance agencies wishing to accept credit card payments will be required to use SSL for their sites.
Browser Warnings & Visual Clues
Major web browsers like Chrome, Mozilla, Safari and Edge are now providing indicators to help users determine if an insurance website is secure. Site that have SSL indicate that the site is secure in the top left hand corner by using the word secure, or offering visual clues. For example there might be the word “Secure” displayed, or a lock or other icon indicator. Conversely, a site that is not SSL, might contain a warning icon, or indicate in another way that your site is not secure, warning users that they should not send any sensitive information using your website.
It’s only a matter of time before all insurance agencies and brokers will be required to move their sites to SSL. SSL certificates are not expensive, they usually cost between $50 and $70 per year depending upon the hosting provider, and many provide multiyear discounts. Our recommendation is that those insurance agencies which have yet to convert to SSL, should do so immediately. SSL certificates will help protect your agency, your customers, your prospects, and your confidential data. Agencies needing assistance updating their insurance agency website or converting to SSL can reach out to a proficient insurance agency marketing agency.
Best Car Insurance Deals – Free Quotes Guide Online
Considering the cost of motoring generally and the rising cost of fuel, securing good motor insurance deals are very necessary as it will reduce the money you pay on premiums most times thereby impacting favorably on your household budget. There are several ways and ideas which can help you find out how to go about it. Just read on…
Your age, gender, the area you live and the type of car you drive. These are the major factors that determine the how high or low the premium can be. Your driving history may also be looked into i.e. are you reckless when driving? There is also a new option that insurance companies are now using. It is called “Paying A Higher Excess”. This option was not there before but now many insurance companies are using this practice. It enables you to offset the cost of an incident against your premium thereby reducing your monthly premium. Your insurer should be able to give you the levels of higher excess you can pay.
Security is very important in determining the level of premium. Is your car parked safely in a garage where thieves can not easily break in? Have you installed some security devices like the immobilizer? If these things are in place, your insurance company will give you a lower premium as it reduces the liabilities they have to face in case of any claim. Security devices make auto insurance companies friendlier and this makes them reduce the insurance premium you have to pay on your car.
Where to start?
Are You Buying The Right Health Insurance Plan? Read This
It is rightly said that necessity is the mother of invention. This applies to health insurance also. Deteriorating lifestyle patterns and the rising cost of health care in India has paved way for health insurance services. This need has further aggravated by the fact that unlike the West, the social security systems are non-existent in India. The governments have made all the provisions to extract tax from the citizens at all possible points but when it comes to health care and social security, it has not done anything at all.
Thus, it is the responsibility of the citizen to secure himself. But it is not that smooth to get the right health insurance policy. There are over two dozen general insurance companies which are offering different types of health insurance plans in India. Many times, people end up buying health insurance plans which are not relevant for them and which do not help them during the time of need.
Therefore, it bears crucial significance that you understand the nuances of health insurance plans and then only make a decision. Here is a quick list for you.
What all do health insurance plans cover?
Health insurance plans are primarily meant to provide you coverage against hospitalisation and critical diseases. Most plans cover this. But, there are many plans, which do not cover certain types of health ailments. For instance, you can find several mediclaim plans which do not cover blood pressure and diabetes related issues.
The scope of coverage can be different too. For instance, not every plan covers post-hospitalisation expenses. In some the coverage period can be as large as 45 days and in some the period could be as little as one week.
It is your responsibility to check on these matters. If you are relying on the insurance agent who is pursuing you, it can cost you dear at later dates. Agents are interested in making sales and commission. They may show their concern and tend to offer you the best plans, but they reality can be very different. So, just take care of these aspects.
The development of health insurance industry in India has motivated insurance companies to introduce comprehensive plans. A wide range of riders are also available at your disposal. Thus, if you buy a standard policy, you can add on riders which can provide you cover against many other risks such as permanent disability benefit, diabetes coverage, etc.
Do they cover pre-existing conditions?
Most mediclaim plans in India do not cover pre-existing conditions unless specified. Do not assume on this matter. If you are looking for coverage against a pre-existing medical condition, then clarify it at the very first instance. You can compare health insurance plans online and consult with customer care centre through online chat option or telephonic call.
There are plans which cover pre-existing ailments at certain conditions. Generally, there is a pre-specified period under which pre-existing conditions are covered. The cost of such plans is naturally higher than the standard ones.
Can multiple family members be covered under one plan?
Yes, it is possible. You can simply opt for a family floater plan and get your family members covered under a single plan. There are myriad benefits of these plans. The premium is a bit higher but quite less if you go for different health insurance plans for various family members. The collective cost for various plans is much higher.
Family floater plans, at the other end, are cost effective. The most frequently asked question about family floater plans is what happens if one member consumes the coverage limit and another member falls ill. There are solutions to these conditions.
You can top-up coverage limit during the policy period. Of course, you need to pay some additional premium to get the extended coverage.
Can you switch from one health insurance plan to another?
Portability is not limited to the telecom sector only. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made portability possible in the health insurance sector.
If, due to any reason whatsoever, you wish to change your health insurance service company, you can file an application for the switch. Health insurance is offered by general insurance companies, so far and they cannot reject your claim for portability.
They can try to retain you but at the end, it is your prerogative to make the final decision. If you come across any issues pertaining to your health insurance plan, you can file a complaint at IRDAI’s online consumer grievance redressal system. It is amazingly efficient and you can expect an action within a 15-45 day period.
Nonetheless, the IRDAI has taken tough measures to protect consumer rights and there are all the possibilities that your grievances are resolved by the insurance company itself at the first stage and you do not need to approach IRDAI in that case.
What about tax exemptions?
In the current fiscal year ending March 2015, you can claim for a tax deduction to the limit of Rs 15,000 towards payment of health insurance premium, under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. From the next fiscal year, this limit is set at Rs 25,000 a year.
