MeT Predicts Brief Spell Of Rain For Jammu And Kashmir 

Srinagar, April 9: Weatherman on Sunday predicted “brief spell” of light to moderate rainfall during April 13-14 and 19 even as it said that there was no major rain expected in Jammu and Kashmir till end of this month.

“As of today, a brief spell of light to moderate rain likely during April 13-14th and 19th at scattered places of J&K. Mainly hot and dry (was expected) on rest of the days,” A meteorological department official said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major rain till ending April.”

Meanwhile, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. He said the temperature was 3.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.4°C the previous night. It was 3.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said. Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 6.0°C on the last night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said. Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.