MeT Predicts Brief Spell Of Rain For Jammu And Kashmir
Srinagar, April 9: Weatherman on Sunday predicted “brief spell” of light to moderate rainfall during April 13-14 and 19 even as it said that there was no major rain expected in Jammu and Kashmir till end of this month.
“As of today, a brief spell of light to moderate rain likely during April 13-14th and 19th at scattered places of J&K. Mainly hot and dry (was expected) on rest of the days,” A meteorological department official said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major rain till ending April.”
Meanwhile, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. He said the temperature was 3.1°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 9.4°C the previous night. It was 3.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said. Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 6.0°C on the last night. The temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said. Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
7th pay commission new updates: You will get increased DA with arrears on this day, there will be a jump in salary, know update
Like the year 2021, 2022 has also brought gifts for the employees-pensioners. Every day employees-pensioners are getting gifts of dearness allowance, dearness relief, pension and salary hike. An order has been issued to pay the allowance to 14 lakh employees and pensioners. This will come into effect from January 1, 2022.
According to media reports, according to the order of the Ministry of Railways issued regarding railway employees and pensioners, dearness allowance will be given with effective revised rates. This will directly benefit about 14 lakh employees and pensioners. It will be paid by the end of this month i.e. on April 30, Dearness Allowance will be paid along with arrears. In this regard on Tuesday, on behalf of the Deputy Director (Pay Commission-VII and HAMS) of Railway Board, Jai Kumar. Letters have been issued to all the zones and production units.
It was said in this letter that the arrears of Dearness Allowance will not be paid before the date of disbursement of salaries of March, 2022. Dearness Allowance payable to Railway employees will be increased to 34% from the existing rate of 31% of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022. As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission as accepted by the Central Government, the word basic pay in the revised pay structure means in the pay matrix. from the salary drawn in the prescribed level. It does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 7,150 from the record rate, know the latest rate
New Delhi: Gold Price: A fall was registered in the price of gold on Saturday. The reduction in the price of gold brought a smile on the faces of the people. In fact, amid a weak global trend, traders reduced the size of their positions, due to which gold futures fell by Rs 110 in futures trade on Saturday. With this, gold fell to Rs 51,787 per 10 grams.
Gold remained at Rs 51,787 per 10 grams
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June fell by Rs 110, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 51,787 per 10 grams. It traded for 18,013 lots.
Market analysts said investors offloaded their positions in view of a weak trend overseas, which led to the fall in gold futures. Globally, gold was trading 0.08 per cent lower at USD 1,936.30 an ounce in New York.
Gold is selling cheaper than the record rate
On Saturday, 22 carat gold was sold in the market at the rate of Rs 48,250 per ten grams. Earlier in August 2020, gold had reached its all-time high rate of Rs 55,400 per ten grams. If you compare the current price of gold with its all-time high rate, then gold is now selling cheaper by Rs 7,150.
Gold became expensive in indore
On the other hand, in the local bullion market of Indore, the price of gold increased by Rs 200 per 10 grams and silver by Rs 100 per kg on Saturday. According to traders, the average prices of precious metals remained as follows.
Gil Brandt slammed over ‘disgraceful’ comments on QB Dwayne Haskins’ death
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt sparked a massive social media backlash Saturday over comments he made about the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins, 24, was killed after he was hit by a dump truck Saturday morning on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
News of his death quickly spread on social media as fans, coaches and fellow players mourned “the loss of a great player” and “a truly great friend,” while also honoring the life and career of a “phenomenal teammate, person and friend.”
But after Brandt was asked about Haskins on NFL Radio on Saturday, several people took to social media to express outrage at the 90-year-old Hall-of-Famer’s “completely inappropriate” comments, which quickly went viral after they were shared on Twitter by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis.
“I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead,” Brandt told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.
“They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? Left school early,” he said.
Brandt added later in the interview: “Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things … [like] jogging on a highway.”
Reactions came in swiftly and fiercely.
On Saturday afternoon, hours after the initial backlash, Brandt apologized for his “poor choice of words.”
“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” he tweeted.
“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” he added.
The apology wasn’t universally accepted.
While some social media users agreed that “people make mistakes,” others were left wondering if Brandt actually wrote the apologetic tweet, and still others said it simply wasn’t enough.
“Sorry, I do not forgive you,” wrote Twitter user L. Sue Szabo. “You said what you said.”
“No way a 90-year-old tweeted this,” wrote Twitter user Daniel Moore. “But a 90-year-old definitely said what he said on the radio.”
